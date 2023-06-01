Thursday, June 1
Mike McGuire author talk
6 p.m.; Savoy Bookshop, 10 Canal St., Westerly.
Savoy Bookshop will host an author talk with Mike McGuire for the book “Frankie.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 401-213-3901.
Music on the Hill: Spotlight
7 p.m.; Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 237 Garden Hills Drive, Cranston
The Music on the Hill series will host a concert of quartets, trios, and duets by Mozart, Schubert, de Falla, Dvorak, Wallen and Rhode Island composer Sebastian Currier. Tickets are $25; free for students with I.D. For information and tickets, visit musiconthehillri.org.
June 1-10
“The Girl on the Train”
Various times; Granite Theatre, 1 Granite St., Westerly.
The Granite Theatre will present the drama “The Girl on the Train” based on the book by Paula Hawkins. Performances will be held on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m.; and Sundays at 2 p.m. For tickets or more information, visit granitetheatre.org or call 401-596-2341.
June 1-25
“Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street”
Various times; Trinity Rep, 201 Washington St., Providence.
Trinity Rep will present Stephen Sondheim’s musical “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street,” directed by Curt Columbus. For tickets or more information, call 401-351-4242 or visit TrinityRep.com.
June 1-11
“My Way: A Musical Tribute to Frank Sinatra”
Various times; Theatre By The Sea, 364 Cards Pond Road, Wakefield.
Theatre By The Sea will present “My Way: A Musical Tribute to Frank Sinatra,” directed by Greg Santos. Performances are scheduled for Tuesday through Saturday at 8 p.m., with matinees on Thursdays at 2 p.m., Saturdays at 3 p.m. and Sundays at 5 p.m. For tickets, visit theatrebythesea.com or call 866-811-4111 or 401-782-8587.
“Goodnight Sweetheart, Goodnight”
Various times; Wilbury Theatre Group, 475 Valley Street, Providence.
Wilbury Theatre Group will present the world premiere of the musical “Goodnight Sweetheart, Goodnight” by Darcie Dennigan, music by Niki Healy and directed by Josh Short. Performances will be held Thursday to Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday at 2 p.m. For tickets or more information, visit thewilburygroup.org or call 401-400-7100, ext. 0.
June 1-4
“There’s a Burglar in my Bed”
Various times; Arctic Playhouse, 1249 Main St., West Warwick.
The Arctic Playhouse will present the comedy “There’s a Burglar in my Bed,” written by Michael Parker and directed by Tony Annicone. Performances will be held on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday at 2 p.m. For tickets or more information, visit thearcticplayhouse.com.
June 1-18
“Red Velvet”
Various times; Burbage Theatre, 59 Blackstone Ave., Pawtucket.
Burbage Theatre will present the drama “Red Velvet,” by Lolita Chakrabarti and directed by Jackie Davis. Performances will be held Thursday, Friday, Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday at 2 p.m. For tickets or more information, visit burbagetheatre.org or call 401-484-0355.
Friday, June 2
Exhibit opening reception
5 to 8 p.m.; Artists' Cooperative Gallery of Westerly, 14 Railroad Ave., Westerly.
The Artists' Cooperative Gallery of Westerly will hold an opening reception for its annual Flower Show exhibit with the Ocean Community YMCA Garden Club. The show will feature the works of Tammy Blais and Ardie Harrison. The exhibit will be on display through Sunday, July 2. The gallery is open Wednesday, to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday, 1 to 5 p.m. For more information, call 401-596-2221 or visit westerlyarts.com.
Drive-In Movies
9 p.m.; Wuskenau Town Beach Pondside Lot, 316 Atlantic Ave., Misquamicut.
The Misquamicut Business Association Drive-In-Movies will screen “High School Musical.” Cost is $25 per car. For more information and schedule, visit Misquamicut.org.
Coffeehouse
7 to 9 p.m.; United Congregational Church of Westerly, 9 Castle Hill Road, Pawcatuck.
The United Congregational Church of Westerly will host a Coffeehouse featuring performances of music, poetry, comedy and dance. Coffee, tea, and bake goods will be provided. Donations gratefully accepted. All donations to help with the repairs to the church’s 1955 Wicks pipe organ. Visit facebook.com/UCCWesterly/ or call 860-599-1226 for more information.
Saturday, June 3
Drive-In Movies
9 p.m.; Wuskenau Town Beach Pondside Lot, 316 Atlantic Ave., Misquamicut.
The Misquamicut Business Association Drive-In-Movies will screen “Goonies.” Cost is $25 per car. For more information and schedule, visit Misquamicut.org.
Mitchfest 14
2 to 6 p.m.; Hygienic Art, 79 Bank St., New London.
Mitchfest 14 will feature music, dancing, and food in honor of James “Mitch” Christina. Performers will include Bobby Christina & Fran Christina; DJ Dave Christina; The Soupy Boys; Chris Leigh; Christine Ohlman & Brian Templeton; and Toni Lynn Washington & Ed Sheer. Cost is $30. Proceeds will benefit Hope Hospice & Palliative Care of Rhode Island. For more information, visit hygienic.org.
Renée Fleming
5 p.m.; Veterans Auditorium, One Avenue of the Arts, Providence.
The Rhode Island Philharmonic will present a concert featuring Grammy award winning soprano Renée Fleming. The performance will include works by Vaughn Williams, Strauss, Rodgers and Hammerstein and Puccini, conducted by Leonard Slatkin. For tickets or more information, visit tickets.riphil.org/offer or call 401-248-7000.
Sunday, June 4
Children’s Festival
11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; South County Museum, 115 Strathmore St., Narragansett.
The Rotary Club of Wakefield will host a Children’s Festival featuring the Toe Jam Puppet Band, Fiddle n’ Fun, pony rides, a petting zoo, face painting, and food. All proceeds will benefit the club’s charitable projects. Cost is $10; $30 per family. For more information, visit wakefieldrotary.org.
Block Island Sound Brass Quintet
4 p.m.; Peace Dale Congregational Church, 261 Columbia St., Wakefield.
Peace Dale Congregational Church will host a performance by Block Island Sound Brass Quintet, with Daniel Healey, trumpet; Jenny Collins, trumpet; Jean Simpson, horn; Tyler Barboza, tenor trombone; and Collin Tyrrell, bass trombone. There is a suggested donation of $20; free for students. Donations will support the musicians and future concerts.
Chamber Orchestra of Barrington
3 p.m.; St. John’s Episcopal Church, 191 County Road, Barrington.
The Chamber Orchestra of Barrington at St. John’s will present a concert featuring music including Jeremiah Clarke, Arvo Pärt, Dimitri Shostakovich and Fats Waller. Included will be a world premiere performance of a work for cello and piano by principal cellist, Kari Juusela. The concert is free, with donations gratefully accepted. For more information, visit cobsj.org.
Monday, June 5
Music on the Hill: Rhapsody in Blue
7 p.m.; St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 99 Peirce Street, East Greenwich
The Music on the Hill series will host a performance of Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue in an arrangement for piano-four-hands. Scholarship winner Liam DeRosa, age 16, will also perform. Tickets are $25; free for students with I.D. For information and tickets, visit musiconthehillri.org.
Tuesday, June 6
Music on the Hill: French Horn
7 p.m.; St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 99 Peirce Street, East Greenwich
The Music on the Hill series will host a concert of chamber music for French horn, oboe, piano, and strings by Brahms, Reinecke, and Muhly. Tickets are $25; free for students with I.D. For information and tickets, visit musiconthehillri.org.
Wednesday, June 7
Music on the Hill: Potpourri and Pints
7 p.m.; LineSider Brewing, 1485 South County Trail, East Greenwich
The Music on the Hill series will host a concert of chamber music for strings, voice, and clarinet by Gershwin, Vaughan Williams, Gould, Arensky and Suk. There will be craft beer, Yacht Club soda, and food truck fare available. Tickets are $25; free for students with I.D. For information and tickets, visit musiconthehillri.org.
Thursday, June 8
Joe ‘Mac’ MacDonald fundraiser
4 to 8 p.m.; Hilltop Café, 23 Canal St., Westerly.
A fundraiser will be held in the memory of Joe ‘Mac’ MacDonald with a percentage of sales and raffles proceeds being donated to Adult & Teen Challenge Southern New England to help women struggling with addiction. Call 401-348-8782 for more information.
Katherine Beutner author talk
6 p.m.; Savoy Bookshop, 10 Canal St., Westerly.
Savoy Bookshop will host an author talk with Katherine Beutner, in conversation with Juliet Grimes, for the book “Killingly.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 401-213-3901.
Speaker Series: R.I. Radio Pioneer Massie
7 p.m.; South Kingstown High School, 215 Columbia St., Wakefield.
The Town of South Kingstown 300th Anniversary Speaker Series will host a talk by Brian Wallin on Walter Wentworth Massie, a Rhode Island radio pioneer. The lecture is free; refreshments provided. For more information, visit southkingstownri.com/sk300.
Friday, June 9
Speakeasy Choir
7 p.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
The Chorus of Westerly’s Speakeasy Choir is a monthly event to bring together a one-night choir to learn a song with harmonies and perform it at the end of the evening with the United House Band. This month’s song will be “Crazy Train” by Ozzy Osbourne. Tickets are $20. For more information, visit unitedtheatre.org or chorusofwesterly.org.
Saturday, June 10
Native Flowers and Trees tour
10 a.m.; Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
University of Rhode Island Master Gardeners will lead a free tour of Wilcox Park beginning and ending at the Esplanade outside the Westerly Library. For more information, visit westerlylibrary.org.
Ben Bailey
7 p.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
Comedian Ben Bailey, known for the Cash Cab television show, will perform stand-up comedy. Tickets are $30 for balcony seats; $35 for floor seats. For tickets or more information, visit unitedtheatre.org.
Warwick Symphony Orchestra Pop-up Concert
5 p.m.; Washington Fairgrounds, 78 Richmond Townhouse Road, Carolina.
The Warwick Symphony Orchestra will perform a free pops concert. The Westminster Youth String Orchestra from Westerly will also perform. For more information, visit WSOri.org.
Open House
1 to 4 p.m.; Portersville Academy, 76 High St., Mystic.
The Mystic River Historical Society will hold an open house with a display of vintage photographs by Everett A. Scholfield, George Tingley and Josephine Dickinson. There will also be displays of items from past schoolhouse days, antique tools, and various vintage household items, as well as photograph displays of the academy and the Liberty Pole. For more information, visit mystichistory.org.
Strawberry Thanksgiving
Noon to 4 p.m.; University of Rhode Island quadrangle, 80 Washburn Hall Drive, Kingston.
Tomaquag Museum will celebrate Strawberry Thanksgiving with storytelling, traditional music, dance performances and demonstrations of traditional art forms. Strawberry dishes and light lunch fare will be available. For more information, visit tomaquagmuseum.org or call 401-491-9063.
Music on the Hill: Finale
7 p.m.; First Baptist Church, 30 Peirce Street, East Greenwich
The Music on the Hill series will close with a concert of chamber music from Bach to Prokofiev to Dave Anderson. Tickets are $25; free for students with I.D. For information and tickets, visit musiconthehillri.org.
Sunday, June 11
Teddy Bear Picnic concert
4 p.m.; Wilcox Park bandstand, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
The Westerly Band will hold its annual Teddy Bear Picnic Children’s Concert at the bandstand. The free concert will feature children’s favorites including a Teddy Bear’s Picnic. For more information, visit westerlylibrary.org.
Sea Glass Festival
11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Windjammer Surf Bar, 321 Atlantic Ave., Misquamicut.
A Sea Glass Festival fundraiser will be held with artisans displaying sea glass and ocean themed creations for sale. Admission is free. Proceeds will benefit Stand Up For Animals, Saint Michael School, and other local charities.
