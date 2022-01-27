Thursday, Jan. 27
Thursday Hike
10 a.m.; Dr. John Champlin Glacier Park, Tom Harvey Road, Westerly.
The Westerly Land Trust will lead a hike in Dr. John Champlin Glacier Park. The hike features wooded trails with gentle hills and some rocky sections with unique geological features. For more information or to register, visit westerlylandtrust.org or contact hike leader Janice Fifer at jhfifer@verizon.net.
Wakefield Idol
7 p.m.; Contemporary Theater Company, 327 Main St., Wakefield.
Wakefield Idol, a karaoke-style singing competition, begins this week and will be held on Thursday nights through April 14. Local singers will compete for a cash prize. For tickets or more information, visit contemporarytheatercompany.com or call 401-218-0282.
Griffin House
7:30 p.m.; The Katharine Hepburn Cultural Arts Center, 300 Main St., Old Saybrook.
The Katharine Hepburn Cultural Arts Center will host a performance by singer/songwriter Griffin House. For tickets or more information, visit katharinehepburntheater.org or call 860-510-0453.
Jan. 27-March 1
Skating
Various times; Washington Trust Skating Rink, 61 Main St., Westerly.
The Washington Trust Skating Rink is open for skating. For times and more information, call 401-6377902 or visit oceancommunityymca.org.
Jan. 27-31
Stonington Lobster Trap Tree
Dusk to 9:45 p.m.; Stonington Town Docks, 1 High St., Stonington.
The Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce Lobster Trap Tree is lit each evening at dusk. Visitors may view the tree and take photos, inside or out, of the unique structure made of lobster traps and decorated with hand painted buoys. For more information, visit lobstertraptree.com.
Holiday Lights Spectacular
7 to 10 p.m.; Olde Mistick Village, 27 Coogan Blvd., Mystic.
The Holiday Lights Spectacular in Olde Mistick Village features over a half-million lights decorating village square of shops and restaurants. There is no entry fee. For more information, visit oldemistickvillage.com.
Jan. 27-Feb. 13
“Tiny Beautiful Things”
Various times; Trinity Rep, 201 Washington St., Providence.
Trinity Rep will present “Tiny Beautiful Things” based on the book by Cheryl Strayed, adapted for stage by Nia Vardalos, directed by Curt Columbus. For tickets or more information call 401-351-4242 or visit TrinityRep.com.
Jan. 27-Feb. 5
“The Floating World”
7:30 p.m.; Wilbury Theatre Group, WaterFire Arts Center, 475 Valley St., Providence.
Wilbury Theatre Group will present the world-premiere of resident artist Andy Russ’ “The Floating World.” Performances will be held Thursday through Sunday. For tickets or more information, visit thewilburygroup.org.
Friday, Jan. 28
Exhibit opening
5:30 to 8 p.m.; Upstairs Mill Gallery, The Velvet Mill, 22 Bayview Ave., Stonington.
An opening reception will be held for the exhibit, Contemporary Transitions, featuring works by local artists Craig Anderson, D Derek, Bess Gaby, John Lark and Nina Stinson. The exhibit will be on display through April 10.
Will Evans
8 p.m.; Garde Arts Center Oasis Room, 325 State St., New London.
Local singer-songwriter Will Evans will perform in the Oasis Room at Garde Arts. Tickets are $28. For tickets or more information, visit gardearts.org or call 860-444-7373 ext. 1.
Stargazing Nights
7 to 10 p.m.; Frosty Drew Observatory, 61 Park Lane, Charlestown.
Frosty Drew Observatory host stargazing nights on Fridays. The observatory’s astronomers will be on hand with telescopes to view the night sky. There is a $5 suggested donation. Visit frostydrew.org for more information.
Jan. 28-29
Salon Des Independants XLIII
Various times; Hygienic Art, 79 Bank St., New London.
A scaled down version of Hygienic’s free Annual Salon Des Independants will begin on Friday, from 7 to 10 p.m., with the Hygienic Screening Room Independent Film Festival featuring works from both emerging and established filmmakers. Film run-times are limited to 5 minutes each. On Saturday, starting at 8 a.m., any local artist may hang one piece on the gallery’s walls. The resulting exhibit will be open for viewing at 7 p.m. For more information, visit hygienic.org or call 860-443-8001.
Jan. 28-Feb. 6
“Ripcord”
Various times; The Barker Playhouse, 400 Benefit St., Providence.
The Players at Barker will present David Lindsay-Abaire’s comedy “Ripcord,” directed by Karen Besson. Performances will be held on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $25; $15 for students with ID. For tickets visit playersri.org, email us at players1909@gmail.com, or call 401-273-0590.
Saturday, Jan. 29
Music Matters: A Trio of Piano Trios
5 p.m.; La Grua Center, 32 Water St., Stonington.
La Grua Center’s Music Matters Series will host a performance of A Trio of Piano Trios, featuring Hilary Castle, violin; Ani Kalayjian, violoncello; and Milos Repicky, Mason & Hamlin Model AA grand. The performance will include works by Haydn, Jennifer Higdon and Beethoven. Tickets are $20. For tickets or more information, visit lagruacenter.org or call 860-535-2300.
Saints in the City
8 p.m.; Courthouse Center for the Arts, 3481 Kingstown Road, West Kingston.
The Courthouse Center for the Arts will host a performance by Bruce Springsteen Tribute Band, Saints in the City. Tickets are $35-45. For tickets or more information, visit courthousearts.org or call 401-782-1018.
Riders on the Storm
8 p.m.; The Katharine Hepburn Cultural Arts Center, 300 Main St., Old Saybrook.
The Katharine Hepburn Cultural Arts Center will host a performance by The Doors’ tribute band, Rider on the Storm. For tickets or more information, visit katharinehepburntheater.org or call 860-510-0453.
Sunday, Jan. 30
Youth-on-the-Mic
6:30 p.m.; Knickerbocker Music Center, 35 Railroad Ave., Westerly.
The United Theatre will host Youth-on-the Mic at The Knickerbocker Music Center for youth in grades six to 12 who want to perform, sing or play music, original or covers, to an audience. The event is free and will be held bi-monthly. For more information, visit knickmusic.com/events.
Tuesday, Feb. 1
Courtney Mcinvale Reardon author talk
6 p.m.; Bank Square Books, 53 West Main St., Mystic
Bank Square Books will host an author talk and Q&A with Courtney Mcinvale Reardon for the new book, “Civil War Ghosts of Connecticut.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 860-536-3795.
Thursday, Feb. 3
Thursday Hike
10 a.m.; Grills Preserve, Bowling Lane, Westerly.
The Westerly Land Trust will lead a hike through Grills Preserve. The 500-acre preserve is over primarily flat terrain often along the Pawcatuck River on clear, wide trails. For more information, visit westerlylandtrust.org or contact hike leader David Prigmore at d.bprigmore@gmail.com.
Keb’ Mo’
8 p.m.; Greenwich Odeum, 59 Main St., East Greenwich.
Greenwich Odeum will host a performance by Grammy award winning Blues artist Keb’ Mo’ with guests The Brother Brothers. For tickets or more information, visit greenwichodeum.com or call 401-885-4000.
Friday, Feb. 4
Aloha Luau fundraiser
6:30 to 9:30 p.m.; Windjammer Surf Bar; 321 Atlantic Ave., Misquamicut.
The annual Misquamicut Business Association’s Aloha Luau will feature food, music, raffle and a silent auction. Proceeds will benefit beach area events and cleanup. For more information or tickets, visit misquamicut.org/events.
Stargazing Nights
7 to 10 p.m.; Frosty Drew Observatory, 61 Park Lane, Charlestown.
Frosty Drew Observatory host stargazing nights on Fridays. The observatory’s astronomers will be on hand with telescopes to view the night sky. There is a $5 suggested donation. Visit frostydrew.org for more information.
February 4-27
Venture Smith exhibit
Various times; Lighthouse Museum, 7 Water St., Stonington.
The Stonington Historical Society’s new, permanent exhibition about Venture Smith and slavery in Stonington, "My Freedom is a Privilege that Nothing Else Can Equal,” will be on display at the Lighthouse Museum. The museum will offer free admission on Thursday, 1 to 8 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Sunday, 2 to 5 p.m. For more information, visit stoningtonhistory.org.
Saturday, Feb. 5
Opening Reception
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Hera Gallery, 10 High Street, Wakefield
Hera Gallery will host an opening reception for the 30th Biennial Children’s Exhibition which features works by artists in grade K to eight throughout the state, including Westerly Middle School. For more information, visit heragallery.org or call 401-789-1488.
Dean Ford and the Beautiful Ones
8 p.m.; Courthouse Center for the Arts, 3481 Kingstown Road, West Kingston.
The Courthouse Center for the Arts will host a performance by Prince tribute band, Dean Ford and the Beautiful Ones. Tickets are $30. For tickets or more information, visit courthousearts.org or call 401-782-1018.
Todd Barry
8 p.m.; Greenwich Odeum, 59 Main St., East Greenwich.
Greenwich Odeum will host a performance stand-up comedian Todd Barry. For tickets or more information, visit greenwichodeum.com or call 401-885-4000.
Bee Gees Gold
3 and 8 p.m.; The Katharine Hepburn Cultural Arts Center, 300 Main St., Old Saybrook.
The Katharine Hepburn Cultural Arts Center will host a performance by Bee Gees tribute band, Bee Gees Gold. For tickets or more information, visit katharinehepburntheater.org or call 860-510-0453.
Sunday, Feb. 6
New England Winter Blues Tour
7 p.m.; Knickerbocker Music Center, 35 Railroad Ave., Westerly.
The Knickerbocker Music Center will host the New England Winter Blues Tour featuring Luther “Guitar Junior” Johnson, Curtis Salgado, Sonya Rae Taylor and The Wicked Lo-Down. Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the door. For tickets or more information, visit knickmusic.com.
