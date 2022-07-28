Thursday, July 28
Jazz, Wine Tasting and Cocktails
6 p.m.; Knickerbocker Music Center, 35 Railroad Ave., Westerly.
Grey Sail Brewing will host a Jazz, Wine Tasting and Cocktails networking event featuring music from The Paula Clair Special Edition Jazz Band and Rich Lataille & Doc Chanonhouse from the Knickerbocker All Stars.; Skurnik wines and spirits and hors d’oeuvres. For more information, visit knickmusic.com.
Friends of the Library Pop-Up Book Sale
10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
The Friends of the Westerly Library will hold Pop-Up Book Sales on Thursdays on the esplanade of Wilcox Park through Aug. 26. Cash or check only accepted. For more information, visit westerlylibrary.org.
Midnight Irish
6:30 p.m.; Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
The United Theatre will host a performance by Midnight Irish in the bandstand in conjunction with the Colonial Theatre’s presentation of “Waiting for Godot.” The show is free.
Summer Concerts & Movies
5:30 p.m.; Ninigret Park, 5 Park Lane, Charlestown.
Charlestown Parks and Recreation will host Summer Nights concerts and movies with music and food trucks at 5:30 p.m. followed by a movie at 8 p.m. Music this week will be by Kayla Farnham & Frank Viele and the movie will be “Encanto.” Visit charlestownri.gov/parksandrec for more information.
Paul Tremblay author talk
7 p.m.; Bank Square Books, 53 West Main St., Mystic.
Bank Square Books will host an author talk and Q&A with author Paul Tremblay for the book “The Pallbearers Club.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 860-536-3795.
RiverFire
6 to 8 p.m.; Various locations, Main Street, Wakefield.
The Wakefield Village Association will host RiverFire featuring fires on the Saugatucket River with music by The D Train and Poorman’s Gibson. Donations of non-perishable food to benefit the Jonnycake Center of Peace Dale are gratefully accepted. For more information, visit wakefieldvillageassociation.com/riverfire.
July 28-Aug. 13
"Waiting for Godot"
Various times; Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
Colonial Theatre will present Samuel Beckett's "Waiting for Godot" in Wilcox Park, directed by Marion Markham. Performances will be held Wednesday to Sunday at 8 p.m. in July and 7:30 p.m. in August. Attendees may bring blankets or chairs for seating and picnics. Performances are free with donations gratefully accepted. To register for tickets, visit colonialtheaterart.org/events.
July 28-31
Kingston Chamber Music Festival
Various times; University of Rhode Island Fine Arts Center, 105 Upper College Hill Road, Kingston.
The 34th annual Kingston Chamber Music Festival will host a series of concerts featuring the Dover Quartet, Hilda Huang and Curtis on Tour. For schedule and ticket information, visit kingstonchambermusic.org.
July 28-Aug. 13
Rodgers + Hammerstein's “Cinderella”
Various times; Theatre By The Sea, 364 Cards Pond Road, Wakefield.
Theatre By The Sea will present the Tony Award winning musical Rodgers + Hammerstein's “Cinderella.” Performances are scheduled for Tuesday through Saturday at 8 p.m., and Thursdays at 2 p.m., Saturdays at 3 p.m. and Sundays at 5 p.m. For tickets, visit theatrebythesea.com or call 866-811-4111 or 401-782-8587.
Friday, July 29
Colonial Theatre Showcase
6:30 p.m.; Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
The United Theatre will host a performance by the Colonial Theatre Showcase in the bandstand in conjunction with the Colonial Theatre’s presentation of “Waiting for Godot.” The show is free.
Stargazing Nights
6:30 to 11 p.m.; Frosty Drew Observatory, 61 Park Lane, Charlestown.
Frosty Drew Observatory host stargazing nights on Fridays. The observatory’s astronomers will be on hand with telescopes to view the night sky. There is a $5 suggested donation. Visit frostydrew.org for more information.
Disney’s “Frozen Jr.”
10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m.; Theatre By The Sea, 364 Cards Pond Road, Wakefield.
Theatre By The Sea’s Children’s Festival will present Disney’s “Frozen Jr.,” featuring Camp Theatre By The Sea students. For tickets, visit theatrebythesea.com or call 866-811-4111 or 401-782-8587.
July 29-31
Newport Jazz Festival
Various times; Fort Adams State Park, Harrison Drive, Newport.
The Newport Jazz Festival will feature three days of jazz music, including performances by Norah Jones, Esperanza Spaulding, and Trombone Shorty. For ticket information, parking, performers and schedule, visit newportjazz.org.
Saturday, July 30
Bruce Harris
8 p.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
The United Theatre will host a performance by jazz musician Bruce Harris, in concert with singer, pianist and songwriter Brendan Skidmore, and tenor saxophonist and vocalist Chelsea Baratz. Tickets are $32. For tickets or more information, visit unitedtheatre.org.
Ryan Piccolo
6:30 p.m.; Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
The United Theatre will host a performance by Ryan Piccolo in the bandstand in conjunction with the Colonial Theatre’s presentation of “Waiting for Godot.” The show is free.
Penny Goetjen book signing
1 to 3 p.m.; Bank Square Books, 53 West Main St., Mystic.
Bank Square Books will host book signing with author Penny Goetjen for the book “The Woman Underwater.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 860-536-3795.
Sunday, July 31
Exhibit opening
5:30 to 7:30 p.m.; Watch Hill Chapel Undercroft, 5 Bluff Ave., Watch Hill.
An opening reception will be held for an exhibit by local photographers. The exhibition and sale is sponsored by the Watch Hill Memorial Library and Improvement Society. The show will be open daily, Monday, Aug. 1, through Sunday, Aug. 7, from noon to 4 p.m. For more information, visit whmlis.org.
Steve Johnson
6:30 p.m.; Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
The United Theatre will host a performance by Steve Johnson in the bandstand in conjunction with the Colonial Theatre’s presentation of “Waiting for Godot.” The show is free.
Debra Zannelli book signing
2 to 4 p.m.; Savoy Bookshop & Café, 10 Canal St., Westerly.
Savoy Bookshop & Café will host a book signing with Debra Zannelli for her book, “Darkness and Light, Vampires.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 401-213-3901.
Revolve Dance Project
3 and 6 p.m.; Jane Pickens Theater, 49 Touro St., Newport.
Revolve Dance Project will host a program of collaborative works by emerging dancers, choreographers, and musicians. For tickets, visit revolvedanceproject.com.
Monday, Aug. 1
Monday Night Jams
6 p.m.; Westerly Town Beach, 365 Atlantic Ave., Westerly.
The The Band Band will perform as part of Monday Night Jams. The concert is free. Concert will be held at the Windjammer, 321 Atlantic Ave., in case of rain. For more information, visit bluesonthebeachri.com.
John O’Hurley
7:30 p.m.; Theatre By The Sea, 364 Cards Pond Road, Wakefield.
Theatre By The Sea will host a show by actor, singer and comedian John O’Hurley with his band, A Man With Standards. For tickets, visit theatrebythesea.com or call 866- 811-4111 or 401-782-8587.
Tuesday, Aug. 2
Susan Capalbo McIntyre author event
5:30 p.m.; Bradford Citizens Club, 124 Woody Hill Road, Bradford.
Susan Capalbo McIntyre will give a presentation about her book, "Outside Heaven, An Afghanistan Experience," about her work for the US Government in Afghanistan.
Summer Sounds Concert Series
7 p.m.; Mystic River Park, 12 Cottrell St., Mystic.
The Westerly Band will perform at the 25th annual Summer Sounds concert series. The concert is free. Attendees may bring lawn chairs, blankets and picnics.
Wednesday, Aug. 3
Opening reception
5 to 7 p.m.; Westerly Library, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
The Friends of the Westerly Library will hold an opening reception for an exhibit commemorating its 50th anniversary. The exhibit will be on display in the Hoxie Gallery through the end of August. For more information, visit westerlylibrary.org.
Blues on the Beach
6 p.m.; Westerly Town Beach, 365 Atlantic Ave., Westerly.
The Founders will perform as part of Blues on the Beach series. The concert is free. Concert will be held at the Windjammer, 321 Atlantic Ave., in case of rain. For more information, visit bluesonthebeachri. com.
Evan Wood Jazz Trio
6 p.m.; Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
The United Theatre will host a performance by the Evan Wood Jazz Trio in the bandstand in conjunction with the Colonial Theatre’s presentation of “Waiting for Godot.” The show is free.
Tom McCoy Summer Fun runs
6 p.m.; Pleasant View Inn, back parking lot, 65 Atlantic Ave., Westerly.
The weekly Westerly Track & Athletic Club Tom McCoy Family Fun Run series features a children's run, followed by 1-mile and 5K run. Walkers and runners are welcome. The event is free. Visit westerlytrackclub.org for more information.
Aug. 3 -Sept. 7
Westerly Land Trust Farmers Market
3 to 6 p.m.; Westerly Land Trust, 85 Main St., Westerly.
The Westerly Land Trust will host a farmers' market featuring local farmers selling local produce, including fruits and vegetables, oysters, honey and baked goods. For more information, visit westerlylandtrust.org.
Thursday, Aug. 4
Alex Hatch
6 p.m.; Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
The United Theatre will host a performance by Alex Hatch in the bandstand in conjunction with the Colonial Theatre’s presentation of “Waiting for Godot.” The show is free.
Friends of the Library Pop-Up Book Sale
10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
The Friends of the Westerly Library will hold Pop-Up Book Sales on Thursdays on the esplanade of Wilcox Park through Aug. 26. Cash or check only accepted. For more information, visit westerlylibrary.org.
RiverFire
6 to 8 p.m.; Various locations, Main Street, Wakefield.
The Wakefield Village Association will host RiverFire featuring fires on the Saugatucket River with music by By George and Meg Zimmy and Friends. Donations of non-perishable food to benefit the Jonnycake Center of Peace Dale are gratefully accepted. For more information, visit wakefieldvillageassociation.com/riverfire.
Friday, Aug. 5
Opening reception
5 to 8 p.m.; Artists' Cooperative Gallery of Westerly, 14 Railroad Ave., Westerly.
The Artists' Cooperative Gallery of Westerly will hold an opening reception for the exhibit 30 Years of Art & Community, with featured artists Melissa Verdier & Rick Petrocelli. The exhibit will be on display Wednesday, Aug. 3, to Sunday, Aug. 28. The gallery is open Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday, 1 to 5 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more information, call 401-596-2221 or visit westerlyarts.com.
Samsonite and Wombat
6 p.m.; Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
The United Theatre will host a performance by Samsonite and Wombat in the bandstand in conjunction with the Colonial Theatre’s presentation of “Waiting for Godot.” The show is free.
Stargazing Nights
6:30 to 11 p.m.; Frosty Drew Observatory, 61 Park Lane, Charlestown.
Frosty Drew Observatory host stargazing nights on Fridays. The observatory’s astronomers will be on hand with telescopes to view the night sky. There is a $5 suggested donation. Visit frostydrew.org for more information.
Robert Clarke, magician/juggler
10 a.m. and noon; Theatre By The Sea, 364 Cards Pond Road, Wakefield.
Theatre By The Sea’s Children’s Festival will present a show featuring Robert Clarke, magician/juggler. For tickets, visit theatrebythesea.com or call 866-811-4111 or 401-782-8587.
Aug. 5-7
Charlestown Seafood Festival
Various times; 4890 Old Post Road, Charlestown.
The festival will feature seafood and other food, beer, wine and seltzer tents, arts and crafts vendors, rides, rock wall climbing, car show, entertainment, and raffles. Fireworks will be featured Saturday night at 9 p.m. Admission is $12 and free for children age 10 and under. The festival will be open Friday, noon to 11 p.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. For more information, visit charlestownseafoodfestival.com.
Saturday, Aug. 6
River Glow 2022
7 to 10 p.m.; Downtown Westerly-Pawcatuck
The Greater Westerly-Pawcatuck Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual River Glow featuring floating bonfires in the Pawcatuck River, live music, children’s activities and shopping specials. Raindate is Aug. 7. Visit westerlychamber.org for more information.
ACGOW Art Heist
6 to 8 p.m.; Westerly Armory, 41 Railroad Ave., Westerly.
The Artists’ Cooperative Gallery of Westerly will host the fifth annual Art Heist fundraiser. The evening will include the art heist, hors d’oeuvres, wine and beer, desserts and live music. Tickets for the heist are $175 for two or $30 to attend the event without participating in the heist. For tickets or more information, visit westerlyarts.com or call 401-596-2221.
Michael Chicoria
6 p.m.; Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
The United Theatre will host a performance by Michael Chicoria in the bandstand in conjunction with the Colonial Theatre’s presentation of “Waiting for Godot.” The show is free.
Music Matters: Lisa Marien
5 p.m.; La Grua Center, 32 Water St., Stonington.
La Grua Center’s Music Matters series will present a concert, When Lights Are Low, featuring jazz vocalist Lisa Marien, accompanied by William "Fox" Mills, guitar and Lou Bocciarelli, bass. Tickets $20. For more information or tickets, visit LaGruaCenter.org or call 860-535-2300.
Stonington Village Fair
11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Wadawanuck Square, 20 High St., Stonington.
The 70th annual Stonington Village Fair will feature children’s fair games, live music, food trucks, books and sweet bread for sale, handmade art and floral arrangements from the Stonington Garden Club. Proceeds from the fair will benefit the Stonington Community Center. For more information, visit thecomo.org or call 860-535-2476.
Hempfest 2022
Noon to 9 p.m.; Better Together Farm & Sanctuary, 401 Norwich-Westerly Road, North Stonington.
The family friendly fundraiser will celebrate the farming and importance of working with the whole hemp plant. There will be vendors booths, local musical and dance artists and featured speakers. The event will raise funds for veterans’ holistic wellness services and equine therapy. Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the door; discounts for veterans and free for children age 12 and under. For tickets or more information, visit Hempstockct.com.
Sunday, Aug. 7
Westminster Youth String Ensemble
6 p.m.; Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
The United Theatre will host a performance by the Westminster Youth String Ensemble in the bandstand in conjunction with the Colonial Theatre’s presentation of “Waiting for Godot.” The show is free.
