Thursday, June 23
Zachary Garceau book talk
6 p.m.; Westerly Library, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
The Dante Society will host a book talk and signing with author Zachary Garceau for his book “Great Stories from Westerly’s Past.” For more information, visit westerlylibrary.org.
RiverFire
6 to 8 p.m.; Various locations, Main Street, Wakefield.
The Wakefield Village Association will host RiverFire featuring fires on the Saugatucket River with music by James and the Giant and Peace Collective. Donations of non-perishable food to benefit the Jonnycake Center of Peace Dale are gratefully accepted. For more information, visit wakefieldvillageassociation.com/riverfire.
Friends of the Library Pop-Up Book Sale
10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
The Friends of the Westerly Library will hold Pop-Up Book Sales on Thursdays on the esplanade of Wilcox Park through Aug. 26. Cash or check only accepted. For more information, visit westerlylibrary.org.
June 23-July 16
“Footloose”
Various times; Theatre By The Sea, 364 Cards Pond Road, Wakefield.
Theatre By The Sea will present the musical “Footloose” based on the movie, directed by Bob Richard. Performances are scheduled for Tuesday through Saturday at 8 p.m., and Thursdays at 2 p.m., Saturdays at 3 p.m. and Sundays at 5 p.m. For tickets, visit theatrebythesea.com or call 866-811-4111 or 401-782-8587.
Friday, June 24
Speakeasy Choir
7 p.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
The Chorus of Westerly’s Speakeasy Choir is a monthly event to bring together a one-night choir to learn a song with harmonies and perform it at the end of the evening with the United House Band. The song this week is "That Thing You Do." Tickets are $10. For more information, visit unitedtheatre.org or chorusofwesterly.org.
Drive in Movies
9 p.m.; Misquamicut Drive In, 316 Atlantic Ave., Westerly.
The Misquamicut Business Association Drive-In-Movies will screen "Mamma Mia." Cost is $25 per car. For tickets or more information and schedule, visit mbadrivein.com.
Summer Concerts on the Green: Ed Fast & Conga Bop
6 p.m.; La Grua Center green, 32 Water St., Stonington.
La Grua Center’s Concert on the Green series will host a performance by the Ed Fast & Conga Bop quintet. The concert is free, with registration required. The raindate will be Saturday, July 2. Visit lagruacenter.org call 860-535-2300 to register or for more information.
Stargazing Nights
6:30 to 11 p.m.; Frosty Drew Observatory, 61 Park Lane, Charlestown.
Frosty Drew Observatory host stargazing nights on Fridays. The observatory’s astronomers will be on hand with telescopes to view the night sky. There is a $5 suggested donation. Visit frostydrew.org for more information.
The Blushing Brides
8 p.m.; Courthouse Center for the Arts, 3481 Kingstown Road, West Kingston.
The Courthouse Center for the Arts will host a performance of the Rolling Stones tribute band, The Blushing Brides. For tickets or more information, visit courthousearts.org or call 401-782-1018.
June 24,25
River Jam Festival
Various times; Mystic Shipyard, 100 Essex St., Mystic.
The River Jam Festival will feature local bands showcasing music from rock to reggae, blues to country. The festival will be held on Friday, 6 to 10 p.m. and on Saturday from 1 to 10 p.m. Proceeds from the event will benefit Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center and Sails Up 4 Cancer. For tickets and schedule information, visit mysticriverjam.com.
June 24-26
WoodenBoat Show
9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Mystic Seaport Museum, 75 Greenmanville Ave., Mystic.
Mystic Seaport will host its annual WoodenBoat Show featuring over 100 traditional and classic wooden boats of every type on display. For more information, visit mysticseaport.org.
Saturday, June 25
Drive in Movies
9 p.m.; Misquamicut Drive In, 316 Atlantic Ave., Westerly.
The Misquamicut Business Association Drive-In-Movies will screen "Hocus Pocus." Cost is $25 per car. For tickets or more information and schedule, visit mbadrivein.com.
Gardens by the Sea Tour
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Cross’ Mills Library, 4417 Old Post Road, Charlestown.
Cross’ Mills Library will host the Gardens by the Sea tour featuring eight private and four public gardens in Charlestown. Tickets are $25 in advance; $30 day of the tour. Proceeds will benefit the library. For tickets or more information, visit crossmills.org/library/ or call (401) 364-6211.
Eastern Connecticut Symphony Orchestra fundraiser
7 p.m.; Stonington Vineyards, 523 Taugwonk Road, Stonington.
The Eastern Connecticut Symphony Orchestra will hold a summer concert fundraiser featuring a performance led by Toshiyuki Shimada of works by Leonard Bernstein, Johann Strauss, Jr., John Philip Sousa, and along with selections from Andrew Llyod Webber’s “Phantom of the Opera” performed by soprano Sarah Yanovitch-Vitale, and tenor Gene Stenger. Doors will open at 6 p.m., with the concert scheduled to start at 7 p.m. The rain date is Sunday, June 26. For tickets or more information, visit ecso.givesmart.com.
Sophie et Adam
5 p.m., La Grua Center, 32 Water St., Stonington.
La Grua Center’s Music Matters series will host a performance by Sophie et Adam of Paris Café Chansons of the 30s and Berlin Kabarett-Lieder of the 20s. Tickets are $20. For tickets or more information, visit lagruacenter.org.
Paul DiPietro book signing
1 to 3 p.m.; Bank Square Books, 53 West Main St., Mystic.
Bank Square Books will host a book signing with Paul DiPietro for his book “The Adventures of Auggie Otter: It’s Ok to be You.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 860-536-3795.
Nightrain
8 p.m.; Courthouse Center for the Arts, 3481 Kingstown Road, West Kingston.
The Courthouse Center for the Arts will host a performance of the Guns N' Roses tribute band Nightrain. For tickets or more information, visit courthousearts.org or call 401-782-1018.
Waterfire
7 p.m.; Waterfire Park, Providence.
Waterfire features 100 braziers in the Woonasquatucket River lit with bonfires. The event is free. For more information, visit waterfire.org.
June 25,26
7 Rivers Festival
Various times; Various locations.
The Wood-Pawcatuck Wild and Scenic Rivers Stewardship Council will hold the 7 Rivers Festival to celebrate the Wild and Scenic Rivers Status of seven local rivers, including the Pawcatuck, Wood and Beaver Rivers. Free events will be held on or around the rivers in Rhode Island and Connecticut. For a schedule of events, visit wpwildrivers.org/7-rivers-festival.
Sunday, June 26
Westerly Band Children’s Concert
2 p.m.; Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
The Westerly Band will hold its annual Children’s Concert in the Bandstand in Wilcox Park. The free concert will feature children’s favorites including a musical parade with the Toy Soldier and Momma Bear. For more information, visit westerlylibrary.org.
Dale DeGroff author event and Jill DeGroff art opening
7 p.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
United Theatre will host an author meet and greet with Dale DeGroff, including a screening of the documentary “Hey Bartender.” Following the presentation, there will be a cocktail event and artist reception for the opening of Jill DeGroff’s exhibition at the United. For tickets or more information, visit unitedtheatre.org.
Drive in Movies
9 p.m.; Misquamicut Drive In, 316 Atlantic Ave., Westerly.
The Misquamicut Business Association Drive-In-Movies will screen "Ferris Bueller's Day Off." Cost is $25 per car. For tickets or more information and schedule, visit mbadrivein.com.
Tuesday, June 28
Sunset concerts: The Silks
6 p.m.; Watch Hill Village Green, Bay Street, Westerly.
The Watch Hill Sunset Concert series will host a performance by The Silks. The concert is free. Raindate is the following Tuesday. Visit facebook.com/WatchHillSunsetConcerts for more information.
Summer Sounds Concert Series
7 p.m.; Mystic River Park, 12 Cottrell St., Mystic.
Noank-Mystic Community Band will perform at the 25th annual Summer Sounds concert series. The concert is free. Attendees may bring lawn chairs, blankets and picnics.
Roderick Ferguson cabaret
7:30 p.m.; Chestnut Street Playhouse, 24 Chestnut St., Norwich.
Chestnut Street Playhouse will present a cabaret featuring comedian-singer-actor-storyteller-activist Roderick Ferguson. Tickets are $20. For tickets or more information, visit chestnutstreetplayhouse.org or call 860-886-2378.
Wednesday, June 29
Garden Tea Party
1 to 3 p.m.; Babcock-Smith House Museum, 124 Granite St., Westerly.
The Babcock-Smith House Museum will host a Garden Tea Party to celebrate the opening of Little Victorians, an exhibit depicting the world of children during the Victorian Age and beyond. Tickets are $25 and include the tea party and viewing of the exhibit. To purchase tickets, call 401-348-5971.
June 29-Sept. 7
Westerly Land Trust Farmers Market
3 to 6 p.m.; Westerly Land Trust, 85 Main St., Westerly.
The Westerly Land Trust will host a farmers' market featuring local farmers selling local produce, including fruits and vegetables, oysters, honey and baked goods. For more information, visit westerlylandtrust.org.
June 29-Aug. 3
Tom McCoy Summer Fun runs
6 p.m.; Pleasant View Inn, back parking lot, 65 Atlantic Ave., Westerly.
The weekly Westerly Track & Athletic Club Tom McCoy Family Fun Run series features a children's run, followed by 1-mile and 5K run. Walkers and runners are welcome. The event is free. Visit westerlytrackclub.org for more information.
Thursday, June 30
Summer Concerts & Movies
5:30 p.m.; Ninigret Park, 5 Park Lane, Charlestown.
Charlestown Parks and Recreation will host Summer Nights concerts and movies with music and food trucks at 5:30 p.m. followed by a movie at 8 p.m. This week the band will be a Beatles tribute band, PreFab4, and the movie will be “Jaws.” Visit charlestownri.gov/parksandrec for more information.
RiverFire
6 to 8 p.m.; Various locations, Main Street, Wakefield.
The Wakefield Village Association will host RiverFire featuring fires on the Saugatucket River with music by The Steve Pati Band and Kate Barry. Donations of non-perishable food to benefit the Jonnycake Center of Peace Dale are gratefully accepted. For more information, visit wakefieldvillageassociation.com/riverfire.
Afterglow concert: The Q-Tip Bandits and Van Pelt Duo
8 p.m.; Contemporary Theatre Company patio, 327 Main St., Wakefield.
Contemporary Theatre Company AfterGlow Summer Concert series will host the The Q-Tip Bandits and Van Pelt Duo following RiverFire on the Saugatucket River. For tickets or more information, visit contemporarytheatercompany.com.
Friday, July 1
Exhibit opening reception
5 to 8 p.m.; Artists' Cooperative Gallery of Westerly, 14 Railroad Ave., Westerly.
The Artists' Cooperative Gallery of Westerly will hold an opening reception for the exhibit Coast, Wind & Water, with featured artists Christine Reilly and Ed Porter. The exhibit will be on display through Sunday, July 31. The gallery is open Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday, 1 to 5 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more information, call 401-596-2221 or visit westerlyarts.com.
Drive in Movies
9 p.m.; Misquamicut Drive In, 316 Atlantic Ave., Westerly.
The Misquamicut Business Association Drive-In-Movies will screen "Titanic." Cost is $25 per car. For tickets or more information and schedule, visit mbadrivein.com.
Stargazing Nights
6:30 to 11 p.m.; Frosty Drew Observatory, 61 Park Lane, Charlestown.
Frosty Drew Observatory host stargazing nights on Fridays. The observatory’s astronomers will be on hand with telescopes to view the night sky. There is a $5 suggested donation. Visit frostydrew.org for more information.
Saturday, July 2
Drive in Movies
9 p.m.; Misquamicut Drive In, 316 Atlantic Ave., Westerly.
The Misquamicut Business Association Drive-In-Movies will screen "Bohemian Rhapsody." Cost is $25 per car. For tickets or more information and schedule, visit mbadrivein.com.
Sunday, July 3
Drive in Movies
9 p.m.; Misquamicut Drive In, 316 Atlantic Ave., Westerly.
The Misquamicut Business Association Drive-In-Movies will screen "The Perfect Storm." Cost is $25 per car. For tickets or more information and schedule, visit mbadrivein.com.
Westerly Sound Concert Series
Noon to 4 p.m.; Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
Westerly Sound will host a free concert, Explorations in Atmospheric Sound, in the park featuring Hodad. For more information, visit westerlylibrary.org.
Independence Day Concert and Fireworks
7 p.m.; Lafayette Band Stand, North Kingstown Town Beach, 15 Beach St., North Kingstown.
The Lafayette Band will perform a free concert of patriotic music for Independence Day with fireworks at 9 p.m. Audience members are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets for seating. In case of rain, the concert will be held on Tuesday, July 5. For more information about the band, visit lafayette-band.com.
