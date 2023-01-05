Thursday, Jan. 5
Thursday Hike
10 a.m.; Grills Preserve, 198 Bowling Lane, Bradford.
The Westerly Land Trust will lead a hike through Grills Preserve in Bradford. This walk on the land trust’s 500-acre preserve is over primarily flat terrain often along the Pawcatuck River on clear, wide trails. For more information or to sign up, visit westerlylandtrust.org or contact hike leader Janice Fifer at jhfifer@verizon.net.
A New Lens on Classical concert
6 p.m.; Mystic & Noank Library, 40 Library St., Mystic.
The Mystic & Noank Library will host a performance by Tom Readett, flutist, and Samantha White, cellist. Registration is requested. To register, call 860-536-7721 or visit mysticnoanklibrary.org.
Jan. 5-March 1
Skating
Various times; Washington Trust Skating Rink, 61 Main St., Westerly.
The Washington Trust Skating Rink is open for free skate. For times and more information, call 401-6377902 or visit oceancommunityymca.org.
Jan. 5-31
Holiday Lights Spectacular
7 to 10 p.m.; Olde Mistick Village, 27 Coogan Blvd., Mystic.
The Holiday Lights Spectacular in Olde Mistick Village features over a half-million lights decorating village square of shops and restaurants. There is no entry fee. For more information, visit oldemistickvillage.com.
Friday, Jan. 6
Exhibit opening reception
5 to 8 p.m.; Artists' Cooperative Gallery of Westerly, 14 Railroad Ave., Westerly.
The Artists' Cooperative Gallery of Westerly will hold an opening reception for its exhibit, Out of The Comfort Zone – Try Something New. The exhibit will be on display through Sunday, Jan. 29. The gallery is open Wednesday, to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday, 1 to 5 p.m. For more information, call 401-596-2221 or visit westerlyarts.com.
Exhibit opening reception
5 to 7 p.m.; La Grua Center, 32 Water St., Stonington.
La Grua Center will host an opening reception for Winterlude, an exhibit of works by the Artists of Gallery One. The exhibit will be on display through Feb. 26. Gallery hours are Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday afternoons 1 to 4 p.m. or by appointment. There is a suggested donation of $5. For more information, visit lagruacenter.org or call 860-535-2300.
“Beneath the Polar Sun” documentary
7 p.m.; Peace Dale Congregational Church, 261 Columbia St., Wakefield.
Peace Dale Congregational Church Green Team will screen the documentary, “Beneath the Polar Sun.” The award-winning documentary was produced by Hope Valley husband and wife Diane Kushner and Stephen Smith and chronicles a scientific expedition 500 nautical miles from the North Pole. A discussion will follow the viewing. The event is free. For more information, visit peacedalechurch.org.
The Best of Foo
8 p.m.; Courthouse Center for the Arts, 3481 Kingstown Road, West Kingston.
The Courthouse Center for the Arts will host Foo Fighter’s tribute band The Best of Foo. For tickets or more information, visit facebook.com/CourthouseArtsRI or call 401-782-1018.
Jan. 6,7
Disney’s Frozen JR
Various times; Garde Arts Center, 325 State St., New London.
Broadway Kids & Company will present Disney’s Frozen JR, performed by students of the company. Performances will be held on Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 1 and 6 p.m. For tickets and more information, visit gardearts.org.
Saturday, Jan. 7
“Dear Future Me”
2 and 7 p.m.; Babcock Hall Auditorium, 23 Highland Ave., Westerly.
The Westerly High School Stagedogs will present an original play by student Kendyll Gaccione, “Dear Future Me.” Tickets are $3; $1 for students and seniors.
Music Matters: French Cello Sonatas
5 p.m.; La Grua Center, 32 Water St., Stonington.
La Grua Center’s Music Matters Series will host a concert of French Cello Sonatas by performers Theodore Mook, cello, and Michael Bahmann, piano. The performance will include works by Debussy, Onslow, and Poulenc. Tickets are $20 in advance; $25 at the door. For tickets or more information, visit lagruacenter.org.
Kelley’s Pace Frostbite 5-Mile Road Race
9 a.m.; Kelley’s Pace, 27 Coogan Blvd., Mystic.
Kelley’s Pace will host its annual Frostbite 5-Mile Road Race at Olde Mistick Village. Registration begins at 8 a.m. Post-race breakfast and awards ceremony to be held at the Jealous Monk. To register in advance or for more information, visit kelleyspacemystic.com.
Exhibit opening reception
6 to 9 p.m.; Hygienic Art, 79 Bank St, New London.
Hygienic Art will host an opening reception for an exhibit, Whalers, Lancers, & Saints, featuring artwork by students from New London, Waterford High Schools, Saint Bernard School and Li & Zhai Art School. The exhibit will be on display through Jan. 21. For more information, visit hygienic.org/exhibitions.
Jan. 7,8
Regenerative Agriculture Weekend
9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Westerly Armory, 41 Railroad Ave., Westerly.
The Westerly Armory will host a Regenerative Agriculture Weekend featuring talks by experts in farming and soil scientists, vendors and demonstrations. Food and drink will be available for purchase. For tickets or more information, visit westerlyarmory.com.
Sunday, Jan. 8
Collaborative book launch
5 p.m.; Stonington Free Library, 20 High St., Stonington.
A collaboritive book launch will be held for “Some Stranger Somewhere” by Jessica Cerullo, edited by Tia Kramer and Lisa Birman, photographs by David Schulz, on. Weaving oral history, theater, and poetry, the book reframes pandemic experiences of caregivers in New London County. The event will feature live music and readings by community members. The program is free. Books will be available for purchase, with a limited number of free copies available for event attendees. For more information, call 860-535-0658 or visit stoningtonfreebrary.org.
James Limerick Kerr fundraiser
3 p.m.; Norwich Arts Center, 62 Broadway, Norwich.
A fundraiser will be held for blues musician James Limerick Kerr, who will be representing Connecticut at the Blues Foundation’s International Blues Challenge in Memphis. Kerr will perform at the fundraiser. Tickets are $10. For tickets or more information, visit norwicharts.org or call 860-887-2789.
Tuesday, Jan. 10
“Letter From Birmingham Jail”
5:30 p.m.; Westerly Public Library, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
In honor of Martin Luther King Day, the Westerly Area Peace and Justice Group and the Westerly ARC will host a reading of sections from Dr. Martin Luther King’s 1963 “Letter from Birmingham Jail.” There will be music and a slide show of quotes from King’s sermons prior to the reading. Displays of books and posters will honor the life of Dr. King and his role in the Civil Rights Movement of the 1950's and 60's. For more information, visit westerlylibrary.org.
Amanda Blount author talk
5:30 p.m.; Savoy Bookshop, 10 Canal St., Westerly.
Savoy Bookshop will host an author talk with Amanda Blount for the book “Meet Me at the Biltmore.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 401-213-3901.
Wednesday, Jan. 11
Clarence Spady
7:30 p.m.; Norwich Arts Center, 62 Broadway, Norwich.
Norwich Arts Center’s Blues on Broadway will host a performance by Clarence Spady, with Liviu Pop on drums. Tickets are $25; $23 for military/student/seniors and $20 for members. For tickets or more information, visit norwicharts.org or call 860-887-2789.
Thursday, Jan. 12
Lauren Sandler author talk
5:30 p.m.; James Merrill Apartment, 107 Water St., Stonington.
The James Merrill House will host an author talk with Lauren Sandler to discuss her book "This Is All I Got: A New Mother's Search for Home." Tickets are $20. For tickets or more information, visit jamesmerrillhouse.org/events.
Exhibit opening reception
5:30 to 7 p.m.; Wheeler Library, 101 Main St., North Stonington.
An opening reception will be held for an exhibit of photography by local artist Bryn Souza. The exhibit, “Shoreline Scenes,” will be on display through Feb. 2. For more information, visit wheelerlibrary.org or call 860-535-0383.
Armando Lucas Correa
5:30 p.m.; Bank Square Books, 53 West Main St., Mystic.
Bank Square Books will host an author talk with Armando Lucas Correa for the book “The Night Travelers.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 860-536-3795.
Jan. 12-29
"Faith Healer"
Various times; The Gamm Theatre, 1245 Jefferson Blvd., Warwick.
The Gamm Theatre will present the drama “Faith Healer” by Irish playwright Brian Friel, directed by Donna Hughes. For tickets or more information, call 401-723-4266 or visit gammtheatre.org.
Jan. 12-Feb. 12
Queen Margaret
Various times; Trinity Rep, 201 Washington St., Providence.
Trinity Rep will present the drama “Queen Margaret,” drawn from William Shakespeare by Whitney White and directed by Jude Sandy. For tickets or more information, call 401-351-4242 or visit TrinityRep.com.
Friday, Jan. 13
Geoff Kaufman
7:30 p.m.; Unity Hall, 19 Jay St., New London.
Friday Night Folk will host a performance by local singer Geoff Kaufman. Tickets are $20 at the door, $17 in advance and $10 for students and active military with ID. For tickets or more information, call 860-443-0316 or visit fridaynightfolk.org.
Rebel Rebel
8 p.m.; Courthouse Center for the Arts, 3481 Kingstown Road, West Kingston.
The Courthouse Center for the Arts will host a performance by the David Bowie tribute band Rebel Rebel. For tickets or more information, visit courthousearts.org or call 401-782-1018.
Saturday, Jan. 14
Providence Improv Guild
7 p.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
United Theatre will host an Improv night with Providence Improv Guild. Tickets are $12. For tickets or more information, visit unitedtheatre.org.
Sunday, Jan. 15
Hanna Gerlach book signing
2 to 4 p.m.; Savoy Bookshop, 10 Canal St., Westerly.
Savoy Bookshop will host a book signing with author Hanna Gerlach for the book “I Am the Earth and the Earth is Me.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 401-213-3901.
Prevailing Winds Woodwind Trio
3 p.m.; Wheeler Library, 101 Main St., North Stonington.
Wheeler Library will host a performance by the Prevailing Winds Woodwind Trio, with Kirk Edwards, clarinet; Martin Piecuch, flute and soprano sax; and Carl Chudy, bassoon. The event is free. For more information, visit wheelerlibrary.org or call 860-535-0383.
U.S. Coast Guard Band
2 p.m.; U.S. Coast Guard Academy, Leamy Concert Hall, 31 Mohegan Ave., New London.
The U.S. Coast Guard Band will host a free concert, “The Promise of Living,” with director Cmdr. Adam Williamson. The program will celebrate great American accomplishment and hope for the new year. Tickets are free and reservations are required for the event. For tickets, visit us-coast-guard-band.ticketleap.com. For more information, visit uscg.mil/band.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.