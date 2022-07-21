Thursday, July 21
Smokey Bear Parade
5 p.m.; Dunn's Corners Fire Department, 1 Langworthy Road, Westerly.
The Karl E. Kenyon Smokey Bear Parade will kick off at 5 p.m. from the Dunn's Corners Fire department station #1 and proceed through Westerly and Charlestown. The parade will stop at Charlestown Beach parking lot, 5:45 p.m.; Knowles Ave. and Weekapaug Road, 6:30 p.m.; Misquamicut Fire Department on Crandall Ave., 7:15 p.m.; and on Bay St., 7:30 p.m. There will be photo opportunities with Smokey Bear and fire prevention related items will be given out to children at each stop. For more information, visit dunnscornersfire.com.
Friends of the Library Pop-Up Book Sale
10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
The Friends of the Westerly Library will hold Pop-Up Book Sales on Thursdays on the esplanade of Wilcox Park through Aug. 26. Cash or check only accepted. For more information, visit westerlylibrary.org.
Roode Concert series: Nora Fox
6:30 p.m.; Mystic & Noank Library, 40 Library St., Mystic.
The Mystic & Noank Library will host Nora Fox for a free concert on the lawn as part of the 2022 Roode Summer Concert Series. Attendees should bring chairs or blankets for seating. For more information, visit mysticnoanklibrary.org or call 860-536-7721.
RiverFire
6 to 8 p.m.; Various locations, Main Street, Wakefield.
The Wakefield Village Association will host RiverFire featuring fires on the Saugatucket River with music by Gary Hopp & Friends and Goathead Strings Band. Donations of non-perishable food to benefit the Jonnycake Center of Peace Dale are gratefully accepted. For more information, visit wakefieldvillageassociation.com/riverfire.
Afterglow concert: Take It To The Bridge
8 p.m.; Contemporary Theatre Company patio, 327 Main St., Wakefield.
Contemporary Theatre Company AfterGlow Summer Concert series will host Take It To The Bridge following RiverFire on the Saugatucket River. For tickets or more information, visit contemporarytheatercompany.com.
July 21-24
"Shrek"
Various times; Granite Theatre, 1 Granite St., Westerly.
Granite Theatre will present the musical comedy "Shrek." Performances will be held on Thursday to Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday at 2 p.m. For tickets or more information, visit granitetheatre.org or call 401-596-2341.
July 21-31
Kingston Chamber Music Festival
Various times; University of Rhode Island Fine Arts Center, 105 Upper College Hill Road, Kingston.
The 34th annual Kingston Chamber Music Festival will host a series of concerts featuring the Dover Quartet, Hilda Huang and Curtis on Tour. For schedule and ticket information, visit kingstonchambermusic.org.
July 21-Aug. 13
Rodgers + Hammerstein's “Cinderella”
Various times; Theatre By The Sea, 364 Cards Pond Road, Wakefield.
Theatre By The Sea will present the Tony Award winning musical Rodgers + Hammerstein's “Cinderella.” Performances are scheduled for Tuesday through Saturday at 8 p.m., and Thursdays at 2 p.m., Saturdays at 3 p.m. and Sundays at 5 p.m. For tickets, visit theatrebythesea.com or call 866-811-4111 or 401-782-8587.
July 21-24
Newport Dance Festival
7 p.m.; Great Friends Meeting House, 21 Farewell St., Newport.
The Island Moving Company's 2022 Newport Dance Festival will feature six performances by visiting companies and the Island Moving Company. For tickets and more information, visit islandmovingco.org/performances-events/ndflineup.
July 21,24
Jamestown Harpfest
Various times; Jamestown Art Center, 18 Valley St., Jamestown.
The Jamestown Hartfest will feature two concerts along with workshops about harps and healing sessions. The concerts will be held on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. For tickets, schedule and more information, visit jamestownharp.com.
Friday, July 22
Concert on the Green: Beacons Jazz Nonet
6 p.m.; La Grua Center green, 32 Water St., Stonington.
La Grua Center’s Concert on the Green series will host a performance by the U.S. Coast Guard Beacons Jazz Nonet. The concert is free, with registration required. Visit lagruacenter.org call 860-535-2300 to register or for more information.
Stargazing Nights
6:30 to 11 p.m.; Frosty Drew Observatory, 61 Park Lane, Charlestown.
Frosty Drew Observatory host stargazing nights on Fridays. The observatory’s astronomers will be on hand with telescopes to view the night sky. There is a $5 suggested donation. Visit frostydrew.org for more information.
Neda Boin healing concert
7 p.m.; St. Andrew Lutheran Church, 15 East Beach Road, Charlestown.
St. Andrew Lutheran will host a Healing Concert featuring Neda Boin, singer, Course in Miracles teacher and voice liberator. Donations will be gratefully accepted. For more information, contact Diane Brousseau-Pizzi, at 401-965-1947 or dbprpz@yahoo.com, or visit nedaboin.com.
July 22-Aug. 13
"Waiting for Godot"
Various times; Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
Colonial Theatre will present Samuel Beckett's "Waiting for Godot" in Wilcox Park, directed by Marion Markham. Performances will be held Wednesday to Sunday at 8 p.m. in July and 7:30 p.m. in August. Attendees may bring blankets or chairs for seating and picnics. Performances are free with donations gratefully accepted. To register for tickets, visit colonialtheaterart.org/events.
July 22-24
Newport Folk Festival
Various times; Fort Adams State Park, Harrison Drive, Newport.
The Newport Folk Festival will feature different music stages with three days of performances, including Brandi Carlile, Maren Morris, Bela Fleck and The Roots. For more information, visit newportfolk.org.
Saturday, July 23
Wilcox Park Native Flowers and Trees tour
10 a.m.; Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
University of Rhode Island Master Gardeners will lead a free tour of Wilcox Park beginning and ending at the Esplanade outside the Westerly Library. For more information, visit westerlylibrary.org.
Rhode Island Black Storytellers
2 p.m.; Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
Rachel Briggs of the Rhode Island Black Storytellers will present campfire themed stories. The group will meet at the fountain in the park. A craft-to-go will be included. For more information, visit westerlylibrary.org or call 401-596-2877.
Misgivings Comedy Night
6 p.m.; Westerly Lodge of Elks, 1 Dixon St., Westerly.
The Westerly Lodge of Elks will host a dinner and comedy night with Father Patrick Aloysius Misgivings for a presentation of stories and one liners about growing up Catholic. The event will include a collection, a raffle and a Bingo game. Dinner will be served at 6 p.m.; comedy show at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available at the Elks Lodge.
Anthony Geraci Band
7 p.m.; Hygienic Art, 79 Bank St., New London.
Hygienic Art will host a performance by the Anthony Geraci Band with opening act the Chris Leigh Band. Tickets are $20 in advance; $25 at the door. For tickets or more information, visit hygienic.org or call 860-443-8001
Maria Muldaur
7:30 p.m.; Courthouse Center for the Arts, 3481 Kingstown Road, West Kingston.
The Courthouse Center for the Arts will host a performance by singer Maria Muldaur. For tickets or more information, visit courthousearts.org or call 401-782-1018.
Sunday, July 24
Ethan Joella book signing
1 to 3 p.m.; Bank Square Books, 53 West Main St., Mystic.
Bank Square Books will host book signing with author Ethan Joella for the book “A Little Hope.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 860-536-3795.
Willie J. Laws and “Rob Mo” Morbioli
6:30 p.m.; Norwich Arts Center, 62 Broadway, Norwich.
Norwich Arts Center’s Blues on Broadway series will host a performance by guitarists Willie J. Laws and “Rob Mo” Morbioli. Tickets are $25; $23 for military/student/seniors and $20 for members. For tickets or more information, visit norwicharts.org or call 860-887-2789.
Monday, July 25
Monday Night Jams
6 p.m.; Westerly Town Beach, 365 Atlantic Ave., Westerly.
Steve Hartman will perform as part of Monday Night Jams. The concert is free. Concert will be held at the Windjammer, 321 Atlantic Ave., in case of rain. For more information, visit bluesonthebeachri.com.
Tuesday, July 26
“Memoir”
7:30 p.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
The Kingston Chamber Music Festival will host a concert featuring the Dover Quartet and percussionists arx duo who will perform Grammy Award winning composer Steven Mackey’s “Memoir.” For tickets or more information, visit unitedtheatre.org.
Sunset concerts: The Hoolios
6 p.m.; Watch Hill Village Green, Bay Street, Westerly.
The Watch Hill Sunset Concert series will host a performance by The Hoolios. The concert is free. Raindate is the following Tuesday. Visit facebook.com/WatchHillSunsetConcerts for more information.
Summer Sounds Concert Series
7 p.m.; Mystic River Park, 12 Cottrell St., Mystic.
Old Lyme Town Band will perform at the 25th annual Summer Sounds concert series. The concert is free. Attendees may bring lawn chairs, blankets and picnics.
Eden Casteel
7:30 p.m.; Arctic Playhouse, 1249 Main St., West Warwick.
Arctic Playhouse Cabaret Club will present a tribute to Madeline Kahn with local singer Eden Casteel. Tickets are $20. For tickets or more information, visit thearcticplayhouse.com or call 401-573-3443.
Wednesday, July 27
Blues on the Beach
6 p.m.; Westerly Town Beach, 365 Atlantic Ave., Westerly.
Victor Wainwright & The Train will perform as part of Blues on the Beach series. The concert is free. Concert will be held at the Windjammer, 321 Atlantic Ave., in case of rain. For more information, visit bluesonthebeachri. com.
Lafayette Band Concert
7 p.m. North Kingstown Town Beach, 10 Beach Way, Wickford.
Lafayette Band will host a free summer band concert in the bandstand at the North Kingstown Town Beach. The program will feature patriotic and classical music, show tunes and marches. Audience members should bring blankets or chairs
July 27-Sept. 7
Westerly Land Trust Farmers Market
3 to 6 p.m.; Westerly Land Trust, 85 Main St., Westerly.
The Westerly Land Trust will host a farmers' market featuring local farmers selling local produce, including fruits and vegetables, oysters, honey and baked goods. For more information, visit westerlylandtrust.org.
July 27-Aug. 3
Tom McCoy Summer Fun runs
6 p.m.; Pleasant View Inn, back parking lot, 65 Atlantic Ave., Westerly.
The weekly Westerly Track & Athletic Club Tom McCoy Family Fun Run series features a children's run, followed by 1-mile and 5K run. Walkers and runners are welcome. The event is free. Visit westerlytrackclub.org for more information.
Thursday, July 28
Jazz, Wine Tasting and Cocktails
6 p.m.; Knickerbocker Music Center, 35 Railroad Ave., Westerly.
Grey Sail Brewing will host a Jazz, Wine Tasting and Cocktails networking event featuring music from The Paula Clair Special Edition Jazz Band and Rich Lataille & Doc Chanonhouse from the Knickerbocker All Stars.; Skurnik wines and spirits and hors d’oeuvres. For more information, visit knickmusic.com.
Summer Concerts & Movies
5:30 p.m.; Ninigret Park, 5 Park Lane, Charlestown.
Charlestown Parks and Recreation will host Summer Nights concerts and movies with music and food trucks at 5:30 p.m. followed by a movie at 8 p.m. Music this week will be by Kayla Farnham & Frank Viele and the movie will be “Encanto.” Visit charlestownri.gov/parksandrec for more information.
Paul Tremblay author talk
7 p.m.; Bank Square Books, 53 West Main St., Mystic.
Bank Square Books will host an author talk and Q&A with author Paul Tremblay for the book “The Pallbearers Club.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 860-536-3795.
RiverFire
6 to 8 p.m.; Various locations, Main Street, Wakefield.
The Wakefield Village Association will host RiverFire featuring fires on the Saugatucket River with music by The D Train and Poorman’s Gibson. Donations of non-perishable food to benefit the Jonnycake Center of Peace Dale are gratefully accepted. For more information, visit wakefieldvillageassociation.com/riverfire.
Afterglow concert: Big Nazo Intergalactic Band
8:30 p.m.; Contemporary Theatre Company patio, 327 Main St., Wakefield.
Contemporary Theatre Company AfterGlow Summer Concert series will host Big Nazo Intergalactic Band following RiverFire on the Saugatucket River. For tickets or more information, visit contemporarytheatercompany.com.
Friday, July 29
Disney’s “Frozen Jr.”
10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m.; Theatre By The Sea, 364 Cards Pond Road, Wakefield.
Theatre By The Sea’s Children’s Festival will present Disney’s “Frozen Jr.,” featuring Camp Theatre By The Sea students. For tickets, visit theatrebythesea.com or call 866-811-4111 or 401-782-8587.
July 29-31
Newport Jazz Festival
Various times; Fort Adams State Park, Harrison Drive, Newport.
The Newport Jazz Festival will feature three days of jazz music, including performances by Norah Jones, Esperanza Spaulding, and Trombone Shorty. For ticket information, parking, performers and schedule, visit newportjazz.org.
Saturday, July 30
Bruce Harris
8 p.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
The United Theatre will host a performance by jazz musician Bruce Harris, in concert with singer, pianist and songwriter Brendan Skidmore, and tenor saxophonist and vocalist Chelsea Baratz. Tickets are $32. For tickets or more information, visit unitedtheatre.org.
Penny Goetjen book signing
1 to 3 p.m.; Bank Square Books, 53 West Main St., Mystic.
Bank Square Books will host book signing with author Penny Goetjen for the book “The Woman Underwater.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 860-536-3795.
Sunday, July 31
Exhibit opening
5:30 to 7:30 p.m.; Watch Hill Chapel Undercroft, 5 Bluff Ave., Watch Hill.
An opening reception will be held for an exhibit by local photographers. The exhibition and sale is sponsored by the Watch Hill Memorial Library and Improvement Society. The show will be open daily, Monday, Aug. 1, through Sunday, Aug. 7, from noon to 4 p.m. For more information, visit whmlis.org.
Debra Zannelli book signing
2 to 4 p.m.; Savoy Bookshop & Café, 10 Canal St., Westerly.
Savoy Bookshop & Café will host a book signing with Debra Zannelli for her book, “Darkness and Light, Vampires.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 401-213-3901.
