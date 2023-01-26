Thursday, Jan. 26
M.Z Medenciy author talk
5:30 p.m.; Savoy Bookshop, 10 Canal St., Westerly.
Savoy Bookshop will host an author talk with M.Z Medenciy for the book “Island Eight.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 401-213-3901.
Conversation with Shawn Gilhuly
6 p.m.; Groton Public Library, 52 Newtown Road, Groton.
The Groton Public Library will host a conversation, How I Became Big on the Internet, with content creator Shawn Gilhuly. Gilhuly is a Connecticut-based bisexual/queer disabled content creator who has worked with TikTok, Netflix, Disney, Studio Ghibli, Minecraft, Xbox, and Microsoft. For more information, call 860-441-6750 or visit grotonpl.org.
Jan. 26-March 1
Skating
Various times; Washington Trust Skating Rink, 61 Main St., Westerly.
The Washington Trust Skating Rink is open for free skate. For times and more information, call 401-6377902 or visit oceancommunityymca.org.
Jan. 26-31
Holiday Lights Spectacular
7 to 10 p.m.; Olde Mistick Village, 27 Coogan Blvd., Mystic.
The Holiday Lights Spectacular in Olde Mistick Village features over a half-million lights decorating village square of shops and restaurants. There is no entry fee. For more information, visit oldemistickvillage.com.
Jan. 26-March 30
Wakefield Idol
7 p.m.; Contemporary Theater Company, 327 Main St., Wakefield.
Wakefield Idol is a karaoke-style singing competition held on Thursday nights where 64 local singers compete for a cash prize. In the final rounds as the competition, the audience votes to see who goes on. For tickets or more information, visit contemporarytheatercompany.com or call 401-218-0282.
Jan. 26-Feb. 19
“The Oldest Profession”
Various times; Burbage Theatre Company, 59 Blackstone Ave., Pawtucket.
Burbage Theatre Company will present Paula Vogel’s “The Oldest Profession” directed by Anne Scurria. Performances will be held on Thursday to Saturday at 7:30 p.m.; and on Sunday at 2 p.m. For tickets or more information, visit burbagetheatre.org.
Jan. 26-Feb. 12
“The Addams Family”
Various times; Arctic Playhouse, 1249 Main St., West Warwick.
The Arctic Playhouse and When I Grow Up Theatre will present the musical comedy, “The Addams Family,” written by Rick Elice and Marshall Brickman, directed by Mya Lemery. Performances will be held Thursday to Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $20; $18 in advance. For tickets or more information, visit thearcticplayhouse.com.
Jan. 26-29
"Faith Healer"
Various times; The Gamm Theatre, 1245 Jefferson Blvd., Warwick.
The Gamm Theatre will present the drama “Faith Healer” by Irish playwright Brian Friel, directed by Donna Hughes. For tickets or more information, call 401-723-4266 or visit gammtheatre.org.
Jan. 26-Feb. 12
“By the Queen”
Various times; Trinity Rep, 201 Washington St., Providence.
Trinity Rep will present the drama “By the Queen” drawn from William Shakespeare, by Whitney White and directed by Jude Sandy. For tickets or more information, call 401-351-4242 or visit TrinityRep.com.
Jan. 26-Feb. 12
“We’re Gonna Die”
Various times; Wilbury Theatre Group, 475 Valley Street, Providence.
Wilbury Theatre Group will present the Rhode Island premiere of " We’re Gonna Die” by Young Jean Lee and directed by Marcel A. Mascaro. Performances will be held Thursday to Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday at 2 p.m. For tickets or more information, visit thewilburygroup.org or call 401-400-7100, ext. 0.
Friday, Jan. 27
Guardians Big Band concert
7 p.m.; Leamy Concert Hall, Coast Guard Academy, 15 Mohegan Ave., New London.
The United States Coast Guard Band will present the Guardians Big Band in a free concert to celebrate ‘The Music of Mary Lou Williams.’ Williams arranged music for Duke Ellington, Louis Armstrong, Benny Goodman and others. For more information, visit uscg.mil/band.
Hygienic Hootenanny XLIV
7 to 10 p.m.; 33 Golden, 33 Golden St., New London.
The Hootenanny will feature an eclectic line-up of singer/songwriters, including Ada Florek, Ben and Nancy Parent, The Pneumatics, and Dogbite. Admission is by donation. For more information, visit hygienic.org/events.
Silkroad Ensemble
7:30 p.m.; Palmer Auditorium, Connecticut College, 270 Mohegan Ave., New London.
Connecticut College will host a performance by Grammy-award winning musical ensemble Silkroad. Tickets are $30; $27 for seniors; $15 for students. For tickets or more information, call 860-439-2787 visit conncoll.edu/arts-culture.
Jan. 27-Feb. 5
“The Normal Heart”
Various times; Barker Playhouse, 400 Benefit St., Providence.
The Players at Barker Playhouse will present the drama “The Normal Heart” by Larry Kramer, directed by Tom Dimaggio. Performances will be held on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. For tickets or more information, visit playersri.org or call 401-273-0590.
Saturday, Jan. 28
Michael Kane
7 p.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
The United Theatre will host an evening with musical artist Michael Kane who will perform, share stories and answer questions from the audience. Guitarist/singer/songwriter Tyler Seton will kick off the show. Tickets are $12. For tickets or more information, visit unitedtheatre.org.
Dudley St. Clair Donnelly talk
1 p.m.; Bill Memorial Library, 240 Monument St., Groton.
Architect Richard Gipstein and historian Barbara Nagy will examine the life and work of Dudley St. Clair Donnelly, a southeastern Connecticut architect who designed many local buildings in the early 20th century. The program is free with registration required. To register, or for more information, call the library at 860-445-0392.
Sunday, Jan. 29
Aurea Ensemble
4 p.m.; St. Martin’s Episcopal Church, 50 Orchard Ave., Providence.
Aurea Ensemble will host a program of music and poetry, Eating Poetry, featuring Nigel Gore, spoken word; Chris Turner, harmonica improvisations & spoken word; Alexey Shabalin, violin; Consuelo Sherba, viola; and Emmanuel Feldman, cello. Tickets are $30; free for students. Tickets, purchased with check or credit card, may be purchased at the door. For more information, visit AureaEnsemble.org or call 401-331-0543.
Tuesday, Jan. 31
Gaelin Rosenwaks author talk
5:30 p.m.; Bank Square Books, 53 West Main St., Mystic.
Bank Square Books will host an author talk and signing with Gaelin Rosenwaks for the book “Sperm Whales.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 860-536-3795.
Cabaret Club
7:30 p.m.; Arctic Playhouse, 1249 Main St., West Warwick.
The Arctic Playhouse will present Love Notes: Songs of Affection, Reflection and Rejection, featuring performers Heather Niemi Savage, collaborative pianist and composer; David LaPrairie, tenor and pianist; and Kristen Cronin, soprano, as part of its Cabaret Club series. Tickets are $20. For tickets or more information, visit thearcticplayhouse.com.
Wednesday, Feb. 1
Opening Reception
5 to 7 p.m.; Hoxie Gallery, Westerly Library, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
An opening reception will be held for an exhibit of works by alumni of Westerly High School's Fine Arts Department. The exhibit will be open during library hours through the end of February. For more information, visit westerlylibrary.org.
Thursday, Feb. 2
Paul Dunion author talk
6 p.m.; Bank Square Books, 53 West Main St., Mystic.
Bank Square Books will host an author talk with Dunion for the book “My Days with Emma: A Soulful Path to Elderhood.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 860-536-3795.
Friday, Feb. 3
Opening Reception
5 to 8 p.m.; Artists’ Cooperative Gallery of Westerly, 14 Railroad Ave., Westerly.
The Artists’ Cooperative Gallery of Westerly will hold an opening reception for its February exhibit, Visiting Artist: Jonathan Small & Artists’ Favorites. The exhibit will be on display through Sunday, Feb. 26. The gallery is open Wednesday, to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday, 1 to 5 p.m. For more information, call 401-596-2221 or visit westerlyarts.com.
Saturday, Feb. 4
Sara Raztresen book signing
2 to 4 p.m.; Savoy Bookshop, 10 Canal St., Westerly.
Savoy Bookshop will host a book signing with author Sara Raztresen for the book “The Glass Witch.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 401-213-3901.
Antoinette Brim-Bell poetry reading
2 p.m.; La Grua Center, 32 Water St., Stonington.
La Grua Center and James Merrill House will host a poetry reading with Antoinette Brim-Bell, Connecticut state poet laureate. There is a suggested donation of $5. For more information, visit lagruacenter.org or call 860-535-2300.
Soup-a-thon
4:30 to 6:30 p.m.; United Church of Stonington, 67 Main St., Stonington.
United Church of Stonington will hold a Soup-A-Thon fundraiser. An assortment of soups, chowders and chilies are available for take-out only. Cost is $12 and includes two containers of soup and one dessert and roll with butter. Donations of non-perishable food items for the Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center will be accepted during the event. For more information, visit unitedchurchofstonington.org/giving.
Everybody Wants Some
8 p.m.; Courthouse Center for the Arts, 3481 Kingstown Road, West Kingston.
The Courthouse Center for the Arts will host a performance by the Van Halen tribute band, Everybody Wants Some. For tickets or more information, visit courthousearts.org or call 401-782-1018.
Feb. 4-April 1
“Whodunit?”
7 p.m.; Contemporary Theater Company, 327 Main St., Wakefield.
Contemporary Theater Company will present an improvised murder mystery, “Whodunit,” set during the French Revolution. Performances will be held on Saturdays. For more information, or for tickets, visit contemporarytheatercompany.com.
Sunday, Feb. 5
Langston Hughes Community Poetry Reading
1 p.m.; Providence Public Library, 150 Empire St., Providence.
The annual Langston Hughes Community Poetry Reading will feature a diverse group of people from the community, reading and performing select Hughes poems. Saxophonist Mike Rollins & Company will accompany the readings. Vaccination status or negative COVID test and masks required. The event is free. For more information, visit lhughescpr.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.