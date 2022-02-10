Thursday, Feb. 10
Thursday Hike
10 a.m.; Woody Hill Management Area, 286 Woody Hill Road, Westerly.
The Westerly Land Trust will lead a hike through Woody Hill Management Area. The easy hike will start on the Fallon trail and pass an old cemetery and the Shelter Harbor Golf Club onto the No Name trail to an old house foundation. For more information, visit westerlylandtrust.org or contact hike leader Liz Anderson at newlondonliz@msn.com or Sally Hanson at 401-932-5295.
Jane Yolen storytime
6 p.m.; Bank Square Books, 53 West Main St., Mystic.
Bank Square Books will host a birthday party for children’s author Jane Yolen including storytime with the author. For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 860-536-3795.
Feb.3-March 1
Skating
Various times; Washington Trust Skating Rink, 61 Main St., Westerly.
The Washington Trust Skating Rink is open for skating. For times and more information, call 401-6377902 or visit oceancommunityymca.org.
Feb. 10-20
“Octoroon”
Various times; The Gamm Theatre, 1245 Jefferson Blvd., Warwick.
The Gamm Theatre will present Branden Jacobs-Jenkins’ drama “Octoroon.” Performances will be held Tuesday to Friday at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday at 2 p.m. For tickets or more information, visit gammtheatre.org.
Feb. 10-13
“Tiny Beautiful Things”
Various times; Trinity Rep, 201 Washington St., Providence.
Trinity Rep will present “Tiny Beautiful Things” based on the book by Cheryl Strayed, adapted for stage by Nia Vardalos, directed by Curt Columbus. For tickets or more information call 401-351-4242 or visit TrinityRep.com.
February 10-27
Venture Smith exhibit
Various times; Lighthouse Museum, 7 Water St., Stonington.
The Stonington Historical Society’s new, permanent exhibition about Venture Smith and slavery in Stonington, "My Freedom is a Privilege that Nothing Else Can Equal,” will be on display at the Lighthouse Museum. The museum will offer free admission on Thursday, 1 to 8 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Sunday, 2 to 5 p.m. For more information, visit stoningtonhistory.org.
Friday, Feb. 11
Stephane Wrembel
7 p.m.; Knickerbocker Music Center, 35 Railroad Ave., Westerly.
The Knickerbocker Music Center will host a performance by jazz guitarist Stephane Wrembel. Tickets are $25. For tickets or more information, visit knickmusic.com.
Stefon Harris & Blackout
7:30 p.m.; Palmer Auditorium, Connecticut College, 270 Mohegan Ave., New London.
Connecticut College’s Guest Music Series will host a performance by vibraphonist Stefon Harris. Tickets are $22; $20 for seniors; $11 for students. For tickets or more information, visit conncoll.edu/arts-culture/onstage-at-connecticut-college/guest-artist-series.
Draw the Line
8 p.m.; Courthouse Center for the Arts, 3481 Kingstown Road, West Kingston.
The Courthouse Center for the Arts will host a performance by Aerosmith tribute band, Draw the Line. Tickets are $27 to $33. For tickets or more information, visit courthousearts.org or call 401-782-1018.
Feb. 11-20
Up Close on Hope
Various times; Black Box Theatre, 825 Hope St., Providence.
Festival Ballet Providence will present Up Close on Hope, a dance series with movement, athleticism, and creativity. The show features two world premieres along with classical and contemporary works. Performances will be held on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 and on Sunday at 4 p.m. For tickets or more information, visit festivalballetprovidence.org or call 401-353-1129.
Saturday, Feb. 12
Souper Bowl Hike
10:30 a.m.; Wahaneeta Preserve, 118 Moorehouse Road, Westerly.
The Westerly Land Trust will lead a hike at Wahaneeta Preserve followed by a bowl of soup with fellow hikers. Cost is $10; free for members of the land trust. For more information or to reserve a spot, contact lbarber@westerlylandtrust.org.
The Hope Valley Volunteers
5 p.m.; La Grua Center, 32 Water St., Stonington.
La Grua Center’s Music Matters Series will host a performance by the bluegrass group The Hope Valley Volunteers. The group includes Mike Boulay, guitar, mandolin, vocals; Joe Giard, mandolin, guitar, vocals; Tom Pritchard, fiddle, mandolin, vocals; Jesse Burdick, banjo, vocals; and Jeff Horton, bass, vocals. Tickets are $20. For more information, visit LaGruaCenter.org or call 860-535-2300.
Andrea Steele author signing
1 to 3 p.m.; Bank Square Books, 53 West Main St., Mystic.
Bank Square Books will host an author signing with Andrea Steele for the book “Zen: The Anatomy of the Perfect Crime.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 860-536-3795.
Souper Bowl Saturday
5 to 7 p.m.; Groton Senior Center, 102 Newtown Road, Groton.
The Groton Senior Center, Thrive 55+ Living Center, will hold a community fundraiser, Super Bowl Saturday, featuring soup samples from area restaurants. Tickets are $10 in advance or $12 at the door. Proceeds will benefit the center program and services for community seniors. For more information, call 860-441-6785.
24-Hour Play Festival
8 p.m. Contemporary Theater Company, 327 Main St., Wakefield.
Contemporary Theater Company's 24-Hour Play Festival is a whole show written, rehearsed, and performed in a single day. The resulting five plays will be performed for the audience. Tickets are $30, $10 for ages 25 and under; or pay what you can. For tickets or more information, visit Contemporarytheatercompany. com or call 401-218-0282.
Scheherazade
8 p.m.; Veterans Memorial Auditorium, One Avenue of the Arts Providence.
The Rhode Island Philharmonic will present Rimsky-Korsakov Scheherazade with Lina Gonzalez-Granados, conductor. The concert will also feature Barber Cello Concerto with Oliver Herbert, cello. For more information or for tickets, visit tickets.riphil.org or call 401- 248-7000.
Feb. 12-20
Goldilocks and the Three Bears
Various times; Festival Ballet Providence, 825 Hope St., Providence.
Festival Ballet Providence will present Goldilocks and the Three Bears, choreographed by prima ballerina, Nadia Yanowsky. Performances will be held on Saturdays and Sundays. For tickets or more information, visit festivalballetprovidence.org.
Sunday, Feb. 13
Jayne Pillemer author signing
1 to 3 p.m.; Bank Square Books, 53 West Main St., Mystic.
Bank Square Books will host an author signing with Andrea Steele for the book “Still Mine.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 860-536-3795.
Valentine’s Soiree
2 and 3:30 p.m.; Custom House Maritime Museum, 150 Bank St., New London.
The New London Maritime Society will host Valentine’s Soirees featuring jazz vocalist Lisa Marien with Bill 'Fox' Mills on guitar. Concerts will be held at 2 and 3:30 p.m. Tickets are $40, $35 for New London Maritime Society members and $25 for youth ages 7 to 18. To purchase tickets, visit chsoiree.bpt.me. For more information, visit nlmaritimesociety.org.
Newport String Quartet
4 p.m.: Trinity Church, 1 Queen Anne Square, Newport.
The Newport String Quartet will perform works by medieval Benedictine mystic Hildegard von Bingen; American composer Lou Harrison's Estampie; a string quartet by Dutch composer Hënriette Bosmans, and Mozart's String Quartet in D Major K 575 "The Violet." Tickets are $20. Proceeds will support the Newport String Project's free after-school youth mentoring and community programs. For tickets or more information, visit newportstringproject.org.
Music at the Farm
2 p.m.; Grace Note Farm, 969 Jackson Schoolhouse Road, Pascoag.
Grace Note Farm will host a Valentine’s program with performances by pianist Elias Dagher and mezzo soprano Pauline Tan. They will perform Poulenc, Handel, Ravel, Couperin, Mozart and American Songs by Johnny Mercer. Call 401-567-0354 or email virginiasindelar@gmail.com for reservations.
Wednesday, Feb. 16
Judy Benson & Roxanne Steed author talk
6 p.m.; Bank Square Books, 53 West Main St., Mystic.
Bank Square Books will host an author talk and Q&A with Judy Benson and Roxanne Steed for the book “Earth and Sky: Nature Meditations in Word and Watercolor.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 860-536-3795.
Thursday, Feb. 17
Thursday Hike
10 a.m.; Wahaneeta Preserve, 118 Moorehouse Road, Westerly.
The Westerly Land Trust will lead a hike through Wahaneeta Preserve and a section of the adjoining Woody Hill Management Area. The three-mile hike will be on wooded single-track trails. For more information, visit westerlylandtrust.org or contact hike leader Jeff Walker at Jeffrey.walker@cox.net.
Pat Pickens author talk
6 p.m.; Bank Square Books, 53 West Main St., Mystic.
Bank Square Books will host an author talk and Q&A with Pat Pickens for the book “The Whalers: The Rise, Fall, and Enduring Mystique of New England's (Second) Greatest NHL Franchise.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 860-536-3795.
Feb. 17-27
"Twelve Angry Jurors"
Various times; Chestnut Street Playhouse, 24 Chestnut St., Norwich.
Chestnut Street Playhouse will present "Twelve Angry Jurors" by Reginald Rose, directed by Eugene J. Celico. Performances will be held on Thursday to Saturday at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday at 2 p.m. The show is not appropriate for children under sixteen. For tickets and more information, visit chestnutstreetplayhouse.org.
Friday, Feb. 18
Speakeasy Choir
7 p.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
The Chorus of Westerly’s Speakeasy Choir is a monthly event to bring together a one-night choir to learn a song with harmonies and perform it at the end of the evening with the United House Band. This month’s song will be Sweet Child O’Mine by Guns N’ Roses. Tickets are $10. For more information, visit unitedtheatre.org or chorusofwesterly.org.
Epitome Jazz
6 p.m.; La Grua Center, 32 Water St., Stonington.
Grua Center’s Music Matters Series will host a performance by Epitome Jazz, led by Cedric Mayfield. The performance will feature music written and/or recorded by Epitome, as well as some selections from the Motown library. Tickets are $20. Visit LaGruaCenter.org or call 860-535-2300 for tickets or more information.
Poulenc Trio
7:30 p.m.; Emmanuel Church Chapel, 42 Dearborn St., Newport.
Newport Classical will host a performance by piano-wind chamber music ensemble Poulenc Trio. The concert will feature music by Poulenc, Juri Seo, James Lee III, Octavio Vasquez and André Previn. For tickets or more information, visit newportclassical.org.
Feb. 18-27
“A Tree Falls in Brookline”
Various times; Jenks Auditorium, 350 Division St., Pawtucket.
The Community Players will present David W. Christner’s comedy “A Tree Falls in Brookline,” directed by Richard Griffin. Performances will be held on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $18, $12 for students with ID. For tickets or more information, visit thecommunityplayers.org or call 401-726-6860.
Saturday, Feb. 19
Electric Romance
7:30 p.m.; Garde Arts Center, 325 State St., New London.
The Eastern Connecticut Symphony Orchestra will present a concert, Electric Romance, featuring Scattering by composer Joseph Butch Rovan. The work features an instrument built by Rovan called TOSHI, in honor the orchestra’s conductor, Toshi Shimada. Saxophonist and U.S. Coast Guard Band member Joshua Thomas will be the soloist for a performance of Rush by Kenneth Fuchs. For tickets or more information, visit gardearts.org or call 860-444-7373, ext. 1.
Moondance
8 p.m.; Courthouse Center for the Arts, 3481 Kingstown Road, West Kingston.
The Courthouse Center for the Arts will host a performance by Van Morrison tribute band, Moondance. For tickets or more information, visit courthousearts.org or call 401-782-1018.
Sunday, Feb. 20
Story to Screen
10 a.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
The United Theatre Story to Screen monthly series will feature a storytime for children followed by a screening of the movie based on the book. The book for January is “Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs.” Tickets are $8 and include the reading, movie, popcorn, water and granola bar. The Savoy Bookshop will have a display of children’s books for sale. For tickets or more information, visit unitedtheatre.org.
