Thursday, Jan. 6
Native American Ceremonial Stonework Hike
9 a.m.; Hartman Park, 122 Gungy Road, Lyme.
The Westerly Land Trust will host a hike, led by Mark Starr, to tour some of the different types of stone structures built by Native Americans remaining in Hartman Park from Colonial and post-Colonial times. For more information, visit westerlylandtrust.org.
Jan. 6-March 1
Skating
Various times; Washington Trust Skating Rink, 61 Main St., Westerly.
The Washington Trust Skating Rink is open for free skate. For times and more information, call 401-6377902 or visit oceancommunityymca.org.
Jan. 6-31
Holiday Lights Spectacular
7 to 10 p.m.; Olde Mistick Village, 27 Coogan Blvd., Mystic.
The Holiday Lights Spectacular in Olde Mistick Village features over a half-million lights decorating village square of shops and restaurants. There is no entry fee. For more information, visit oldemistickvillage.com.
Jan. 6-9
Holidays at the Newport Mansions
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Newport Mansions, Bellevue Avenue, Newport.
The Breakers, The Elms and Marble House, decorated with thousands of poinsettias, fresh flowers, evergreens and wreaths and decorated Christmas trees, will be open for tours. Visit newportmansions.org for tickets and more information.
Night Lights at Blithewold
5 to 7 p.m.; Blithewold Mansion, 101 Ferry Road, Bristol.
Blithewold Mansion will host walks through illuminated paths with light displays and ornaments. Beverages will be available. For tickets or more information, visit Blithewold.org or call 401-253-2707.
Friday, Jan. 7
Exhibit opening reception
5 to 8 p.m.; Artists' Cooperative Gallery of Westerly, 14 Railroad Ave., Westerly.
The Artists' Cooperative Gallery of Westerly will hold an opening reception for its exhibit, Culture, Community, Connections, featuring works by pop artist Jillian Lauren. The exhibit will be on display through Sunday, Jan. 30. The gallery is open Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday, 1 to 5 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more information, call 401-596-2221 or visit westerlyarts.com.
Friday by the Fire
3 to 5:30 p.m.; Riverwood Preserve, 5 Boy Scout Drive, Westerly.
The Westerly Land Trust will host a stroll through the Riverwood Preserve followed by a gathering around the fire with food and drink. Cost is $10, free for land trust members. To register, email mdoherty@westerlyandtrust.org. Visit westerlylandtrust.org for more information.
Exhibit opening reception
5 to 7 p.m.; La Grua Center, 32 Water St., Stonington.
La Grua Center will host an opening reception for the exhibit Coming Out for Art, a group art show dedicated to celebrating and representing the art of LGBTQ+ artists in southern CT and Rhode Island. Artists in the show include Casey Moran, Sheila Bylone, JackStar Rivera, Guido Garayacochea and Amy Hannum. The exhibit will be on display through Feb. 28. The gallery is open Wednesday, Friday and Sunday, 1 to 4 p.m. and by appointment. For more information, call 860-535-2300 or visit lagruacenter.org.
Steve Katz
8 p.m.; Courthouse Center for the Arts, 3481 Kingstown Road, West Kingston.
The Courthouse Center for the Arts will host a performance by singer and guitarist Steve Katz of Blood Sweat & Tears, with singer Kala Farnham. Tickets are $28/30. For tickets or more information, visit courthousearts.org or call 401-782-1018.
Jan. 7,8
“The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee”
Various times; Westerly Middle School, 10 Sandy Hill Road, Westerly.
Theatre Scrapbook will present the musical “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” featuring Westerly Middle School students. Performances will be held on Friday, Jan. 7, at 7 p.m.; and on Saturday, Jan. 8, at 5 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for seniors, and $5 for students. Tickets may be purchase at the door. For more information visit theatrescrapbook.com/spellingbeeshow.
Saturday, Jan. 8
Kelley’s Pace Frostbite 5-Mile Road Race
9 a.m.; Kelley’s Pace, 27 Coogan Blvd., Mystic.
Kelley’s Pace will host its annual Frostbite 5-Mile Road Race at Olde Mistick Village. Registration begins at 8 a.m. To register in advance or for more information, visit runreg.com/kelleys-pace-frostbite-5-miler.
Rave On
3 p.m.; Courthouse Center for the Arts, 3481 Kingstown Road, West Kingston.
The Courthouse Center for the Arts will host a performance by 50’s and 60’s tribute band Rave On. Tickets are $26/36. For tickets or more information, visit courthousearts.org or call 401-782-1018.
Seaside Shadows
7:30 p.m.; Garde Arts Center, 325 State St., New London.
Garde Arts Center will host John Zaffis as part of the Seaside Shadows annual investigation tradition. Zaffis will investigate paranormal activity at the Garde. He will also discuss the history of the Gilded Age theatre including a Q&A. For tickets or more information, visit gardearts.org or call 860-444-7373, ext. 1.
DA Foster & Shaboo All Stars
8 p.m.; Katharine Hepburn Cultural Arts Center, 300 Main St., Old Saybrook.
The Katharine Hepburn Cultural Arts Center will host a performance by the blues band DA Foster & Shaboo All Stars, featuring guitarist Jeff Pevar. Tickets are $38. For tickets or more information, visit katharinehepburntheater.com.
Jan. 8,9
“Shrek the Musical Jr.”
Various times; Narragansett High School, 245 South Pier Road, Narragansett.
Rhode Island Youth Theatre will present “Shrek the Musical Jr.” Performances will be held on Saturday, Jan. 8, at 7 p.m., and on Sunday, Jan. 9, at 2 p.m. Tickets are $12 and will be available at the door. To purchase tickets in advance, visit riyt.org/whats-new/now-playing.
Sunday, Jan. 9
Gungywamp Hike
1 p.m.; Shepherd of the Sea Chapel parking lot, Gungywamp Road, Groton.
Denison Pequotsepos Nature Center will host a hike in Gungywamp, an archaeological site with rocky ridges, glacial erratics and swamps, along with stone shelters and structures whose use and origin are open to interpretation. Guided by an DPNC educator, the two mile hike is over uneven terrain and of moderate difficulty. Registration is required. Cost is $15, $12.75 for members. To register or for more information, visit dpnc.org.
Tuesday, Jan. 11
Paul Dunion author talk
1 to 3 p.m.; Bank Square Books, 53 West Main St., Mystic
Bank Square Books will host an author talk and Q&A with Paul Dunion for the release of his new book “Apprenticing to the Unknown and Befriending Fate.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 860-536-3795.
Fishers & Other Critters
6:30 p.m.; South Kingstown Land Trust Barn, 17 Matunuck Beach Road, South Kingstown.
The South Kingstown Land Trust will host a talk by Laken Ganoe on fisher cats and other misunderstood creatures in Rhode Island. Ganoe, a doctoral student at University of R. I., is studying the movement and ecology of fishers across the state. There is a suggested donation of $10 for non-members. For more information, visit sklt.org.
Wednesday, Jan. 12
Letter from Birmingham Jail
5:30 p.m.; Westerly Library, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
The Westerly Area Peace and Justice Group and the library's Teen Space will offer a reading of Dr. King's "Letter from Birmingham Jail." The reading will be led by local teens. For more information, or to participate, visit westerlylibrary.org.
Seth Rosenbloom
7:30 p.m.; Norwich Arts Center, 62 Broadway, Norwich
Norwich Arts Center’s Blues on Broadway will host a performance by blues-rock guitarist Seth Rosenbloom, featuring Liviu Pop on drums. Tickets are $25, $23 for seniors/military/students, and $20 for members. For more information, visit norwicharts.org/events.
Thursday, Jan. 13
Christine Baumgarthuber
6 p.m.; Savoy Bookshop and Café, 10 Canal St., Westerly.
Savoy Bookshop and Café will host an author talk and Q&A with Christine Baumgarthuber for the new book, “Fermented Foods.” The event is free. For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 401-213-3901.
Thursday Hike: Burlingame North
9 a.m.; Burlingame North, Buckeye Brook Road, Charlestown.
The Westerly Land Trust will host a 3 ½ mile hike, led by Lauren Barber, through the Burlingame North trails, including the Vin Gormley and Schoolhouse, past interesting ruins. Due to hunting season, 200 square inches of fluorescent orange must be worn by hikers. For more information, visit westerlylandtrust.org or email lbarber@westerlylandtrust.org.
Jan. 13-Feb. 13
“Tiny Beautiful Things”
Various times; Trinity Rep, 201 Washington St., Providence.
Trinity Rep will present “Tiny Beautiful Things” based on the book by Cheryl Strayed, adapted for stage by Nia Vardalos, directed by Curt Columbus. For tickets or more information call 401-351-4242 or visit TrinityRep.com.
Saturday, Jan. 15
Sons of Skynyrd
8 p.m.; Courthouse Center for the Arts, 3481 Kingstown Road, West Kingston.
The Courthouse Center for the Arts will host a performance by Lynyrd Skynyrd tribute band Sons of Skynyrd. Tickets are $25/35. For tickets or more information, visit courthousearts.org or call 401-782-1018.
Sunday, Jan. 16
Story to Screen
10 a.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
The United Theatre Story to Screen monthly series will feature a storytime for children followed by a screening of the movie based on the book. The book for January is “Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs.” Tickets are $8 and include the reading, movie, popcorn, water and granola bar. The Savoy Bookshop will have a display of children’s books for sale. For tickets or more information, visit unitedtheatre.org.
Monday, Jan. 17
New London Community Orchestra
7:30 p.m.; Garde Arts Center, 325 State St., New London.
The New London Community Orchestra, led by Hilarie Clark Moore, will perform a Concert for Healing in tribute to Martin Luther King. The performance will include audience participation in the singing of We Shall Overcome and Amazing Grace. For more information, visit gardearts.org or call 860-444-7373, ext. 1.
