Thursday, June 16
Karen Guzman author talk
5 p.m.; Stonington Free Library, 20 High St., Stonington.
Stonington Free Library will host a talk and Q&A with author Karen Guzman about her new book “Arborview.” For more information, visit stoningtonfreelibrary.org or call 860-535-0658.
Roode Concert series: Connor Holdridge Duo
6:30 p.m.; Mystic & Noank Library, 40 Library St., Mystic.
The Mystic & Noank Library will host the Connor Holdridge Duo for a free concert on the lawn as part of the 2022 Roode Summer Concert Series. Attendees should bring chairs or blankets for seating. For more information, visit mysticnoanklibrary.org or call 860-536-7721.
Afterglow concert: Matt Fraza Band
8 p.m.; Contemporary Theatre Company patio, 327 Main St., Wakefield.
Contemporary Theatre Company AfterGlow Summer Concert series will host the Matt Fraza Band. For tickets or more information, visit contemporarytheatercompany.com.
June 16-18
“Million Dollar Quartet”
Various times; Theatre By The Sea, 364 Cards Pond Road, Wakefield.
Theatre By The Sea will present the Tony award nominated musical “Million Dollar Quartet” about the jam session at Sun Records with Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins, and Elvis Presley. Performances are scheduled for Tuesday through Saturday at 8 p.m., and Thursdays at 2 p.m., Saturdays at 3 p.m. and Sundays at 5 p.m. For tickets, visit theatrebythesea.com or call 866- 811-4111 or 401-782-8587.
June 16-19
"Fairview"
Various times; Trinity Rep, 201 Washington St., Providence.
Trinity Rep will present the drama “Fairview,” by Jackie Sibblies, directed by Christopher Windom. For tickets or more information call 401-351-4242 or visit TrinityRep.com.
Connecticut Early Music Society Festival
Various times; Various locations
To celebrate its 40th anniversary, The Connecticut Early Music Society will hold a series of concerts that will include performances by over 60 musicians playing instruments of the period. Tickets are $40 and $15 for students for each concert. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit ctearlymusic.org or call 860-333-8504.
Friday, June 17
Drive in Movies
9 p.m.; Misquamicut Drive In, 316 Atlantic Ave., Westerly.
The Misquamicut Business Association Drive-In-Movies will screen "School of Rock." Cost is $25 per car. For tickets or more information and schedule, visit mbadrivein.com.
Stargazing Nights
6:30 to 11 p.m.; Frosty Drew Observatory, 61 Park Lane, Charlestown.
Frosty Drew Observatory host stargazing nights on Fridays. The observatory’s astronomers will be on hand with telescopes to view the night sky. There is a $5 suggested donation. Visit frostydrew.org for more information.
Saturday, June 18
Summer Pops 2022
6 p.m.; Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
The Chorus of Westerly will host its annual Summer Pops performance. The concert will be conducted by Chorus of Westerly music director, Andrew Howell and feature The Chorus of Westerly, the Pops Festival Orchestra and guest artist Nicolas King. The pre-show will begin at 6 p.m. and feature Kala Farnham, The Westerly Morris Men and The Kleyla Family Band. The event is free. For more information, visit chorusofwesterly.org or call 401-596-8663.
Bloomin’ Brunch hike
10:30 a.m.; Crandall Family Preserve, 79 Pound Road, Westerly.
Westerly Land Trust will host a hike through Crandall Family Preserve to see the forest of mountain laurel and rhododendrons. A light brunch and mimosas will be served following the hike. Cost is $10, free for members. For more information, visit westerlylandtrust.org.
Land & Sea Dinner
5:30 p.m.; Portuguese Holy Ghost Society, 26 Main. St., Stonington.
The Yellow Farm House and Eating with the Ecosystem will host a Land & Sea Dinner fundraiser featuring a seated four-course dinner with paired libations curated by chefs James Wayman, David Standridge, and Todd Keister. Tickets are $250. For tickets or more information, visit eatingwiththeecosystem.org.
Gaia Cornwall author storytime
11 a.m.; Bank Square Books, 53 West Main St., Mystic.
Bank Square Books will host an author storytime with Gaia Cornwall for the new book “The Best Bed for Me.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 860-536-3795.
Juneteenth Concert: Nekita Waller
3 p.m.; Groton Public Library, 52 Newtown Road, Groton.
Groton Public Library will host a free performance by vocalist Nekita Waller, Connecticut’s first African American State Troubadour to celebrate Juneteenth. The event will be held outdoors. For more information, call 860-441-6750 or visit grotonpl.org.
Moondance
8 p.m.; Courthouse Center for the Arts, 3481 Kingstown Road, West Kingston.
The Courthouse Center for the Arts will host a performance of the Van Morrison tribute band, Moondance. For tickets or more information, visit courthousearts.org or call 401-782-1018.
Blippi The Musical
2 p.m.; Providence Performing Arts Center, 220 Weybosset St., Providence.
The Providence Performing Arts Center will present educational children’s character Blippi in Blippi The Musical. For tickets or more information, visit ppacri.org or call 401-421-2787.
June 18,19
Dad’s Rock the Village concerts and photo contest
Various times; Olde Mistick Village, 27 Coogan Blvd., Mystic.
Olde Mistick Village will host Father’s Day concerts and a photo contest, Dad’s Rock the Village, with The Tone Shifters on Saturday, from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m., and Timeless on Sunday, from 1 to 4 p.m. Photos of Dads dressed in 80s themed outfits may be submitted on the Olde Mistik Village Facebook page for a contest to win gift certificates. For more information, visit facebook.com/OldeMistickVillage.
Sunday, June 19
Firebird ballet
2 p.m.; Performing Arts Center, Moses Brown School, 250 Lloyd Ave., Providence.
The Ocean State Ballet will present a production of Firebird featuring guest artist Nations Wilkes-Davis from Boston Ballet. For tickets or more information, visit oceanstateballet.com.
Tuesday, June 21
Summer Sounds Concert Series
7 p.m.; Mystic River Park, 12 Cottrell St., Mystic.
Thames River Big Band will perform at the 25th annual Summer Sounds concert series. The concert is free. Attendees may bring lawn chairs, blankets and picnics.
Wednesday, June 22
Summer Author Series
5 p.m.; Ocean House, 1 Bluff Ave., Watch Hill.
Ocean House Summer Author Series, in conjunction with Savoy Bookshop & Café, will host a talk with author Mary Alice Monroe, in conversation with Deborah Goodrich Royce, for her book “The Summer of Lost and Found.” For tickets or more information, visit banksquarebooks.com.
Military Matters: Capt. Todd Moore
6 p.m.; La Grua Center, 32 Water St., Stonington.
La Grua Center’s Military Matters series will host a talk by Capt. Todd Moore who served as commanding officer of Naval Submarine Base New London. There is a suggested donation of $5. For more information, visit lagruacenter.org.
June 22-Sept. 7
Westerly Land Trust Farmers Market
3 to 6 p.m.; Westerly Land Trust, 85 Main St., Westerly.
The Westerly Land Trust will host a farmers' market featuring local farmers selling local produce, including fruits and vegetables, oysters, honey and baked goods. For more information, visit westerlylandtrust.org.
June 22-Aug. 3
Tom McCoy Summer Fun runs
6 p.m.; Pleasant View Inn, back parking lot, 65 Atlantic Ave., Westerly.
The weekly Westerly Track & Athletic Club Tom McCoy Family Fun Run series features a children's run, followed by 1-mile and 5K run. Walkers and runners are welcome. The event is free. Visit westerlytrackclub.org for more information.
Thursday, June 23
Zachary Garceau book talk
6 p.m.; Westerly Library, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
The Dante Society will host a book talk and signing with author Zachary Garceau for his book “Great Stories from Westerly’s Past.” For more information, visit westerlylibrary.org.
RiverFire
6 to 8 p.m.; Various locations, Main Street, Wakefield.
The Wakefield Village Association will host RiverFire featuring fires on the Saugatucket River with music by James and the Giant and Peace Collective. Donations of non-perishable food to benefit the Jonnycake Center of Peace Dale are gratefully accepted. For more information, visit wakefieldvillageassociation.com/riverfire.
Friends of the Library Pop-Up Book Sale
10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
The Friends of the Westerly Library will hold Pop-Up Book Sales on Thursdays on the esplanade of Wilcox Park through Aug. 26. Cash or check only accepted. For more information, visit westerlylibrary.org.
June 23-July 3
“Peer Gynt”
7 p.m.; Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
Flock Theatre will present “Peer Gynt” by Henrik Ibsen in Wilcox Park. The free performances will be held on Thursday to Sunday. Attendees should bring chairs or blankets for seating. For more information, visit flocktheatre.org.
June 23-July 16
“Footloose”
Various times; Theatre By The Sea, 364 Cards Pond Road, Wakefield.
Theatre By The Sea will present the musical “Footloose” based on the movie, directed by Bob Richard. Performances are scheduled for Tuesday through Saturday at 8 p.m., and Thursdays at 2 p.m., Saturdays at 3 p.m. and Sundays at 5 p.m. For tickets, visit theatrebythesea.com or call 866-811-4111 or 401-782-8587.
Friday, June 24
Speakeasy Choir
7 p.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
The Chorus of Westerly’s Speakeasy Choir is a monthly event to bring together a one-night choir to learn a song with harmonies and perform it at the end of the evening with the United House Band. Tickets are $10. For more information, visit unitedtheatre.org or chorusofwesterly.org.
Drive in Movies
9 p.m.; Misquamicut Drive In, 316 Atlantic Ave., Westerly.
The Misquamicut Business Association Drive-In-Movies will screen "Mamma Mia." Cost is $25 per car. For tickets or more information and schedule, visit mbadrivein.com.
Summer Concerts on the Green: Ed Fast & Conga Bop
6 p.m.; La Grua Center green, 32 Water St., Stonington.
La Grua Center’s Concert on the Green series will host a performance by the Ed Fast & Conga Bop quintet. The concert is free, with registration required. The raindate will be Saturday, July 2. Visit lagruacenter.org call 860-535-2300 to register or for more information.
Stargazing Nights
6:30 to 11 p.m.; Frosty Drew Observatory, 61 Park Lane, Charlestown.
Frosty Drew Observatory host stargazing nights on Fridays. The observatory’s astronomers will be on hand with telescopes to view the night sky. There is a $5 suggested donation. Visit frostydrew.org for more information.
The Blushing Brides
8 p.m.; Courthouse Center for the Arts, 3481 Kingstown Road, West Kingston.
The Courthouse Center for the Arts will host a performance of the Rolling Stones tribute band, The Blushing Brides. For tickets or more information, visit courthousearts.org or call 401-782-1018.
June 24,25
River Jam Festival
Various times; Mystic Shipyard, 100 Essex St., Mystic.
The River Jam Festival will feature local bands showcasing music from rock to reggae, blues to country. The festival will be held on Friday, 6 to 10 p.m. and on Saturday from 1 to 10 p.m. Proceeds from the event will benefit Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center and Sails Up 4 Cancer. For tickets and schedule information, visit mysticriverjam.com.
Saturday, June 25
Drive in Movies
9 p.m.; Misquamicut Drive In, 316 Atlantic Ave., Westerly.
The Misquamicut Business Association Drive-In-Movies will screen "Hocus Pocus." Cost is $25 per car. For tickets or more information and schedule, visit mbadrivein.com.
Gardens by the Sea Tour
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Cross’ Mills Library, 4417 Old Post Road, Charlestown.
Cross’ Mills Library will host the Gardens by the Sea tour featuring eight private and four public gardens in Charlestown. Tickets are $25 in advance; $30 day of the tour. Proceeds will benefit the library. For tickets or more information, visit crossmills.org/library/ or call (401) 364-6211.
Eastern Connecticut Symphony Orchestra fundraiser
7 p.m.; Stonington Vineyards, 523 Taugwonk Road, Stonington.
The Eastern Connecticut Symphony Orchestra will hold a summer concert fundraiser featuring a performance led by Toshiyuki Shimada of works by Leonard Bernstein, Johann Strauss, Jr., John Philip Sousa, and along with selections from Andrew Llyod Webber’s “Phantom of the Opera” performed by soprano Sarah Yanovitch-Vitale, and tenor Gene Stenger. Doors will open at 6 p.m., with the concert scheduled to start at 7 p.m. The rain date is Sunday, June 26. For tickets or more information, visit ecso.givesmart.com.
Sophie et Adam
5 p.m., La Grua Center, 32 Water St., Stonington.
La Grua Center’s Music Matters series will host a performance by Sophie et Adam of Paris Café Chansons of the 30s and Berlin Kabarett-Lieder of the 20s. Tickets are $20. For tickets or more information, visit lagruacenter.org.
Paul DiPietro book signing
1 to 3 p.m.; Bank Square Books, 53 West Main St., Mystic.
Bank Square Books will host a book signing with Paul DiPietro for his book “The Adventures of Auggie Otter: It’s Ok to be You.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 860-536-3795.
Nightrain
8 p.m.; Courthouse Center for the Arts, 3481 Kingstown Road, West Kingston.
The Courthouse Center for the Arts will host a performance of the Guns N' Roses tribute band Nightrain. For tickets or more information, visit courthousearts.org or call 401-782-1018.
June 25,26
7 Rivers Festival
Various times; Various locations.
The Wood-Pawcatuck Wild and Scenic Rivers Stewardship Council will hold the 7 Rivers Festival to celebrate the Wild and Scenic Rivers Status of seven local rivers, including the Pawcatuck, Wood and Beaver Rivers. Free events will be held on or around the rivers in Rhode Island and Connecticut. For a schedule of events, visit wpwildrivers.org/7-rivers-festival.
Sunday, June 26
Westerly Band Children’s Concert
2 p.m.; Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
The Westerly Band will hold its annual Children’s Concert in the Bandstand in Wilcox Park. The free concert will feature children’s favorites including a musical parade with the Toy Soldier and Momma Bear. For more information, visit westerlylibrary.org.
Dale DeGroff author event and Jill DeGroff art opening
7 p.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
United Theatre will host an author meet and greet with Dale DeGroff, including a screening of the documentary “Hey Bartender.” Following the presentation, there will be a cocktail event and artist reception for the opening of Jill DeGroff’s exhibition at the United. For tickets or more information, visit unitedtheatre.org.
Drive in Movies
9 p.m.; Misquamicut Drive In, 316 Atlantic Ave., Westerly.
The Misquamicut Business Association Drive-In-Movies will screen "Ferris Bueller's Day Off." Cost is $25 per car. For tickets or more information and schedule, visit mbadrivein.com.
