Thursday, Jan. 20
Allysen Callery
8 p.m.; Knickerbocker Music Center, 35 Railroad Ave., Westerly.
Knickerbocker Music Center will host a performance by Allysen Callery in the Tap Room. The event is free and for ages 21+. For more information, visit knickmusic.com.
Jan. 20-March 1
Skating
Various times; Washington Trust Skating Rink, 61 Main St., Westerly.
The Washington Trust Skating Rink is open for skating. For times and more information, call 401-6377902 or visit oceancommunityymca.org.
Jan. 20-31
Stonington Lobster Trap Tree
Dusk to 9:45 p.m.; Stonington Town Docks, 1 High St., Stonington.
The Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce Lobster Trap Tree is lit each evening at dusk. Visitors may view the tree and take photos, inside or out, of the unique structure made of lobster traps and decorated with hand painted buoys. For more information, visit lobstertraptree.com.
Holiday Lights Spectacular
7 to 10 p.m.; Olde Mistick Village, 27 Coogan Blvd., Mystic.
The Holiday Lights Spectacular in Olde Mistick Village features over a half-million lights decorating village square of shops and restaurants. There is no entry fee. For more information, visit oldemistickvillage.com.
Jan. 20-Feb. 13
“Tiny Beautiful Things”
Various times; Trinity Rep, 201 Washington St., Providence.
Trinity Rep will present “Tiny Beautiful Things” based on the book by Cheryl Strayed, adapted for stage by Nia Vardalos, directed by Curt Columbus. For tickets or more information call 401-351-4242 or visit TrinityRep.com.
Friday, Jan. 21
Stargazing Nights
7 to 10 p.m.; Frosty Drew Observatory, 61 Park Lane, Charlestown.
Frosty Drew Observatory host stargazing nights on Fridays. The observatory’s astronomers will be on hand with telescopes to view the night sky. There is a $5 suggested donation. Visit frostydrew.org for more information.
Saturday, Jan. 22
Michelle Fishpaw author signing
2 to 4 p.m.; Savoy Bookshop and Café, 10 Canal St., Westerly.
Savoy Bookshop and Café will host an author signing event with Michelle Fishpaw for the new book, “Claire’s Voice.” The event is free. For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 401-213-3901.
Wilkinson Family Fundraiser
1 to 6 p.m.; Courthouse Center for the Arts, 3481 Kingstown Road, West Kingston.
The Courthouse Center for the Arts will host a fundraiser for Russ and Melissa Wilkinson and family. The event will feature live music, food and raffles. Tickets are $20. For tickets or more information, visit courthousearts.org or call 401-782-1018.
Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra
8 p.m.; Veterans Memorial Auditorium, 1 Avenue of the Arts, Providence.
The Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra, with Bramwell Tovey, conductor, and Benjamin Beilman, violin, will perform Beethoven No. 5 Symphony, Brahms Violin concerto, and Wagner Prelude to Act I of Die Meistersinger von Nürnberg with students from the Rhode Island Philharmonic Music School. For tickets or more information, visit tickets.riphil.org.
Tuesday, Jan. 25
The Next Generation Cabaret
7:30 p.m.; Arctic Playhouse, 1249 Main St., West Warwick.
Four Rhode Island high-school performing artists, Lauren Chopy, Rayne DeCosta, Jonathon Kenney and Addison Noret, will perform in the Next Generartion Cabaret as part of the Arctic Playhouse Cabaret Club series. Tickets are $20. For tickets or more information, visit thearcticplayhouse.com.
Wednesday, Jan. 26
Marty Podskoch author talk
6 p.m.; Kingston Free Library, 2605 Kingstown Road, Kingston.
Kingston Free Library will host a talk by Marty Podskoch about his new travel book, “The Rhode Island 39 Club,” which encourages people to visit all 39 towns and villages in Rhode Island. The program is free with registration required. To register or for more information, call 401-783-8254, ext. 4303, or email bobertello@skpl.org.
Thursday, Jan. 27
Wakefield Idol
7 p.m.; Contemporary Theater Company, 327 Main St., Wakefield.
Wakefield Idol, a karaoke-style singing competition, begins this week and will be held on Thursday nights through April 14. Local singers will compete for a cash prize. For tickets or more information, visit contemporarytheatercompany.com or call 401-218-0282.
Jan. 27-Feb. 5
“The Floating World”
7:30 p.m.; Wilbury Theatre Group, WaterFire Arts Center, 475 Valley St., Providence.
Wilbury Theatre Group will present the world-premiere of resident artist Andy Russ’ “The Floating World.” Performances will be held Thursday through Sunday. For tickets or more information, visit thewilburygroup.org.
Friday, Jan. 28
Band of Other Brothers
7:30 p.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
United Theatre will host a performance by the Band of Other Brothers, featuring Jeff Coffin on saxophones/woodwinds, drummer Keith Carlock, keyboardist Jeff Babko, guitarist Nir Felder, and James Genus on bass. Tickets are $35. For tickets or more information, visit unitedtheatre.org.
Exhibit opening
5:30 to 8 p.m.; Upstairs Mill Gallery, The Velvet Mill, 22 Bayview Ave., Stonington.
An opening reception will be held for the exhibit, Contemporary Transitions, featuring works by local artists Craig Anderson, D Derek, Bess Gaby, John Lark and Nina Stinson. The exhibit will be on display through April 10.
Will Evans
8 p.m.; Garde Arts Center Oasis Room, 325 State St., New London.
Local singer-songwriter Will Evans will perform in the Oasis Room at Garde Arts. Tickets are $28. For tickets or more information, visit gardearts.org or call 860-444-7373 ext. 1.
Stargazing Nights
7 to 10 p.m.; Frosty Drew Observatory, 61 Park Lane, Charlestown.
Frosty Drew Observatory host stargazing nights on Fridays. The observatory’s astronomers will be on hand with telescopes to view the night sky. There is a $5 suggested donation. Visit frostydrew.org for more information.
Saturday, Jan. 29
Music Matters: A Trio of Piano Trios
5 p.m.; La Grua Center, 32 Water St., Stonington.
La Grua Center’s Music Matters Series will host a performance of A Trio of Piano Trios, featuring Hilary Castle, violin; Ani Kalayjian, violoncello; and Milos Repicky, Mason & Hamlin Model AA grand. The performance will include works by Haydn, Jennifer Higdon and Beethoven. Tickets are $20. For tickets or more information, visit lagruacenter.org or call 860-535-2300.
Saints in the City
8 p.m.; Courthouse Center for the Arts, 3481 Kingstown Road, West Kingston.
The Courthouse Center for the Arts will host a performance by Bruce Springsteen Tribute Band, Saints in the City. Tickets are $35-45. For tickets or more information, visit courthousearts.org or call 401-782-1018.
Sunday, Jan. 30
Youth-on-the-Mic
6:30 p.m.; Knickerbocker Music Center, 35 Railroad Ave., Westerly.
The United Theatre will host Youth-on-the Mic at The Knickerbocker Music Center for youth in grades six to 12 who want to perform, sing or play music, original or covers, to an audience. The event is free and will be held bi-monthly. For more information, visit knickmusic.com/events.
