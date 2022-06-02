Thursday, June 2
“The Automat”
7 p.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
The Jewish Federation of Eastern Connecticut and Congregation Sharah Zedek of Westerly will present a screening of the film “The Automat” as part of the 2022 Annual International Film Festival of Eastern Connecticut. The documentary is narrated by Mel Brooks and is about the documentary about the long-gone Horn & Hardart restaurant chain of New York City and Philadelphia. Tickets are $10 and may be purchased at the door.
Merrill Lecture: Rosanna Warren
5 p.m.; La Grua Center, 32 Water St., Stonington.
The James Merrill House will host the annual Merrill Lecture speaker Rosanna Warren. The event is free. For more information, visit jamesmerrillhouse.org.
Craft of the Cocktail with Dale DeGroff
5:30 p.m.; Mystic & Noank Library, 40 Library St., Mystic.
Mystic & Noank Library will host a book discussion and cocktail hour with James Beard winner Dale DeGroff, author of “The Craft of the Cocktail.” Tickets are $25 and proceeds will benefit the library’s Annual Fund. For tickets or more information, visit mysticnoanklibrary.org or call 860-536-7721.
June 2-18
“Million Dollar Quartet”
Various times; Theatre By The Sea, 364 Cards Pond Road, Wakefield.
Theatre By The Sea will present the Tony award nominated musical “Million Dollar Quartet” about the jam session at Sun Records with Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins, and Elvis Presley. Performances are scheduled for Tuesday through Saturday at 8 p.m., and Thursdays at 2 p.m., Saturdays at 3 p.m. and Sundays at 5 p.m. For tickets, visit theatrebythesea.com or call 866- 811-4111 or 401-782-8587.
June 2-4
“The Last Five Years”
Various times; Chestnut Street Playhouse, 24 Chestnut St., Norwich.
Chestnut Street Playhouse will present the two-person musical, “The Last Five Years.” Performances will be held on Thursday to Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday at 2 p.m. For tickets or more information, visit chestnutstreetplayhouse.org.
June 2-19
"Fairview"
Various times; Trinity Rep, 201 Washington St., Providence.
Trinity Rep will present the drama “Fairview,” by Jackie Sibblies, directed by Christopher Windom. For tickets or more information call 401-351-4242 or visit TrinityRep.com.
June 2-12
“The Gin Game”
Various times; Arctic Playhouse, 1249 Main St., West Warwick.
The Arctic Playhouse will present the drama “The Gin Game,” written by D. L. Coburn and directed by Robb Barnard. Performances will be held on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $18 in advance; $20 day of the show. For tickets or more information, visit thearcticplayhouse.com.
Friday, June 3
WARM Center’s Swing into Summer
6:30 to 10 p.m.; Knickerbocker Music Center, 35 Railroad Ave., Westerly.
The WARM Center will hold a fundraiser, Swing into Summer, with an evening at the Knick with music by Roomful of Blues, food, raffles and dancing. For tickets or more information, visit warmcenter.org.
Opening reception
5 to 8 p.m.; Artists' Cooperative Gallery of Westerly, 14 Railroad Ave., Westerly.
The Artists' Cooperative Gallery of Westerly will hold an opening reception for its exhibit, Parks and Gardens, featuring artists Gerry Matteo and Richard Inserra and the Ocean Community YMCA Garden Club. The exhibit will be on display Wednesday, June 1, through Sunday, June 26. The gallery is open Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday, 1 to 5 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more information, call 401-596-2221 or visit westerlyarts.com.
Nathaniel Philbrick author talk
5 p.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
Literacy Volunteers of Washington County will host Nathaniel Philbrick, historian and novelist, in conversation with Ted Widmer, as part of the Joyce S. Ahern Summer Speaker Series. The presentation will focus on Philbrick's new book, “Travels with George: In Search of Washington and His Legacy.” A reception will follow the talk. Cost is $75. For tickets, visit literacywashingtoncounty.org/summer-speaker-series.
Drive in Movies
9 p.m.; Misquamicut Drive In, 316 Atlantic Ave., Westerly.
The Misquamicut Business Association Drive-In-Movies will screen "When Harry Met Sally." Cost is $25 per car. For tickets or more information and schedule, visit mbadrivein.com.
Summer Concert Series: Ernie Smith
6 p.m.; Ninigret Pavilion, Ninigret Park, Charlestown.
Cross’ Mills Library will host a free concert by singer-songwriter Ernie Smith as part of its Summer Concert Series. Attendees should bring blankets or chairs.
James Rourke author talk
6 p.m.; Bank Square Books, 53 West Main St., Mystic.
Bank Square Books will host an author talk and Q&A with James Rourke for his book “Stone Souls.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 860-536-3795.
Music in the Meadow
6:30 p.m.; Connecticut College Arboretum, 270 Mohegan Ave., New London.
Connecticut College will host a concert under the stars with Ward Hayden & the Outliers, The Carleans and Kala Farnham. Attendees are welcome to bring picnics. Food trucks will be onsite. Tickets are $10; $20 per family and are available at the door. For more information, visit conncoll.edu/the-arboretum/programs-and-activities/music-in-the-meadow/.
June 3-12
“Alice in Wonderland”
Various times; Granite Theatre, 1 Granite St., Westerly.
Granite Theatre will present a youth production of “Alice in Wonderland,” based on the Lewis Carroll classic. Performances will be held on Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m.; Sunday at 2 p.m. For tickets or more information, visit granitetheatre.org or call 401-596-2341.
Saturday, June 4
Julian Lage
8 p.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
Westerly Sound will present a performance by guitarist Julian Lage. For tickets or more information, visit unitedtheatre.org.
Drive in Movies
9 p.m.; Misquamicut Drive In, 316 Atlantic Ave., Westerly.
The Misquamicut Business Association Drive-In-Movies will screen "The Goonies." Cost is $25 per car. For tickets or more information and schedule, visit mbadrivein.com.
Exhibit opening: Ali Dube
6 p.m.; Wheeler Library, 101 Main St., North Stonington.
Wheeler Library will host an opening reception for the June exhibit of works by Ali Dube. For reservations, email ali.dube.paintings@gmail.com.
“The Voice of Gertrude Stein”
Various times; Contemporary Theater Company, 327 Main St., Wakefield.
Contemporary Theatre Company will present “The Voice of Gertrude Stein,” featuring a selection of art songs, with text by Stein, by composers Virgil Thomson, Ned Rorem, and Felix Jarrar, as well as Rorem’s opera “Three Sisters Who Are Not Sisters.” For tickets or more information, visit contemporarytheatercompany.com or call 401-218-0282.
Sunday, June 5
Reminisce with Gert
2 p.m.; Babcock-Smith House Museum, 124 Granite St., Westerly.
The Babcock-Smith House Museum will host a talk by Gertrude Smith sharing her memories of the museum. She and her husband Isaac were part of the history of the museum for over forty years. Cost is $5; free for members. Visit babcocksmithhouse.org or call 401-596-5704.
Explorations in Atmospheric Sound
Noon to 4 p.m.; Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
Westerly Sound will host a free concert, Explorations in Atmospheric Sound, in the park featuring Michael Sline, Russell Linder and Erev. For more information, visit westerlylibrary.org.
Alice in Wonderland Tea Party Fundraiser
Noon; Granite Theatre, 1 Granite St., Westerly.
The Granite Theatre will hold a tea party with the cast of its show “Alice in Wonderland” featuring sweets and treats. Cost is $50 per family; $20 for single adult. For tickets or more information, visit granitetheatre.org or call 401-596-2341.
Diane Josefowicz book signing
2 to 4 p.m.; Savoy Bookshop & Café, 10 Canal St., Westerly.
Savoy Bookshop & Café will host a book signing with Diane Josefowicz for her new book, “Ready, Set, Oh.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 401-213-3901.
Mitchfest 13
2 to 7 p.m.; Hygienic Art, 79 Bank St., New London.
Mitchfest 13 will feature music, dancing and food in honor of James “Mitch” Christina. Performers include Bobby Christina & Fran Christina; DJ Dave Christina; The Soupy Boys with Billy Loosigian; Brad Hallen and Brian Templeton; Chris Leigh Band with Sam Gentile; Christine Ohlman; and Toni Lynn Washington. Cost is $30. Proceeds will benefit Hope Hospice & Palliative Care of Rhode Island. For more information, visit hygienic.org.
Monday, June 6
Poetry Salon
5 to 7 p.m.; Savoy Bookshop and Café, 10 Canal St., Westerly.
Lisa Starr will host a monthly poetry salon. For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 401-213-3901.
Tuesday, June 7
Summer Sounds Concert Series
7 p.m.; Mystic River Park, 12 Cottrell St., Mystic.
Time and Changes Jazz Orchestra will perform at the 25th annual Summer Sounds concert series. The concert is free. Attendees may bring lawn chairs, blankets and picnics.
June 8-Sept. 7
Westerly Land Trust Farmers Market
3 to 6 p.m.; Westerly Land Trust, 85 Main St., Westerly.
The Westerly Land Trust will host a farmers' market featuring local farmers selling local produce, including fruits and vegetables, oysters, honey and baked goods. For more information, visit westerlylandtrust.org.
Wednesday, June 8
New England Mystery Author Panel
6 p.m.; Savoy Bookshop and Café, 10 Canal St., Westerly.
Savoy Bookshop will host a New England Mystery Author panel with Paul Doiron, author of “Hatchet Island,” D.J. Palmer, “My Wife is Missing,” and Sarah Stewart Taylor, “The Drowning Sea,” moderated by The New York Times bestselling author Luanne Rice. For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 401-213-3901.
Bruce Katz in concert
7:30 p.m.; Norwich Arts Center, 62 Broadway, Norwich.
Norwich Arts Center’s Blues on Broadway series will host a performance by keyboardist Bruce Katz. Tickets are $25; $23 for military/student/seniors and $20 for members. For tickets or more information, visit norwicharts.org or call 860-887-2789.
Thursday, June 9
Connelly Akstens author talk
6 p.m.; Westerly Library, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
The Westerly Library and Savoy Bookshop will host a talk and Q&A by Connelly Akstens for her autobiography, “Without Shame: Learning to Be Me.” For more information, visit westerlylibrary.org or call 401-596-2877.
June 9-11
Gardens by the Sea
Various times; Wadawanuck Square, Stonington Borough.
The Stonington Garden Club’s Garden’s by the Sea walking tour will be held Friday, June 10, and Saturday, June 11, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. A Preview Party will be held on Thursday, June 9, at La Grua Center, at 6 p.m. The tour includes eight residential gardens and the club’s Children’s Learning Garden at the Stonington Community Center. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit stoningtongardenclub.org/garden-tour/.
Friday, June 10
Drive in Movies
9 p.m.; Misquamicut Drive In, 316 Atlantic Ave., Westerly.
The Misquamicut Business Association Drive-In-Movies will screen "Black Widow." Cost is $25 per car. For tickets or more information and schedule, visit mbadrivein.com.
Saturday, June 11
Drive in Movies
9 p.m.; Misquamicut Drive In, 316 Atlantic Ave., Westerly.
The Misquamicut Business Association Drive-In-Movies will screen "Footloose." Cost is $25 per car. For tickets or more information and schedule, visit mbadrivein.com.
Open House
1 to 4 p.m.; Portersville Academy, 76 High St., Mystic.
The Mystic River Historical Society will hold an open house at the Portersville Academy. There will be a display of vintage photographs, items from past schoolhouse days, and antique tools and household items. Admission is free.
Changes in Latitude
8 p.m.; Courthouse Center for the Arts, 3481 Kingstown Road, West Kingston.
The Courthouse Center for the Arts will host a performance of the Jimmy Buffet tribute band, Changes in Latitude. For tickets or more information, visit courthousearts.org or call 401-782-1018.
Sunday, June 12
Sea Glass Festival
11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Windjammer Surf Bar, 321 Atlantic Ave., Misquamicut.
A Sea Glass Festival fundraiser will be held featuring various artisans displaying and selling sea glass and ocean themed creations. Free admission. Proceeds will benefit Stand Up for Animals, Saint Michael School and other local charities.
Drive in Movies
9 p.m.; Misquamicut Drive In, 316 Atlantic Ave., Westerly.
The Misquamicut Business Association Drive-In-Movies will screen "School of Rock." Cost is $25 per car. For tickets or more information and schedule, visit mbadrivein.com.
Linda Zajac book signing
1 to 3 p.m.; Bank Square Books, 53 West Main St., Mystic.
Bank Square Books will host book signing with author Linda Zajac for her book “Robo-motion: Robots That Move Like Animals.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 860-536-3795.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.