Thursday, July 13
Friends of the Library Pop-Up Book Sale
10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
The Friends of the Westerly Library will hold Pop-Up Book Sales on Thursdays on the esplanade of Wilcox Park through Sept. 7. Cash or check only accepted. For more information, visit westerlylibrary.org.
Will Evans
6 to 8 p.m.; Esker Point Beach, 900 Groton Long Point Road, Groton.
Will Evans will perform as part of the Summer SoundWaves concert series. Concert is free; parking is $10. For more information, visit groton-ct.gov/business_detail_T12_R141.php or call the concert hot line at 860-441-6791 after 3 p.m. on concert days.
July 13-16
North Stonington Agricultural Fair
Various times; North Stonington Fair Grounds, 21 Wyassup Road, North Stonington.
The annual North Stonington Agricultural Fair will feature tractor pulls, animal shows, live entertainment, hay bale toss, ham and bean supper, arts and crafts, vegetables, fruits, baked goods, and Rockwell Amusement rides. Fair hours are 5 to 10 p.m. on Thursday; 4 to 10 p.m. on Friday; at 8:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday; and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is $12; free for ages 9 and under. For more information, visit northstoningtonfair.org.
July 13-23
“Guys and Dolls”
Various times; Granite Theatre, 1 Granite St., Westerly.
The Granite Theatre will present the Broadway musical “Guys and Dolls,” directed by Nicole DiMattei. Performances will be held on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m.; and Sundays at 2 p.m. For tickets or more information, visit granitetheatre.org or call 401-596-2341.
July 13-Aug. 5
"The Bodyguard"
Various times; Theatre By The Sea, 364 Cards Pond Road, Wakefield.
Theatre By The Sea will present the musical “The Bodyguard,” based on the 1992 film. Performances are scheduled for Tuesday through Saturday at 8 p.m., with matinees on Thursdays at 2 p.m., Saturdays at 3 p.m. and Sundays at 5 p.m. For tickets, visit theatrebythesea.com or call 866-811-4111 or 401-782-8587.
July 13-23
Newport Classical Music Festival
Various times; Various locations.
Newport Classical Music Festival host a series of concerts through July 23 at Newport’s historic mansions and venues including The Breakers, The Elms, Castle Hill Inn, Blithewold Mansion, and the Norman Bird Sanctuary. For schedule or tickets visit newportclassical.org/music-festival or call 401-849-1133, ext.1.
July 13-Aug. 2
"La Luz Verde"
Various times; Various locations.
Trinity Rep will present "La Luz Verde," based on Fitzgerald's "The Great Gatsby," adapted by Catia and directed by Leandro Kufa Castro. Productions will be held at outside venues throughout the state and are free. For full schedule, visit trinityrep.com/show/la-luz-verde or call 401-351-4242.
Friday, July 14
An Afternoon with Author Alex Prud’homme
4 p.m.; Watch Hill Chapel, 5 Bluff Ave., Watch Hill.
The Watch Hill Memorial Library & Improvement Society will host an a discussion, book signing and reception with author Alex Prud’homme. Copies of his books, including “Dinner with the President: Food, Politics and a History of Breaking Bread at the White House,” will be offered for sale. Reservations are required. To make reservations or for more information, visit whmlis.org/events.
The Tom Petty Project
8 p.m.; The United, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
The United will host a Tom Petty tribute band, the Tom Petty Project. Tickets are $40. For tickets or more information, visit unitedtheatre.org.
Opening reception
5 to 7 p.m.; Avondale Arts, 95 Watch Hill Road, Westerly.
Avondale Arts will hold an opening reception for an exhibit by Britt Blair and Melissa Rodgers. The exhibit will be on display through July 30. The gallery is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, visit avondalearts.com or call 401-315-5479.
Adrienne Brodeur author talk
6:30 p.m.; Savoy Bookshop, 10 Canal St., Westerly.
Savoy Bookshop will host an author talk with Adrienne Brodeur for the book “Little Monsters.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 401-213-3901.
Opening reception: Stonington Artists exhibit
5 p.m.; La Grua Center, 32 Water St., Stonington.
La Grua Center will hold an opening reception for the 14th annual Stonington Artists exhibit, featuring local artists from Stonington, Mystic, and Pawcatuck. Works will be available for sale. For more information, visit lagruacenter.org.
Saturday, July 15
Thomas Kligerman book signing
6:30 p.m.; Savoy Bookshop, 10 Canal St., Westerly.
Savoy Bookshop will host a book signing with author Thomas Kligerman for the book “Shingle and Stone: Thomas Kligerman Houses.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 401-213-3901.
Sunday, July 16
Our Lady of Mount Carmel Feast procession, concert, and fireworks
Various times; Various location, Westerly.
The annual Our Lady of Mount Carmel Feast will feature a procession beginning at Immaculate Conception Church, 111 High St., after morning masses, and a performance by The Westerly Band and fireworks at 8 p.m. at Cimalore Field, Wilson Street.
Poppi’s Planet
11 a.m.; The United, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
The United will host Poppi’s Planet, an educational performance for children based on identification of emotion using puppetry, music and dance. Cost is $20; $15 for children. For tickets or more information, visit unitedtheatre.org.
Monday, July 17
John Ford Coley with The Cryers
6 p.m.; Westerly Town Beach, 337 Atlantic Ave., Westerly.
Monday Night Jams will host a performance by John Ford Coley with The Cryers. The concert and parking are free. For more information, visit Tunes on the Dunes on Facebook.
Tuesday, July 18
Cora Post
6 p.m.; Wheeler Library, 101 Main St., North Stonington.
The Wheeler Library free Summer Music Series will host a performance by Cora Post on the lawn of the library. Concert goers should bring blankets or chairs for seating. For more information, visit wheelerlibrary.org or call 860-535-0383.
Lenore Skomal author talk
6:30 p.m.; Bank Square Books, 53 West Main St., Mystic.
Bank Square Books will host an author talk with Lenore Skomal, in conversation with Nico Raineau, for the book “Lighthouse Keeper's Daughter: The Remarkable True Story of American Heroine Ida Lewis.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 860-536-3795.
Summer Sounds Concert Series
7 p.m.; Mystic River Park, 12 Cottrell St., Mystic.
The U.S. Coast Guard Jazz Ensemble will perform at the 26th annual Summer Sounds concert series. The concert is free. Attendees may bring lawn chairs, blankets, and picnics. For more information, visit facebook.com/SummerSoundsMystic.
Wednesday, July 19
Roomful of Blues
6 p.m.; Westerly Town Beach, 337 Atlantic Ave., Westerly.
Blues on the Beach will host a performance by Roomful of Blues. The concert and parking are free. For more information, visit Tunes on the Dunes on Facebook.
Ocean House Author Series
5 p.m.; Ocean House, 1 Bluff Ave., Watch Hill.
Ocean House Author Series, in conjunction with Savoy Bookshop & Café, will host a talk with authors Deborah Goodrich Royce and Robin Kall for the book “Reef Road.” For tickets or more information, visit banksquarebooks.com.
Artists’ Gardens of New England
6 p.m.; Cross’ Mills Library, 4417 Old Post Road, Charlestown.
Cross’ Mills Library will host a talk by horticultural lecturer and author Jana Milbocker on the private gardens of New England painters, authors, and sculptors.
Lafayette Band concert
7 p.m.; Lafayette Band Stand, 10 Beach Way, North Kingstown.
The Lafayette Band will perform with the North Kingstown Community Chorus. Raindate is Wednesday, July 26. For more information, visit lafayettebandri.org.
July 19-Aug. 2
Tom McCoy Summer Fun runs
6 p.m.; Pleasant View Inn, back parking lot, 65 Atlantic Ave., Westerly.
The weekly Westerly Track & Athletic Club Tom McCoy Family Fun Run series features a children's run, followed by 1-mile and 5K run. Walkers and runners are welcome. The event is free. Visit westerlytrackclub.org for more information.
Thursday, July 20
Friends of the Library Pop-Up Book Sale
10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
The Friends of the Westerly Library will hold Pop-Up Book Sales on Thursdays on the esplanade of Wilcox Park through Sept. 7. Cash or check only accepted. For more information, visit westerlylibrary.org.
Smokey Bear Parade
5 p.m.; Dunn's Corners Fire Department, 1 Langworthy Road, Westerly.
The Karl E. Kenyon Smokey Bear Parade will kick off at 5 p.m. from the Dunn's Corners Fire department station #1 and proceed through Westerly and Charlestown. The parade will stop at Charlestown Beach parking lot, 5:45 p.m.; Knowles Ave. and Weekapaug Road, 6:30 p.m.; Misquamicut Fire Department on Crandall Ave., 7:15 p.m.; and in Watch Hill on Bay St., 7:30 p.m. There will be photo opportunities with Smokey Bear and fire prevention related items will be given out to children at each stop. For more information, visit dunnscornersfire.com.
History of the Ocean House and Watch Hill
6 p.m.; Mystic & Noank Library, 40 Library St., Mystic.
Robert Elmer, hotel historian at the Ocean House in Watch Hill, will give a talk on the history of Watch Hill and its ‘Grand Lady on The Hill,’ the Ocean House. The presentation covers the origination of the name Watch Hill along with tracing the history from its first hotel to today's Ocean House. For more information, visit mysticnoanklibrary.org or call 860-536-7721.
Speaker Series: The Tavern Hall Preservation Society
7 p.m.; Tavern Hall, 1800 South Road, Kingston.
The Town of South Kingstown 300th Anniversary Speaker Series will host a talk by Justice Gil Indeglia on The Traven Hall Preservation Society/Friends of the West Kingston Railroad Station Saving the Railroad Signal Tower. The lecture is free; refreshments provided. For more information, visit southkingstownri.com/sk300.
Friday, July 21
Steve DeConti
6 p.m.; Cross’ Mills Library, 4417 Old Post Road, Charlestown.
Cross’ Mills Library will host a summer concert on the library grounds featuring surf music from Steve DeConti. For more information, visit crossmills.org or call 401-364-6211.
Concerts on the Green: U.S. Coast Guard Jazz Band
6 p.m.; La Grua Center, 32 Water St., Stonington.
La Grua Center’s Concert on the Green series will host a performance by the U.S. Coast Guard Traditional Jazz Band. Attendees may bring lawn chairs or blankets as well as picnics. The concert is free with a suggested donation of $5. For more information, visit LaGruaCenter.org or call 860-535-2300.
Roode Memorial Concert Series: Mama Train
6:30 p.m.; Mystic & Noank Library, 40 Library St., Mystic.
The Mystic & Noank annual Roode Memorial Concert Series will host a performance by jazz vocalist and pianist Mama Train. The concert is free, with registration required. To register or for more information, visit mysticnoanklibrary.org or call 860-536-7721.
“Matilda Jr.”
10 a.m. and noon; Theatre by the Sea, 364 Cards Pond Road, Matunuck
Theatre by the Sea will present the musical “Matilda Jr.” with the Camp Theatre by the Sea students as part of its 2023 Children’s Festival. Tickets can be purchased by calling 401–782–8587. Visit theatrebythesea.com for more information.
Felix Brown Band
6 p.m., at Gazebo Park, 5 Ocean Road, Narragansett.
Felix Brown Band will perform as part of the Gazebo Summer Concert Series. The concert is free.
Saturday, July 22
Specimen Tree Tours
10 a.m.; Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
University of Rhode Island Master Gardeners will lead a free tour of specimen trees Wilcox Park beginning and ending at the Esplanade outside the Westerly Library. For more information, visit westerlylibrary.org.
Cindy Eagan author event
Noon to 2 p.m.; The United, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
The United will host a book signing and Q&A with Cindy Eagan, author of the children's book "The Story of Barbie and the Woman Who Created Her." The event is free. For more information, visit unitedtheatre.org.
Antique Boat Show Rendezvous
10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Mystic Seaport Museum, 75 Greenmanville Ave., Mystic.
The Mystic Seaport Museum will hold its annual Antique & Classic Boat Rendezvous on. The event will feature high-quality antique vessels, including cruisers, sailboats, and runabouts. The rendezvous will include a parade of the classic boats down the Mystic River on Saturday afternoon. For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit mysticseaport.org/events/antique-and-classic-boat-rendezvous-2023 or call 860-572-0711.
July 22-Aug. 13
“The Tempest”
8 p.m.; Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
Colonial Theatre will present Shakespeare’s drama “The Tempest” in Wilcox Park. Performances will be held Wednesday through Sunday. Admission is free with registration required. To register, visit colonialtheaterart.org/events/the-tempest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.