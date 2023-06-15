Thursday, June 15
Juliet Grames author talk
5 p.m.; Stonington Free Library, 20 High St., Stonington.
The Stonington Free Library will host an author talk with Juliet Grames for the book “The Seven or Eight Deaths of Stella Fortuna.” The event is free. For more information, visit stoningtonfreelibrary.org or call 860-535-0658.
June 15-July 8
“Beautiful: The Carole King Musical”
Various times; Theatre By The Sea, 364 Cards Pond Road, Wakefield.
Theatre By The Sea will present “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical,” directed by Michael D. Jablonski. Performances are scheduled for Tuesday through Saturday at 8 p.m., with matinees on Thursdays at 2 p.m., Saturdays at 3 p.m. and Sundays at 5 p.m. For tickets, visit theatrebythesea.com or call 866-811-4111 or 401-782-8587.
June 15-25
“Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street”
Various times; Trinity Rep, 201 Washington St., Providence.
Trinity Rep will present Stephen Sondheim’s musical “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street,” directed by Curt Columbus. For tickets or more information, call 401-351-4242 or visit TrinityRep.com.
June 15-18
“Red Velvet”
Various times; Burbage Theatre, 59 Blackstone Ave., Pawtucket.
Burbage Theatre will present the drama “Red Velvet,” by Lolita Chakrabarti and directed by Jackie Davis. Performances will be held Thursday, Friday, Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday at 2 p.m. For tickets or more information, visit burbagetheatre.org or call 401-484-0355.
Friday, June 16
“Paint” screening and talk
7:30 p.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
United Theatre will host a screening of the film “Paint” followed by a presentation and Q&A with the film’s art director, Cassandra Holden. For more information or for tickets, visit unitedtheatre.org.
Deb Adamson book launch
11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; True Value Hardware, 9 Hendel Drive, Mystic.
Author Deb Adamson will host a book launch and signing for her new children’s book, “Bing Bang Pling,” about a young girl helping her parents build a backyard swing set. The DIY book introduces readers to tools, family projects and celebrates the feeling of accomplishment in a job well done.
June 16-18
Connecticut Early Music Society Festival
Various times; Various locations.
The Connecticut Early Music Society will present its 41st annual Music Festival. The concerts are all performed on period instruments. The concert schedule is as follows: June 16, 7:30 p.m., First Congregational Church of Old Lyme, 4 Lyme St., Old Lyme; June 17, 7:30 p.m., Harkness Chapel, Connecticut College; and June 18, 5 p.m., Evans Hall, Connecticut College. Tickets are $40 per concert, or $200 for all six concerts. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit ctearlymusic.org.
Saturday, June 17
Specimen Tree Tours
10 a.m.; Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
University of Rhode Island Master Gardeners will lead a free tour of specimen trees Wilcox Park beginning and ending at the Esplanade outside the Westerly Library. For more information, visit westerlylibrary.org.
Christine Ohlman & Rebel Montez
8 p.m.; Knickerbocker Music Center, 35 Railroad Ave., Westerly.
The Knickerbocker Music Center will host a performance by guitarist and vocalist Christine Ohlman with her band Rebel Montez. Tickets are $15. For tickets or more information, visit knickmusic.com or call 401-315-5070.
Kabaka Pyramid
8 p.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
United Theatre will host a performance by Jamaican reggae musician Kabaka Pyramid. For more information or for tickets, visit unitedtheatre.org.
United We Laugh
7 p.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
United Theatre will host a night of stand-up comedy with headliner Eric Neumann. Also performing will be Frank Favia, Tad Flynn, and Jen Gittess. Cost is $15. For tickets or more information, visit unitedtheatre.org.
Pride in the Park
3 to 6 p.m.; Mystic River Park, 12 Cottrell St., Mystic.
The Pride in the Park concert will feature a performance by Shaded Soul Band. There will also be community organizations handing out information and guest speakers. For more information, visit facebook.com/mysticchamber or call 860-572-9578.
South Kingstown 300th Anniversary Parade and Picnic
10 a.m.; Downtown Wakefield.
A parade to mark the 300th anniversary of South Kingstown will step off at 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of School and Holley Streets and continue to Town Hall. The celebration will continue after the parade with a picnic at Saugatucket Park at noon. For more information, visit southkingstownri.com/sk300.
Sunday, June 18
Sunday Funday
Noon to 8 p.m.; Downtown Westerly.
Sunday Funday is an outdoor marketplace featuring street vendors and artists, and restaurants and bars set up on High Street which will be closed to vehicular traffic. There will be live music by POP, the student band of the United Theatre; Sarah LuAnn Thompson; and Marc Philip. Admission is free. For more information, call 401-596-7761 or visit facebook.com/OceanChamber.
Juneteenth Celebration
11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Westerly Post Office, 5 High St., Westerly.
The Westerly Anti-Racism Coalition will hold a Juneteenth Celebration with music, poetry, dancing, readings, and presentations, including the keynote presentation by Kevin Booker on ‘Where Are We Going.’ In addition, there will be games, crafts, an art project with a professional artist, an interactive timeline project, and traditional foods. For more information, visit westerlyarc.weebly.com.
Father’s Day car show
10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Central Baptist Church, Elm St., Westerly.
Central Baptist Church will host a Father’s Day car show featuring classic cars, music, food, and drink. Admission is free.
Summer Strings: Student violin concert
Noon: Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
A Summer Strings concert will be held in Wilcox Park featuring students of violinist Ashley Jones performing a selection of modern and classic violin works. The concert is free. For more information, visit westerlylibrary.org or ashleyjonesviolin.com.
Food on Film screening: “Tampopo”
7:30 p.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
The United Theatre Food on Film series will screen “Tampopo” about a roadside shop selling ramen noodles. In partnership with Nana’s Westerly, the restaurant will offer a Tampopo menu. For more information, visit unitedtheatre.org.
Monday, June 19
Juneteenth Recognition
2 p.m.; Mystic Seaport Museum performance stage, 75 Greenmanville Ave., Mystic.
Mystic Seaport will celebrate Juneteenth with a one-woman show “Harriet Tubman: Woman with a Railroad.” Written and performed by Adwoa Bandele-Asante, the show is a post-Civil War portrayal of Harriet Tubman. For more information, visit mysticseaport.org.
Chuck Collins author talk
6 p.m.; Bank Square Books, 53 West Main St., Mystic.
Bank Square Books will host an author talk with Chuck Collins, in conversation with Frida Berrigan, for his book “Altar to an Erupting Sun.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 860-536-3795.
Tuesday, June 20
Summer Sounds Concert Series
7 p.m.; Mystic River Park, 12 Cottrell St., Mystic.
The Noank-Mystic Community Band will perform at the 26th annual Summer Sounds concert series. The concert is free. Attendees may bring lawn chairs, blankets, and picnics. For more information, visit facebook.com/SummerSoundsMystic.
Wednesday, June 21
Pride Night with Tyler Seton
7 p.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
The United Theatre will host Pride Night with performer Tyler Seton and drink specials in the Post Credit's Scene space. A portion of the profits from the event will be donated to the Westerly Public Library Teen Pride Club. Tickets are $5. For tickets or more information, visit unitedtheatre.org.
Friday, June 23
Relay for Life
5:30 to 9 p.m.; Westerly High School Quad, 23 Ward Ave., Westerly.
The Relay for Life of Southern Rhode Island will begin with opening ceremonies and feature a survivor lap, team lap, activities, food, and entertainment. The Luminaria will begin at 8:15 p.m. For more information, to join a team, or make a donation, visit facebook.com/SouthernRIRelay.
Concerts on the Green: Matt Heaton & the Outside Boys
5:30 p.m.; La Grua Center, 32 Water St., Stonington.
Heaton, on guitar, leads the Outside Toys, with Emily Haviland Baker on fiddle, Jim Haggerty on bass, and Jared Seabrook on drums. The band will perform fun music for all ages, with sing-a-longs for children. The concert will be preceded by a story time, courtesy Stonington Free Library, at 5:30 p.m., inside the center. Attendees may bring lawn chairs or blankets as well as picnics. The concert is free with a suggested donation of $5; all money received will be matched by an anonymous donor. For more information, visit LaGruaCenter.org or call 860-535-2300.
Roode Memorial Concert Series: Connor Holdridge
6:30 p.m.; Mystic & Noank Library, 40 Library St., Mystic.
The Mystic & Noank annual Roode Memorial Concert Series will kick off with a performance by jazz guitarist, composer and improvisor Connor Holdridge. The concert is free, with registration required. To register or for more information, visit mysticnoanklibrary.org.
Rick Koster author talk
6 p.m.; Bank Square Books, 53 West Main St., Mystic.
Bank Square Books will host an author talk with Rick Koster for his book “Gris-Gris Gumbo.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 860-536-3795.
June 23-25
WoodenBoat Show
9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Mystic Seaport Museum, 75 Greenmanville Ave., Mystic.
Mystic Seaport will host its 31st annual WoodenBoat Show featuring over 100 traditional and classic wooden boats of every type on display. For more information, visit mysticseaport.org.
June 23,24
River Jam Festival
Various times; Mystic Shipyard, 100 Essex St., Mystic.
The River Jam Festival will feature local bands showcasing music from rock to reggae, blues to country. The festival will be held on Friday, 5 to 10 p.m. and on Saturday from 1 to 10 p.m. Proceeds from the event will benefit Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center and Sails Up 4 Cancer. For tickets and schedule information, visit mysticriverjam.com.
Saturday, June 24
Summer Pops 2023
6 p.m.; Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
The Chorus of Westerly will host its annual Summer Pops performance. The concert will be conducted by Chorus of Westerly music director, Andrew Howell and feature The Chorus of Westerly and the Pops Festival Orchestra. The pre-show will begin at 6 p.m. and feature The American Band, The Westerly Morris Men and the Kleyla Family Band. The event is free. For more information, visit chorusofwesterly.org or call 401-596-8663.
Karen Allen film screening and talk
4 p.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
The United Theatre will host a screening of the film “A Tree. A Rock. A Cloud” and a talk with actor and director Karen Allen. Tickets are $25. For tickets or more information, visit unitedtheatre.org.
Providence Improv Guild
7 p.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
United Theatre will host an Improv night with Providence Improv Guild. Tickets are $13. For tickets or more information, visit unitedtheatre.org.
Music Matters: Havana Old & New
5 p.m.; La Grua Center, 32 Water St., Stonington.
La Grua Center’s Music Matters Series will host a performance by Cuban pianist-composer Zahili González Zamora. The concert will feature music of the 1940’s and 50’s in Havana. Tickets are $20 in advance; $25 at the door. For tickets or more information, visit lagruacenter.org or call 860-535-2300.
June 24,25
Gardening with the Masters Tour
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Various locations.
The University of Rhode Island Master Gardeners will host a tour of 18 private and public gardens throughout the state which are tended by master gardeners. Tickets are $30; free for ages 17 and younger. For tickets or more information, visit https://web.uri.edu/mastergardener/tour.
Sunday, June 25
Josh Piver Scholarship Fundraiser
4 to 7 p.m.; Portuguese Holy Ghost Society, 26 Main St., Stonington.
The Josh Piver Scholarship Fundraiser will feature music by Jeff Lewis, raffles, a silent and live auction and a pig and oyster roast. Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 at the door, free for children under age 12. Visit eventbrite.com/e/josh-piver-memorial-scholarship-fundraiser-tickets-630498216137 for tickets or more information.
