Thursday, July 6
United We Laugh
7 p.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
United Theatre will host a night of stand-up comedy with headliner Sasha Srbulj. Hosted by Ron Nobles, the show will also include comedians Nancy O'Connor, Doug Ouimette, and Tad Flynn. Cost is $15. For tickets or more information, visit unitedtheatre.org.
Friends of the Library Pop-Up Book Sale
10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
The Friends of the Westerly Library will hold Pop-Up Book Sales on Thursdays on the esplanade of Wilcox Park through Sept. 7. Cash or check only accepted. For more information, visit westerlylibrary.org.
Summer Concerts & Movies
6 p.m.; Ninigret Park, 5 Park Lane, Charlestown.
Charlestown Parks and Recreation will host Summer Nights concerts and movies with music and food trucks at 6 p.m. followed by a movie at dusk. This week the band will be Country Wild Heart and the movie will be “Top Gun: Maverick.” Visit charlestownri.gov/parksandrec for more information.
Hope Road
6 p.m.; Esker Point Beach, Groton.
Hope Road will perform as part of the Summer SoundWaves concert series. The concert is free. Parking is available at Esker Point Beach for $10 for cars and $5 for motorcycles. For more information, visit groton-ct.gov/depts/parksrec or call 860-441-6791.
AfterGlow concert: Sol Y Canto
6:30 p.m.; Contemporary Theatre Company patio, 327 Main St., Wakefield.
Contemporary Theatre Company AfterGlow Summer Concert series will host a performance by Sol Y Canto. For tickets or more information, visit contemporarytheatercompany.com.
July 6-9
“A Midsummer Night’s Dream”
7 p.m.; Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
Flock Theatre will present William Shakespeare’s comedy “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” in Wilcox Park. Performances are free, with a suggested donation of $25; $20 student/senior/active military. Blankets or chairs should be brought for seating and picnics are welcome. For more information, visit flocktheatre.org.
July 6-23
“Guys and Dolls”
The Granite Theatre will present the Broadway musical “Guys and Dolls,” directed by Nicole DiMattei. Performances will be held on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m.; and Sundays at 2 p.m. For tickets or more information, visit granitetheatre.org or call 401-596-2341.
July 6-8
“Beautiful: The Carole King Musical”
Various times; Theatre By The Sea, 364 Cards Pond Road, Wakefield.
Theatre By The Sea will present “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical,” directed by Michael D. Jablonski. Performances are scheduled for Tuesday through Saturday at 8 p.m., with matinees on Thursdays at 2 p.m., Saturdays at 3 p.m. and Sundays at 5 p.m. For tickets, visit theatrebythesea.com or call 866-811-4111 or 401-782-8587.
July 6-23
Newport Classical Music Festival
Various times; Various locations.
Newport Classical Music Festival will present 27 concerts between July 4-23, at Newport’s historic mansions and venues including The Breakers, The Elms, Castle Hill Inn, Blithewold Mansion, and the Norman Bird Sanctuary. For schedule or tickets visit newportclassical.org/music-festival or call 401-849-1133, ext.1.
July 6-Aug. 2
"La Luz Verde"
Various times; Various locations.
Trinity Rep will present "La Luz Verde," based on Fitzgerald's "The Great Gatsby," adapted by Catia and directed by Leandro Kufa Castro. Productions will be held at outside venues throughout the state and are free. For full schedule, visit trinityrep.com/show/la-luz-verde or call 401-351-4242.
Friday, July 7
Exhibit opening reception
5 to 8 p.m.; Artists' Cooperative Gallery of Westerly, 14 Railroad Ave., Westerly.
The Artists' Cooperative Gallery of Westerly will hold an opening reception for its show “Seeing Red, Feeling Blue” with featured artists Linda King and Arlene Piacquadio. The exhibit will be on display through Sunday, July 30. The gallery is open Wednesday, to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday, 1 to 5 p.m. For more information, call 401-596-2221 or visit westerlyarts.com.
First Friday Arts Crawl
5 to 8 p.m.; Various locations, Downtown Westerly.
The Westerly First Friday Arts Crawl includes galleries, artist studios, and a museum in downtown Westerly. Online QR code maps and yellow ‘art stop’ signs are available at participating venues to help navigate the crawl. For more information, visit the Westerly Downtown Historic District Facebook page.
Stargazing Nights
6:30 to 11 p.m.; Frosty Drew Observatory, 61 Park Lane, Charlestown.
Frosty Drew Observatory host stargazing nights on Fridays. The observatory’s astronomers will be on hand with telescopes to view the night sky. There is a $5 suggested donation. Visit frostydrew.org for more information.
Johnny Peers & the Muttville Comix
10 a.m. and noon; Theatre By The Sea, 364 Cards Pond Road, Wakefield.
Theatre By The Sea’s Children’s Festival will present the dog comedy act Johnny Peers & the Muttville Comix. For tickets, visit theatrebythesea.com or call 866-811-4111 or 401-782-8587.
Airplay Band
6 p.m.; Gazebo Park, 5 Ocean Road, Narragansett.
Airplay Band will perform as part of the Gazebo Summer Concert Series. The concert is free. Visit narragansettri.gov/546/Gazebo-SummerFall-Concerts for more information.
They Might Be Giants
7 p.m.; Garde Arts Center, 325 State St., New London.
Garde Arts Center will host a performance by the Grammy winning band They Might Be Giants. For tickets or more information, visit gardearts.org or call 860-444-7373, ext. 1.
Saturday, July 8
Native Flowers and Trees tour
10 a.m.; Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
University of Rhode Island Master Gardeners will lead a free tour of Wilcox Park beginning and ending at the Esplanade outside the Westerly Library. For more information, visit westerlylibrary.org.
Ben Bailey
7 p.m.; The United, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
The United will host a performance by comic Ben Bailey, star of the television show Cash Cab. For tickets or more information, visit unitedtheatre.org.
Garden tours and open house
11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Stephen Main Homestead, 1 Wyassup Road, North Stonington.
The North Stonington Historical Society will host garden tours of the society’s new Pollinator Pathway and Spinning Wheel Dye Gardens. For more information, visit northstoningtonhistorical.org.
Floatswella
1 p.m.; Mystic River, Gravel St., Mystic.
Floatswella will feature Red Lion, Natural Element and DJ Blade Mon playing along the west side of the Mystic River, north of the Bascule Bridge, with attendees watching on both land and paddle boards in the river. Funds raised will support the Greater Mystic Chamber of Commerce and the Downtown Mystic Merchants Association. The event is free with donations gratefully accepted. Rain date is July 9. For more information, visit mysticchamber.org/floatchella.
Jen Ellis book signing
1 to 3 p.m.; Bank Square Books, 53 West Main St., Mystic.
Bank Square Books will host a book signing with Jillian Celentano for the book “Bernie’s Mitten Maker.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 860-536-3795.
Gallery opening
4 to 7 p.m.; Finer Line Gallery, 48 West Main St., Mystic.
Finer Line Gallery will hold a reception for the opening of its new Uptown Gallery, located upstairs from Finer Line, which will feature works for sale by signature and fellow members of the American Society of Marine Artists. For more information, call 860-536-8339.
July 8,9
Wickford Art Festival
10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Wilson Park, 211 West Main Street, Wickford.
The Wickford Art Festival hosts over 200 artists in a variety of mediums displaying and selling works of fine art. Admission is free. For more information, visit wickfordart.org.
Sailfest 2023
Various times; Various locations, New London.
Sailfest will feature concerts, fireworks, food and drink, boat trips, amusement rides and vendors throughout New London. Fireworks will be held at 9 p.m. on Saturday over the Thames River. For more information and schedule of events, visit sailfest.org.
Sunday, July 9
Music at the Lighthouse
6 p.m.; Stonington Lighthouse Museum, 7 Water St., Stonington.
Salt Marsh Opera will present Music at the Lighthouse with performances of favorite opera arias, and popular Broadway songs by Francesca Federico, soprano; Brian Cheney, tenor; and Blake Hansen, pianist. Attendees should bring blankets, and lawn chairs for seating. Cost is $15 in advance; $20 at the door. For tickets call 860-535-0753 or visit Tom’s Newstand, 133 Water St. For more information, visit saltmarshopera.org.
Guitar Experience Group
3 p.m.; United Church of Stonington, 67 Main St., Stonington.
The Guitar Experience Group, a group of guitar and ukulele players and singers who study with local guitar teacher and performer, Lou Manzi, will perform. There is a suggested donation of $10. For more information, visit unitedchurchofstonington.org/events.
Monday, July 10
Monday Night Jams
6 p.m.; Westerly Town Beach, 365 Atlantic Ave., Westerly.
Never Enuff and the Peel N’ Eat All Star Band will perform as part of Monday Night Jams. The concert is free. Concert will be held at the Windjammer, 321 Atlantic Ave., in case of rain. For more information, visit Tunes on the Dunes on Facebook.
Ocean House Author Series
5 p.m.; Ocean House, 1 Bluff Ave., Watch Hill.
Ocean House Author Series, in conjunction with Savoy Bookshop & Café, will host a talk with author Avery Carpenter Forrey, in conversation with Deborah Goodrich Royce, for the book “Social Engagement: A Novel.” For tickets or more information, visit banksquarebooks.com.
Tuesday, July 11
Walking tour of Downtown Westerly
6:30 p.m.; Downtown Westerly.
The Babcock-Smith House Museum will lead a walking tour of the granite buildings and monuments in downtown Westerly. The tour will begin at the Columbus stature in Wilcox Park. Cost is $5; free for members. For more information, visit babcocksmithouse.org or call 401-596-5704.
Summer Sounds Concert Series
7 p.m.; Mystic River Park, 12 Cottrell St., Mystic.
The Middletown Symphonic Band will perform at the 26th annual Summer Sounds concert series. The concert is free. Attendees may bring lawn chairs, blankets, and picnics. For more information, visit facebook.com/SummerSoundsMystic.
Wednesday, July 12
Blues on the Beach
6 p.m.; Westerly Town Beach, 365 Atlantic Ave., Westerly.
Ed Peabody and the Big Blue Thing will perform as part of Blues on the Beach series. The concert is free. Concert will be held at the Windjammer, 321 Atlantic Ave., in case of rain. For more information, visit Tunes on the Dunes on Facebook.
Ocean House Author Series
6 p.m.; Ocean House, 1 Bluff Ave., Watch Hill.
Ocean House Author Series, in conjunction with Savoy Bookshop & Café, will host a talk with author Kristy Woodson Harvey, in conversation with Deborah Goodrich Royce, for the book “The Summer of Songbirds.” For tickets or more information, visit banksquarebooks.com.
Voices of Westerly
7 p.m.; The United, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
The United will host “Voices of Westerly,” a monthly conversation series moderated by artistic director Tony Nunes. The event is free. For more information, visit unitedtheatre.org.
Submarine Battle of Block Island South, May 1945
7 p.m.; Quonochontaug Grange, 5662 Post Road, Charlestown.
The Quonochontaug Historical Society will host a talk by Bill Steinman on the Submarine Battle of Block Island South, May 1945, about the last German sub to prowl U.S. waters in World War 11, and the battle that ended with her sinking just off Quonnie's shores. For more information, visit quonochontaughistoricalsociety.org.
July 12-Aug.5
"The Bodyguard"
Various times; Theatre By The Sea, 364 Cards Pond Road, Wakefield.
Theatre By The Sea will present the musical “The Bodyguard,” based on the 1992 film. Performances are scheduled for Tuesday through Saturday at 8 p.m., with matinees on Thursdays at 2 p.m., Saturdays at 3 p.m. and Sundays at 5 p.m. For tickets, visit theatrebythesea.com or call 866-811-4111 or 401-782-8587.
July 12-Aug. 2
Tom McCoy Summer Fun runs
6 p.m.; Pleasant View Inn, back parking lot, 65 Atlantic Ave., Westerly.
The weekly Westerly Track & Athletic Club Tom McCoy Family Fun Run series features a children's run, followed by 1-mile and 5K run. Walkers and runners are welcome. The event is free. Visit westerlytrackclub.org for more information.
Thursday, July 13
Friends of the Library Pop-Up Book Sale
10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
The Friends of the Westerly Library will hold Pop-Up Book Sales on Thursdays on the esplanade of Wilcox Park through Sept. 7. Cash or check only accepted. For more information, visit westerlylibrary.org.
Friday, July 14
The Tom Petty Project
8 p.m.; The United, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
The United will host a Tom Petty tribute band, the Tom Petty Project. Tickets are $40. For tickets or more information, visit unitedtheatre.org.
Opening reception
5 to 7 p.m.; Avondale Arts, 95 Watch Hill Road, Westerly.
Avondale Arts will hold an opening reception for an exhibit by Britt Blair and Melissa Rodgers. The exhibit will be on display through July 30. The gallery is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, visit avondalearts.com or call 401-315-5479.
Sunday, July 16
Our Lady of Mount Carmel Feast procession, concert and fireworks
Various times; Various location, Westerly.
The annual Our Lady of Mount Carmel Feast will feature a procession beginning at Immaculate Conception Church, 111 High St., after morning masses, and a performance by The Westerly Band and fireworks at 8 p.m. at Cimalore Field, Wilson Street.
