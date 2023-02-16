Thursday, Feb. 16
Marek Sarba in conversation
6:30 p.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
The United Theatre will host a conversation with artist Mark Sarba with Russell Jinishian about the voyage of the Titanic, its passengers, and Sarba’s painting remembering those who perished. Tickets are $5. For tickets or more information, visit unitedtheatre.org.
Thursday Hike
10 a.m.; Riverwood Preserve, 5 Boy Scout Drive, Westerly.
Westerly Land Trust will lead a 3-mile hike through Riverwood Preserve. The start and finish are on very flat and easy terrain, but in the middle of the hike, there will be rocky ascents and descents in order to see the best views in the preserve. To register, contact hike leader Jeff Walker at Jeffrey.walker@cox.net.
Archaeological talk
7 p.m.; South Kingstown High School, 215 Columbia St., Wakefield.
The Town of South Kingstown 300th Anniversary Speaker Series will host a talk by Jay Waller, Archaeological Examples of Narragansett Indian and Native American Life. The lecture is free; refreshments provided. For more information, visit southkingstownri.com/sk300.
Feb. 16-March 1
Skating
Various times; Washington Trust Skating Rink, 61 Main St., Westerly.
The Washington Trust Skating Rink is open for free skate. For times and more information, call 401-6377902 or visit oceancommunityymca.org.
Feb. 16-March 30
Wakefield Idol
7 p.m.; Contemporary Theater Company, 327 Main St., Wakefield.
Wakefield Idol is a karaoke-style singing competition held on Thursday nights where 64 local singers compete for a cash prize. In the final rounds as the competition, the audience votes to see who goes on. For tickets or more information, visit contemporarytheatercompany.com or call 401-218-0282.
Feb. 16-19
"Lend Me a Tenor"
Various times; Chestnut Street Playhouse
Chestnut St. Playhouse will present the comedy “Lend Me a Tenor” co-directed by Lucas Pereira and Keri Danner. Performances will be held on Thursdays to Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday at 2 p.m. For tickets or more information, visit chestnutstreetplayhouse.org or call 860-886-2378.
“The Oldest Profession”
Various times; Burbage Theatre Company, 59 Blackstone Ave., Pawtucket.
Burbage Theatre Company will present Paula Vogel’s “The Oldest Profession” directed by Anne Scurria. Performances will be held on Thursday to Saturday at 7:30 p.m.; and on Sunday at 2 p.m. For tickets or more information, visit burbagetheatre.org.
Friday, Feb. 17
Hey Nineteen
8 p.m.; Courthouse Center for the Arts, 3481 Kingstown Road, West Kingston.
The Courthouse Center for the Arts will host a performance by the Steely Dan tribute band Hey Nineteen. For tickets or more information, visit courthousearts.org or call 401-782-1018.
Newport Classical
7:30 p.m.; Recital Hall at Emmanuel Church, 42 Dearborn St., Newport.
Newport Classical will host a performance with pianist Gabriela Martinez featuring works by Rachmaninoff and Beethoven. For tickets or more information, visit newportclassical.org or call 401-846-1133.
Feb. 17-19
Home & Garden Show
Various times; Mohegan Sun Convention Center, 1 Mohegan Sun Blvd., Uncasville.
The 42nd Annual Southeastern Connecticut Home & Garden Show will be open Friday, 5 to 9 p.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are $10; $8 for seniors; and free for ages 12 and under. For ticket or more information, visit jenksproductions.com/tickets/annual-southeastern-ct-home-and-garden-show.
Saturday, Feb. 18
United We Laugh
7 p.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
United Theatre will host a night of stand-up comedy, presented by Tad Flynn. The show will be headlined acts from Boston to New Jersey. For tickets or more information, visit unitedtheatre.org.
Eastern Connecticut Symphony Orchestra
7:30 p.m.; Garde Arts Center, 325 State St., New London.
Eastern Connecticut Symphony Orchestra will perform a concert of works by Mozart, Kodály, Vaughn Williams, and Rachmaninoff. Soloists will include pianist Vyacheslav Gryaznov. For tickets or more information, visit gardearts.org or call 860-444-7373, ext. 1.
Saints in the City
8 p.m.; Courthouse Center for the Arts, 3481 Kingstown Road, West Kingston.
The Courthouse Center for the Arts will host a performance by the Bruce Springsteen tribute band Saints in the City. For tickets or more information, visit courthousearts.org or call 401-782-1018.
Feb. 18-20
Wintertide
10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Mystic Seaport Museum, 27 Coogan Blvd., Mystic.
Mystic Seaport Museum will celebrate the outdoors during Wintertide with activities for the whole family. Featured activities ice sculpture demonstrations, a four reindeer; working winter dogs, games, crafts, food and live music. For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit mysticseaport.org/wintertide.
Feb. 18-April 1
“Whodunit?”
7 p.m.; Contemporary Theater Company, 327 Main St., Wakefield.
Contemporary Theater Company will present an improvised murder mystery, “Whodunit,” set during the French Revolution. Performances will be held on Saturdays. For more information, or for tickets, visit contemporarytheatercompany.com.
Sunday, Feb. 19
Chamber Orchestra of Barrington
3 p.m.; St. John’s Episcopal Church, 191 County Road, Barrington.
The Chamber Orchestra of Barrington at St. John’s, conducted by Edward Markward, will celebrate Black History Month in a concert featuring soloist Consuelo Sherba, director of Aurea. The concert will include works by Black American composers Jessie Montgomery, Adolphus Hailstork and William Grant Still, as well as works by Aaron Copland and Georg Philipp Teleman. The concert is free with donations gratefully accepted. Visit cobsj.org for more information.
Tuesday, Feb. 21
Mary Calvi author talk
5:30 p.m.; Bank Square Books, 53 West Main St., Mystic.
Bank Square Books will host an author talk and Q&A with Mary Calvi for the book “If a Poem Could Live and Breathe.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 860-536-3795.
Wednesday, Feb. 22
Battlefield Archaeology of the Pequot War
7:30 p.m.; Mystic Congregational Church, 43 East Main St., Mystic.
Mystic River Historical Society will host a talk by Kevin McBride about the Battlefield Archaeology of the Pequot War (1636-1637.) Refreshments will be available at 7 p.m. There is a suggested donation of $5; free for members of the historical society. For more information, visit mystichistory.org or call 860-536-4779.
Thursday, Feb. 23
An Evening of Poetry
5:30 p.m.; Bank Square Books, 53 West Main St., Mystic.
Bank Square Books will host an Evening of Poetry with authors Catherine DeNunzio, Caitlin Blackburn, and Nancy Manning. For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 860-536-3795.
Friday, Feb. 24
Rotary Club Rum Tasting
5 p.m.; Engine Room, 14 Holmes St., Mystic.
The Rotary Club of Mystic will hold a rum tasting and talk with The Real McCoy rum experts. Cost is $20. Proceeds benefit Rotary club projects. For more information, visit facebook.com/MysticRotary.
Tom DiMenna
7:30 p.m.; Courthouse Center for the Arts, 3481 Kingstown Road, West Kingston.
The Courthouse Center for the Arts will host a performance of Gordon Lightfoot songs by Tom DiMenna. For tickets or more information, visit courthousearts.org or call 401-782-1018.
Saturday, Feb. 25
Black & White Ball fundraiser
8 p.m.; Ocean House, 1 Bluff Ave., Watch Hill.
The Ocean House will host a Black & White Ball, United for the Arts, to raise funds for the Chorus of Westerly, Salt Marsh Opera and The United Theatre. Tickets are $200. For tickets or more information, visit unitedtheatre.org or call 860-535-3456.
Mozart for Munchkins
10:30 a.m.; La Grua Center, 32 Water St., Stonington.
La Grua Center will host a program, Mozart for Munchkins, led by Alphonso Horne. The interactive program features jazz favorites and tunes to get everyone moving and ends with an instrument petting zoo for children to meet the instruments up close. Tickets are $5; free for children under age 5. For tickets or more information, visit lagruacenter.org or call 860-535-2300.
Blizzard of Oz
8 p.m.; Courthouse Center for the Arts, 3481 Kingstown Road, West Kingston.
The Courthouse Center for the Arts will host a performance by Ozzy Osbourne tribute band Blizzard of Oz. For tickets or more information, visit courthousearts.org or call 401-782-1018.
Rhode Island Philharmonic
8 p.m.; Veterans Auditorium, One Avenue of the Arts, Providence.
The Rhode Island Philharmonic will present a concert, Tchaikovsky violin concerto, featuring violinist Maria Ioudenitch. The performance will also include works by Bacewicz and Sibelius, conducted by Ruth Reinhardt. For tickets or more information, visit tickets.riphil.org/offer or call 401-248-7000.
Jeff Dunham
5 p.m.; Amica Mutual Pavilion, One LaSalle Square, Providence.
Comedian Jeff Dunham will perform. Tickets are available at jeffdunham.com or by calling 401-331-6700. A portion of every ticket sold is donated to charities through the Jeff Dunham Family Fund.
Feb. 25-March 5
“By the Way, Meet Vera Stark”
Various times; University of Rhode Island Fine Arts Center, 105 Upper College Road, Kingston.
The University of Rhode Island’s Theatre Department will present “By the Way, Meet Vera Stark,” a satire by Lynn Nottage. Performances will be held Wednesday to Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday at 2 p.m. For tickets or more information, visit web.uri.edu/theatre/current-season.
Sunday, Feb. 26
Narragansett Bay Chorus show
2 p.m.; Dunn’s Corners Community Church, 221 Post Road, Westerly.
Dunn’s Corners Community Church will host an a cappella performance by the Narragansett Bay Chorus to raise funds for South County Habitat for Humanity. There will be a free will offering collected. For more information, call 401-322-0655 or visit dunnscornerschurch.org.
Feb 27-March 27
Lenten Luncheons
Calvary Church, 27 Church St., Stonington.
The Episcopal Church Women of Calvary Church will host its 58th annual Lenten Luncheons on Mondays on a take-out basis only. Meals can be ordered at the church and delivered carside by a runner; or meals can be ordered ahead by calling Lucia at 860-912-4144 and delivered to the courtyard to be picked up outside the parish hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.