Thursday, Feb. 23
An Evening of Poetry
5:30 p.m.; Bank Square Books, 53 West Main St., Mystic.
Bank Square Books will host an Evening of Poetry with authors Catherine DeNunzio, Caitlin Blackburn, and Nancy Manning. For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 860-536-3795.
Feb. 23-March 1
Skating
Various times; Washington Trust Skating Rink, 61 Main St., Westerly.
The Washington Trust Skating Rink is open for free skate. For times and more information, call 401-6377902 or visit oceancommunityymca.org.
Feb. 23-March 5
Kojicon
Various times; Yellow Farmhouse Education Center, 389 North Main St., North Stonington.
The Yellow Farmhouse Education Center will host the third annual Kojicon, an interactive conference connecting people with experts in the field of Koji, an edible mold. There will be live-streamed conversations, demonstrations, and networking opportunities. To register or for more information, visit kojicon.org.
Feb. 23-March 30
Wakefield Idol
7 p.m.; Contemporary Theater Company, 327 Main St., Wakefield.
Wakefield Idol is a karaoke-style singing competition held on Thursday nights where 64 local singers compete for a cash prize. In the final rounds as the competition, the audience votes to see who goes on. For tickets or more information, visit contemporarytheatercompany.com or call 401-218-0282.
Friday, Feb. 24
Rotary Club Rum Tasting
5 p.m.; Engine Room, 14 Holmes St., Mystic.
The Rotary Club of Mystic will hold a rum tasting and talk with The Real McCoy rum experts. Cost is $20. Proceeds benefit Rotary club projects. For more information, visit facebook.com/MysticRotary.
Tom DiMenna
7:30 p.m.; Courthouse Center for the Arts, 3481 Kingstown Road, West Kingston.
The Courthouse Center for the Arts will host a performance of Gordon Lightfoot songs by Tom DiMenna. For tickets or more information, visit courthousearts.org or call 401-782-1018.
Saturday, Feb. 25
Black & White Ball fundraiser
8 p.m.; Ocean House, 1 Bluff Ave., Watch Hill.
The Ocean House will host a Black & White Ball, United for the Arts, to raise funds for the Chorus of Westerly, Salt Marsh Opera and The United Theatre. Tickets are $200. For tickets or more information, visit unitedtheatre.org or call 860-535-3456.
Mozart for Munchkins
10:30 a.m.; La Grua Center, 32 Water St., Stonington.
La Grua Center will host a program, Mozart for Munchkins, led by Alphonso Horne. The interactive program features jazz favorites and tunes to get everyone moving and ends with an instrument petting zoo for children to meet the instruments up close. Tickets are $5; free for children under age 5. For tickets or more information, visit lagruacenter.org or call 860-535-2300.
Blizzard of Oz
8 p.m.; Courthouse Center for the Arts, 3481 Kingstown Road, West Kingston.
The Courthouse Center for the Arts will host a performance by Ozzy Osbourne tribute band Blizzard of Oz. For tickets or more information, visit courthousearts.org or call 401-782-1018.
Rhode Island Philharmonic
8 p.m.; Veterans Auditorium, One Avenue of the Arts, Providence.
The Rhode Island Philharmonic will present a concert, Tchaikovsky violin concerto, featuring violinist Maria Ioudenitch. The performance will also include works by Bacewicz and Sibelius, conducted by Ruth Reinhardt. For tickets or more information, visit tickets.riphil.org/offer or call 401-248-7000.
Jeff Dunham
5 p.m.; Amica Mutual Pavilion, One LaSalle Square, Providence.
Comedian Jeff Dunham will perform. Tickets are available at jeffdunham.com or by calling 401-331-6700. A portion of every ticket sold is donated to charities through the Jeff Dunham Family Fund.
Feb. 25-April 1
“Whodunit?”
7 p.m.; Contemporary Theater Company, 327 Main St., Wakefield.
Contemporary Theater Company will present an improvised murder mystery, “Whodunit,” set during the French Revolution. Performances will be held on Saturdays. For more information, or for tickets, visit contemporarytheatercompany.com.
Feb. 25-March 5
“By the Way, Meet Vera Stark”
Various times; University of Rhode Island Fine Arts Center, 105 Upper College Road, Kingston.
The University of Rhode Island’s Theatre Department will present “By the Way, Meet Vera Stark,” a satire by Lynn Nottage. Performances will be held Wednesday to Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday at 2 p.m. For tickets or more information, visit web.uri.edu/theatre/current-season.
Feb. 25,26
“Exodus”
Various times; Mixed Magic Theatre, 560 Mineral Spring Ave., Pawtucket.
Mixed Magic Theatre will present “Exodus,” a musical journey celebrating the protests and music of the African diaspora, directed by Kim Pitts-Wiley. Performances will be held on Saturday at 2 and 7 p.m., and on Sunday at 3 p.m. For tickets or more information, visit mixedmagictheatre.org/upcoming-events.
Sunday, Feb. 26
Narragansett Bay Chorus show
2 p.m.; Dunn’s Corners Community Church, 221 Post Road, Westerly.
Dunn’s Corners Community Church will host an a cappella performance by the Narragansett Bay Chorus to raise funds for South County Habitat for Humanity. There will be a free will offering collected. For more information, call 401-322-0655 or visit dunnscornerschurch.org.
Feb 27-March 27
Lenten Luncheons
Calvary Church, 27 Church St., Stonington.
The Episcopal Church Women of Calvary Church will host its 58th annual Lenten Luncheons on Mondays on a take-out basis only. Meals can be ordered at the church and delivered carside by a runner; or meals can be ordered ahead by calling Lucia at 860-912-4144 and delivered to the courtyard to be picked up outside the parish hall.
Tuesday, Feb. 28
“Little Richard: I Am Everything”
6 p.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
The Newport Film Festival and the United Theatre will screen the film “Little Richard: I Am Everything,” with a reception with a cash bar prior to the film. Tickets are $15. For tickets or more information, visit unitedtheatre.org.
Cabaret Club
7:30 p.m.; Arctic Playhouse, 1249 Main St., West Warwick.
The Arctic Playhouse will present “P.S. I Love You featuring Kelley Lennon, as part of its Cabaret Club series. Tickets are $20. For tickets or more information, visit thearcticplayhouse.com.
Wednesday, March 1
Mark Charles author talk
6 p.m.; Christ Church, 7 Elm St., Westerly.
The Westerly Area Peace and Justice Group will host a talk by Mark Charles, author of "Unsettling Truths." A light supper of soup, salad and bread will be served prior to the talk.
Thursday, March 2
Watchhouse
8 p.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
Westerly Sound will sponsor a performance by Americana folk duo Watchhouse, featuring songwriter Andrew Marlin on vocals, mandolin, guitar and banjo; and Emily Frantz on vocals, violin and guitar. Jordan Tice will open the show. For tickets or more information, visit unitedtheatre.org.
March 2-26
“Bad Jews”
Various times; The Gamm Theatre, 1245 Jefferson Blvd., Warwick.
The Gamm Theatre will present the savage comedy “Bad Jews” written by Joshua Harmon and directed by Tony Estrella. For tickets or more information, visit gammtheatre.org/badjews or call 401-723-4266.
Friday, March 3
Exhibit opening reception
5 to 8 p.m.; Artists' Cooperative Gallery of Westerly, 14 Railroad Ave., Westerly.
The Artists' Cooperative Gallery of Westerly will hold an opening reception for its exhibit, From Nothing to Something – The Creative Process. The exhibit will be on display through Sunday, March 26. The gallery is open Wednesday, to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday, 1 to 5 p.m. For more information, call 401-596-2221 or visit westerlyarts.com.
Armory Dance
7 to 10 p.m.; Westerly Armory, 41 Railroad Ave., Westerly.
Westerly Line Dancing will host a dance with line dancing, freestyle and East Coast Swing. Beer, wine and snacks available. Cost is $10. For more information or song requests, email westerlylinedancing@gmail.com
Exhibit opening reception
5 to 7 p.m.; La Grua Center, 32 Water St., Stonington.
La Grua Center will host an opening reception for the Emerging Artists Show, featuring the work of students in area high schools. The exhibit will be on display through March 26. Gallery hours are Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday afternoons 1 to 4 p.m. or by appointment. There is a suggested donation of $5. For more information, visit lagruacenter.org or call 860-535-2300.
Saturday, March 4
Jason Savio book signing
1 to 3 p.m.; Bank Square Books, 53 West Main St., Mystic.
Bank Square Books will host a book signing with author Jason Savio for the book “Artie’s Bark.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 860-536-3795.
A Witness to History
10 a.m.; Kingston Congregational Church, 2610 Kingstown Road, Kingston.
The Witness Stones Project will host a talk about A Witness to History: the Business to Slavery in Rhode Island with Christy Clark-Pujara, author of “Dark Work: the Business of Slavery in Rhode Island” and Dennis Culliton, founder and executive director of The Witness Stones Project. The event is free. For more information, visit kingcongchurch.org/witness-stones-project.
Monday, March 6
The Wood Brothers
8 p.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
The United Theatre will host a performance by soulful folk group The Wood Brothers, featuring Chris and Oliver Wood and drummer Jano Rox. Michaela Anne will open the show. For tickets or more information, visit unitedtheatre.org.
