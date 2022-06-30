Thursday, June 30
Friends of the Library Pop-Up Book Sale
10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
The Friends of the Westerly Library will hold Pop-Up Book Sales on Thursdays on the esplanade of Wilcox Park through Aug. 26. Cash or check only accepted. For more information, visit westerlylibrary.org.
Summer Concerts & Movies
5:30 p.m.; Ninigret Park, 5 Park Lane, Charlestown.
Charlestown Parks and Recreation will host Summer Nights concerts and movies with music and food trucks at 5:30 p.m. followed by a movie at 8 p.m. This week the band will be a Beatles tribute band, PreFab4, and the movie will be “Jaws.” Visit charlestownri.gov/parksandrec for more information.
RiverFire
6 to 8 p.m.; Various locations, Main Street, Wakefield.
The Wakefield Village Association will host RiverFire featuring fires on the Saugatucket River with music by The Steve Pati Band and Kate Barry. Donations of non-perishable food to benefit the Jonnycake Center of Peace Dale are gratefully accepted. For more information, visit wakefieldvillageassociation.com/riverfire.
Afterglow concert: The Q-Tip Bandits and Van Pelt Duo
8 p.m.; Contemporary Theatre Company patio, 327 Main St., Wakefield.
Contemporary Theatre Company AfterGlow Summer Concert series will host the The Q-Tip Bandits and Van Pelt Duo following RiverFire on the Saugatucket River. For tickets or more information, visit contemporarytheatercompany.com.
June 30-July 16
“Footloose”
Various times; Theatre By The Sea, 364 Cards Pond Road, Wakefield.
Theatre By The Sea will present the musical “Footloose” based on the movie, directed by Bob Richard. Performances are scheduled for Tuesday through Saturday at 8 p.m., and Thursdays at 2 p.m., Saturdays at 3 p.m. and Sundays at 5 p.m. For tickets, visit theatrebythesea.com or call 866-811-4111 or 401-782-8587.
Friday, July 1
Exhibit opening reception
5 to 8 p.m.; Artists' Cooperative Gallery of Westerly, 14 Railroad Ave., Westerly.
The Artists' Cooperative Gallery of Westerly will hold an opening reception for the exhibit Coast, Wind & Water, with featured artists Christine Reilly and Ed Porter. The exhibit will be on display through Sunday, July 31. The gallery is open Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday, 1 to 5 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more information, call 401-596-2221 or visit westerlyarts.com.
Drive in Movies
9 p.m.; Misquamicut Drive In, 316 Atlantic Ave., Westerly.
The Misquamicut Business Association Drive-In-Movies will screen "Titanic." Cost is $25 per car. For tickets or more information and schedule, visit mbadrivein.com.
Stargazing Nights
6:30 to 11 p.m.; Frosty Drew Observatory, 61 Park Lane, Charlestown.
Frosty Drew Observatory host stargazing nights on Fridays. The observatory’s astronomers will be on hand with telescopes to view the night sky. There is a $5 suggested donation. Visit frostydrew.org for more information.
Saturday, July 2
Drive in Movies
9 p.m.; Misquamicut Drive In, 316 Atlantic Ave., Westerly.
The Misquamicut Business Association Drive-In-Movies will screen "Bohemian Rhapsody." Cost is $25 per car. For tickets or more information and schedule, visit mbadrivein.com.
Sunday, July 3
Drive in Movies
9 p.m.; Misquamicut Drive In, 316 Atlantic Ave., Westerly.
The Misquamicut Business Association Drive-In-Movies will screen "The Perfect Storm." Cost is $25 per car. For tickets or more information and schedule, visit mbadrivein.com.
Westerly Sound Concert Series
Noon to 4 p.m.; Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
Westerly Sound will host a free concert, Explorations in Atmospheric Sound, in the park featuring Hodad. For more information, visit westerlylibrary.org.
Independence Day Concert and Fireworks
7 p.m.; Lafayette Band Stand, North Kingstown Town Beach, 15 Beach St., North Kingstown.
The Lafayette Band will perform a free concert of patriotic music for Independence Day with fireworks at 9 p.m. Audience members are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets for seating. In case of rain, the concert will be held on Tuesday, July 5. For more information about the band, visit lafayette-band.com.
Monday, July 4
Drive in Movies
9 p.m.; Misquamicut Drive In, 316 Atlantic Ave., Westerly.
The Misquamicut Business Association Drive-In-Movies will screen "Top Gun." Cost is $25 per car. For tickets or more information and schedule, visit mbadrivein.com.
Tuesday, July 5
Christine Kandic author talk
2 to 4 p.m.; Savoy Bookshop & Café, 10 Canal St., Westerly.
Savoy Bookshop & Café will host an author talk with Christine Kandic, in conversation with Thomas Hynes, for her new book, “The Girls in Queens.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 401-213-3901.
Summer Sounds Concert Series
7 p.m.; Mystic River Park, 12 Cottrell St., Mystic.
Middletown Symphonic Band will perform at the 25th annual Summer Sounds concert series. The concert is free. Attendees may bring lawn chairs, blankets and picnics.
Wednesday, July 6
Blues on the Beach
6 p.m.; Westerly Town Beach, 365 Atlantic Ave., Westerly.
Anthony Geraci will perform as part of Blues on the Beach series. The concert is free. Concert will be held at the Windjammer, 321 Atlantic Ave., in case of rain. For more information, visit bluesonthebeachri. com.
Hoxie Gallery exhibit opening
5 to 7 p.m.; Westerly Library, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
The Westerly Library will host an opening reception for an exhibit of works by Daniel Potter, Peace from Pieces. For more information, visit westerlylibrary.org.
Drive in Movies
9 p.m.; Misquamicut Drive In, 316 Atlantic Ave., Westerly.
The Misquamicut Business Association Drive-In-Movies will screen "Groundhog Day." Cost is $25 per car. For tickets or more information and schedule, visit mbadrivein.com.
Summer Author Series
5 p.m.; Ocean House, 1 Bluff Ave., Watch Hill.
Ocean House Summer Author Series, in conjunction with Savoy Bookshop & Café, will host a talk with author Carola Lovering for her book “Can’t Look Away.” For tickets or more information, visit banksquarebooks.com.
“Aladdin”
10 a.m. and noon; Theatre By The Sea, 364 Cards Pond Road, Wakefield.
Theatre By The Sea will present the children’s fairy-tale musical “Aladdin,” with book, music and lyrics written by David G. Payton. For tickets, visit theatrebythesea.com or call 866-811-4111 or 401-782-8587.
Concert and Ice Cream Social
7 p.m.; St. John the Divine, Church Way, Saunderstown.
The Lafayette Band of North Kingstown will present a free outdoor concert featuring patriotic and classical music, show tunes, marches and more. An ice cream social will follow the performance. Audience members are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets for seating. For more information, visit lafayettebandri.org.
July 6-Sept. 7
Westerly Land Trust Farmers Market
3 to 6 p.m.; Westerly Land Trust, 85 Main St., Westerly.
The Westerly Land Trust will host a farmers' market featuring local farmers selling local produce, including fruits and vegetables, oysters, honey and baked goods. For more information, visit westerlylandtrust.org.
July 6-Aug. 3
Tom McCoy Summer Fun runs
6 p.m.; Pleasant View Inn, back parking lot, 65 Atlantic Ave., Westerly.
The weekly Westerly Track & Athletic Club Tom McCoy Family Fun Run series features a children's run, followed by 1-mile and 5K run. Walkers and runners are welcome. The event is free. Visit westerlytrackclub.org for more information.
Thursday, July 7
Olean Center fundraiser
6 p.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
The Frank Olean Center will hold a fundraiser featuring a reception followed by a screening of the film “Monica and David.” Cost is $50; $25 for reception only. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit unitedtheatre.org.
Drive in Movies
9 p.m.; Misquamicut Drive In, 316 Atlantic Ave., Westerly.
The Misquamicut Business Association Drive-In-Movies will screen "Roadhouse." Cost is $25 per car. For tickets or more information and schedule, visit mbadrivein.com.
Summer Concerts & Movies
5:30 p.m.; Ninigret Park, 5 Park Lane, Charlestown.
Charlestown Parks and Recreation will host Summer Nights concerts and movies with music and food trucks at 5:30 p.m. followed by a movie at 8 p.m. This week the band will be Run for Cover and the movie will be “Spiderman-No Way Home.” Visit charlestownri.gov/parksandrec for more information.
Opening Reception
4 to 7 p.m.; Chester Latham Gallery, 108 Main St., Noank.
An opening reception will be held for the 29th annual Noank Art Show, featuring over 100 pieces of art from 40 artists including paintings, photographs, sculptures, prints and cards celebrating life along the seashore. A portion of all art sales will benefit the Noank Historical Society. The exhibit will be on display through Sept. 5. The gallery is open Wednesday through Sunday, 1 to 4 p.m. Admission is free.
Christian McBurney author talk
6 p.m.; Kingston Free Library, 2605 Kingstown Road, Kingston.
The Kingston Free Library will host an author talk with Christian McBurney for the book "Dark Voyage: American Privateer’s War Against the British Slave Trade in Africa." To register for the talk, call Britta Obertello at 401-783-8254, ext. 4303, or email bobertello@skpl.org.
RiverFire
6 to 8 p.m.; Various locations, Main Street, Wakefield.
The Wakefield Village Association will host RiverFire featuring fires on the Saugatucket River with music by The Ted Sorlien and David Giorgi & Bob Woods. Donations of non-perishable food to benefit the Jonnycake Center of Peace Dale are gratefully accepted. For more information, visit wakefieldvillageassociation.com/riverfire.
Afterglow concert: Steve Smith and the Nakeds
8 p.m.; Contemporary Theatre Company patio, 327 Main St., Wakefield.
Contemporary Theatre Company AfterGlow Summer Concert series will host the Steve Smith and the Nakeds following RiverFire on the Saugatucket River. For tickets or more information, visit contemporarytheatercompany.com.
July 7-9
“Lois Has Something To Tell Albert”
Various times; Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
Stage Door Theater Company will present a comedy, written and directed by Eugene Celico, “Lois Has Something To Tell Albert.” Performances will be held on Thursday to Saturday at 6:30 p.m. and on Sunday at 3 p.m. The show is free with donations gratefully accepted.
July 7-24
"Shrek"
Various times; Granite Theatre, 1 Granite St., Westerly.
Granite Theatre will present the musical comedy "Shrek." Performances will be held on Thursday to Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday at 2 p.m. For tickets or more information, visit granitetheatre.org or call 401-596-2341.
Friday, July 8
Drive in Movies
9 p.m.; Misquamicut Drive In, 316 Atlantic Ave., Westerly.
The Misquamicut Business Association Drive-In-Movies will screen "The Goonies." Cost is $25 per car. For tickets or more information and schedule, visit mbadrivein.com.
Opening Reception
5 to 7 p.m.; Avondale Arts, 95 Watch Hill Road, Westerly.
An opening reception will be held for the exhibit of works by Wooley Dutton. The exhibit will be on display July 1 to 31. The gallery is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, visit avondalearts.com or call 401-315-5479.
Opening reception
5 to 7 p.m.; La Grua Center, 32 Water St., Stonington.
La Grua Center will host an opening reception for the 13th Annual Stonington Artists show, an exhibit featuring the artists of Stonington, Mystic, and Pawcatuck. There is a suggested donation of $5 for the opening. The exhibit will be on display through Sept. 2. Gallery hours are on Sunday, Wednesday, and Friday afternoons from 1 to 4 p.m. Other times available by appointment. Call 860-535-2300 or visit lagruacenter.org for more information.
July 8-10
The French in 1780 Newport
11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Great Friends Meeting House, 21 Farewell St., Newport.
The Newport Historical Society will present a reenactment of the French troops arrival in Newport in July 1780, including costumed historians portraying the French troops, civilians and George and Martha Washington. Admission is free. For more information, visit newporthistory.org/events.
Saturday, July 9
Wilcox Park Tree Tours
10 a.m.; Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
University of Rhode Island Master Gardeners will lead a free tour of specimen trees Wilcox Park beginning and ending at the Esplanade outside the Westerly Library. For more information, visit westerlylibrary.org.
Drive in Movies
9 p.m.; Misquamicut Drive In, 316 Atlantic Ave., Westerly.
The Misquamicut Business Association Drive-In-Movies will screen "Friday the 13th." Cost is $25 per car. For tickets or more information and schedule, visit mbadrivein.com.
Music Matters: A Trio of Pianos
5 p.m.; La Grua Center, 32 Water St., Stonington.
La Grua Center's Music Matters series will present A Trio of Pianos featuring Hilary Castle,violin; Ani Kalayjian, violoncello; and Milos Repicky, Mason & Hamlin Model AA grand. Tickets are $20. For more information, visit lagruacenter.org or call 860-535-2300.
July 9,10
Wickford Art Festival
10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Wilson Park, 211 West Main Street, Wickford.
The Wickford Art Festival hosts over 200 artists in a variety of mediums displaying and selling works of fine art. Admission is free. For more information, visit wickfordart.org/wickford-art-festival.
Sunday, July 10
Music at the Lighthouse
6 p.m.; Stonington Lighthouse Museum, 7 Water St., Stonington.
Salt Marsh Opera will perform Music at the Lighthouse including favorite opera arias, and popular Broadway songs featuring Lisa Williamson, soprano and Spencer Hamlin, tenor. Attendees should bring blankets, and lawn chairs for seating. Cost is $15 in advance; $20 at the door. For tickets call 860-535-0753 or at Tom’s Newstand, 133 Water St. For more information, visit saltmarshopera.org.
Drive in Movies
9 p.m.; Misquamicut Drive In, 316 Atlantic Ave., Westerly.
The Misquamicut Business Association Drive-In-Movies will screen "The Neverending Story." Cost is $25 per car. For tickets or more information and schedule, visit mbadrivein.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.