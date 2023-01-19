Thursday, Jan. 19
Ham Martin author talk
5:30 p.m.; Bank Square Books, 53 West Main St., Mystic.
Bank Square Books will host an author talk with Ham Martin for the book “Tiezzi’s Board.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 860-536-3795.
Celtic folk music for Veterans
6:45 p.m.; Narragansett Towers, 35 Ocean Road, Narragansett.
An evening of Celtic folk music, with performers Mary Pierce, Patrick Mangan and Elias Cardoso will be held at the Narragansett Towers. Tickets are $30. Proceeds from the concert will benefit veterans through The Unquiet Professional and The Travis Mills Foundation. For tickets, visit Eventbrite.com or email info@musicofmarypierce.com.
Jan. 19-March 1
Skating
Various times; Washington Trust Skating Rink, 61 Main St., Westerly.
The Washington Trust Skating Rink is open for free skate. For times and more information, call 401-6377902 or visit oceancommunityymca.org.
Jan. 19-31
Holiday Lights Spectacular
7 to 10 p.m.; Olde Mistick Village, 27 Coogan Blvd., Mystic.
The Holiday Lights Spectacular in Olde Mistick Village features over a half-million lights decorating village square of shops and restaurants. There is no entry fee. For more information, visit oldemistickvillage.com.
Jan. 19-29
"Faith Healer"
Various times; The Gamm Theatre, 1245 Jefferson Blvd., Warwick.
The Gamm Theatre will present the drama “Faith Healer” by Irish playwright Brian Friel, directed by Donna Hughes. For tickets or more information, call 401-723-4266 or visit gammtheatre.org.
Jan. 19-Feb. 12
Queen Margaret
Various times; Trinity Rep, 201 Washington St., Providence.
Trinity Rep will present the drama “Queen Margaret,” drawn from William Shakespeare by Whitney White and directed by Jude Sandy. For tickets or more information, call 401-351-4242 or visit TrinityRep.com.
Jan. 19-22
“Jagged Little Pill”
Various times; Providence Performing Arts Center, 220 Weybosset St., Providence.
Providence Performing Arts Center will host the Broadway musical “Jagged Little Pill,” directed by Tony Award winner Diane Paulus, based on Alanis Morissette’s music. For tickets or more information, visit ppacri.org or call 401-421-2787.
Jan. 19-Feb. 12
“We’re Gonna Die”
Various times; Wilbury Theatre Group, 475 Valley Street, Providence.
Wilbury Theatre Group will present the Rhode Island premiere of " We’re Gonna Die” by Young Jean Lee and directed by Marcel A. Mascaro. Performances will be held Thursday to Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday at 2 p.m. For tickets or more information, visit thewilburygroup.org or call 401-400-7100, ext. 0.
Friday, Jan. 20
Christopher Faison performance and talk
6 p.m.; La Grua Center, 32 Water St., Stonington.
Broadway star and Norwich native Christopher Faison will perform a cabaret act, including stories and song. There will be a Q&A to follow. Tickets $20 in advance; $25 at the door. For tickets, visit LaGruaCenter.org.
Saturday, Jan. 21
Author talk with Deborah Goodrich Royce
4 p.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
United Theatre will host an author talk with Deborah Goodrich Royce, in conversation with New York Times bestselling-author Luanne Rice for Royce’s new book “Reef Road.” Tickets are $50. All proceeds from ticket and book sales will be donated to the WARM Shelter. Cocktails and hors d’oeuvres will be served. For tickets or more information, visit unitedtheatre.org.
United We Laugh
7 p.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
United Theatre will host a night of stand-up comedy, presented by Tad Flynn. The show will be headlined by Ben Kirschenbaum, featuring acts from Caren Lioce and Mae Planert. For tickets or more information, visit unitedtheatre.org.
Eastern Connecticut Symphony Orchestra
7:30 p.m.; Garde Arts Center, 325 State St., New London.
Eastern Connecticut Symphony Orchestra, in collaboration with New London Big Band, will present a concert of standards including music by Gershwin, Bernstein and Harbison. For tickets or more information, visit gardearts.org or call 860-444-7373, ext. 1.
Changes in Latitude
8 p.m.; Courthouse Center for the Arts, 3481 Kingstown Road, West Kingston.
The Courthouse Center for the Arts will host a performance by the Jimmy Buffet tribute band Changes in Latitude. For tickets or more information, visit courthousearts.org or call 401-782-1018.
Rhode Island Philharmonic
8 p.m.; Veterans Auditorium, One Avenue of the Arts, Providence.
The Rhode Island Philharmonic will present a concert, Romantic Chopin, featuring pianist Sara Davis Buechner. The performance will include works by Debussy, Dvořák and Chopin, conducted by Tania Miller. For tickets or more information, visit tickets.riphil.org/offer or call 401-248-7000.
Sunday, Jan. 22
"Brainwashed: Sex-Camera-Power" screening and Q&A
2 p.m.; Mystic Luxury Cinemas, 27 Coogan Blvd., Mystic.
The Mystic Film Festival and the Mystic Film Institute will present a screening of "Brainwashed: Sex-Camera-Power" and Q&A with co-producer Maria Giese. Tickets are $15. For tickets or more information, visit mysticfilmfestival2022.eventive.org/schedule.
Philip Martorella and Jack Bullock
8 p.m.; Courthouse Center for the Arts, 3481 Kingstown Road, West Kingston.
The Courthouse Center for the Arts will host a performance by Philip Martorella and Jack Bullock. For tickets or more information, visit courthousearts.org or call 401-782-1018.
Wednesday, Jan. 25
History of Prohibition and Gangster talk
Noon; Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center, 27 Chase St., Pawcatuck
Harriet Goodman Grayson will give a talk on America’s love affair with gangsters during Prohibition based on her research for her latest book “Accidental Gangster: Dutch Schultz and Me” about her grandfather running booze during Prohibition. Lunch is available. For more information, visit pawcatuckneighborhoodcenter.org.
Downtown Mystic Businesses talk
7:30 p.m.; Mystic Congregational Church, 43 East Main St., Mystic.
The Mystic River Historical Society (MRHS) will host a talk by Stephen Glazier entitled "Downtown Mystic Businesses 1922-1960." There is a suggested donation of $5; free for society members. Refreshments will be available at 7 p.m. with the talk following at 7:30 p.m.
Harriet Tubman presentation
6 p.m.; South Kingstown High School, 215 Columbia St., Wakefield.
Funda Fest and R.I. PBS will host a Harriet Tubman presentation by Janice Curtis Greene of the Rhode Island Black Storytellers. The event is free. For more information, visit fundafest.org.
Thursday, Jan. 26
M.Z Medenciy author talk
5:30 p.m.; Savoy Bookshop, 10 Canal St., Westerly.
Savoy Bookshop will host an author talk with M.Z Medenciy for the book “Island Eight.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 401-213-3901.
Conversation with Shawn Gilhuly
6 p.m.; Groton Public Library, 52 Newtown Road, Groton.
The Groton Public Library will host a conversation, How I Became Big on the Internet, with content creator Shawn Gilhuly. Gilhuly is a Connecticut-based bisexual/queer disabled content creator who has worked with TikTok, Netflix, Disney, Studio Ghibli, Minecraft, Xbox, and Microsoft. For more information, call 860-441-6750 or visit grotonpl.org.
Jan. 26-Feb. 19
“The Oldest Profession”
Various times; Burbage Theatre Company, 59 Blackstone Ave., Pawtucket.
Burbage Theatre Company will present Paula Vogel’s “The Oldest Profession” directed by Anne Scurria. Performances will be held on Thursday to Saturday at 7:30 p.m.; and on Sunday at 2 p.m. For tickets or more information, visit burbagetheatre.org.
Jan. 26-Feb. 12
“The Addams Family”
Various times; Arctic Playhouse, 1249 Main St., West Warwick.
The Arctic Playhouse and When I Grow Up Theatre will present the musical comedy, “The Addams Family,” written by Rick Elice and Marshall Brickman, directed by Mya Lemery. Performances will be held Thursday to Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $20; $18 in advance. For tickets or more information, visit thearcticplayhouse.com.
Friday, Jan. 27
Happy New Year Dinner Dance
5 to 7 p.m.; Thrive 55+ Center, 102 Newtown Road, Groton.
Thrive 55+ Center will hold a Happy New Year Dinner Dance featuring a Pot Roast dinner and dancing to As Time Goes By swing band. Tickets are $15. For tickets, call 860-441-6785 by Jan. 23.
Guardians Big Band concert
7 p.m.; Leamy Concert Hall, Coast Guard Academy, 15 Mohegan Ave., New London.
The United States Coast Guard Band will present the Guardians Big Band in a free concert to celebrate ‘The Music of Mary Lou Williams’ who arranged music for Duke Ellington, Louis Armstrong, Benny Goodman and others. For more information, visit uscg.mil/band.
Hygienic Hootenanny XLIV
7 to 10 p.m.; 33 Golden, 33 Golden St., New London.
The Hootenanny will feature an eclectic line-up of singer/songwriters, including Ada Florek, Ben and Nancy Parent, The Pneumatics, and Dogbite. Admission is by donation. For more information, visit hygienic.org/events.
Silkroad Ensemble
7:30 p.m.; Palmer Auditorium, Connecticut College, 270 Mohegan Ave., New London.
Connecticut College will host a performance by Grammy-award winning musical ensemble Silkroad. Tickets are $30; $27 for seniors; $15 for students. For tickets or more information, call 860-439-2787 visit conncoll.edu/arts-culture.
Jan. 27-Feb. 5
“The Normal Heart”
Various times; Barker Playhouse, 400 Benefit St., Providence.
The Players at Barker Playhouse will present the drama “The Normal Heart” by Larry Kramer, directed by Tom Dimaggio. Performances will be held on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. For tickets or more information, visit playersri.org or call 401-273-0590.
Saturday, Jan. 28
Michael Kane
7 p.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
The United Theatre will host an evening with musical artist Michael Kane who will perform, share stories and answer questions from the audience. Guitarist/singer/songwriter Tyler Seton will kick off the show. Tickets are $12. For tickets or more information, visit unitedtheatre.org.
Dudley St. Clair Donnelly talk
1 p.m.; Bill Memorial Library, 240 Monument St., Groton.
Architect Richard Gipstein and historian Barbara Nagy will examine the life and work of Dudley St. Clair Donnelly, a southeastern Connecticut architect who designed many local buildings in the early 20th century. The program is free with registration required. To register, or for more information, call the library at 860-445-0392.
