Thursday, Feb. 2
Paul Dunion author talk
6 p.m.; Bank Square Books, 53 West Main St., Mystic.
Bank Square Books will host an author talk with Dunion for the book “My Days with Emma: A Soulful Path to Elderhood.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 860-536-3795.
Feb. 2-March 1
Skating
Various times; Washington Trust Skating Rink, 61 Main St., Westerly.
The Washington Trust Skating Rink is open for free skate. For times and more information, call 401-6377902 or visit oceancommunityymca.org.
Feb. 2-March 30
Wakefield Idol
7 p.m.; Contemporary Theater Company, 327 Main St., Wakefield.
Wakefield Idol is a karaoke-style singing competition held on Thursday nights where 64 local singers compete for a cash prize. In the final rounds as the competition, the audience votes to see who goes on. For tickets or more information, visit contemporarytheatercompany.com or call 401-218-0282.
Feb. 2-19
“The Oldest Profession”
Various times; Burbage Theatre Company, 59 Blackstone Ave., Pawtucket.
Burbage Theatre Company will present Paula Vogel’s “The Oldest Profession” directed by Anne Scurria. Performances will be held on Thursday to Saturday at 7:30 p.m.; and on Sunday at 2 p.m. For tickets or more information, visit burbagetheatre.org.
Feb. 2-12
“The Addams Family”
Various times; Arctic Playhouse, 1249 Main St., West Warwick.
The Arctic Playhouse and When I Grow Up Theatre will present the musical comedy, “The Addams Family,” written by Rick Elice and Marshall Brickman, directed by Mya Lemery. Performances will be held Thursday to Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $20; $18 in advance. For tickets or more information, visit thearcticplayhouse.com.
“By the Queen”
Various times; Trinity Rep, 201 Washington St., Providence.
Trinity Rep will present the drama “By the Queen” drawn from William Shakespeare, by Whitney White and directed by Jude Sandy. For tickets or more information, call 401-351-4242 or visit TrinityRep.com.
“We’re Gonna Die”
Various times; Wilbury Theatre Group, 475 Valley Street, Providence.
Wilbury Theatre Group will present the Rhode Island premiere of " We’re Gonna Die” by Young Jean Lee and directed by Marcel A. Mascaro. Performances will be held Thursday to Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday at 2 p.m. For tickets or more information, visit thewilburygroup.org or call 401-400-7100, ext. 0.
Feb. 2-5
“The Normal Heart”
Various times; Barker Playhouse, 400 Benefit St., Providence.
The Players at Barker Playhouse will present the drama “The Normal Heart” by Larry Kramer, directed by Tom Dimaggio. Performances will be held on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. For tickets or more information, visit playersri.org or call 401-273-0590.
Friday, Feb. 3
Opening Reception
5 to 8 p.m.; Artists’ Cooperative Gallery of Westerly, 14 Railroad Ave., Westerly.
The Artists’ Cooperative Gallery of Westerly will hold an opening reception for its February exhibit, Visiting Artist: Jonathan Small & Artists’ Favorites. The exhibit will be on display through Sunday, Feb. 26. The gallery is open Wednesday, to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday, 1 to 5 p.m. For more information, call 401-596-2221 or visit westerlyarts.com.
Saturday, Feb. 4
Sara Raztresen book signing
2 to 4 p.m.; Savoy Bookshop, 10 Canal St., Westerly.
Savoy Bookshop will host a book signing with author Sara Raztresen for the book “The Glass Witch.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 401-213-3901.
Antoinette Brim-Bell poetry reading
2 p.m.; La Grua Center, 32 Water St., Stonington.
La Grua Center and James Merrill House will host a poetry reading with Antoinette Brim-Bell, Connecticut state poet laureate. There is a suggested donation of $5. For more information, visit lagruacenter.org or call 860-535-2300.
Soup-a-thon
4:30 to 6:30 p.m.; United Church of Stonington, 67 Main St., Stonington.
United Church of Stonington will hold a Soup-A-Thon fundraiser. An assortment of soups, chowders and chilies are available for take-out only. Cost is $12 and includes two containers of soup and one dessert and roll with butter. Donations of non-perishable food items for the Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center will be accepted during the event. For more information, visit unitedchurchofstonington.org/giving.
Everybody Wants Some
8 p.m.; Courthouse Center for the Arts, 3481 Kingstown Road, West Kingston.
The Courthouse Center for the Arts will host a performance by the Van Halen tribute band, Everybody Wants Some. For tickets or more information, visit courthousearts.org or call 401-782-1018.
Feb. 4-April 1
“Whodunit?”
7 p.m.; Contemporary Theater Company, 327 Main St., Wakefield.
Contemporary Theater Company will present an improvised murder mystery, “Whodunit,” set during the French Revolution. Performances will be held on Saturdays. For more information, or for tickets, visit contemporarytheatercompany.com.
Sunday, Feb. 5
Langston Hughes Community Poetry Reading
1 p.m.; Providence Public Library, 150 Empire St., Providence.
The annual Langston Hughes Community Poetry Reading will feature a diverse group of people from the community, reading and performing select Hughes poems. Saxophonist Mike Rollins & Company will accompany the readings. Vaccination status or negative COVID test and masks required. The event is free. For more information, visit lhughescpr.org.
Wednesday, Feb. 8
Petey Hop & Friends
7:30 p.m.; Norwich Arts Center, 62 Broadway, Norwich.
Norwich Arts Center’s Blues on Broadway series will host a performance by singer, songwriter, guitarist Petey Hop & Friends. Tickets are $25; $23 for military/student/seniors and $20 for members. For tickets or more information, visit norwicharts.org or call 860-887-2789.
Thursday, Feb. 9
Artists Supporting Addiction Recovery concert
5 to 9 p.m.; Surf Cantina, 15 Canal St., Westerly.
A group of local artists will hold a fundraiser to benefit The Recovery Residence at Enders Island featuring performances by Sarah Luann Thompson & Big Lux at 8 p.m.; Dan Watson at 5 p.m.; Tony Merando at 6 p.m. and Lucas Neil at 7 p.m. For reservations, call 401-388-8626 or visit resy.com/cities/wst/surf-cantina.
Chocolate Stroll
6 to 9 p.m.; Downtown Westerly-Pawcatuck, Broad, High and Canal Streets.
The Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce annual Chocolate Stroll fundraiser will feature more than 20 locations throughout downtown Westerly-Pawcatuck offering chocolate dishes and drinks. Tickets are $20 each. For tickets or more information, visit oceanchamber.org.
Friday, Feb. 10
Valentine Concert
6 p.m.; Cross' Mills Library, 4417 Old Post Road, Charlestown.
Cross' Mills Library will host a Valentine Concert with a performance of folk and jazz by Doc Wood and Friends. The event is free. For more information, visit crossmills.org or call 401-364-6211.
Ronald K Brown/ Evidence, A Dance Company
7:30 p.m.; Palmer Auditorium, Connecticut College, 270 Mohegan Ave., New London.
Connecticut College’s onStage Guest Artist Series will host a performance by Ronald K Brown/ Evidence, A Dance Company. Tickets are $28; $25 for seniors; $14 for students. For tickets or more information, call 860-439-2787 or visit conncoll.edu/arts-culture/performing-arts-at-connecticut-college/onstage-at-connecticut-college/guest-artist-series.
Feb. 10-12
Ice in the Village
Various times; Olde Mistick Village, 27 Coogan Blvd., Mystic.
Ice in the Village will feature ice sculptures displayed throughout Olde Mistick Village beginning at 5 p.m. on Friday. A live ice sculpture carving demonstration will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. at the gazebo, along with a scavenger hunt. Photos of pets and children in princess and pirate costumes can entered in the #IceInTheVillage online contest. Awards will be announced Sunday evening. For more information, visit oldemistickvillage.com or Facebook/OldeMistickVillage.
Saturday, Feb. 11
Providence Improv Guild
7 p.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
United Theatre will host an Improv night with Providence Improv Guild. Tickets are $13. For tickets or more information, visit unitedtheatre.org.
Music Matters: Terzetto
5 p.m.; La Grua Center, 32 Water St., Stonington.
La Grua Center’s Music Matters Series will celebrate Carnival with a performance by Terzetto. The band, featuring Claudio Ragazzi, guitar; Cameron Sawzin, violoncello; and Nando Michelin, piano, will perform works by composer from around the world. Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the door. For tickets or more information, visit LaGruaCenter.org or call 860-535-2300.
Indigo Dye open house
11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Stephen Main Homestead, 1 Wyassup Road, North Stonington.
The North Stonington Historical Society will hold an open house to celebrate the Indigo Dye that once made North Stonington famous. The society’s Horace Babcock Dye House is where nine variations of blue were created. For more information, visit northstoningtonhistorical.org.
Feb. 11,12
Newport String Quartet
Various times; Various locations
The Newport String Quartet will present two performances featuring works by Joseph Bologne, Clarice Assad and Felix Mendelssohn. On Saturday, Feb. 11, at 3 p.m., the quartet will perform at Trinity Episcopal Church, 1 Queen Anne Square, Newport. On Sunday, Feb. 12, at 2 p.m., the quartet will perform at Jamestown Art Center, 18 Valley St, Jamestown. For tickets or more information, visit newportstringproject.org.
Sunday, Feb. 12
U.S. Coast Guard Band concert
Leamy Concert Hall, U.S. Coast Guard Academy, 15 Mohegan Ave., New London.
The U.S. Coast Guard Band will host a free concert, “Song and Dance.” Admission is free. For more information, visit us-coast-guard-band.com. For more information, visit uscg.mil/band.
