Thursday, July 7
Olean Center fundraiser
6 p.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
The Frank Olean Center will hold a fundraiser featuring a reception followed by a screening of the film “Monica and David.” Cost is $50; $25 for reception only. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit unitedtheatre.org.
Drive in Movies
9 p.m.; Misquamicut Drive In, 316 Atlantic Ave., Westerly.
The Misquamicut Business Association Drive-In-Movies will screen "Roadhouse." Cost is $25 per car. For tickets or more information and schedule, visit mbadrivein.com.
Summer Concerts & Movies
5:30 p.m.; Ninigret Park, 5 Park Lane, Charlestown.
Charlestown Parks and Recreation will host Summer Nights concerts and movies with music and food trucks at 5:30 p.m. followed by a movie at 8 p.m. This week the band will be Run for Cover and the movie will be “Spiderman-No Way Home.” Visit charlestownri.gov/parksandrec for more information.
Opening Reception
4 to 7 p.m.; Chester Latham Gallery, 108 Main St., Noank.
An opening reception will be held for the 29th annual Noank Art Show, featuring over 100 pieces of art from 40 artists including paintings, photographs, sculptures, prints and cards celebrating life along the seashore. A portion of all art sales will benefit the Noank Historical Society. The exhibit will be on display through Sept. 5. The gallery is open Wednesday through Sunday, 1 to 4 p.m. Admission is free.
Christian McBurney author talk
6 p.m.; Kingston Free Library, 2605 Kingstown Road, Kingston.
The Kingston Free Library will host an author talk with Christian McBurney for the book "Dark Voyage: American Privateer’s War Against the British Slave Trade in Africa." To register for the talk, call Britta Obertello at 401-783-8254, ext. 4303, or email bobertello@skpl.org.
RiverFire
6 to 8 p.m.; Various locations, Main Street, Wakefield.
The Wakefield Village Association will host RiverFire featuring fires on the Saugatucket River with music by The Ted Sorlien and David Giorgi & Bob Woods. Donations of non-perishable food to benefit the Jonnycake Center of Peace Dale are gratefully accepted. For more information, visit wakefieldvillageassociation.com/riverfire.
Afterglow concert: Steve Smith and the Nakeds
8 p.m.; Contemporary Theatre Company patio, 327 Main St., Wakefield.
Contemporary Theatre Company AfterGlow Summer Concert series will host the Steve Smith and the Nakeds following RiverFire on the Saugatucket River. For tickets or more information, visit contemporarytheatercompany.com.
July 7-16
“Footloose”
Various times; Theatre By The Sea, 364 Cards Pond Road, Wakefield.
Theatre By The Sea will present the musical “Footloose” based on the movie, directed by Bob Richard. Performances are scheduled for Tuesday through Saturday at 8 p.m., and Thursdays at 2 p.m., Saturdays at 3 p.m. and Sundays at 5 p.m. For tickets, visit theatrebythesea.com or call 866-811-4111 or 401-782-8587.
July 7-10
“Lois Has Something To Tell Albert”
Various times; Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
Stage Door Theater Company will present a comedy, written and directed by Eugene Celico, “Lois Has Something To Tell Albert.” Performances will be held on Thursday to Saturday at 6:30 p.m. and on Sunday at 3 p.m. The show is free with donations gratefully accepted.
July 7-24
"Shrek"
Various times; Granite Theatre, 1 Granite St., Westerly.
Granite Theatre will present the musical comedy "Shrek." Performances will be held on Thursday to Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday at 2 p.m. For tickets or more information, visit granitetheatre.org or call 401-596-2341.
Friday, July 8
Drive in Movies
9 p.m.; Misquamicut Drive In, 316 Atlantic Ave., Westerly.
The Misquamicut Business Association Drive-In-Movies will screen "The Goonies." Cost is $25 per car. For tickets or more information and schedule, visit mbadrivein.com.
Opening Reception
5 to 7 p.m.; Avondale Arts, 95 Watch Hill Road, Westerly.
An opening reception will be held for the exhibit of works by Wooley Dutton. The exhibit will be on display July 1 to 31. The gallery is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, visit avondalearts.com or call 401-315-5479.
Opening reception
5 to 7 p.m.; La Grua Center, 32 Water St., Stonington.
La Grua Center will host an opening reception for the 13th Annual Stonington Artists show, an exhibit featuring the artists of Stonington, Mystic, and Pawcatuck. There is a suggested donation of $5 for the opening. The exhibit will be on display through Sept. 2. Gallery hours are on Sunday, Wednesday, and Friday afternoons from 1 to 4 p.m.; other times available by appointment. Call 860-535-2300 or visit lagruacenter.org for more information.
Stargazing Nights
6:30 to 11 p.m.; Frosty Drew Observatory, 61 Park Lane, Charlestown.
Frosty Drew Observatory host stargazing nights on Fridays. The observatory’s astronomers will be on hand with telescopes to view the night sky. There is a $5 suggested donation. Visit frostydrew.org for more information.
Li Liu Chinese acrobat
10 a.m. and noon; Theatre By The Sea, 364 Cards Pond Road, Wakefield.
Theatre By The Sea’s Children’s Festival will present the acrobat Li Liu. For tickets, visit theatrebythesea.com or call 866-811-4111 or 401-782-8587.
July 8-10
Sailfest 2022
Various times; Various locations, New London.
Sailfest will feature concerts, fireworks, food and drink, boat trips, amusement rides and vendors throughout New London. Fireworks will be held at 9 p.m. on Saturday over the Thames River. For more information and schedule of events, visit sailfest.org.
The French in 1780 Newport
11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Great Friends Meeting House, 21 Farewell St., Newport.
The Newport Historical Society will present a reenactment of the French troops arrival in Newport in July 1780, including costumed historians portraying the French troops, civilians and George and Martha Washington. Admission is free. For more information, visit newporthistory.org/events.
Saturday, July 9
Wilcox Park Tree Tours
10 a.m.; Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
University of Rhode Island Master Gardeners will lead a free tour of specimen trees Wilcox Park beginning and ending at the Esplanade outside the Westerly Library. For more information, visit westerlylibrary.org.
Drive in Movies
9 p.m.; Misquamicut Drive In, 316 Atlantic Ave., Westerly.
The Misquamicut Business Association Drive-In-Movies will screen "Friday the 13th." Cost is $25 per car. For tickets or more information and schedule, visit mbadrivein.com.
Music Matters: A Trio of Pianos
5 p.m.; La Grua Center, 32 Water St., Stonington.
La Grua Center's Music Matters series will present A Trio of Pianos featuring Hilary Castle,violin; Ani Kalayjian, violoncello; and Milos Repicky, Mason & Hamlin Model AA grand. Tickets are $20. For more information, visit lagruacenter.org or call 860-535-2300.
July 9,10
Wickford Art Festival
10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Wilson Park, 211 West Main Street, Wickford.
The Wickford Art Festival hosts over 200 artists in a variety of mediums displaying and selling works of fine art. Admission is free. For more information, visit wickfordart.org/wickford-art-festival.
Sunday, July 10
Drive in Movies
9 p.m.; Misquamicut Drive In, 316 Atlantic Ave., Westerly.
The Misquamicut Business Association Drive-In-Movies will screen "The Neverending Story." Cost is $25 per car. For tickets or more information and schedule, visit mbadrivein.com.
Music at the Lighthouse
6 p.m.; Stonington Lighthouse Museum, 7 Water St., Stonington.
Salt Marsh Opera will perform Music at the Lighthouse including favorite opera arias, and popular Broadway songs featuring Lisa Williamson, soprano and Spencer Hamlin, tenor. Attendees should bring blankets, and lawn chairs for seating. Cost is $15 in advance; $20 at the door. For tickets call 860-535-0753 or at Tom’s Newstand, 133 Water St. For more information, visit saltmarshopera.org.
Stuart Vyse author talk
4 p.m.; Stonington Free Library, 20 High St., Westerly.
Stonington Free Library will host a talk by Stuart Vyse, author of “The Uses of Delusion.” The talk can be viewed in person or live-streamed on the library YouTube channel. For more information, call 860-535-0658 or visit stoningtonfreelibrary.org.
Monday, July 11
Monday Night Jams
6 p.m.; Westerly Town Beach, 365 Atlantic Ave., Westerly.
Big Lux will perform as part of Monday Night Jams. The concert is free. Concert will be held at the Windjammer, 321 Atlantic Ave., in case of rain. For more information, visit bluesonthebeachri.com.
Seth’s Big Fat Broadway Show
7:30 p.m.; Theatre By The Sea, 364 Cards Pond Road, Wakefield.
Theatre By The Sea will host Seth’s Big Fat Broadway Show starring Seth Rudetsky. The one-man show is a 90-minute romp of past Broadway performances. For tickets, visit theatrebythesea.com or call 866- 811-4111 or 401-782-8587.
Tuesday, July 12
Sunset concerts: Fuzz Sangiovanni Trio
6 p.m.; Watch Hill Village Green, Bay Street, Westerly.
The Watch Hill Sunset Concert series will host a performance by Fuzz Sangiovanni Trio. The concert is free. Raindate is the following Tuesday. Visit facebook.com/WatchHillSunsetConcerts for more information.
Zachary Garceau author talk
6 p.m.; Savoy Bookshop & Café, 10 Canal St., Westerly.
Savoy Bookshop & Café will host an author talk with Zachary Garceau for his book, “Great Stories from Westerly’s Past.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 401-213-3901.
Summer Sounds Concert Series
7 p.m.; Mystic River Park, 12 Cottrell St., Mystic.
Waterford Community Band will perform at the 25th annual Summer Sounds concert series. The concert is free. Attendees may bring lawn chairs, blankets and picnics.
Wednesday, July 13
Blues on the Beach
6 p.m.; Westerly Town Beach, 365 Atlantic Ave., Westerly.
Blues N Soul Review will perform as part of Blues on the Beach series. The concert is free. Concert will be held at the Windjammer, 321 Atlantic Ave., in case of rain. For more information, visit bluesonthebeachri.com.
Summer Author Series
5 p.m.; Ocean House, 1 Bluff Ave., Watch Hill.
Ocean House Summer Author Series, in conjunction with Savoy Bookshop & Café, will host a talk with author Amanda M. Fairbanks for her book “The Lost Boys of Montauk.” For tickets or more information, visit banksquarebooks.com.
Drive in Movies
9 p.m.; Misquamicut Drive In, 316 Atlantic Ave., Westerly.
The Misquamicut Business Association Drive-In-Movies will screen "E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial." Cost is $25 per car. For tickets or more information and schedule, visit mbadrivein.com.
July 13-Sept. 7
Westerly Land Trust Farmers Market
3 to 6 p.m.; Westerly Land Trust, 85 Main St., Westerly.
The Westerly Land Trust will host a farmers' market featuring local farmers selling local produce, including fruits and vegetables, oysters, honey and baked goods. For more information, visit westerlylandtrust.org.
July 13-Aug. 3
Tom McCoy Summer Fun runs
6 p.m.; Pleasant View Inn, back parking lot, 65 Atlantic Ave., Westerly.
The weekly Westerly Track & Athletic Club Tom McCoy Family Fun Run series features a children's run, followed by 1-mile and 5K run. Walkers and runners are welcome. The event is free. Visit westerlytrackclub.org for more information.
Thursday, July 14
Breakfast with the Raptors
8:30 a.m.; Westerly Armory, 41 Railroad Ave., Westerly.
The Westerly Armory will host a Breakfast with the Raptors, featuring a hot breakfast and a presentation on raptors by Kim Calcagno, R.I. Audubon Society refuge manager. Tickets are $20; $12 for children age 12 and under. Proceeds will benefit the armory. For reservations or more information, call 401-596-8554 or visit westerlyarmory.com.
David Baldacci author talk
7 p.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
Savoy Bookshop & Café will host an author talk with David Baldacci for his new book “6:20 Man.” Cost is $29 for the talk and copy of the book. For tickets or more information, visit unitedtheatre.org.
Drive in Movies
9 p.m.; Misquamicut Drive In, 316 Atlantic Ave., Westerly.
The Misquamicut Business Association Drive-In-Movies will screen "Caddyshack." Cost is $25 per car. For tickets or more information and schedule, visit mbadrivein.com.
RiverFire
6 to 8 p.m.; Various locations, Main Street, Wakefield.
The Wakefield Village Association will host RiverFire featuring fires on the Saugatucket River with music by Peace Collective and Barbara and Wyatt Lema. Donations of non-perishable food to benefit the Jonnycake Center of Peace Dale are gratefully accepted. For more information, visit wakefieldvillageassociation.com/riverfire.
Afterglow concert: Bluz U Can Use
8 p.m.; Contemporary Theatre Company patio, 327 Main St., Wakefield.
Contemporary Theatre Company AfterGlow Summer Concert series will host Bluz U Can Use following RiverFire on the Saugatucket River. For tickets or more information, visit contemporarytheatercompany.com.
July 14-17
North Stonington Agricultural Fair
Various times; North Stonington Fair Grounds, 21 Wyassup Road, North Stonington.
The annual North Stonington Agricultural Fair will feature tractor pulls, animal shows, live entertainment, hay bale toss, ham and bean supper, arts and crafts, vegetables, fruits, baked goods and more. The fair will be open 5 to 10 p.m. on Thursday; 4 to 10 p.m. on Friday; at 8:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday; and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday. For more information, visit northstoningtonfair.org.
Friday, July 15
Thor Jensen
8 p.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
United Theatre will host a performance by singer and guitarist Thor Jensen. Tickets are $15 in advance; $20 at the door. For tickets or more information, visit unitedtheatre.org.
Drive in Movies
9 p.m.; Misquamicut Drive In, 316 Atlantic Ave., Westerly.
The Misquamicut Business Association Drive-In-Movies will screen "Spider-man: No Way Home." Cost is $25 per car. For tickets or more information and schedule, visit mbadrivein.com.
Doc Wood & Friends Concert
6 p.m.; Ninigret Pavilion, 5 Park Lane, Charlestown.
Cross’ Mills Library will host a free concert featuring Doc Woods & Friends. The family-friendly concert will feature fiddles and American music. Attendees should bring blankets or chairs for seating. Visit crossmills.org for more information.
Stargazing Nights
6:30 to 11 p.m.; Frosty Drew Observatory, 61 Park Lane, Charlestown.
Frosty Drew Observatory host stargazing nights on Fridays. The observatory’s astronomers will be on hand with telescopes to view the night sky. There is a $5 suggested donation. Visit frostydrew.org for more information.
Magician Scott Jameson
10 a.m. and noon; Theatre By The Sea, 364 Cards Pond Road, Wakefield.
Theatre By The Sea’s Children’s Festival will present a magic show featuring Scott Jameson. For tickets, visit theatrebythesea.com or call 866-811-4111 or 401-782-8587.
Saturday, July 16
Next Up Music Festival
3 to 9 p.m.; Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
The Next Up Festival will showcase up and coming music artists in Westerly, including headliner Big Lux and his All-Star band, Steve Hartmann, Molly Maguires, Haunt the House, POP, Olivia Charlotte and Tyler Seton. The free festival will be held by the bandstand in the park. Attendees may bring picnics, blankets and lawn chairs. For more information, visit westerlylibrary.org.
John David Mann book signing
2 to 4 p.m.; Savoy Bookshop & Café, 10 Canal St., Westerly.
Savoy Bookshop & Café will host a book signing with John David Mann for his book, “Cold Fear.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 401-213-3901.
Music Matters: Gottschalk & St. Saens
5 p.m.; La Grua Center, 32 Water St., Stonington.
La Grua Center’s Music Matters Series will host a concert, Gottschalk & St. Saens featuring Octavie Dostaler-Lalonde, violoncello, and Artem Belogurov, 1886 Chickering concert grand. Tickets are $20. For tickets or more information, visit lagruacenter.org or call 860-535-2300.
“Peer Gynt”
6:30 p.m.; Mystic Seaport Museum, 75 Greenmanville Ave., Mystic.
Flock Theatre will present a production of “Peer Gynt” by Henrik Ibsen at the Mystic Seaport Museum. The performance is free. Attendees should bring blankets and chairs for seating. For more information, visit flocktheatre.org/current-shows.
Sunday, July 17
Summer Strings: Student violin concert
Noon: Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
A Summer Strings concert will be held in Wilcox Park featuring students of violinist Ashley Jones performing a selection of modern and classic violin works. The concert is free. For more information, visit westerlylibrary.org or ashleyjonesviolin.com.
Our Lady of Mount Carmel Feast procession, concert and fireworks
Various times; Various location, Westerly.
The annual Our Lady of Mount Carmel Feast will feature a procession beginning at Immaculate Conception Church, 111 High St., after morning masses and a performance by The Westerly Band and fireworks at 8 p.m. at Cimalore Field, Wilson Street.
