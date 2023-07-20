Thursday, July 20
Friends of the Library Pop-Up Book Sale
10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
The Friends of the Westerly Library will hold Pop-Up Book Sales on Thursdays on the esplanade of Wilcox Park through Sept. 7. Cash or check only accepted. For more information, visit westerlylibrary.org.
Smokey Bear Parade
5 p.m.; Dunn's Corners Fire Department, 1 Langworthy Road, Westerly.
The Karl E. Kenyon Smokey Bear Parade will kick off at 5 p.m. from the Dunn's Corners Fire department station #1 and proceed through Westerly and Charlestown. The parade will stop at Charlestown Beach parking lot, 5:45 p.m.; Knowles Ave. and Weekapaug Road, 6:30 p.m.; Misquamicut Fire Department on Crandall Ave., 7:15 p.m.; and in Watch Hill on Bay St., 7:30 p.m. There will be photo opportunities with Smokey Bear and fire prevention related items will be given out to children at each stop. For more information, visit dunnscornersfire.com.
History of the Ocean House and Watch Hill
6 p.m.; Mystic & Noank Library, 40 Library St., Mystic.
Robert Elmer, hotel historian at the Ocean House in Watch Hill, will give a talk on the history of Watch Hill and its ‘Grand Lady on The Hill,’ the Ocean House. The presentation covers the origination of the name Watch Hill along with tracing the history from its first hotel to today's Ocean House. For more information, visit mysticnoanklibrary.org or call 860-536-7721.
Speaker Series: The Tavern Hall Preservation Society
7 p.m.; Tavern Hall, 1800 South Road, Kingston.
The Town of South Kingstown 300th Anniversary Speaker Series will host a talk by Justice Gil Indeglia on The Traven Hall Preservation Society/Friends of the West Kingston Railroad Station Saving the Railroad Signal Tower. The lecture is free; refreshments provided. For more information, visit southkingstownri.com/sk300.
July 20-23
“Guys and Dolls”
Various times; Granite Theatre, 1 Granite St., Westerly.
The Granite Theatre will present the Broadway musical “Guys and Dolls,” directed by Nicole DiMattei. Performances will be held on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m.; and Sundays at 2 p.m. For tickets or more information, visit granitetheatre.org or call 401-596-2341.
July 20-Aug. 5
"The Bodyguard"
Various times; Theatre By The Sea, 364 Cards Pond Road, Wakefield.
Theatre By The Sea will present the musical “The Bodyguard,” based on the 1992 film. Performances are scheduled for Tuesday through Saturday at 8 p.m., with matinees on Thursdays at 2 p.m., Saturdays at 3 p.m. and Sundays at 5 p.m. For tickets, visit theatrebythesea.com or call 866-811-4111 or 401-782-8587.
July 20-23
Newport Classical Music Festival
Various times; Various locations.
Newport Classical Music Festival host a series of concerts through July 23 at Newport’s historic mansions and venues including The Breakers, The Elms, Castle Hill Inn, Blithewold Mansion, and the Norman Bird Sanctuary. For schedule or tickets visit newportclassical.org/music-festival or call 401-849-1133, ext.1.
July 20-Aug. 2
"La Luz Verde"
Various times; Various locations.
Trinity Rep will present "La Luz Verde," based on Fitzgerald's "The Great Gatsby," adapted by Catia and directed by Leandro Kufa Castro. Productions will be held at outside venues throughout the state and are free. For full schedule, visit trinityrep.com/show/la-luz-verde or call 401-351-4242.
Friday, July 21
Steve DeConti
6 p.m.; Cross’ Mills Library, 4417 Old Post Road, Charlestown.
Cross’ Mills Library will host a summer concert on the library grounds featuring surf music from Steve DeConti. For more information, visit crossmills.org or call 401-364-6211.
Concerts on the Green: U.S. Coast Guard Jazz Band
6 p.m.; La Grua Center, 32 Water St., Stonington.
La Grua Center’s Concert on the Green series will host a performance by the U.S. Coast Guard Traditional Jazz Band. Attendees may bring lawn chairs or blankets as well as picnics. The concert is free with a suggested donation of $5. For more information, visit LaGruaCenter.org or call 860-535-2300.
Roode Memorial Concert Series: Mama Train
6:30 p.m.; Mystic & Noank Library, 40 Library St., Mystic.
The Mystic & Noank annual Roode Memorial Concert Series will host a performance by jazz vocalist and pianist Mama Train. The concert is free, with registration required. To register or for more information, visit mysticnoanklibrary.org or call 860-536-7721.
Juno’s 21st birthday celebration
6:30 to 9 p.m.; Mystic Aquarium, 55 Coogan Blvd., Mystic.
Mystic Aquarium will celebrate the 21st birthday of its beluga whale Juno. The event will include an evening of jazz, sampling of foods and a cash bar with drinks from Perks and Corks. The new Dino Seas exhibit and main gallery will be open for guests. Tickets are $35; $20 for members. For tickets or more information, visit mysticaquarium.org or call 860-572-5955 for more information.
“Matilda Jr.”
10 a.m. and noon; Theatre by the Sea, 364 Cards Pond Road, Matunuck
Theatre by the Sea will present the musical “Matilda Jr.” with the Camp Theatre by the Sea students as part of its 2023 Children’s Festival. Tickets can be purchased by calling 401–782–8587. Visit theatrebythesea.com for more information.
Felix Brown Band
6 p.m., at Gazebo Park, 5 Ocean Road, Narragansett.
Felix Brown Band will perform as part of the Gazebo Summer Concert Series. The concert is free.
Saturday, July 22
Specimen Tree Tours
10 a.m.; Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
University of Rhode Island Master Gardeners will lead a free tour of specimen trees Wilcox Park beginning and ending at the Esplanade outside the Westerly Library. For more information, visit westerlylibrary.org.
Cindy Eagan author event
Noon to 2 p.m.; The United, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
The United will host a book signing and Q&A with Cindy Eagan, author of the children’s book "The Story of Barbie and the Woman Who Created Her." The event is free. For more information, visit unitedtheatre.org.
Rob Holland, LTD
6:30 p.m.; Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
A Green Show performance by Rob Holland, LTD will be held in the bandstand in conjunction with the Colonial Theatre’s presentation of “The Tempest.” The show is free.
Antique Boat Show Rendezvous
10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Mystic Seaport Museum, 75 Greenmanville Ave., Mystic.
The Mystic Seaport Museum will hold its annual Antique & Classic Boat Rendezvous on. The event will feature high-quality antique vessels, including cruisers, sailboats, and runabouts. The rendezvous will include a parade of the classic boats down the Mystic River on Saturday afternoon. For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit mysticseaport.org/events/antique-and-classic-boat-rendezvous-2023 or call 860-572-0711.
July 22-Aug. 13
“The Tempest”
8 p.m.; Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
Colonial Theatre will present Shakespeare’s drama “The Tempest” in Wilcox Park. Performances will be held Wednesday through Sunday. Admission is free with registration required. To register, visit colonialtheaterart.org/events/the-tempest.
Monday, July 24
The Fake Experience
6 p.m.; Westerly Town Beach, 337 Atlantic Ave., Westerly.
Monday Night Jams will host a performance by The Fake Experience. The concert and parking are free. For more information, visit Tunes on the Dunes on Facebook.
Paul Doiron & Sarah Stewart Taylor author talk
6 p.m.; Savoy Bookshop, 10 Canal St., Westerly.
Savoy Bookshop will host an author talk with Paul Doiron, for the book “Dead Man's Wake” and Sarah Stewart Taylor for the book “A Stolen Child.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 401-213-3901.
Doo-Wopp Hall of Fame of America
7:30 p.m.; Theatre By The Sea, 364 Cards Pond Road, Wakefield.
Theatre By The Sea will present a concert by members of the Doo-Wopp Hall of Fame of America, The Cookies, along with Back in Time, featuring Hall of Fame members. For tickets, visit theatrebythesea.com or call 866-811-4111 or 401-782-8587.
Tuesday, July 25
Hannah McKinnon
6:30 p.m.; Savoy Bookshop, 10 Canal St., Westerly.
Savoy Bookshop will host an author talk with Hannah McKinnon, in conversation with Luanne Rice, for the book “The Darlings.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 401-213-3901.
Duke Robillard
6 p.m.; Watch Hill Green, Bay Street, Watch Hill.
The Watch Hill Sunset Concert series will host a performance by swing and blues artist Duke Robillard. The concert is free with donations gratefully accepted. Raindate is the following Tuesday.
Summer Sounds Concert Series
7 p.m.; Mystic River Park, 12 Cottrell St., Mystic.
The Old Lyme Town Band will perform at the 26th annual Summer Sounds concert series. The concert is free. Attendees may bring lawn chairs, blankets, and picnics. For more information, visit facebook.com/SummerSoundsMystic.
Cabaret Club
7:30 p.m.; Arctic Playhouse, 1249 Main St., West Warwick.
The Arctic Playhouse’s Cabaret Club series will host a performance by Casey Jayne and Cyril, Nuit Blanche à L’Américaine. Tickets are $20. For tickets or more information, visit thearcticplayhouse.com.
Wednesday, July 26
The Blues Beatles
6 p.m.; Westerly Town Beach, 337 Atlantic Ave., Westerly.
Blues on the Beach will host a performance by The Blues Beatles. The concert and parking are free. For more information, visit Tunes on the Dunes on Facebook.
An Evening with Layng and Tucker Martine
6 p.m.; The United, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
The United will host a performance by Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame inductees Layng Martine, Jr. and his son, Tucker Martine. They will discuss the process of writing songs and producing records. The event is a fundraiser for the Literacy Volunteers of Washington County. Tickets are $75. For tickets or more information, visit unitedtheatre.org.
Historic Quonnie Virtual Home Tours
7 p.m.; Quonochontaug Grange, 5662 Post Road, Charlestown.
The Quonochontaug Historical Society will host a talk by Steve Young and Leah Bradshaw on the 150-year history of the West Beach oceanfront property known as the Nun’s House. The talk will include pictures and stories of Quonnie’s remaining tiny summer cottages. For more information, visit quonochontaughistoricalsociety.org.
July 26-Aug. 2
Tom McCoy Summer Fun runs
6 p.m.; Pleasant View Inn, back parking lot, 65 Atlantic Ave., Westerly.
The weekly Westerly Track & Athletic Club Tom McCoy Family Fun Run series features a children's run, followed by 1-mile and 5K run. Walkers and runners are welcome. The event is free. Visit westerlytrackclub.org for more information.
July 26-Aug. 6
Kingston Chamber Music Festival
Various times; University of Rhode Island Fine Arts Center, 105 Upper College Hill Road, Kingston.
The 35th annual Kingston Chamber Music Festival will host a series of concerts featuring chamber music musicians. For a complete list of dates, program, and ticket information, visit kingstonchambermusic.org or call 401-308-3614.
Thursday, July 27
Author talk with Karen McManus
6 p.m.; Westerly Library, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
The Savoy Bookshop and Westerly Library will host a talk by Karen McManus in conversation with Christa Carmen about her book “One of Us is Back.” Registration is required. To register or for more information, visit westerlylibrary.org/event or call 401-596-2877.
Bruce Harris Sextet
7:30 p.m.; The United, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
The United will host a performance jazz artists Bruce Harris Sextet, with guest drimmer Kenny Washington. Tickets are $30. For tickets or more information, visit unitedtheatre.org.
Friends of the Library Pop-Up Book Sale
10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
The Friends of the Westerly Library will hold Pop-Up Book Sales on Thursdays on the esplanade of Wilcox Park through Sept. 7. Cash or check only accepted. For more information, visit westerlylibrary.org.
Maggie Welch
6:30 p.m.; Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
A Green Show performance by Maggie Welch will be held in the bandstand in conjunction with the Colonial Theatre’s presentation of “The Tempest.” The show is free.
Egypt's Golden Couple
6 p.m.; Mystic & Noank Library, 40 Library St., Mystic.
Mystic & Noank Library will host a talk by Egyptologists John and Colleen Darnell on Egypt's Golden Couple: When Akhenaten and Nefertiti Were Gods on Earth. Registration is required. To register or for more information, visit mysticnoanklibrary.org or call 860-536-7721.
Friday, July 28
Exhibit opening reception
6:30 to 8 p.m.; The United, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
An opening reception will be held for an exhibit of works by Barbara Shermund. The exhibit will be on display through Sept. 17. The opening is free. Call 401-388-8208 for gallery hours or visit unitedtheatre.org for more information.
Alex Hatch
6:30 p.m.; Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
A Green Show performance by Alex Hatch will be held in the bandstand in conjunction with the Colonial Theatre’s presentation of “The Tempest.” The show is free.
Doc Woods
6 p.m.; Cross’ Mills Library, 4417 Old Post Road, Charlestown.
Cross’ Mills Library will host a summer concert on the library grounds featuring folk music by Doc Woods. For more information, visit crossmills.org or call 401-364-6211.
David Garrity, Magic and Beyond
10 a.m. and noon; Theatre by the Sea, 364 Cards Pond Road, Matunuck.
Theatre by the Sea will present David Garrity, Magic and Beyond as part of its 2023 Children’s Festival. For tickets or more information, visit theatrebythesea.com or call 401–782–8587.
Saturday, July 29
Pacifica Quartet
5:30 p.m.; Watch Hill Chapel, 5 Bluff Ave., Watch Hill.
The Watch Hill Chapel will host a concert by Pacifica Quartet featuring Simin Ganatra, violin; Austin Hartman, violin; Mark Holloway, viola; and Brandon Vamos, cello. Admission is free. For more information, visit watchhillchapel.org.
Jason Savio book signing
1 to 3 p.m.; Bank Square Books, 53 West Main St., Mystic.
Bank Square Books will host a signing with author Jason Savio for his book “Artie’s Bark.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 860-536-3795.
Sunday, July 30
Watch Hill Art Show opening
5:30 to 7:30 p.m.; Watch Hill Chapel undercroft, 5 Bluff Ave., Watch Hill.
A opening reception will be held for an art show and sale to benefit the Watch Hill Memorial Library & Improvement Society. The show will feature work by local artists, many of which depict local seashore scenes. The show will be on display daily from noon to 4 p.m. through Sunday, Aug. 6.
