Thursday, July 14
Breakfast with the Raptors
8:30 a.m.; Westerly Armory, 41 Railroad Ave., Westerly.
The Westerly Armory will host a Breakfast with the Raptors, featuring a hot breakfast and a presentation on raptors by Kim Calcagno, R.I. Audubon Society refuge manager. Tickets are $20; $12 for children age 12 and under. Proceeds will benefit the armory. For reservations or more information, call 401-596-8554 or visit westerlyarmory.com.
David Baldacci author talk
7 p.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
Savoy Bookshop & Café will host an author talk with David Baldacci for his new book “6:20 Man.” Cost is $29 for the talk and copy of the book. For tickets or more information, visit unitedtheatre.org.
RiverFire
6 to 8 p.m.; Various locations, Main Street, Wakefield.
The Wakefield Village Association will host RiverFire featuring fires on the Saugatucket River with music by Peace Collective and Barbara and Wyatt Lema. Donations of non-perishable food to benefit the Jonnycake Center of Peace Dale are gratefully accepted. For more information, visit wakefieldvillageassociation.com/riverfire.
Afterglow concert: Bluz U Can Use
8 p.m.; Contemporary Theatre Company patio, 327 Main St., Wakefield.
Contemporary Theatre Company AfterGlow Summer Concert series will host Bluz U Can Use following RiverFire on the Saugatucket River. For tickets or more information, visit contemporarytheatercompany.com.
July 14-17
North Stonington Agricultural Fair
Various times; North Stonington Fair Grounds, 21 Wyassup Road, North Stonington.
The annual North Stonington Agricultural Fair will feature tractor pulls, animal shows, live entertainment, hay bale toss, ham and bean supper, arts and crafts, vegetables, fruits, baked goods and more. The fair will be open 5 to 10 p.m. on Thursday; 4 to 10 p.m. on Friday; at 8:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday; and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday. For more information, visit northstoningtonfair.org.
July 14-16
“Footloose”
Various times; Theatre By The Sea, 364 Cards Pond Road, Wakefield.
Theatre By The Sea will present the musical “Footloose” based on the movie, directed by Bob Richard. Performances are scheduled for Tuesday through Saturday at 8 p.m., and Thursdays at 2 p.m., Saturdays at 3 p.m. and Sundays at 5 p.m. For tickets, visit theatrebythesea.com or call 866-811-4111 or 401-782-8587.
July 14-24
"Shrek"
Various times; Granite Theatre, 1 Granite St., Westerly.
Granite Theatre will present the musical comedy "Shrek." Performances will be held on Thursday to Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday at 2 p.m. For tickets or more information, visit granitetheatre.org or call 401-596-2341.
Friday, July 15
Thor Jensen
8 p.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
United Theatre will host a performance by singer and guitarist Thor Jensen. Tickets are $15 in advance; $20 at the door. For tickets or more information, visit unitedtheatre.org.
Doc Wood & Friends Concert
6 p.m.; Ninigret Pavilion, 5 Park Lane, Charlestown.
Cross’ Mills Library will host a free concert featuring Doc Woods & Friends. The family-friendly concert will feature fiddles and American music. Attendees should bring blankets or chairs for seating. Visit crossmills.org for more information.
Stargazing Nights
6:30 to 11 p.m.; Frosty Drew Observatory, 61 Park Lane, Charlestown.
Frosty Drew Observatory host stargazing nights on Fridays. The observatory’s astronomers will be on hand with telescopes to view the night sky. There is a $5 suggested donation. Visit frostydrew.org for more information.
Magician Scott Jameson
10 a.m. and noon; Theatre By The Sea, 364 Cards Pond Road, Wakefield.
Theatre By The Sea’s Children’s Festival will present a magic show featuring Scott Jameson. For tickets, visit theatrebythesea.com or call 866-811-4111 or 401-782-8587.
Saturday, July 16
Next Up Music Festival
3 to 9 p.m.; Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
The Next Up Festival will showcase up and coming music artists in Westerly, including headliner Big Lux and his All-Star band, Steve Hartmann, Molly Maguires, Haunt the House, POP, Olivia Charlotte and Tyler Seton. The free festival will be held by the bandstand in the park. Attendees may bring picnics, blankets and lawn chairs. For more information, visit westerlylibrary.org.
John David Mann book signing
2 to 4 p.m.; Savoy Bookshop & Café, 10 Canal St., Westerly.
Savoy Bookshop & Café will host a book signing with John David Mann for his book, “Cold Fear.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 401-213-3901.
Music Matters: Gottschalk & St. Saens
5 p.m.; La Grua Center, 32 Water St., Stonington.
La Grua Center’s Music Matters Series will host a concert, Gottschalk & St. Saens featuring Octavie Dostaler-Lalonde, violoncello, and Artem Belogurov, 1886 Chickering concert grand. Tickets are $20. For tickets or more information, visit lagruacenter.org or call 860-535-2300.
“Peer Gynt”
6:30 p.m.; Mystic Seaport Museum, 75 Greenmanville Ave., Mystic.
Flock Theatre will present a production of “Peer Gynt” by Henrik Ibsen at the Mystic Seaport Museum. The performance is free. Attendees should bring blankets and chairs for seating. For more information, visit flocktheatre.org/current-shows.
Sunday, July 17
Summer Strings: Student violin concert
Noon: Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
A Summer Strings concert will be held in Wilcox Park featuring students of violinist Ashley Jones performing a selection of modern and classic violin works. The concert is free. For more information, visit westerlylibrary.org or ashleyjonesviolin.com.
Our Lady of Mount Carmel Feast procession, concert and fireworks
Various times; Various location, Westerly.
The annual Our Lady of Mount Carmel Feast will feature a procession beginning at Immaculate Conception Church, 111 High St., after morning masses and a performance by The Westerly Band and fireworks at 8 p.m. at Cimalore Field, Wilson Street.
Monday, July 18
Monday Night Jams
6 p.m.; Westerly Town Beach, 365 Atlantic Ave., Westerly.
Wild Nights will perform as part of Monday Night Jams. The concert is free. Concert will be held at the Windjammer, 321 Atlantic Ave., in case of rain. For more information, visit bluesonthebeachri.com.
Tuesday, July 19
Summer Sounds Concert Series
7 p.m.; Mystic River Park, 12 Cottrell St., Mystic.
U.S. Coast Guard Beacons Jazz Nonet will perform at the 25th annual Summer Sounds concert series. The concert is free. Attendees may bring lawn chairs, blankets and picnics.
Zac Topping author talk
1 to 3 p.m.; Bank Square Books, 53 West Main St., Mystic.
Bank Square Books will host an author talk and Q&A with Zac Topping for the book “Wake of War.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 860-536-3795.
Ed Popielarczyk’s Magic Show
1 p.m.; Bill Memorial Library, 240 Monument St., Groton.
Bill Memorial Library will host the Ed Popielarczyk’s Magic Show on the grounds of the library. The show is suitable for all ages. For more information, visit BillMemorial.org or call 860-445-0392.
Tour of Peace Dale Library
2 p.m.; Peace Dale Library, 1057 Kingstown Road, Peace Dale.
A free historical and architectural tour of the Peace Dale Library will be led by local history librarian Jessica Wilson. The tour will begin in the library meeting room and cover the building and grounds. To register or for more information, call 401-789-1555, ext. 4110, or email jwilson@skpl.org.
July 19-24
Newport Dance Festival
7 p.m.; Great Friends Meeting House, 21 Farewell St., Newport.
The Island Moving Company's 2022 Newport Dance Festival will feature six performances by visiting companies and the Island Moving Company. For tickets and more information, visit islandmovingco.org/performances-events/ndflineup.
Wednesday, July 20
Blues on the Beach
6 p.m.; Westerly Town Beach, 365 Atlantic Ave., Westerly.
The Cartells will perform as part of Blues on the Beach series. The concert is free. Concert will be held at the Windjammer, 321 Atlantic Ave., in case of rain. For more information, visit bluesonthebeachri. com.
Summer Author Series
5 p.m.; Ocean House, 1 Bluff Ave., Watch Hill.
Ocean House Summer Author Series, in conjunction with Savoy Bookshop & Café, will host a talk with author John Kuhns for the book “They Call Me Ishmael.” For tickets or more information, visit banksquarebooks.com.
Lafayette Band Concert
7 p.m. North Kingstown Town Beach, 10 Beach Way, Wickford.
Lafayette Band will host a free summer band concert in the bandstand at the North Kingstown Town Beach. The program will feature patriotic and classical music, show tunes and marches. Audience members should bring blankets or chairs for seating. Visit lafayettebandri.org for more information.
July 20-31
Kingston Chamber Music Festival
Various times; University of Rhode Island Fine Arts Center, 105 Upper College Hill Road, Kingston.
The 34th annual Kingston Chamber Music Festival will host a series of concerts featuring the Dover Quartet, Hilda Huang and Curtis on Tour. For schedule and ticket information, visit kingstonchambermusic.org.
July 20-Aug. 13
Rodgers + Hammerstein's “Cinderella”
Various times; Theatre By The Sea, 364 Cards Pond Road, Wakefield.
Theatre By The Sea will present the Tony Award winning musical Rodgers + Hammerstein's “Cinderella.” Performances are scheduled for Tuesday through Saturday at 8 p.m., and Thursdays at 2 p.m., Saturdays at 3 p.m. and Sundays at 5 p.m. For tickets, visit theatrebythesea.com or call 866-811-4111 or 401-782-8587.
July 20-Sept. 7
Westerly Land Trust Farmers Market
3 to 6 p.m.; Westerly Land Trust, 85 Main St., Westerly.
The Westerly Land Trust will host a farmers' market featuring local farmers selling local produce, including fruits and vegetables, oysters, honey and baked goods. For more information, visit westerlylandtrust.org.
July 20-Aug. 3
Tom McCoy Summer Fun runs
6 p.m.; Pleasant View Inn, back parking lot, 65 Atlantic Ave., Westerly.
The weekly Westerly Track & Athletic Club Tom McCoy Family Fun Run series features a children's run, followed by 1-mile and 5K run. Walkers and runners are welcome. The event is free. Visit westerlytrackclub.org for more information.
Thursday, July 21
Smokey Bear Parade
5 p.m.; Dunn's Corners Fire Department, 1 Langworthy Road, Westerly.
The Karl E. Kenyon Smokey Bear Parade will kick off at 5 p.m. from the Dunn's Corners Fire department station #1 and proceed through Westerly and Charlestown. The parade will stop at Charlestown Beach parking lot, 5:45 p.m.; Knowles Ave. and Weekapaug Road, 6:30 p.m.; Misquamicut Fire Department on Crandall Ave., 7:15 p.m.; and on Bay St., 7:30 p.m. There will be photo opportunities with Smokey Bear and fire prevention related items will be given out to children at each stop. For more information, visit dunnscornersfire.com.
Roode Concert series: Nora Fox
6:30 p.m.; Mystic & Noank Library, 40 Library St., Mystic.
The Mystic & Noank Library will host Nora Fox for a free concert on the lawn as part of the 2022 Roode Summer Concert Series. Attendees should bring chairs or blankets for seating. For more information, visit mysticnoanklibrary.org or call 860-536-7721.
RiverFire
6 to 8 p.m.; Various locations, Main Street, Wakefield.
The Wakefield Village Association will host RiverFire featuring fires on the Saugatucket River with music by Gary Hopp & Friends and Goathead Strings Band. Donations of non-perishable food to benefit the Jonnycake Center of Peace Dale are gratefully accepted. For more information, visit wakefieldvillageassociation.com/riverfire.
Afterglow concert: Take It To The Bridge
8 p.m.; Contemporary Theatre Company patio, 327 Main St., Wakefield.
Contemporary Theatre Company AfterGlow Summer Concert series will host Take It To The Bridge following RiverFire on the Saugatucket River. For tickets or more information, visit contemporarytheatercompany.com.
July 21,24
Jamestown Harpfest
Various times; Jamestown Art Center, 18 Valley St., Jamestown.
The Jamestown Hartfest will feature two concerts along with workshops about harps and healing sessions. The concerts will be held on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. For tickets, schedule and more information, visit jamestownharp.com.
Friday, July 22
Concert on the Green: Beacons Jazz Nonet
6 p.m.; La Grua Center green, 32 Water St., Stonington.
La Grua Center’s Concert on the Green series will host a performance by the U.S. Coast Guard Beacons Jazz Nonet. The concert is free, with registration required. Visit lagruacenter.org call 860-535-2300 to register or for more information.
Stargazing Nights
6:30 to 11 p.m.; Frosty Drew Observatory, 61 Park Lane, Charlestown.
Frosty Drew Observatory host stargazing nights on Fridays. The observatory’s astronomers will be on hand with telescopes to view the night sky. There is a $5 suggested donation. Visit frostydrew.org for more information.
Neda Boin healing concert
7 p.m.; St. Andrew Lutheran Church, 15 East Beach Road, Charlestown.
St. Andrew Lutheran will host a Healing Concert featuring Neda Boin, singer, Course in Miracles teacher and voice liberator. Donations will be gratefully accepted. For more information, contact Diane Brousseau-Pizzi, at 401-965-1947 or dbprpz@yahoo.com, or visit nedaboin.com.
July 22-Aug. 13
"Waiting for Godot"
Various times; Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
Colonial Theatre will present Samuel Beckett's "Waiting for Godot" in Wilcox Park, directed by Marion Markham. Performances will be held at 8 p.m. in July and 7:30 p.m. in August. Attendees may bring blankets or chairs for seating and picnics. Performances are free with donations gratefully accepted. To register for tickets, visit colonialtheaterart.org/events.
Saturday, July 23
Wilcox Park Native Flowers and Trees tour
10 a.m.; Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
University of Rhode Island Master Gardeners will lead a free tour of Wilcox Park beginning and ending at the Esplanade outside the Westerly Library. For more information, visit westerlylibrary.org.
Rhode Island Black Storytellers
2 p.m.; Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
Rachel Briggs of the Rhode Island Black Storytellers will present campfire themed stories. The group will meet at the fountain in the park. A craft-to-go will be included. For more information, visit westerlylibrary.org or call 401-596-2877.
Misgivings Comedy Night
6 p.m.; Westerly Lodge of Elks, 1 Dixon St., Westerly.
The Westerly Lodge of Elks will host a dinner and comedy night with Father Patrick Aloysius Misgivings for a presentation of stories and one liners about growing up Catholic. The event will include a collection, a raffle and a Bingo game. Dinner will be served at 6 p.m.; comedy show at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available at the Elks Lodge.
Maria Muldaur
7:30 p.m.; Courthouse Center for the Arts, 3481 Kingstown Road, West Kingston.
The Courthouse Center for the Arts will host a performance by singer Maria Muldaur. For tickets or more information, visit courthousearts.org or call 401-782-1018.
Sunday, July 24
Ethan Joella book signing
1 to 3 p.m.; Bank Square Books, 53 West Main St., Mystic.
Bank Square Books will host book signing with author Ethan Joella for the book “A Little Hope.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 860-536-3795.
