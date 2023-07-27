Thursday, July 27
Author talk with Karen McManus
6 p.m.; Westerly Library, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
The Westerly Library will host a talk by Karen McManus in conversation with Christa Carmen about her book “One of Us is Back.” Registration is required. To register or for more information, visit westerlylibrary.org/event or call 401-596-2877.
Bruce Harris Sextet
7:30 p.m.; The United, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
The United will host a performance jazz artists Bruce Harris Sextet, with guest drummer Kenny Washington. Tickets are $30. For tickets or more information, visit unitedtheatre.org.
Friends of the Library Pop-Up Book Sale
10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
The Friends of the Westerly Library will hold Pop-Up Book Sales on Thursdays on the esplanade of Wilcox Park through Sept. 7. Cash or check only accepted. For more information, visit westerlylibrary.org.
Maggie Welch
6:30 p.m.; Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
A Green Show performance by Maggie Welch will be held in the bandstand in conjunction with the Colonial Theatre’s presentation of “The Tempest.” The show is free.
Egypt's Golden Couple
6 p.m.; Mystic & Noank Library, 40 Library St., Mystic.
Mystic & Noank Library will host a talk by Egyptologists John and Colleen Darnell on Egypt's Golden Couple: When Akhenaten and Nefertiti Were Gods on Earth. Registration is required. To register or for more information, visit mysticnoanklibrary.org or call 860-536-7721.
July 27-Aug. 13
“The Tempest”
8 p.m.; Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
Colonial Theatre will present Shakespeare’s drama “The Tempest” in Wilcox Park. Performances will be held Wednesday through Sunday. Admission is free with registration required. To register, visit colonialtheaterart.org/events/the-tempest.
July 27-Aug. 5
"The Bodyguard"
Various times; Theatre By The Sea, 364 Cards Pond Road, Wakefield.
Theatre By The Sea will present the musical “The Bodyguard,” based on the 1992 film. Performances are scheduled for Tuesday through Saturday at 8 p.m., with matinees on Thursdays at 2 p.m., Saturdays at 3 p.m. and Sundays at 5 p.m. For tickets, visit theatrebythesea.com or call 866-811-4111 or 401-782-8587.
July 27-Aug. 6
Kingston Chamber Music Festival
Various times; University of Rhode Island Fine Arts Center, 105 Upper College Hill Road, Kingston.
The 35th annual Kingston Chamber Music Festival will host a series of concerts featuring chamber music musicians. For a complete list of dates, program, and ticket information, visit kingstonchambermusic.org or call 401-308-3614.
July 27-Aug. 2
"La Luz Verde"
Various times; Various locations.
Trinity Rep will present "La Luz Verde," based on Fitzgerald's "The Great Gatsby," adapted by Catia and directed by Leandro Kufa Castro. Productions will be held at outside venues throughout the state and are free. For full schedule, visit trinityrep.com/show/la-luz-verde or call 401-351-4242.
Friday, July 28
Exhibit opening reception
6:30 to 8 p.m.; The United, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
An opening reception will be held for an exhibit of works by Barbara Shermund. The exhibit will be on display through Sept. 17. The opening is free. Call 401-388-8208 for gallery hours or visit unitedtheatre.org for more information.
Alex Hatch
6:30 p.m.; Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
A Green Show performance by Alex Hatch will be held in the bandstand in conjunction with the Colonial Theatre’s presentation of “The Tempest.” The show is free.
Doc Woods
6 p.m.; Cross’ Mills Library, 4417 Old Post Road, Charlestown.
Cross’ Mills Library will host a summer concert on the library grounds featuring folk music by Doc Woods. For more information, visit crossmills.org or call 401-364-6211.
David Garrity, Magic and Beyond
10 a.m. and noon; Theatre by the Sea, 364 Cards Pond Road, Matunuck.
Theatre by the Sea will present David Garrity, Magic and Beyond as part of its 2023 Children’s Festival. For tickets or more information, visit theatrebythesea.com or call 401–782–8587.
July 28-Aug. 20
“The Book of Will”
7 p.m.; Contemporary Theater Company, 327 Main St., Wakefield.
Contemporary Theater Company will present “The Book of Will,” by Lauren Gunderson about the creation of the First Folio of William Shakespeare. Performances will be held on Fridays and Saturdays. For tickets or more information, visit contemporarytheatercompany.com or call 401-218-0282.
Saturday, July 29
Pacifica Quartet
5:30 p.m.; Watch Hill Chapel, 5 Bluff Ave., Watch Hill.
The Watch Hill Chapel will host a concert by Pacifica Quartet featuring Simin Ganatra, violin; Austin Hartman, violin; Mark Holloway, viola; and Brandon Vamos, cello. Admission is free. For more information, visit watchhillchapel.org.
POP
6:30 p.m.; Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
A Green Show performance by POP will be held in the bandstand in conjunction with the Colonial Theatre’s presentation of “The Tempest.” The show is free.
Music Matters: Orpheus Guitar Duo
5 p.m.; La Grua Center, 32 Water St., Stonington.
La Grua Center's Music Matters series will host a performance by Orpheus Guitar Duo, featuring Joseph Ricker, classical guitar; and Jamie Balmer, baritone guitar. The Duo will perform Bach suites, chorales, preludes and fugues. Tickets are $20 in advance; $25 at the door. For tickets or more information, visit lagruacenter.org or call 860-535-2300
Jason Savio book signing
1 to 3 p.m.; Bank Square Books, 53 West Main St., Mystic.
Bank Square Books will host a signing with author Jason Savio for his book “Artie’s Bark.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 860-536-3795.
Sunday, July 30
Watch Hill Art Show opening
5:30 to 7:30 p.m.; Watch Hill Chapel undercroft, 5 Bluff Ave., Watch Hill.
A opening reception will be held for an art show and sale to benefit the Watch Hill Memorial Library & Improvement Society. The show will feature work by local artists, many of which depict local seashore scenes. The show will be on display daily from noon to 4 p.m. through Sunday, Aug. 6.
Youth on the Mic
6:30 p.m.; Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
A Green Show performance by the United’s Youth on the Mic will be held in the bandstand in conjunction with the Colonial Theatre’s presentation of “The Tempest.” The show is free.
Monday, July 31
John Cafferty and the Beaver Brown Band
6 p.m.; Westerly Town Beach, 337 Atlantic Ave., Westerly.
Monday Night Jams will host a performance by John Cafferty and the Beaver Brown Band. The concert and parking are free. For more information, visit Tunes on the Dunes on Facebook.
Ocean House Author Series
5 p.m.; Ocean House, 1 Bluff Ave., Watch Hill.
Ocean House Author Series will host a talk with author Beatriz Williams, in conversation with Deborah Goodrich Royce, for the book “The Beach at Summerly: A Novel.” For tickets or more information, visit banksquarebooks.com.
Beth Leavel and Seth Rudetsky
7:30 p.m.; Theatre By The Sea, 364 Cards Pond Road, Wakefield.
Theatre By The Sea will present a concert by Beth Leavel and Seth Rudetsky as part of its Evening Concert Series. For tickets, visit theatrebythesea.com or call 866-811-4111 or 401-782-8587.
Tuesday, Aug. 1
Watch Hill Chapel Speaker Series
5:30 p.m.; Watch Hill Chapel, 5 Bluff Ave., Watch Hill
The Watch Hill Chapel will host a talk on Creating the Hebrew Bible by Dr. Joel Baden as part of its Solving the Mysteries of the Scriptures Speaker Series. The talk is free. For more information, visit watchhillchapel.org.
Nick Bosse
6 p.m.; Wheeler Library, 101 Main St., North Stonington.
The Wheeler Library free Summer Music Series will host a performance by Nick Bosse on the lawn of the library. Concert goers should bring blankets or chairs for seating. Food trucks will be onsite. For more information, visit wheelerlibrary.org or call 860-535-0383.
Summer Sounds Concert Series
7 p.m.; Mystic River Park, 12 Cottrell St., Mystic.
The Westerly Band will perform at the 26th annual Summer Sounds concert series. The concert is free. Attendees may bring lawn chairs, blankets, and picnics. For more information, visit facebook.com/SummerSoundsMystic.
Wednesday, Aug. 2
Tom McCoy Summer Fun runs
6 p.m.; Pleasant View Inn, back parking lot, 65 Atlantic Ave., Westerly.
The weekly Westerly Track & Athletic Club Tom McCoy Family Fun Run series features a children's run, followed by 1-mile and 5K run. Walkers and runners are welcome. The event is free. Visit westerlytrackclub.org for more information.
Exhibit opening reception
5 to 7 p.m.; Hoxie Gallery, Westerly Library, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
An opening reception will be held for an exhibit by Polly Seip. The exhibit will be open during library hours through Aug. 31. For more information, visit westerlylibrary.org or call 401-596-2877.
Jeff Pitchell and Texas Flood
6 p.m.; Westerly Town Beach, 337 Atlantic Ave., Westerly.
Blues on the Beach will host a performance by Jeff Pitchell and Texas Flood. The concert and parking are free. For more information, visit Tunes on the Dunes on Facebook.
Ocean House Author Series
5 p.m.; Ocean House, 1 Bluff Ave., Watch Hill.
Ocean House Author Series will host a talk with author Chris Bohjalian, in conversation with Deborah Goodrich Royce, for the book “The Lioness.” For tickets or more information, visit banksquarebooks.com.
Thursday, August 3
Christine Cooney and Bill Groth
6:30 p.m.; Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
A Green Show performance by Christine Cooney and Bill Groth will be held in the bandstand in conjunction with the Colonial Theatre’s presentation of “The Tempest.” The show is free.
Friday, Aug. 4
Exhibit opening reception
5 to 8 p.m.; Artists' Cooperative Gallery of Westerly, 14 Railroad Ave., Westerly.
The Artists' Cooperative Gallery of Westerly will hold an opening reception for its exhibit Land and Sea. The show will feature artists Patty Nunes and Lois Lawrence. The exhibit will be on display through Sunday, Aug. 27. The gallery is open Wednesday, to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday, 1 to 5 p.m. For more information, call 401-596-2221 or visit westerlyarts.com.
Exhibit opening reception
5 to 7 p.m.; Avondale Arts, 95 Watch Hill Road, Westerly.
An opening reception will be held for an exhibit In New England featuring artist Rachel Rogers. The exhibit will run from Aug. 1 to 31. For more information, visit avondalearts.com or call 401-315-5479.
Liza Donnelly talk
7:30 p.m.; The United, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
The United Theatre will host a talk by New Yorker cartoonist Liza Donnelly. For tickets or more information, visit unitedtheatre.org.
Casey Carle Bubblemania
10 a.m. and noon; Theatre by the Sea, 364 Cards Pond Road, Matunuck.
Theatre by the Sea will present bubble artist Casey Carle’s Bubblemania as part of its 2023 Children’s Festival. Tickets can be purchased by calling 401–782–8587. Visit theatrebythesea.com for more information.
Aug. 4,5
Mystic River Brass Ensemble
6:30 p.m.; Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
A Green Show performance by the Mystic River Brass Ensemble will be held in the bandstand in conjunction with the Colonial Theatre’s presentation of “The Tempest.” The show is free.
Aug. 4-6
Charlestown Seafood Festival
Various times; Ninigret Park, Route 1A, Charlestown.
The Charlestown Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual Seafood Festival. The festival will run on Friday, noon to 11 p.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. The event will include food vendors serving seafood, including lobsters, steamers, chowder, fish and chips and clam cakes, Rockwell Amusements rides, live music performances throughout the weekend and fireworks on Saturday at 9 p.m. For more information, visit charlestownseafoodfestival.com.
Saturday, Aug. 5
River Glow 2023
7 to 10 p.m.; Downtown Westerly-Pawcatuck.
The Greater Westerly-Pawcatuck Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual River Glow featuring floating bonfires in the Pawcatuck River, live music, children’s activities, and food. Raindate is Aug. 6. Visit westerlychamber.org for more information.
Stonington Village Fair
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Wadawanuck Square
The annual Stonington Village Fair will feature children’s fair games, live music, food trucks, books and sweet bread for sale, handmade art and floral arrangements from the Stonington Garden Club. Proceeds from the fair will benefit the Stonington Community Center. For more information, visit thecomo.org or call 860-535-2476.
Blues on Broadway: Richiman and Groove Nice
7:30 p.m.; Norwich Arts Center, 62 Broadway, Norwich.
The Norwich Arts Center’s Blues on Broadway series will host a performance by Richiman and Groove Nice, an American style blues band from Seoul, South Korea. Tickets are $25; $23 for military/student/seniors and $20 for members. For more information or tickets, visit norwicharts.org or call 860-887-2789.
Sunday, Aug. 6
Westminster Youth String Ensemble
6:30 p.m.; Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
A Green Show performance by the Westminster Youth String Ensemble will be held in the bandstand in conjunction with the Colonial Theatre’s presentation of “The Tempest.” The show is free.
Speaker Series: Life, Time, and The Weaver
7 p.m.; Peace Dale Village Green, 1058 Kingstown Road, Peace Dale.
The Town of South Kingstown 300th Anniversary Speaker Series will host a talk by Jessica Wilson, South Kingstown Library history librarian, on ’Life, Time, and The Weaver,’ about the sculpture, The Weaver, by Daniel Chester French located on the grounds of the Peace Dale Library. The lecture is free; refreshments provided. For more information, visit southkingstownri.com/sk300.
