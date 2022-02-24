Thursday, Feb. 24
Thursday Hike
10 a.m.; Sheets Preserve, Stonington.
The Westerly Land Trust will lead a hike through Avalonia Land Conservancy property, Sheets Preserve. Due to limited parking, the group will meet at the Park-n-ride on Route 3, exit 1 off Rte. 95 and carpool. For more information, visit westerlylandtrust.org or contact hike leader Carl Tjerandsen at ctjerandsen@gmail.com.
Thomas Bardenwerper author talk
6 p.m.; Bank Square Books, 53 West Main St., Mystic.
Bank Square Books will host an author talk and Q&A with Thomas Bardenwerper for the book “Mona Passage.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 860-536-3795.
February 24-27
Venture Smith exhibit
Various times; Lighthouse Museum, 7 Water St., Stonington.
The Stonington Historical Society’s new, permanent exhibition about Venture Smith and slavery in Stonington, "My Freedom is a Privilege that Nothing Else Can Equal,” will be on display at the Lighthouse Museum. The museum will offer free admission on Thursday, 1 to 8 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Sunday, 2 to 5 p.m. For more information, visit stoningtonhistory.org.
Feb. 24-March 1
Skating
Various times; Washington Trust Skating Rink, 61 Main St., Westerly.
The Washington Trust Skating Rink is open for skating. For times and more information, call 401-6377902 or visit oceancommunityymca.org.
Feb. 24-27
"Twelve Angry Jurors"
Various times; Chestnut Street Playhouse, 24 Chestnut St., Norwich.
Chestnut Street Playhouse will present "Twelve Angry Jurors" by Reginald Rose, directed by Eugene J. Celico. Performances will be held on Thursday to Saturday at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday at 2 p.m. The show is not appropriate for children under sixteen. For tickets and more information, visit chestnutstreetplayhouse.org.
“Exit Laughing”
Various times; Arctic Playhouse, 1249 Main St., West Warwick.
The Arctic Playhouse will present an adult-themed, two-act play by Paul Elliott “Exit Laughing,” directed by Richard Johnson.Performances will be held on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday at 2 p.m. For tickets or more information, visit thearcticplayhouse.com.
Feb. 25-27
“A Tree Falls in Brookline”
Various times; Jenks Auditorium, 350 Division St., Pawtucket.
The Community Players will present David W. Christner’s comedy “A Tree Falls in Brookline,” directed by Richard Griffin. Performances will be held on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $18, $12 for students with ID. For tickets or more information, visit thecommunityplayers.org or call 401-726-6860.
Saturday, Feb. 26
Athos (Dean) Macris and Timothy Mazza book signing
1 to 3 p.m.; Bank Square Books, 53 West Main St., Mystic.
Bank Square Books will host a book signing with authors Athos (Dean) Macris and Timothy Mazza for the book “Moral Revenge.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 860-536-3795.
Changes in Latitude
8 p.m.; Courthouse Center for the Arts, 3481 Kingstown Road, West Kingston.
The Courthouse Center for the Arts will host a performance by Jimmy Buffet tribute band, Changes in Latitude. For tickets or more information, visit courthousearts.org or call 401-782-1018.
Feb. 26-April 9
“Whodunit?” Murder Mystery
7 p.m.; Contemporary Theater Company, 327 Main St., Wakefield.
Contemporary Theater Company will present an improvised murder mystery, “Whodunit,” based on classic mysteries. Performances will be held on Saturdays. Tickets are ‘choose your own price.’ For more information or for tickets, visit contemporarytheatercompany.com.
Tuesday, March 1
Looking at Art
5:30 p.m.; Mystic Museum of Art, 9 Water St., Mystic.
The Mystic Museum of Art will host a discussion, led by V. Susan Fisher, executive director and curator of the museum, about the art of Paul Lowell White and Beatrice Lavis Cuming. Cost is $10, free for members. For more information or to make a reservation, visit mysticmuseumofart.org.
Thursday, March 3
Opening Reception
7 to 9 p.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
An opening reception will be held for an exhibit, The Journey to 65, by master printmaker Donna Frustere. The exhibit will be on display through Sunday, April 17. For more information, visit unitedtheatre.org.
Thursday Hike
10 a.m.; Grills Preserve, 198 Bowling Lane, Bradford.
The Westerly Land Trust will lead a hike through Grills Preserve. The 500-acre preserve is over primarily flat terrain often along the Pawcatuck River on clear, wide trails. For more information, visit westerlylandtrust.org or contact hike leader Sheila Beattie at stb@threeblackdogs.com.
Paul Dunion author talk
6 p.m.; Bank Square Books, 53 West Main St., Mystic.
Bank Square Books will host an author talk and Q&A with Paul Dunion for the book “Wisdom: Apprenticing to the Unknown and Befriending Fate.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 860-536-3795.
March 3-13
“Twelfth Night”
Various times; Robert E. Will Theatre, University of R. I. Fine Arts Center, 105 Upper College Road, Kingston.
The University of R.I. Theatre Department will present Shakespeare’s comedy “Twelfth Night,” directed by Tyler Dobrowsky. Performances will be held on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $20; $15 for seniors and university students, faculty and staff. Tickets can be purchased at the box office in the Fine Arts Center or by calling 401-874-5843. For more information, visit web.uri.edu/theatre/current-season.
Friday, March 4
Exhibit opening reception
5 to 8 p.m.; Artists' Cooperative Gallery of Westerly, 14 Railroad Ave., Westerly.
The Artists' Cooperative Gallery of Westerly will hold an opening reception for its exhibit, History Surrounding Us, featuring over 40 member artists Helen Roy and Aileen Quinn. The exhibit will be on display Wednesday, March 2, through Sunday, March 27. The gallery is open Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday, 1 to 5 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more information, call 401-596-2221 or visit westerlyarts.com.
Opening reception
5 to 7 p.m.; La Grua Center, 32 Water St., Stonington.
La Grua Center will host an opening reception for an exhibit of works by local high school artists, including students from Westerly, Stonington, Groton and Ledyard high schools. There is a suggested donation of $5. The exhibit will be on display through March 27. The gallery is open Wednesday, Friday and Sunday, 1 to 4 p.m. For more information, visit lagruacenter.org or call 860-535-2300.
Trinity
8 p.m.; Courthouse Center for the Arts, 3481 Kingstown Road, West Kingston.
The Courthouse Center for the Arts will host a performance by Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young tribute band, Trinity. For tickets or more information, visit courthousearts.org or call 401-782-1018.
Saturday, March 5
Soup-A-Thon
4:30 to 6:30 p.m.; United Church of Stonington, 67 Main St, Stonington.
United Church of Stonington will hold its monthly Soup-A-Thon fundraiser. An assortment of soups available for take-out only. Cost is $10 and includes two containers of soup and one dessert. The church will be collecting non-perishable food items for the Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center during the event. For more information, visit unitedchurchofstonington.org/giving.
Opening Reception
6 to 8 p.m.; Hera Gallery, 10 High St., Wakefield.
An opening reception will be held for the exhibit Where We Are, a member exhibition taking stock of the gallery’s 48th year. In addition to the exhibit, exhibiting artists will have small works for sale. The exhibit will be on display through Friday, April 1. The gallery is open Wednesday to Friday, 1 to 5 p.m.; and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, visit heragallery.org.
Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival
7:30 p.m.; Garde Arts Center, 325 State St., New London.
Garde Arts Center will host a showing of films from the 45th annual Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival. Tickets are $20-35. For tickets or more information, visit gardearts.org or call 860-444-7373, ext. 1.
Sunday, March 6
Winter Concert
3 p.m.; St. Peter’s by-the-Sea-Episcopal Church, 72 Central St., Narragansett.
The Narragansett Bay Symphony Community Orchestra, with music director, Kristo Kondakçi, will present its Winter Concert featuring Johannes Brahms Double Concerto, featuring Sophia Szokolay, violin, and Alan Toda Ambara, violoncello. Admission is free, with donations appreciated; donations of non-perishable food items will also be collected for the church’s Community Market. For more information, visit NABSCO.org/events or call 401-274-4578.
