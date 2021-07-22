Thursday, July 22
Drive in Movies
9 p.m.; Misquamicut Drive In, 316 Atlantic Ave., Westerly.
The Misquamicut Business Association Drive-In-Movies will screen "Footloose." Cost is $25 per car and tickets must be purchased in advance. For tickets or more information and schedule, visit mbadrivein.com.
Cemetery Tour
6 p.m.; River Bend Cemetery, 117 Beach St., Westerly.
The Babcock-Smith House Museum will lead a tour of the monuments in River Bend cemetery. The group will meet at the large Nardone monument along the river. The rain date is Tuesday, July 27. Cost is $5 for non-members of the Babcock Smith House Museum. For more information, visit babcocksmithhouse.org or call 401-596-5704.
Friends of the Library Pop-Up Book Sale
10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
The Friends of the Westerly Library will hold Pop-Up Book Sales on Thursdays on the esplanade of Wilcox Park through Aug. 26. Cash or check only accepted.
July 22-25
"It's All About the Process" exhibit
1-5 p.m.; Artists' Cooperative Gallery of Westerly, 14 Railroad Ave., Westerly.
The Artists' Cooperative Gallery of Westerly will host the show, "It’s All About the Process,” featuring artists Madeline Beaudry and Kol S. Naylor. The show will run through Sunday, July 25. The gallery is open Wednesday to Friday and Sunday, 1 to 5 p.m., and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more information, call 401-596-2221 or visit westerlyarts.com.
“Love Letters”
6:30 p.m.; Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
Stage Door Theatre will present “Love Letters” by A.R. Gurney, directed by Eugene Celico, in Wilcox Park. The performance is free, with donations welcome. For more information, visit the Stage Door Theater Company Facebook page.
Shakespeare on the Saugatucket
9 p.m.; Contemporary Theater Company, 327 Main St., South Kingstown.
Contemporary Theatre's Shakespeare on the Saugatucket will present "Dearer Than Eyesight: Scenes of Love from Shakespeare" on the theater's patio on banks of the Saugatucket River. The performances will be held on Wednesdays and Fridays and are free. For more information, visit thecontemporarytheater. com or call 401-218-0282.
July 22-29
Following Their Passion exhibit
9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Westerly Library Hoxie Gallery, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
The Westerly Library will host the Following Their Passion exhibit in Hoxie Gallery, featuring work by local artists Lisle Ann Jackson and Helen Roy. The gallery is open during library hours. For more information, visit westerlylibrary.org.
July 22-Sept. 6
28th Annual Noank Summer Art Show
1 to 4 p.m.; Chester Latham Gallery, 105 Main St., Noank.
The annual Noank Art Show exhibit will be open through Sept. 2, on Wednesday through Sunday, from 1 to 4 p.m. An opening reception will be held for the exhibit will be held on Friday, July 12, from 5 to 7 p.m. A portion of sales of the artwork will support the Noank Historical Society.
Friday, July 23
Sea Chanteys with Revell Carr
5 p.m.; La Grua Center, 32 Water St., Stonington.
La Grua Center’s Concert on the Green series will host a performance of sea chanteys with Revell Carr. The concert is free, with registration required. Visit lagruacenter.org to register or for more information.
Movies on the Lighthouse Lawn
8 p.m.; Lighthouse Museum, 7 Water St., Stonington.
The Stonington Historical Society will present the 1945 movie “Captain Kidd” on the lawn of the lighthouse. Movie goers should bring blankets or chairs. Raindate is Saturday, July 24. For more information, visit stoningtonhistory.org.
Sips at Sunset
6:30 to 8:30 p.m.; Mystic Aquarium, 55 Coogan Blvd., Mystic.
Mystic Aquarium will host an evening of music, food, drinks, sunset and its marine animals. Music will be provided by Kyle Rathbun with Kozmik Riffs and Ken Serio. Tickets are $35. For tickets or more information, visit mysticaquarium.org.
Emily Luther in concert
8 p.m.; Theatre by the Sea, 364 Cards Pond Road, Matunuck.
Theatre By The Sea’s 2021 Summer Concert Series will host a performance by singer Emily Luther. For tickets or more information, visit theatrebythesea.com or call 401-782-8587.
Friday Night Latin Vibes
8 p.m.; Hygienic Art, 79 Bank St., New London.
Hygienic Art’s Friday Night Latin Vibes will feature live music with Jocelyn, salsa lessons, and DJ Leo. Tickets are $5. For tickets or more information, visit hygienic.org.
July 23,24
Drive in Movies
9 p.m.; Misquamicut Drive In, 316 Atlantic Ave., Westerly.
The Misquamicut Business Association Drive-In-Movies will screen "Ferris Bueller’s Day Off." Actor Jonathan Schmock, who appeared in the movie, will make an appearance at the showings. Cost is $25 per car and tickets must be purchased in advance. For tickets or more information and schedule, visit mbadrivein.com.
Historic Walking Tour
5 p.m.; Lighthouse Museum, 7 Water St., Stonington
The Stonington Historical Society offers one hour walking tours through Stonington Borough on Friday and Saturday. Guides will share stories of historic homes, sites, battles, the railroad and people of the village over the past 350 years. For more information, visit stoningtonhistory.org.
Cabaret
6:30 p.m.; Chestnut Street Playhouse, 24 Chestnut St., Norwich.
Chestnut Street Playhouse will host a cabaret, beginning with food, drink and a performance by acoustic duo, Strings, at 6:30 p.m., followed by music from a variety of shows at 7:30 p.m. For tickets or more information, visit chestnutstreetplayhouse.org.
Saturday, July 24
The Mystic Misfits
8 p.m.; The Granite Theatre, 1 Granite St., Westerly.
The Granite Theatre will host The Mystic Misfits, an improvisation and sketch comedy troupe. Tickets are $20; $17 for seniors. For tickets or more information, visit granitetheatre.com or call 401-596-2341.
House Tours
2 and 3:30 p.m.; Babcock-Smith House Museum, 124 Granite St., Westerly.
The Babcock-Smith House Museum will give tours of the house on Saturdays. For more information, visit babcocksmithhouse.org or call 401-596-5704. Suggested donation of $5.
Wilcox Park Flowers & Trees tours
10 to 11:30 a.m.; Westerly Library & Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
University of Rhode Island Master Gardeners will lead a free tour of Wilcox Park’s native trees, shrubs and gardens beginning and ending at the Esplanade outside the Westerly Library. For more information, visit westerlylibrary.org.
Train book talk
Noon; Langworthy Library, 24 Spring St., Hope Valley.
Langworthy Library will host a talk by former Richmond resident Stephen Boothroyd who will discuss the book written by his sister Joanne Boothroyd Kennedy “Two Tickets on the Wood River Train: The Life and Times of the Wood River Branch Railroad, 1872-1947.” For more information, visit langworthylibrary.org.
Jenn Bouchard book signing
1 p.m.; Bank Square Books, 53 West Main St., Mystic.
Banks Square Books will host a book signing with author Jenn Bouchard for her book “First Course.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 860-536-3795.
Jana Robbins and Haley Swindal in concert
8 p.m.; Theatre by the Sea, 364 Cards Pond Road, Matunuck.
Theatre By The Sea’s 2021 Summer Concert Series will host a performance by singers Jana Robbins and Haley Swindal. For tickets or more information, visit theatrebythesea.com or call 401-782-8587.
July 24-Aug. 1
Kingston Chamber Music Festival
Various times; University of Rhode Island Fine Arts Center, 105 Upper College Hill Road, Kingston.
The 33rd Annual Kingston Chamber Music Festival will host five concerts. For schedule and ticket information, visit kingstonchambermusic.org.
Sunday, July 25
Drive in Movies
9 p.m.; Misquamicut Drive In, 316 Atlantic Ave., Westerly.
The Misquamicut Business Association Drive-In-Movies will screen "Frozen." Cost is $25 per car and tickets must be purchased in advance. For tickets or more information and schedule, visit mbadrivein.com.
Monday, July 26
Monday Night Jams
6 p.m.; Westerly Town Beach, 365 Atlantic Ave., Westerly.
John Cafferty and The Beaver Brown Band will perform as part of Monday Night Jams. The concert is free. For more information, visit bluesonthebeachri.com.
Tuesday, July 27
Sunset Concert: The Wolff Sisters
6 p.m.; Watch Hill Village Green, Bay Street, Westerly.
The Watch Hill Sunset Concert series will host a performance by The Wolff Sisters. The concert is free. Raindate is the following Tuesday. Visit facebook.com/WatchHillSunsetConcerts for more information.
Osprey Talk
4 p.m.;Lanphear Livery, One Bay St., Watch Hill.
The Watch Hill Conservancy will host a talk by Rob Bierregaard on The Annual Cycle of New England Osprey – From Our Shores to South America....and Back. For more information, visit thewatchhillconservancy.org.
Summer Sounds Concert
7 p.m.; Esker Point Beach, 900 Groton Long Point Road, Noank.
As Time Goes By, a swing band, will perform as part of the twenty-fourth annual Summer Sounds concert series. The concert is free. For more information, visit facebook.com/SummerSoundsMystic.
Wednesday, July 28
Blues on the Beach
6 p.m.; Westerly Town Beach, 365 Atlantic Ave., Westerly.
Roomful of Blues will perform as part of Blues on the Beach series. The concert is free. For more information, visit bluesonthebeachri. com.
Tom McCoy Summer Fun runs
6 p.m.; Pleasant View Inn, back parking lot, 65 Atlantic Ave., Westerly.
The weekly Westerly Track & Athletic Club Tom McCoy Family Fun Run series features a children's run, followed by 1-mile and 5K run. Walkers and runners welcome. The event is free. Visit westerlytrackclub.org for more information.
Drive in Movies
9 p.m.; Misquamicut Drive In, 316 Atlantic Ave., Westerly.
The Misquamicut Business Association Drive-In-Movies will screen "Beauty & the Beast." Cost is $25 per car and tickets must be purchased in advance. For tickets or more information and schedule, visit mbadrivein.com.
Lafayette Band Concert
7 p.m.; North Kingstown Town Beach, 10 Beach St., North Kingstown.
The Lafayette Band will perform a free concert in the bandstand. For more information, visit lafayettebandri.org.
Thursday, July 29
Drive in Movies
9 p.m.; Misquamicut Drive In, 316 Atlantic Ave., Westerly.
The Misquamicut Business Association Drive-In-Movies will screen "Twister." Cost is $25 per car and tickets must be purchased in advance. For tickets or more information and schedule, visit mbadrivein.com.
Friends of the Library Pop-Up Book Sale
10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
The Friends of the Westerly Library will hold Pop-Up Book Sales on Thursdays on the esplanade of Wilcox Park through Aug. 26. Cash or check only accepted.
Friday, July 30
Matt DeAngelis & Christine Dwyer
8 p.m.; Theatre by the Sea, 364 Cards Pond Road, Matunuck.
Theatre By The Sea’s 2021 Summer Concert Series will host a performance by singers Matt DeAngelis & Christine Dwyer. For tickets or more information, visit theatrebythesea.com or call 401-782-8587.
Art Auction fundraiser
5 to 7 p.m.; Groton Senior Center, 102 Newtown Road, Groton.
The Groton Senior Center will hold an Art Auction of donated works by local artists. Proceeds from the event will fund Project Lifesaver. Light refreshments will be served. For reservations or for more information, call 860-441-6785.
July 30-Aug. 15
Shakespeare in the Park
7:30 p.m.; Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
Colonial Theatre will present “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare,” in Wilcox Park, Wednesday through Sunday. A series of concerts will precede the show at the bandstand in the park at 6:15 p.m. featuring local acts. Free, with donations gratefully accepted. Visit colonialtheaterart.org for more information.
July 30, 31
Drive in Movies
9 p.m.; Misquamicut Drive In, 316 Atlantic Ave., Westerly.
The Misquamicut Business Association Drive-In-Movies will screen "Godzilla vs Kong." Cost is $25 per car and tickets must be purchased in advance. For tickets or more information and schedule, visit mbadrivein.com.
Historic Walking Tour
5 p.m.; Lighthouse Museum, 7 Water St., Stonington
The Stonington Historical Society offers one hour walking tours through Stonington Borough on Friday and Saturday. Guides will share stories of historic homes, sites, battles, the railroad and people of the village over the past 350 years. For more information, visit stoningtonhistory.org.
Saturday, July 31
Music Matters: Jiayan Sun & Judith Gordon
5 p.m.; La Grua Center, 32 Water St., Stoninton.
La Grua Center’s Music Matters concert series will host a performance by Jiayan Sun & Judith Gordon. The concert will feature piano works by Bach and Busoni. Tickets are $20. For tickets or more information, visit lagruacenter.org or call 860-535-2300.
Liz Callaway in concert
8 p.m.; Theatre by the Sea, 364 Cards Pond Road, Matunuck.
Theatre By The Sea’s 2021 Summer Concert Series will host a performance by Tony nominated singer Liz Callaway. For tickets or more information, visit theatrebythesea.com or call 401-782-8587.
House Tours
2 and 3:30 p.m.; Babcock-Smith House Museum, 124 Granite St., Westerly.
The Babcock-Smith House Museum will give tours of the house on Saturdays. For more information, visit babcocksmithhouse.org or call 401-596-5704. Suggested donation of $5.
Sunday, Aug. 1
Drive in Movies
9 p.m.; Misquamicut Drive In, 316 Atlantic Ave., Westerly.
The Misquamicut Business Association Drive-In-Movies will screen "Yesterday." Cost is $25 per car and tickets must be purchased in advance. For tickets or more information and schedule, visit mbadrivein.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.