Thursday, Jan. 13
Thursday Hike: Burlingame North
9 a.m.; Burlingame North, Buckeye Brook Road, Charlestown.
The Westerly Land Trust will host a 3 ½ mile hike, led by Lauren Barber, through the Burlingame North trails, including the Vin Gormley and Schoolhouse, past interesting ruins. Due to hunting season, 200 square inches of fluorescent orange must be worn by hikers. For more information, visit westerlylandtrust.org or email lbarber@westerlylandtrust.org.
Jan. 13-March 1
Skating
Various times; Washington Trust Skating Rink, 61 Main St., Westerly.
The Washington Trust Skating Rink is open for skating. For times and more information, call 401-6377902 or visit oceancommunityymca.org.
Jan. 13-31
Holiday Lights Spectacular
7 to 10 p.m.; Olde Mistick Village, 27 Coogan Blvd., Mystic.
The Holiday Lights Spectacular in Olde Mistick Village features over a half-million lights decorating village square of shops and restaurants. There is no entry fee. For more information, visit oldemistickvillage.com.
Jan. 13-Feb. 13
“Tiny Beautiful Things”
Various times; Trinity Rep, 201 Washington St., Providence.
Trinity Rep will present “Tiny Beautiful Things” based on the book by Cheryl Strayed, adapted for stage by Nia Vardalos, directed by Curt Columbus. For tickets or more information call 401-351-4242 or visit TrinityRep.com.
Friday, Jan. 14
Exhibit opening reception
5 to 8 p.m.; Artists' Cooperative Gallery of Westerly, 14 Railroad Ave., Westerly.
The Artists' Cooperative Gallery of Westerly will hold an opening reception for its exhibit, Culture, Community, Connections, featuring works by pop artist Jillian Lauren. The exhibit will be on display through Sunday, Jan. 30. The gallery is open Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday, 1 to 5 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more information, call 401-596-2221 or visit westerlyarts.com.
Jan. 14,21
Stargazing Nights
7 to 10 p.m.; Frosty Drew Observatory, 61 Park Lane, Charlestown.
Frosty Drew Observatory host stargazing nights on Fridays. The observatory’s astronomers will be on hand with telescopes to view the night sky. There is a $5 suggested donation. Visit frostydrew.org for more information.
Jan. 14-16
Ice in the Village
Various times; Olde Mistick Village, 27 Coogan Blvd., Mystic.
Ice in the Village will feature ice sculptures displayed throughout Olde Mistick Village beginning at 5 p.m. on Friday through Sunday. A live ice sculpture carving demonstration will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. at the gazebo, along with a scavenger hunt. Photos of pets and children in princess and pirate costumes can entered in the #IceInTheVillage online contest. Awards will be announced Sunday evening. For more information, visit oldemistickvillage.com or Facebook/OldeMistickVillage.
“Rent”
Various times; Providence Performing Arts Center, 220 Weybosset St., Providence.
Providence Performing Arts Center will present Jonathan Larson’s Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical “Rent.” For tickets or more information, visit ppacri.org.
Saturday, Jan. 15
Sons of Skynyrd
8 p.m.; Courthouse Center for the Arts, 3481 Kingstown Road, West Kingston.
The Courthouse Center for the Arts will host a performance by Lynyrd Skynyrd tribute band Sons of Skynyrd. Tickets are $25/35. For tickets or more information, visit courthousearts.org or call 401-782-1018.
Sunday, Jan. 16
Story to Screen
10 a.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
The United Theatre Story to Screen monthly series will feature a storytime for children followed by a screening of the movie based on the book. The book for January is “Paddington 2.” Tickets are $8 and include the reading, movie, popcorn, water and granola bar. The Savoy Bookshop will have a display of children’s books for sale. For tickets or more information, visit unitedtheatre.org.
Monday, Jan. 17
New London Community Orchestra
7:30 p.m.; Garde Arts Center, 325 State St., New London.
The New London Community Orchestra, led by Hilarie Clark Moore, will perform a Concert for Healing in tribute to Martin Luther King, Jr. The performance will include audience participation in the singing of We Shall Overcome and Amazing Grace. For more information, visit gardearts.org or call 860-444-7373, ext. 1.
Wednesday, Jan. 19
Casualty of War: Robert Howard, Jr.
6 p.m.; La Grua Center, 32 Water St., Stonington.
La Grua Center’s Military Matters series will host a talk by Robert Howard Jr., Casualty of Death, about his father’s death in the Vietnam War. Howard will reflect on his father's service in Vietnam, and the legacy his death left on a young son. There is a suggested donation $5. For more information, visit lagruacenter.org or call 860-535-2300.
Saturday, Jan. 22
Michelle Fishpaw author signing
2 to 4 p.m.; Savoy Bookshop and Café, 10 Canal St., Westerly.
Savoy Bookshop and Café will host an author signing event with Michelle Fishpaw for the new book, “Claire’s Voice.” The event is free. For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 401-213-3901.
Wilkinson Family Fundraiser
1 to 6 p.m.; Courthouse Center for the Arts, 3481 Kingstown Road, West Kingston.
The Courthouse Center for the Arts will host a fundraiser for Russ and Melissa Wilkinson and family. The event will feature live music, food and raffles. Tickets are $20. For tickets or more information, visit courthousearts.org or call 401-782-1018.
Symphonic Fantasy
7:30 p.m.; Garde Arts Center, 325 State St., New London.
The Eastern Connecticut Symphony Orchestra, with Toshiyuki Shimada, conductor, will present a concert, Symphonic Fantasy, featuring the U.S. premiere of Imitation of Life by Ekaterina Buzovkina and Shostakovich’s Violin Concerto No. 1 with soloist Igor Pikayzen, violin. For tickets or more information, visit gardearts.org or call 860-444-7373, ext. 1.
Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra
8 p.m.; Veterans Memorial Auditorium, 1 Avenue of the Arts, Providence.
The Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra, with Bramwell Tovey, conductor, and Benjamin Beilman, violin, will perform Beethoven No. 5 Symphony, Brahms Violin concerto, and Wagner Prelude to Act I of Die Meistersinger von Nürnberg with students from the Rhode Island Philharmonic Music School. For tickets or more information, visit tickets.riphil.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.