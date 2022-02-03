Thursday, Feb. 3
Thursday Snowshoe Hike
10 a.m.; Barlow Nature Preserve, 449 Westerly-Bradford Road, Westerly.
The Westerly Land Trust will lead a snowshoe hike through Barlow Nature Preserve. For more information, visit westerlylandtrust.org or contact hike leader David Prigmore at d.bprigmore@gmail.com.
Keb’ Mo’
8 p.m.; Greenwich Odeum, 59 Main St., East Greenwich.
Greenwich Odeum will host a performance by Grammy award winning Blues artist Keb’ Mo’ with guests The Brother Brothers. For tickets or more information, visit greenwichodeum.com or call 401-885-4000.
Feb.3-March 1
Skating
Various times; Washington Trust Skating Rink, 61 Main St., Westerly.
The Washington Trust Skating Rink is open for skating. For times and more information, call 401-6377902 or visit oceancommunityymca.org.
Feb. 3-20
“Octoroon”
Various times; The Gamm Theatre, 1245 Jefferson Blvd., Warwick.
The Gamm Theatre will present Branden Jacobs-Jenkins’ drama “Octoroon.” Performances will be held Tuesday to Friday at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday at 2 p.m. For tickets or more information, visit gammtheatre.org.
Feb. 3-13
“Tiny Beautiful Things”
Various times; Trinity Rep, 201 Washington St., Providence.
Trinity Rep will present “Tiny Beautiful Things” based on the book by Cheryl Strayed, adapted for stage by Nia Vardalos, directed by Curt Columbus. For tickets or more information call 401-351-4242 or visit TrinityRep.com.
Feb. 3-5
“The Floating World”
7:30 p.m.; Wilbury Theatre Group, WaterFire Arts Center, 475 Valley St., Providence.
Wilbury Theatre Group will present the world-premiere of resident artist Andy Russ’ “The Floating World.” Performances will be held Thursday through Sunday. For tickets or more information, visit thewilburygroup.org.
Friday, Feb. 4
Exhibit opening reception
5 to 8 p.m.; Artists' Cooperative Gallery of Westerly, 14 Railroad Ave., Westerly.
The Artists' Cooperative Gallery of Westerly will hold an opening reception for its exhibit, Environment – Between Sea & Sky with featured artists John Craig and Janet Maher. The exhibit will be on display through Sunday, Feb. 27. The gallery is open Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday, 1 to 5 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more information, call 401-596-2221 or visit westerlyarts.com.
Aloha Luau fundraiser
6:30 to 9:30 p.m.; Windjammer Surf Bar; 321 Atlantic Ave., Misquamicut.
The annual Misquamicut Business Association’s Aloha Luau will feature food, music, raffle and a silent auction. Proceeds will benefit beach area events and cleanup. For more information or tickets, visit misquamicut.org/events.
Stargazing Nights
7 to 10 p.m.; Frosty Drew Observatory, 61 Park Lane, Charlestown.
Frosty Drew Observatory host stargazing nights on Fridays. The observatory’s astronomers will be on hand with telescopes to view the night sky. There is a $5 suggested donation. Visit frostydrew.org for more information.
Nina Simone tribute
8 p.m.; Norwich Arts Center, 62 Broadway, Norwich
Norwich Arts Center’s will host a tribute to Nina Simone with Kyndra Joi and Miss Lottie’s Café Band. Tickets are $22, $20 for seniors/military/students, and $18 for members. For more information, visit norwicharts.org/events.
Feb. 4-6
“Ripcord”
Various times; The Barker Playhouse, 400 Benefit St., Providence.
The Players at Barker will present David Lindsay-Abaire’s comedy “Ripcord,” directed by Karen Besson. Performances will be held on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $25; $15 for students with ID. For tickets visit playersri.org, email us at players1909@gmail.com, or call 401-273-0590.
February 4-27
Venture Smith exhibit
Various times; Lighthouse Museum, 7 Water St., Stonington.
The Stonington Historical Society’s new, permanent exhibition about Venture Smith and slavery in Stonington, "My Freedom is a Privilege that Nothing Else Can Equal,” will be on display at the Lighthouse Museum. The museum will offer free admission on Thursday, 1 to 8 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Sunday, 2 to 5 p.m. For more information, visit stoningtonhistory.org.
Saturday, Feb. 5
Opening Reception
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Hera Gallery, 10 High Street, Wakefield
Hera Gallery will host an opening reception for the 30th Biennial Children’s Exhibition which features works by artists in grade K to eight throughout the state, including Westerly Middle School. For more information, visit heragallery.org or call 401-789-1488.
Dean Ford and the Beautiful Ones
8 p.m.; Courthouse Center for the Arts, 3481 Kingstown Road, West Kingston.
The Courthouse Center for the Arts will host a performance by Prince tribute band, Dean Ford and the Beautiful Ones. Tickets are $30. For tickets or more information, visit courthousearts.org or call 401-782-1018.
Todd Barry
8 p.m.; Greenwich Odeum, 59 Main St., East Greenwich.
Greenwich Odeum will host a performance stand-up comedian Todd Barry. For tickets or more information, visit greenwichodeum.com or call 401-885-4000.
Bee Gees Gold
3 and 8 p.m.; The Katharine Hepburn Cultural Arts Center, 300 Main St., Old Saybrook.
The Katharine Hepburn Cultural Arts Center will host a performance by Bee Gees tribute band, Bee Gees Gold. For tickets or more information, visit katharinehepburntheater.org or call 860-510-0453.
Feb. 5-20
Goldilocks and the Three Bears
Various times; Festival Ballet Providence, 825 Hope St., Providence.
Festival Ballet Providence will present Goldilocks and the Three Bears, choreographed by prima ballerina, Nadia Yanowsky. Performances will be held on Saturdays and Sundays. For tickets or more information, visit festivalballetprovidence.org.
Sunday, Feb. 6
New England Winter Blues Tour
7 p.m.; Knickerbocker Music Center, 35 Railroad Ave., Westerly.
The Knickerbocker Music Center will host the New England Winter Blues Tour featuring Luther “Guitar Junior” Johnson, Curtis Salgado, Sonya Rae Taylor and The Wicked Lo-Down. Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the door. For tickets or more information, visit knickmusic.com.
Wednesday, Feb. 9
Hannah Gant talk
6 p.m.; La Grua Center, 32 Water St., Stonington.
La Grua Center’s Food, Fitness & Fun Series will host a talk by Hannah Gant, owner-operator of RD86 Space in New London. She will share her experience navigating the pandemic, while also discussing the origin and evolution of restaurants to illuminate the important role they can play to revitalize places. There is a suggested donation of $5 at the door. For more information, visit LaGruaCenter.org or call 860-535-2300.
Thursday, Feb. 10
Thursday Hike
10 a.m.; Woody Hill Management Area, 286 Woody Hill Road, Westerly.
The Westerly Land Trust will lead a hike through Woody Hill Management Area. The easy hike will start on the Fallon trail and pass an old cemetery and the Shelter Harbor Golf Club onto the No Name trail to an old house foundation. For more information, visit westerlylandtrust.org or contact hike leader Liz Anderson at newlondonliz@msn.com or Sally Hanson at 401-932-5295.
Jane Yolen storytime
6 p.m.; Bank Square Books, 53 West Main St., Mystic.
Bank Square Books will host a birthday party for children’s author Jane Yolen including storytime with the author. For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 860-536-3795.
Friday, Feb. 11
Stephane Wrembel
7 p.m.; Knickerbocker Music Center, 35 Railroad Ave., Westerly.
The Knickerbocker Music Center will host a performance by jazz guitarist Stephane Wrembel. Tickets are $25. For tickets or more information, visit knickmusic.com.
Draw the Line
8 p.m.; Courthouse Center for the Arts, 3481 Kingstown Road, West Kingston.
The Courthouse Center for the Arts will host a performance by Aerosmith tribute band, Draw the Line. Tickets are $27 to $33. For tickets or more information, visit courthousearts.org or call 401-782-1018.
Saturday, Feb. 12
Souper Bowl Hike
10:30 a.m.; Wahaneeta Preserve, 118 Moorehouse Road, Westerly.
The Westerly Land Trust will lead a hike at Wahaneeta Preserve followed by a bowl of soup with fellow hikers. Cost is $10; free for members of the land trust. For more information or to reserve a spot, contact lbarber@westerlylandtrust.org.
The Hope Valley Volunteers
5 p.m.; La Grua Center, 32 Water St., Stonington.
La Grua Center’s Music Matters Series will host a performance by the bluegrass group The Hope Valley Volunteers. The group includes Mike Boulay, guitar, mandolin, vocals; Joe Giard, mandolin, guitar, vocals; Tom Pritchard, fiddle, mandolin, vocals; Jesse Burdick, banjo, vocals; and Jeff Horton, bass, vocals. Tickets are $20. For more information, visit LaGruaCenter.org or call 860-535-2300.
Andrea Steele author signing
1 to 3 p.m.; Bank Square Books, 53 West Main St., Mystic.
Bank Square Books will host an author signing with Andrea Steele for the book “Zen: The Anatomy of the Perfect Crime.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 860-536-3795.
Souper Bowl Saturday
5 to 7 p.m.; Groton Senior Center, 102 Newtown Road, Groton.
The Groton Senior Center, Thrive 55+ Living Center, will hold a community fundraiser, Super Bowl Saturday, featuring soup samples from area restaurants. Tickets are $10 in advance or $12 at the door. Proceeds will benefit the center program and services for community seniors. For more information, call 860-441-6785.
24-Hour Play Festival
8 p.m. Contemporary Theater Company, 327 Main St., Wakefield.
Contemporary Theater Company's 24-Hour Play Festival is a whole show written, rehearsed, and performed in a single day. The resulting five plays will be performed for the audience. Tickets are $30, $10 for ages 25 and under; or pay what you can. For tickets or more information, visit Contemporarytheatercompany. com or call 401-218-0282.
Scheherazade
8 p.m.; Veterans Memorial Auditorium, One Avenue of the Arts Providence.
The Rhode Island Philharmonic will present Rimsky-Korsakov Scheherazade with Lina Gonzalez-Granados, conductor. The concert will also feature Barber Cello Concerto with Oliver Herbert, cello. For more information or for tickets, visit tickets.riphil.org or call 401- 248-7000.
Sunday, Feb. 13
Jayne Pillemer author signing
1 to 3 p.m.; Bank Square Books, 53 West Main St., Mystic.
Bank Square Books will host an author signing with Andrea Steele for the book “Still Mine.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 860-536-3795.
Valentine’s Soiree
2 and 3:30 p.m.; Custom House Maritime Museum, 150 Bank St., New London.
The New London Maritime Society will host Valentine’s Soirees featuring jazz vocalist Lisa Marien with Bill 'Fox' Mills on guitar. Concerts will be held at 2 and 3:30 p.m. Tickets are $40, $35 for New London Maritime Society members and $25 for youth ages 7 to 18. To purchase tickets, visit chsoiree.bpt.me. For more information, visit nlmaritimesociety.org.
Music at the Farm
2 p.m.; Grace Note Farm, 969 Jackson Schoolhouse Road, Pascoag.
Grace Note Farm will host a Valentine’s program with performances by pianist Elias Dagher and mezzo soprano Pauline Tan. They will perform Poulenc, Handel, Ravel, Couperin, Mozart and American Songs by Johnny Mercer. Call 401-567-0354 or email virginiasindelar@gmail.com for reservations.
