Thursday, Jan. 12
Lauren Sandler author talk
5:30 p.m.; James Merrill Apartment, 107 Water St., Stonington.
The James Merrill House will host an author talk with Lauren Sandler to discuss her book "This Is All I Got: A New Mother's Search for Home." Tickets are $20. For tickets or more information, visit jamesmerrillhouse.org/events.
Exhibit opening reception
5:30 to 7 p.m.; Wheeler Library, 101 Main St., North Stonington.
An opening reception will be held for an exhibit of photography by local artist Bryn Souza. The exhibit, “Shoreline Scenes,” will be on display through Feb. 2. For more information, visit wheelerlibrary.org or call 860-535-0383.
Armando Lucas Correa
5:30 p.m.; Bank Square Books, 53 West Main St., Mystic.
Bank Square Books will host an author talk with Armando Lucas Correa for the book “The Night Travelers.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 860-536-3795.
Jan. 12-March 1
Skating
Various times; Washington Trust Skating Rink, 61 Main St., Westerly.
The Washington Trust Skating Rink is open for free skate. For times and more information, call 401-6377902 or visit oceancommunityymca.org.
Jan. 12-31
Holiday Lights Spectacular
7 to 10 p.m.; Olde Mistick Village, 27 Coogan Blvd., Mystic.
The Holiday Lights Spectacular in Olde Mistick Village features over a half-million lights decorating village square of shops and restaurants. There is no entry fee. For more information, visit oldemistickvillage.com.
Jan. 12-29
"Faith Healer"
Various times; The Gamm Theatre, 1245 Jefferson Blvd., Warwick.
The Gamm Theatre will present the drama “Faith Healer” by Irish playwright Brian Friel, directed by Donna Hughes. For tickets or more information, call 401-723-4266 or visit gammtheatre.org.
Jan. 12-Feb. 12
Queen Margaret
Various times; Trinity Rep, 201 Washington St., Providence.
Trinity Rep will present the drama “Queen Margaret,” drawn from William Shakespeare by Whitney White and directed by Jude Sandy. For tickets or more information, call 401-351-4242 or visit TrinityRep.com.
Friday, Jan. 13
Geoff Kaufman
7:30 p.m.; Unity Hall, 19 Jay St., New London.
Friday Night Folk will host a performance by local singer Geoff Kaufman. Tickets are $20 at the door, $17 in advance and $10 for students and active military with ID. For tickets or more information, call 860-443-0316 or visit fridaynightfolk.org.
Rebel Rebel
8 p.m.; Courthouse Center for the Arts, 3481 Kingstown Road, West Kingston.
The Courthouse Center for the Arts will host a performance by the David Bowie tribute band Rebel Rebel. For tickets or more information, visit courthousearts.org or call 401-782-1018.
Jan. 13, 14
“Chicago: Teen Edition”
Various times; Westerly Middle School, 10 Sandy Hill Road, Westerly.
Theatre Scrapbook will present the musical “Chicago: Teen Edition” with Westerly Schools. Performances will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday and 5 p.m. on Saturday. The show is suitable for general audiences and teenage children. Tickets are $15; $10 for seniors; and $5 for students. For more information, visit theatrescrapbook.com
Saturday, Jan. 14
Providence Improv Guild
7 p.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
United Theatre will host an Improv night with Providence Improv Guild. Tickets are $12. For tickets or more information, visit unitedtheatre.org.
Sunday, Jan. 15
Hanna Gerlach book signing
2 to 4 p.m.; Savoy Bookshop, 10 Canal St., Westerly.
Savoy Bookshop will host a book signing with author Hanna Gerlach for the book “I Am the Earth and the Earth is Me.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 401-213-3901.
Prevailing Winds Woodwind Trio
3 p.m.; Wheeler Library, 101 Main St., North Stonington.
Wheeler Library will host a performance by the Prevailing Winds Woodwind Trio, with Kirk Edwards, clarinet; Martin Piecuch, flute and soprano sax; and Carl Chudy, bassoon. The event is free. For more information, visit wheelerlibrary.org or call 860-535-0383.
U.S. Coast Guard Band
2 p.m.; U.S. Coast Guard Academy, Leamy Concert Hall, 31 Mohegan Ave., New London.
The U.S. Coast Guard Band will host a free concert, “The Promise of Living,” with director Cmdr. Adam Williamson. The program will celebrate great American accomplishment and hope for the new year. Tickets are free and reservations are required for the event. For tickets, visit us-coast-guard-band.ticketleap.com. For more information, visit uscg.mil/band.
Jan. 17-22
“Jagged Little Pill”
Various times; Providence Performing Arts Center, 220 Weybosset St., Providence.
Providence Performing Arts Center will host the Broadway musical “Jagged Little Pill,” directed by Tony Award winner Diane Paulus, based on Alanis Morissette’s music. For tickets or more information, visit ppacri.org or call 401-421-2787.
Wednesday, Jan. 18
Stuart Vyse Steamboat Hotel talk
6 p.m.; Westerly Library, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
The Westerly Library will host a talk by author Stuart Vyse for his book “Stonington’s Steamboat Hotel.” The talk will be followed by a Q&A. Copies of the book will be available for sale. For more information, visit westerlylibrary.org.
History of Slater Museum
6 p.m.; La Grua Center, 32 Water St., Stonington.
La Grua Center will host a talk about the History of the Slater Museum with Dayne Rugh, director of the museum. The talk will cover the history and new direction of the museum located on the campus of Norwich Free Academy. Rugh will share behind-the-scenes photos and history of the development of its collection. There is a suggested donation of $5. For more information, visit LaGruaCenter.org or call 860-535-2300.
Thursday, Jan. 19
Ham Martin author talk
5:30 p.m.; Bank Square Books, 53 West Main St., Mystic.
Bank Square Books will host an author talk with Ham Martin for the book “Tiezzi’s Board.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 860-536-3795.
Celtic folk music for Veterans
6:45 p.m.; Narragansett Towers, 35 Ocean Road, Narragansett.
An evening of Celtic folk music, with performers Mary Pierce, Patrick Mangan and Elias Cardoso will be held at the Narragansett Towers. Tickets are $30. Proceeds from the concert will benefit veterans through The Unquiet Professional and The Travis Mills Foundation. For tickets, visit Eventbrite.com or email info@musicofmarypierce.com.
Jan. 19-Feb. 12
“We’re Gonna Die”
Various times; Wilbury Theatre Group, 475 Valley Street, Providence.
Wilbury Theatre Group will present the Rhode Island premiere of " We’re Gonna Die” by Young Jean Lee and directed by Marcel A. Mascaro. Performances will be held Thursday to Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday at 2 p.m. For tickets or more information, visit thewilburygroup.org or call 401-400-7100, ext. 0.
Friday, Jan. 20
Christopher Faison performance and talk
6 p.m.; La Grua Center, 32 Water St., Stonington.
Broadway star and Norwich native Christopher Faison will perform a cabaret act, including stories and song. There will be a Q&A to follow. Tickets $20 in advance; $25 at the door. For tickets, visit LaGruaCenter.org.
Saturday, Jan. 21
Author talk with Deborah Goodrich Royce
4 p.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
United Theatre will host an author talk with Deborah Goodrich Royce, in conversation with New York Times bestselling-author Luanne Rice for Royce’s new book “Reef Road.” Tickets are $50. All proceeds from ticket and book sales will be donated to the WARM Shelter. Cocktails and hors d’oeuvres will be served. For tickets or more information, visit unitedtheatre.org.
United We Laugh
7 p.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
United Theatre will host a night of stand-up comedy, presented by Tad Flynn. The show will be headlined by Ben Kirschenbaum, featuring acts from Caren Lioce and Mae Planert. For tickets or more information, visit unitedtheatre.org.
Eastern Connecticut Symphony Orchestra
7:30 p.m.; Garde Arts Center, 325 State St., New London.
Eastern Connecticut Symphony Orchestra, in collaboration with New London Big Band, will present a concert of standards including music by Gershwin, Bernstein and Harbison. For tickets or more information, visit gardearts.org or call 860-444-7373, ext. 1.
Changes in Latitude
8 p.m.; Courthouse Center for the Arts, 3481 Kingstown Road, West Kingston.
The Courthouse Center for the Arts will host a performance by the Jimmy Buffet tribute band Changes in Latitude. For tickets or more information, visit courthousearts.org or call 401-782-1018.
Rhode Island Philharmonic
8 p.m.; Veterans Auditorium, One Avenue of the Arts, Providence.
The Rhode Island Philharmonic will present a concert, Romantic Chopin, featuring pianist Sara Davis Buechner. The performance will include works by Debussy, Dvořák and Chopin, conducted by Tania Miller. For tickets or more information, visit tickets.riphil.org/offer or call 401-248-7000.
Sunday, Jan. 22
Philip Martorella and Jack Bullock
8 p.m.; Courthouse Center for the Arts, 3481 Kingstown Road, West Kingston.
The Courthouse Center for the Arts will host a performance by Philip Martorella and Jack Bullock. For tickets or more information, visit courthousearts.org or call 401-782-1018.
