Thursday, Feb. 17
Thursday Hike
10 a.m.; Wahaneeta Preserve, 118 Moorehouse Road, Westerly.
The Westerly Land Trust will lead a hike through Wahaneeta Preserve and a section of the adjoining Woody Hill Management Area. The three-mile hike will be on wooded single-track trails. For more information, visit westerlylandtrust.org or contact hike leader Jeff Walker at Jeffrey.walker@cox.net.
Pat Pickens author talk
6 p.m.; Bank Square Books, 53 West Main St., Mystic.
Bank Square Books will host an author talk and Q&A with Pat Pickens for the book “The Whalers: The Rise, Fall, and Enduring Mystique of New England's (Second) Greatest NHL Franchise.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 860-536-3795.
February 17-27
Venture Smith exhibit
Various times; Lighthouse Museum, 7 Water St., Stonington.
The Stonington Historical Society’s new, permanent exhibition about Venture Smith and slavery in Stonington, "My Freedom is a Privilege that Nothing Else Can Equal,” will be on display at the Lighthouse Museum. The museum will offer free admission on Thursday, 1 to 8 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Sunday, 2 to 5 p.m. For more information, visit stoningtonhistory.org.
Feb. 17-March 1
Skating
Various times; Washington Trust Skating Rink, 61 Main St., Westerly.
The Washington Trust Skating Rink is open for skating. For times and more information, call 401-6377902 or visit oceancommunityymca.org.
Feb. 17-27
"Twelve Angry Jurors"
Various times; Chestnut Street Playhouse, 24 Chestnut St., Norwich.
Chestnut Street Playhouse will present "Twelve Angry Jurors" by Reginald Rose, directed by Eugene J. Celico. Performances will be held on Thursday to Saturday at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday at 2 p.m. The show is not appropriate for children under sixteen. For tickets and more information, visit chestnutstreetplayhouse.org.
“Exit Laughing”
Various times; Arctic Playhouse, 1249 Main St., West Warwick.
The Arctic Playhouse will present an adult-themed, two-act play by Paul Elliott “Exit Laughing,” directed by Richard Johnson.Performances will be held on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday at 2 p.m. For tickets or more information, visit thearcticplayhouse.com.
Feb. 17-20
“Octoroon”
Various times; The Gamm Theatre, 1245 Jefferson Blvd., Warwick.
The Gamm Theatre will present Branden Jacobs-Jenkins’ drama “Octoroon.” Performances will be held Tuesday to Friday at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday at 2 p.m. For tickets or more information, visit gammtheatre.org.
Friday, Feb. 18
Speakeasy Choir
7 p.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
The Chorus of Westerly’s Speakeasy Choir is a monthly event to bring together a one-night choir to learn a song with harmonies and perform it at the end of the evening with the United House Band. This month’s song will be Sweet Child O’Mine by Guns N’ Roses. Tickets are $10. For more information, visit unitedtheatre.org or chorusofwesterly.org.
Epitome Jazz
6 p.m.; La Grua Center, 32 Water St., Stonington.
Grua Center’s Music Matters Series will host a performance by Epitome Jazz, led by Cedric Mayfield. The performance will feature music written and/or recorded by Epitome, as well as some selections from the Motown library. Tickets are $20. Visit LaGruaCenter.org or call 860-535-2300 for tickets or more information.
Poulenc Trio
7:30 p.m.; Emmanuel Church Chapel, 42 Dearborn St., Newport.
Newport Classical will host a performance by piano-wind chamber music ensemble Poulenc Trio. The concert will feature music by Poulenc, Juri Seo, James Lee III, Octavio Vasquez and André Previn. For tickets or more information, visit newportclassical.org.
Feb. 18-27
“A Tree Falls in Brookline”
Various times; Jenks Auditorium, 350 Division St., Pawtucket.
The Community Players will present David W. Christner’s comedy “A Tree Falls in Brookline,” directed by Richard Griffin. Performances will be held on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $18, $12 for students with ID. For tickets or more information, visit thecommunityplayers.org or call 401-726-6860.
Feb. 18-20
Up Close on Hope
Various times; Black Box Theatre, 825 Hope St., Providence.
Festival Ballet Providence will present Up Close on Hope, a dance series with movement, athleticism, and creativity. The show features two world premieres along with classical and contemporary works. Performances will be held on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 and on Sunday at 4 p.m. For tickets or more information, visit festivalballetprovidence.org or call 401-353-1129.
Saturday, Feb. 19
Joe Pug
8 p.m.; Knickerbocker Music Center, 35 Railroad Ave., Westerly.
The Knickerbocker Music Center will host a performance by singer-songwriter Joe Pug. Glenn Thomas will open the show. Tickets are $20 in advance; $25 at the door. For tickets or more information, visit knickmusic.com.
Electric Romance
7:30 p.m.; Garde Arts Center, 325 State St., New London.
The Eastern Connecticut Symphony Orchestra will present a concert, Electric Romance, featuring Scattering by composer Joseph Butch Rovan. The work features an instrument built by Rovan called TOSHI, in honor the orchestra’s conductor, Toshi Shimada. Saxophonist and U.S. Coast Guard Band member Joshua Thomas will be the soloist for a performance of Rush by Kenneth Fuchs. For tickets or more information, visit gardearts.org or call 860-444-7373, ext. 1.
Moondance
8 p.m.; Courthouse Center for the Arts, 3481 Kingstown Road, West Kingston.
The Courthouse Center for the Arts will host a performance by Van Morrison tribute band, Moondance. For tickets or more information, visit courthousearts.org or call 401-782-1018.
Toni Morrison birthday celebration
4 to 7 p.m.; Curiosity Store, 14 Narragansett Ave., Jamestown.
Curiosity & Co. will host a birthday celebration for Toni Morrison featuring lively conversation, a catered menu, and an immersive live reading of “Song of Solomon” by members of Rhode Island's arts and civic communities. Tickets are $40. For tickets, visit eventbrite.com/e/tonitonitoni-tickets-259706979567
Feb. 19-21
Ice Festival
10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Mystic Seaport Museum, 75 Greenmanville Ave., Mystic.
Mystic Seaport Museum will hold a three-day Ice Festival featuring winter games, activities, live music, and entertainment. For tickets or more information, visit mysticseaport.org/ice-festival/.
Feb. 19-20
Goldilocks and the Three Bears
Various times; Festival Ballet Providence, 825 Hope St., Providence.
Festival Ballet Providence will present Goldilocks and the Three Bears, choreographed by prima ballerina, Nadia Yanowsky. Performances will be held on Saturday and Sunday. For tickets or more information, visit festivalballetprovidence.org.
Feb. 19-April 9
“Whodunit?” Murder Mystery
7 p.m.; Contemporary Theater Company, 327 Main St., Wakefield.
Contemporary Theater Company will present an improvised murder mystery, “Whodunit,” based on classic mysteries. Performances will be held on Saturdays. Tickets are ‘choose your own price.’ For more information or for tickets, visit contemporarytheatercompany.com.
Sunday, Feb. 20
Abe Lincoln’s Songbook
2 p.m.; Babcock Smith House Museum, 124 Granite St., Westerly.
The Babcock Smith House Museum will host an afternoon of songs from Abe Lincoln’s Songbook with the brass trio Jazz Gallery. The trio, Peter Piacquadio on the flugel horn, Lawrence Grebstein on the cornet, and Ken Rahn on the cornet, has chosen instruments to make the music sound as Lincoln might have heard it. Cost is $5, free for members. For more information, visit babcocksmithhouse.org.
Story to Screen
10 a.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
The United Theatre Story to Screen monthly series will feature a storytime for children followed by a screening of the movie based on the book. This month's feature is “Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs.” Tickets are $8 and include the reading, movie, popcorn, water and granola bar. The Savoy Bookshop will have a display of children’s books for sale. For tickets or more information, visit unitedtheatre.org.
Tuesday, Feb. 22
Frankie Ann Marcille author talk
5 p.m.; Bank Square Books, 53 West Main St., Mystic.
Bank Square Books will host an author talk and Q&A with Frankie Ann Marcille for the book “Yes: The Story of a Dreamer.” She will be joined by book illustrator Patrick Regan. For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 860-536-3795.
Brian Patton Cabaret
7:30 p.m.; Chestnut Street Playhouse, 24 Chestnut St., Norwich.
Chestnut Street Playhouse will present a cabaret, Brian Sings Broadway, with singer and pianist Brian Patton. Tickets are $20. For tickets or more information, visit chestnutstreetplayhouse.org or call 860-886-2378.
Feb. 22 to July 25
Black Voices Film Series
7 p.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
United Theatre will host the Black Voices Film Series, a monthly series, held on the last Tuesday of the month, highlighting films from black storytellers. Held in partnership with the Westerly Anti-Racism Coalition, this month's film is "I Am Not Your Negro" directed by Raoul Peck. For more information, visit unitedtheatre.org.
Wednesday, Feb. 23
“People Like Us” reading and discussion
6 p.m.; La Grua Center, 32 Water St., Stonington.
Artreach, Inc. of Norwich will host a virtual staged reading of the one-act play “People Like Us,” which includes issues of diversity, inclusion, and systemic racism. The reading will be followed by an in-person facilitated discussion with Emma Palzere-Rae and Elijah Manning. There is a suggested donation of $5. For more information, visit lagruacenter.org.
Thursday, Feb. 24
Thursday Hike
10 a.m.; Sheets Preserve, Stonington.
The Westerly Land Trust will lead a hike through Avalonia Land Conservancy property, Sheets Preserve. Due to limited parking, the group will meet at the Park-n-ride on Route 3, exit 1 off Rte. 95 and carpool. For more information, visit westerlylandtrust.org or contact hike leader Carl Tjerandsen at ctjerandsen@gmail.com.
Thomas Bardenwerper author talk
6 p.m.; Bank Square Books, 53 West Main St., Mystic.
Bank Square Books will host an author talk and Q&A with Thomas Bardenwerper for the book “Mona Passage.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 860-536-3795.
Saturday, Feb. 26
Athos (Dean) Macris and Timothy Mazza book signing
1 to 3 p.m.; Bank Square Books, 53 West Main St., Mystic.
Bank Square Books will host a book signing with authors Athos (Dean) Macris and Timothy Mazza for the book “Moral Revenge.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 860-536-3795.
Changes in Latitude
8 p.m.; Courthouse Center for the Arts, 3481 Kingstown Road, West Kingston.
The Courthouse Center for the Arts will host a performance by Jimmy Buffet tribute band, Changes in Latitude. For tickets or more information, visit courthousearts.org or call 401-782-1018.
