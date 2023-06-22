Thursday, June 22
Opening reception: Go Figure exhibit
7 to 9 p.m.; South County Art Association, 2587 Kingstown Road, Kingston.
South County Art Association will hold an opening reception for its juried all media exhibit with the theme Go Figure. The exhibit will be on display through July 15. Gallery hours are Wednesday through Sunday, 1 to 5 p.m. For more information, visit southcountyart.org or call 401-783-2195.
June 22-July 8
“Beautiful: The Carole King Musical”
Various times; Theatre By The Sea, 364 Cards Pond Road, Wakefield.
Theatre By The Sea will present “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical,” directed by Michael D. Jablonski. Performances are scheduled for Tuesday through Saturday at 8 p.m., with matinees on Thursdays at 2 p.m., Saturdays at 3 p.m. and Sundays at 5 p.m. For tickets, visit theatrebythesea.com or call 866-811-4111 or 401-782-8587.
June 22-25
“Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street”
Various times; Trinity Rep, 201 Washington St., Providence.
Trinity Rep will present Stephen Sondheim’s musical “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street,” directed by Curt Columbus. For tickets or more information, call 401-351-4242 or visit TrinityRep.com.
Friday, June 23
Relay for Life
5:30 to 9 p.m.; Westerly High School Quad, 23 Ward Ave., Westerly.
The Relay for Life of Southern Rhode Island will begin with opening ceremonies and feature a survivor lap, team lap, activities, food, and entertainment. The Luminaria will begin at 8:15 p.m. For more information, to join a team, or make a donation, visit facebook.com/SouthernRIRelay.
CarLeans
8 p.m.; Knickerbocker Music Center, 35 Canal St., Westerly.
The Knickerbocker Music Center will host an album release show for the CarLeans fourth album "Melodrama." Opening the show will be Undercover Cameo with Olivia Charlotte and Lucas Neil. Tickets are $20. For tickets or more information, visit knickmusic.com.
Concerts on the Green: Matt Heaton & the Outside Boys
5:30 p.m.; La Grua Center, 32 Water St., Stonington.
Matt Heaton, on guitar, and the Outside Toys, with Emily Haviland Baker on fiddle, Jim Haggerty on bass, and Jared Seabrook on drums will perform music for all ages, with sing-a-longs for children. The concert will be preceded by a story time, courtesy Stonington Free Library, at 5:30 p.m., inside the center. Attendees may bring lawn chairs or blankets as well as picnics. The concert is free with a suggested donation of $5. For more information, visit LaGruaCenter.org or call 860-535-2300.
Roode Memorial Concert Series: Connor Holdridge
6:30 p.m.; Mystic & Noank Library, 40 Library St., Mystic.
The Mystic & Noank annual Roode Memorial Concert Series will kick off with a performance by jazz guitarist, composer and improvisor Connor Holdridge. The concert is free, with registration required. To register or for more information, visit mysticnoanklibrary.org.
Rick Koster author talk
6 p.m.; Bank Square Books, 53 West Main St., Mystic.
Bank Square Books will host an author talk with Rick Koster for his book “Gris-Gris Gumbo.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 860-536-3795.
June 23-25
WoodenBoat Show
9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Mystic Seaport Museum, 75 Greenmanville Ave., Mystic.
Mystic Seaport will host its 31st annual WoodenBoat Show featuring over 100 traditional and classic wooden boats of every type on display. For more information, visit mysticseaport.org.
June 23,24
River Jam Festival
Various times; Mystic Shipyard, 100 Essex St., Mystic.
The River Jam Festival will feature local bands showcasing music from rock to reggae, blues to country. The festival will be held on Friday, 5 to 10 p.m. and on Saturday from 1 to 10 p.m. Proceeds from the event will benefit Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center and Sails Up 4 Cancer. For tickets and schedule information, visit mysticriverjam.com.
Saturday, June 24
Summer Pops 2023
6 p.m.; Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
The Chorus of Westerly will host its annual Summer Pops performance. The concert will be conducted by Chorus of Westerly music director, Andrew Howell and feature The Chorus of Westerly and the Pops Festival Orchestra. The pre-show will begin at 6 p.m. and feature The American Band, The Westerly Morris Men and the Kleyla Family Band. The event is free. For more information, visit chorusofwesterly.org or call 401-596-8663.
Karen Allen film screening and talk
4 p.m.; The United, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
The United will host a screening of the film “A Tree. A Rock. A Cloud” and a talk with actor and director Karen Allen. Tickets are $25. For tickets or more information, visit unitedtheatre.org.
Providence Improv Guild
7 p.m.; The United, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
The United will host an Improv night with Providence Improv Guild. Tickets are $13. For tickets or more information, visit unitedtheatre.org.
Anthony Geraci & the Boston Blues All Stars
8 p.m.; Knickerbocker Music Center, 35 Canal St., Westerly.
The Knickerbocker Music Center will host a performance by Anthony Geraci & the Boston Blues All Stars. Tickets are $20. For tickets or more information, visit knickmusic.com.
Music Matters: Havana Old & New
5 p.m.; La Grua Center, 32 Water St., Stonington.
La Grua Center’s Music Matters Series will host a performance by Cuban pianist-composer Zahili González Zamora. The concert will feature music of the 1940’s and 50’s in Havana. Tickets are $20 in advance; $25 at the door. For tickets or more information, visit lagruacenter.org or call 860-535-2300.
June 24,25
Gardening with the Masters Tour
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Various locations.
The University of Rhode Island Master Gardeners will host a tour of 18 private and public gardens throughout the state which are tended by master gardeners. Tickets are $30; free for ages 17 and younger. For tickets or more information, visit https://web.uri.edu/mastergardener/tour.
Sunday, June 25
Josh Piver Scholarship Fundraiser
4 to 7 p.m.; Portuguese Holy Ghost Society, 26 Main St., Stonington.
The Josh Piver Scholarship Fundraiser will feature music by Jeff Lewis, raffles, a silent and live auction and a pig and oyster roast. Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 at the door, free for children under age 12. Visit eventbrite.com/e/josh-piver-memorial-scholarship-fundraiser-tickets-630498216137 for tickets or more information.
Monday, June 26
Candice Guardino
7:30 p.m.; Theatre By The Sea, 364 Cards Pond Road, Wakefield.
Theatre By The Sea’s Monday Evening Concert Series will kick off the season with an evening with actress/comedienne Candice Guardino for an program Italian Bred. For tickets, visit theatrebythesea.com or call 866-811-4111 or 401-782-8587.
Tuesday, June 27
The Scotch Bonnets
6 p.m.; Watch Hill Green, Bay Street, Watch Hill.
The Watch Hill Sunset Concert series will host a performance by Ska band the Scotch Bonnets The concert is free with donations gratefully accepted. Raindate is the following Tuesday.
Author talk with Christian McBurney
6:30 p.m.; Cross’ Mills Library, 4417 Old Post Road, Charlestown.
The Charlestown Historical Society will host a talk with author Christian McBurney on the book “Untold Stories from World War II: Rhode Island." McBurney will highlight Charlestown’s history and role during the war. For more information, visit crossmills.org or call 401-364-6211.
Dan Watson
6 p.m.; Wheeler Library, 101 Main St., North Stonington.
The Wheeler Library free Summer Music Series will host a performance by Dan Watson on the lawn of the library. The Woodfella's Wood Fired Pizza Truck will be on site. Concert goers should bring blankets or chairs for seating. For more information, visit wheelerlibrary.org or call 860-535-0383.
Summer Sounds Concert Series
7 p.m.; Mystic River Park, 12 Cottrell St., Mystic.
The As Time Goes By swing band will perform at the 26th annual Summer Sounds concert series. The concert is free. Attendees may bring lawn chairs, blankets, and picnics. For more information, visit facebook.com/SummerSoundsMystic.
Cabaret Club
7:30 p.m.; Arctic Playhouse, 1249 Main St., West Warwick.
The Arctic Playhouse’s Cabaret Club series will host a performance by Michael Hammond. Tickets are $20. For tickets or more information, visit thearcticplayhouse.com.
Wednesday, June 28
Ocean House Author Series
5 p.m.; Ocean House, 1 Bluff Ave., Watch Hill.
Ocean House Author Series, in conjunction with Savoy Bookshop & Café, will host a talk with author Katherine Reay, in conversation with Deborah Goodrich Royce, for the book “A Shadow in Moscow: A Cold War Novel.” For tickets or more information, visit banksquarebooks.com.
The Sporting Events that Changed America
6 p.m.; Cross’ Mills Library, 4417 Old Post Road, Charlestown.
Cross’ Mills Library will host a talk by author and sportswriter Marty Gitlin on The Sporting Events that Changed America, including stories, videos, and trivia questions, about a century of meaningful moments in sports history. For more information, visit crossmills.org or call 401-364-6211.
Thursday, June 29
Adele Griffin author talk
6:30 p.m.; Bank Square Books, 53 West Main St., Mystic.
Bank Square Books will host an author talk with Adele Griffin for her book “The Favor.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 860-536-3795.
June 29-July 9
“A Midsummer Night’s Dream”
7 p.m.; Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
Flock Theatre will present William Shakespeare’s comedy “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” in Wilcox Park. Performances are free, with a suggested donation of $25; $20 student/senior/active military. Blankets or chairs should be brought for seating and picnics are welcome. For more information, visit flocktheatre.org.
June 29-July1
“Private Lives”
Various times; Courthouse Center for the Arts, 3481 Kingstown Road, Kingston.
West Bay Community Theatre will present Noel Coward’s comedy “Private Lives” with performances at 8 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and at 2 p.m. on Saturday. For tickets or more information, visit wbctheater.org/box-office or call 401-372-7201.
Saturday, July 1
Independence Day Celebration
10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Mystic Seaport Museum, 75 Greenmanville Ave., Mystic.
Mystic Seaport Museum will host an Independence Day Celebration with reenactors from several Connecticut and British Regiments with flags and artifacts of the Revolutionary War, colonial clothing, and artillery demonstrations. There will be demonstrations of sewing, cooking, and carpentry in the 18th century. A Grand Celebration Parade will be held at noon as the news of the signing of the Declaration of Independence reaches the seaport. For a full list of events or to purchase tickets, visit mysticseaport.org or call 860-572-0711.
Sunday, July 2
Susannah Marren book signing
1 to 3 p.m.; Bank Square Books, 53 West Main St., Mystic.
Bank Square Books will host a book signing with Susannah Marren for the book “Maribelle’s Shadow.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 860-536-3795.
