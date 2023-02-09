Thursday, Feb. 9
Artists Supporting Addiction Recovery concert
5 to 9 p.m.; Surf Cantina, 15 Canal St., Westerly.
A group of local artists will hold a fundraiser to benefit The Recovery Residence at Enders Island featuring performances by Sarah Luann Thompson & Big Lux at 8 p.m.; Dan Watson at 5 p.m.; Tony Merando at 6 p.m. and Lucas Neil at 7 p.m. For reservations, call 401-388-8626 or visit resy.com/cities/wst/surf-cantina.
Chocolate Stroll
6 to 9 p.m.; Downtown Westerly-Pawcatuck, Broad, High and Canal Streets.
The Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce annual Chocolate Stroll fundraiser will feature more than 20 locations throughout downtown Westerly-Pawcatuck offering chocolate dishes and drinks. Tickets are $20 each. For tickets or more information, visit oceanchamber.org.
Thursday Hike
10 a.m.; Dr. John Champlin Glacier Park, Tom Harvey Road, Westerly.
The Westerly Land Trust will lead a hike in Dr. John Champlin Glacier Park. The hike features wooded trails with gentle hills and some rocky sections with unique geological features. For more information or to register, visit westerlylandtrust.org or contact hike leader David Prigmore at d.bprigmore@gmail.com.
Feb. 9-March 1
Skating
Various times; Washington Trust Skating Rink, 61 Main St., Westerly.
The Washington Trust Skating Rink is open for free skate. For times and more information, call 401-6377902 or visit oceancommunityymca.org.
Feb. 9-March 30
Wakefield Idol
7 p.m.; Contemporary Theater Company, 327 Main St., Wakefield.
Wakefield Idol is a karaoke-style singing competition held on Thursday nights where 64 local singers compete for a cash prize. In the final rounds as the competition, the audience votes to see who goes on. For tickets or more information, visit contemporarytheatercompany.com or call 401-218-0282.
Feb. 9-19
"Lend Me a Tenor"
Various times; Chestnut Street Playhouse
Chestnut St. Playhouse will present the comedy “Lend Me a Tenor” co-directed by Lucas Pereira and Keri Danner. Performances will be held on Thursdays to Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday at 2 p.m. For tickets or more information, visit chestnutstreetplayhouse.org or call 860-886-2378.
“The Oldest Profession”
Various times; Burbage Theatre Company, 59 Blackstone Ave., Pawtucket.
Burbage Theatre Company will present Paula Vogel’s “The Oldest Profession” directed by Anne Scurria. Performances will be held on Thursday to Saturday at 7:30 p.m.; and on Sunday at 2 p.m. For tickets or more information, visit burbagetheatre.org.
Feb. 9-12
“The Addams Family”
Various times; Arctic Playhouse, 1249 Main St., West Warwick.
The Arctic Playhouse and When I Grow Up Theatre will present the musical comedy, “The Addams Family,” written by Rick Elice and Marshall Brickman, directed by Mya Lemery. Performances will be held Thursday to Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $20; $18 in advance. For tickets or more information, visit thearcticplayhouse.com.
“By the Queen”
Various times; Trinity Rep, 201 Washington St., Providence.
Trinity Rep will present the drama “By the Queen” drawn from William Shakespeare, by Whitney White and directed by Jude Sandy. For tickets or more information, call 401-351-4242 or visit TrinityRep.com.
“We’re Gonna Die”
Various times; Wilbury Theatre Group, 475 Valley Street, Providence.
Wilbury Theatre Group will present the Rhode Island premiere of " We’re Gonna Die” by Young Jean Lee and directed by Marcel A. Mascaro. Performances will be held Thursday to Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday at 2 p.m. For tickets or more information, visit thewilburygroup.org or call 401-400-7100, ext. 0.
Friday, Feb. 10
Valentine Concert
6 p.m.; Cross' Mills Library, 4417 Old Post Road, Charlestown.
Cross' Mills Library will host a Valentine Concert with a performance of folk and jazz by Doc Wood and Friends. The event is free. For more information, visit crossmills.org or call 401-364-6211.
Ronald K Brown/ Evidence, A Dance Company
7:30 p.m.; Palmer Auditorium, Connecticut College, 270 Mohegan Ave., New London.
Connecticut College’s onStage Guest Artist Series will host a performance by Ronald K Brown/ Evidence, A Dance Company. Tickets are $28; $25 for seniors; $14 for students. For tickets or more information, call 860-439-2787 or visit conncoll.edu/arts-culture/performing-arts-at-connecticut-college/onstage-at-connecticut-college/guest-artist-series.
Feb. 10-12
Ice in the Village
Various times; Olde Mistick Village, 27 Coogan Blvd., Mystic.
Ice in the Village will feature ice sculptures displayed throughout Olde Mistick Village beginning at 5 p.m. on Friday. A live ice sculpture carving demonstration will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. at the gazebo, along with a scavenger hunt. Photos of pets and children in princess and pirate costumes can entered in the #IceInTheVillage online contest. Awards will be announced Sunday evening. For more information, visit oldemistickvillage.com or Facebook/OldeMistickVillage.
Saturday, Feb. 11
Providence Improv Guild
7 p.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
United Theatre will host an Improv night with Providence Improv Guild. Tickets are $13. For tickets or more information, visit unitedtheatre.org.
Dante Society: The Voices of Italy
1 p.m.; Westerly Library, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
The Dante Society of Westerly will host a talk by Alfred Crudale, a professor of Italian at U.R.I., on The Voices of Italy. The talk is free. For more information, visit dantesocietywesterly.org.
Music Matters: Terzetto
5 p.m.; La Grua Center, 32 Water St., Stonington.
La Grua Center’s Music Matters Series will celebrate Carnival with a performance by Terzetto. The band, featuring Claudio Ragazzi, guitar; Cameron Sawzin, violoncello; and Nando Michelin, piano, will perform works by composer from around the world. Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the door. For tickets or more information, visit LaGruaCenter.org or call 860-535-2300.
Indigo Dye open house
11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Stephen Main Homestead, 1 Wyassup Road, North Stonington.
The North Stonington Historical Society will hold an open house to celebrate the Indigo Dye that once made North Stonington famous. The society’s Horace Babcock Dye House is where nine variations of blue were created. For more information, visit northstoningtonhistorical.org.
Celebration of Black History Month
10 a.m. to noon; Various locations, Mystic.
Greater Mystic Chamber of Commerce and Mystic & Noank Library will celebrate Black History Month with beginning at the Mystic Flag Pole and Anchor on East Main St., with Nekita Waller singing Lift Every Voice and Sing. The program will continue indoors at the Union Baptist Church, 119 High St., for a program hosted by Kevin Booker, Jr. featuring short inspirational readings by members of the community, including Won-Ldy Paye and Matt Dean.
Feb. 11,12
Newport String Quartet
Various times; Various locations
The Newport String Quartet will present two performances featuring works by Joseph Bologne, Clarice Assad and Felix Mendelssohn. On Saturday, Feb. 11, at 3 p.m., the quartet will perform at Trinity Episcopal Church, 1 Queen Anne Square, Newport. On Sunday, Feb. 12, at 2 p.m., the quartet will perform at Jamestown Art Center, 18 Valley St, Jamestown. For tickets or more information, visit newportstringproject.org.
Feb. 11-April 1
“Whodunit?”
7 p.m.; Contemporary Theater Company, 327 Main St., Wakefield.
Contemporary Theater Company will present an improvised murder mystery, “Whodunit,” set during the French Revolution. Performances will be held on Saturdays. For more information, or for tickets, visit contemporarytheatercompany.com.
Sunday, Feb. 12
U.S. Coast Guard Band concert
Leamy Concert Hall, U.S. Coast Guard Academy, 15 Mohegan Ave., New London.
The U.S. Coast Guard Band will host a free concert, “Song and Dance.” Admission is free. For more information, visit us-coast-guard-band.com. For more information, visit uscg.mil/band.
Music at the Farm
2 p.m.; Grace Note Farm, 969 Jackson Schoolhouse Road, Pascoag.
Grace Note Farm will host a Valentine’s program with performances by flutist Virginia Sindelar and pianist Elias Dagher. They will perform music by Martinu, Mozart, Roussel, Vivaldi, Massiaen and Mouquet. Call 401-567-0354 or email virginiasindelar@gmail.com for reservations.
Monday, Feb. 13
Ravi Shankar author talk
6 p.m.; Mystic & Noank Library, 40 Library St., Mystic.
Mystic & Noank Library will host an author talk with Pushcart prize-winning poet and Tufts professor Ravi Shankar to discuss his experience with the American criminal justice system and his memoir “Correctional.” Books will be available for purchase and signing. Registration is required. To register or for more information, call 860-536-7721 or visit mysticnoanklibrary.org.
Thursday, Feb. 16
Marek Sarba in conversation
6:30 p.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
The United Theatre will host a conversation with artist Mark Sarba with Russell Jinishian about the voyage of the Titanic, its passengers, and Sarba’s painting remembering those who perished. Tickets are $5. For tickets or more information, visit unitedtheatre.org.
Thursday Hike
10 a.m.; Riverwood Preserve, 5 Boy Scout Drive, Westerly.
Westerly Land Trust will lead a 3-mile hike through Riverwood Preserve. The start and finish are on very flat and easy terrain, but in the middle of the hike, there will be rocky ascents and descents in order to see the best views in the preserve. To register, contact hike leader Jeff Walker at Jeffrey.walker@cox.net.
Archaeological talk
7 p.m.; South Kingstown High School, 215 Columbia St., Wakefield.
The Town of South Kingstown 300th Anniversary Speaker Series will host a talk by Jay Waller, Archaeological Examples of Narragansett Indian and Native American Life. The lecture is free; refreshments provided. For more information, visit southkingstownri.com/sk300.
Friday, Feb. 17
Newport Classical
7:30 p.m.; Recital Hall at Emmanuel Church, 42 Dearborn St., Newport.
Newport Classical will host a performance with pianist Gabriela Martinez featuring works by Rachmaninoff and Beethoven. For tickets or more information, visit newportclassical.org or call 401-846-1133.
Saturday, Feb. 18
Eastern Connecticut Symphony Orchestra
7:30 p.m.; Garde Arts Center, 325 State St., New London.
Eastern Connecticut Symphony Orchestra will perform a concert of works by Mozart, Kodály, Vaughn Williams, and Rachmaninoff. Soloists will include pianist Vyacheslav Gryaznov. For tickets or more information, visit gardearts.org or call 860-444-7373, ext. 1.
Feb. 18-20
Wintertide
10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Mystic Seaport Museum, 27 Coogan Blvd., Mystic.
Mystic Seaport Museum will celebrate the outdoors during Wintertide with activities for the whole family. Featured activities ice sculpture demonstrations, a four reindeer; working winter dogs, games, crafts, food and live music. For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit mysticseaport.org/wintertide.
