Thursday, June 29
Friends of the Library Pop-Up Book Sale
10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
The Friends of the Westerly Library will hold Pop-Up Book Sales on Thursdays on the esplanade of Wilcox Park through Sept. 7. Cash or check only accepted. For more information, visit westerlylibrary.org.
Adele Griffin author talk
6:30 p.m.; Bank Square Books, 53 West Main St., Mystic.
Bank Square Books will host an author talk with Adele Griffin for her book “The Favor.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 860-536-3795.
Mystic Dead
6 p.m.; Esker Point Beach, Groton.
Mystic Dead will perform as part of the Summer SoundWaves concert series. The concert is free. Parking is available at Esker Point Beach for $10 for cars and $5 for motorcycles. For more information, visit groton-ct.gov/depts/parksrec or call 860-441-6791.
June 29-July 9
“A Midsummer Night’s Dream”
7 p.m.; Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
Flock Theatre will present William Shakespeare’s comedy “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” in Wilcox Park. Performances are free, with a suggested donation of $25; $20 student/senior/active military. Blankets or chairs should be brought for seating and picnics are welcome. For more information, visit flocktheatre.org.
June 29-July 8
“Beautiful: The Carole King Musical”
Various times; Theatre By The Sea, 364 Cards Pond Road, Wakefield.
Theatre By The Sea will present “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical,” directed by Michael D. Jablonski. Performances are scheduled for Tuesday through Saturday at 8 p.m., with matinees on Thursdays at 2 p.m., Saturdays at 3 p.m. and Sundays at 5 p.m. For tickets, visit theatrebythesea.com or call 866-811-4111 or 401-782-8587.
June 29-July1
“Private Lives”
Various times; Courthouse Center for the Arts, 3481 Kingstown Road, Kingston.
West Bay Community Theatre will present Noel Coward’s comedy “Private Lives” with performances at 8 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and at 2 p.m. on Saturday. For tickets or more information, visit wbctheater.org/box-office or call 401-372-7201.
Friday, June 30
The Senders
6 p.m.; Gazebo Park, 5 Ocean Road, Narragansett.
The Senders will perform as part of the Gazebo Summer Concert Series. The concert is free. Visit narragansettri.gov/546/Gazebo-SummerFall-Concerts for more information.
Saturday, July 1
Independence Day Celebration
10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Mystic Seaport Museum, 75 Greenmanville Ave., Mystic.
Mystic Seaport Museum will host an Independence Day Celebration with reenactors from several Connecticut and British Regiments with flags and artifacts of the Revolutionary War, colonial clothing, and artillery demonstrations. There will be demonstrations of sewing, cooking, and carpentry in the 18th century. A Grand Celebration Parade will be held at noon as the news of the signing of the Declaration of Independence reaches the seaport. For a full list of events or to purchase tickets, visit mysticseaport.org or call 860-572-0711.
Sunday, July 2
Susannah Marren book signing
1 to 3 p.m.; Bank Square Books, 53 West Main St., Mystic.
Bank Square Books will host a book signing with Susannah Marren for the book “Maribelle’s Shadow.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 860-536-3795.
Monday, July 3
Emma Mieko Candon author talk
6 p.m.; Savoy Bookshop, 10 Canal St., Westerly.
Savoy Bookshop will host an author talk with Emma Mieko Candon for the book “The Archive Undying.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 401-213-3901.
Ward Hayden and the Outliers
5:30 p.m.; Mystic River Park, Cottrell Street, Mystic.
The Stonington Education Fund Blue Monday Concert Series will host Ward Hayden and the Outliers. The concert is free with donations gratefully accepted. The concerts are free, with donations gratefully accepted. Proceeds are used by the Stonington Education Fund to promote music education in the schools. Donations of jars of peanut butter or other non-perishable food items are also requested for the Pawcatuck Neighborhood Food Pantry. Rain location for the concerts is at the Mystic German Club, 54 Greenmanville Ave. For more information, visit facebook.com/blue.monday.1.
Lafayette Band concert and fireworks
7 p.m.; Lafayette Bandstand, 10 Beach St., Wickford.
The Lafayette Community Band will host an Independence Day concert with patriotic and popular music, followed by a fireworks’ display at dusk. Rain date is Wednesday, July 5. Visit lafayettebandri.org for more information.
Tuesday, July 4
Independence Day parade
10 a.m.; Wadawanuck Square, 22 High St., Stonington.
Stonington's July Fourth Parade will kick off from Wadawanuck Square and meander along the streets of the borough. Following the parade, a reading of the Declaration of Independence will be held in Wadawanuck Square.
Independence Day celebration
5 p.m.; Old Mountain Field, 875 Kingstown Road, Wakefield.
The annual Wakefield Independence Day celebration will include a concert with Take it to the Bridge, children's activities, food vendors and fireworks at dusk. For more information, call 401-789-9301 or visit southkingstownri.com/CivicAlerts.
July 4-23
Newport Classical Music Festival
Various times; Various locations.
Newport Classical Music Festival will present 27 concerts between July 4-23, at Newport’s historic mansions and venues including The Breakers, The Elms, Castle Hill Inn, Blithewold Mansion, and the Norman Bird Sanctuary. For schedule or tickets visit newportclassical.org/music-festival or call 401-849-1133, ext.1.
Wednesday, July 5
Dan Watson
6 p.m.; Wheeler Library, 101 Main St., North Stonington.
The Wheeler Library free Summer Music Series will host a performance by Dan Watson on the lawn of the library. The Woodfella's Wood Fired Pizza Truck will be on site. Concert goers should bring blankets or chairs for seating. For more information, visit wheelerlibrary.org or call 860-535-0383.
July 5-Aug. 2
Tom McCoy Summer Fun runs
6 p.m.; Pleasant View Inn, back parking lot, 65 Atlantic Ave., Westerly.
The weekly Westerly Track & Athletic Club Tom McCoy Family Fun Run series features a children's run, followed by 1-mile and 5K run. Walkers and runners are welcome. The event is free. Visit westerlytrackclub.org for more information.
Thursday, July 6
United We Laugh
7 p.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
United Theatre will host a night of stand-up comedy with headliner Sasha Srbulj. Hosted by Ron Nobles, the show will also include comedians Nancy O'Connor, Doug Ouimette, and Tad Flynn. Cost is $15. For tickets or more information, visit unitedtheatre.org.
Friends of the Library Pop-Up Book Sale
10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
The Friends of the Westerly Library will hold Pop-Up Book Sales on Thursdays on the esplanade of Wilcox Park through Sept. 7. Cash or check only accepted. For more information, visit westerlylibrary.org.
Summer Concerts & Movies
6 p.m.; Ninigret Park, 5 Park Lane, Charlestown.
Charlestown Parks and Recreation will host Summer Nights concerts and movies with music and food trucks at 6 p.m. followed by a movie at dusk. This week the band will be Country Wild Heart and the movie will be “Top Gun: Maverick.” Visit charlestownri.gov/parksandrec for more information.
Hope Road
6 p.m.; Esker Point Beach, Groton.
Hope Road will perform as part of the Summer SoundWaves concert series. The concert is free. Parking is available at Esker Point Beach for $10 for cars and $5 for motorcycles. For more information, visit groton-ct.gov/depts/parksrec or call 860-441-6791.
AfterGlow concert: Sol Y Canto
6:30 p.m.; Contemporary Theatre Company patio, 327 Main St., Wakefield.
Contemporary Theatre Company AfterGlow Summer Concert series will host a performance by Sol Y Canto. For tickets or more information, visit contemporarytheatercompany.com.
July 6-23
“Guys and Dolls”
The Granite Theatre will present the Broadway musical “Guys and Dolls,” directed by Nicole DiMattei. Performances will be held on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m.; and Sundays at 2 p.m. For tickets or more information, visit granitetheatre.org or call 401-596-2341.
Friday, July 7
Exhibit opening reception
5 to 8 p.m.; Artists' Cooperative Gallery of Westerly, 14 Railroad Ave., Westerly.
The Artists' Cooperative Gallery of Westerly will hold an opening reception for its show “Seeing Red, Feeling Blue” with featured artists Linda King and Arlene Piacquadio. The exhibit will be on display through Sunday, July 30. The gallery is open Wednesday, to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday, 1 to 5 p.m. For more information, call 401-596-2221 or visit westerlyarts.com.
First Friday Arts Crawl
5 to 8 p.m.; Various locations, Downtown Westerly.
The Westerly First Friday Arts Crawl includes galleries, artist studios, and a museum in downtown Westerly. Online QR code maps and yellow ‘art stop’ signs are available at participating venues to help navigate the crawl. For more information, visit the Westerly Downtown Historic District Facebook page.
Stargazing Nights
6:30 to 11 p.m.; Frosty Drew Observatory, 61 Park Lane, Charlestown.
Frosty Drew Observatory host stargazing nights on Fridays. The observatory’s astronomers will be on hand with telescopes to view the night sky. There is a $5 suggested donation. Visit frostydrew.org for more information.
Johnny Peers & the Muttville Comix
10 a.m. and noon; Theatre By The Sea, 364 Cards Pond Road, Wakefield.
Theatre By The Sea’s Children’s Festival will present the dog comedy act Johnny Peers & the Muttville Comix. For tickets, visit theatrebythesea.com or call 866-811-4111 or 401-782-8587.
Airplay Band
6 p.m.; Gazebo Park, 5 Ocean Road, Narragansett.
Airplay Band will perform as part of the Gazebo Summer Concert Series. The concert is free. Visit narragansettri.gov/546/Gazebo-SummerFall-Concerts for more information.
They Might Be Giants
7 p.m.; Garde Arts Center, 325 State St., New London.
Garde Arts Center will host a performance by the Grammy winning band They Might Be Giants. For tickets or more information, visit gardearts.org or call 860-444-7373, ext. 1
Saturday, July 8
Native Flowers and Trees tour
10 a.m.; Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
University of Rhode Island Master Gardeners will lead a free tour of Wilcox Park beginning and ending at the Esplanade outside the Westerly Library. For more information, visit westerlylibrary.org.
Ben Bailey
7 p.m.; The United, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
The United will host a performance by comic Ben Bailey, star of the television show Cash Cab. For tickets or more information, visit unitedtheatre.org.
Jen Ellis book signing
1 to 3 p.m.; Bank Square Books, 53 West Main St., Mystic.
Bank Square Books will host a book signing with Jillian Celentano for the book “Bernie’s Mitten Maker.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 860-536-3795.
Gallery opening
4 to 7 p.m.; Finer Line Gallery, 48 West Main St., Mystic.
Finer Line Gallery will hold a reception for the opening of its new Uptown Gallery, located upstairs from Finer Line, which will feature works for sale by signature and fellow members of the American Society of Marine Artists. For more information, call 860-536-8339.
July 8,9
Wickford Art Festival
10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Wilson Park, 211 West Main Street, Wickford.
The Wickford Art Festival hosts over 200 artists in a variety of mediums displaying and selling works of fine art. Admission is free. For more information, visit wickfordart.org.
Sailfest 2023
Various times; Various locations, New London.
Sailfest will feature concerts, fireworks, food and drink, boat trips, amusement rides and vendors throughout New London. Fireworks will be held at 9 p.m. on Saturday over the Thames River. For more information and schedule of events, visit sailfest.org.
Sunday, July 9
Music at the Lighthouse
6 p.m.; Stonington Lighthouse Museum, 7 Water St., Stonington.
Salt Marsh Opera will present Music at the Lighthouse with performances of favorite opera arias, and popular Broadway songs by Francesca Federico, soprano; Brian Cheney, tenor; and Blake Hansen, pianist. Attendees should bring blankets, and lawn chairs for seating. Cost is $15 in advance; $20 at the door. For tickets call 860-535-0753 or visit Tom’s Newstand, 133 Water St. For more information, visit saltmarshopera.org.
