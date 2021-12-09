Thursday, Dec. 9
The Nightcap Before Christmas
6 to 8 p.m.; Palmer House, 40 Palmer St., Stonington.
The Stonington Historical Society will host a holiday party, The Nightcap Before Christmas, featuring Victorian cocktails and small bites. Tickets are $25. For tickets or more information, visit stoningtonhistory.org.
Dec. 9-12
“Clue: On Stage”
Various times; Robert E. Will Theatre, University of R. I. Fine Arts Center, 105 Upper College Road, Kingston.
The University of R.I. Theatre Department will present “Clue: On Stage” based on the screenplay by Jonathan Lynn and written by Sandy Rustin. Performances will be held on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $20; $15 for seniors and university students, faculty and staff. Tickets can be purchased at the box office in the Fine Arts Center or by calling 401-874-5843. For more information, visit
web.uri.edu/theatre/current-season.
"Hamilton"
Various times; Providence Performing Arts Center, 220 Weybosset St., Providence.
Providence Performing Arts Center will host the Tony Award winning Broadway show, "Hamilton" book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda. For tickets or more information, visit ppacri.org.
Dec. 9-Jan. 31
Holiday Lights Spectacular
7 to 10 p.m.; Olde Mistick Village, 27 Coogan Blvd., Mystic.
The Holiday Lights Spectacular in Olde Mistick Village features over a half-million lights decorating village square of shops and restaurants. There is no entry fee. For more information, visit oldemistickvillage.com.
Dec. 9-19
"A Christmas Carol"
Various times; Chestnut Street Playhouse, 24 Chestnut St., Norwich.
Chestnut Street Playhouse will present “A Christmas Carol” with book By Christopher Schario, adapted from the book by Charles Dickens. Performances will be held on Thursday to Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday at 2 p.m. For tickets or more information, visit chestnutstreetplayhouse.org.
“Miracle on 34th Street”
Various times; Arctic Playhouse, 1249 Main St., West Warwick.
The Arctic Playhouse will present the musical radio play version of “Miracle on 34th Street.” Performances will be held on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday at 2 p.m. For tickets or more information, visit thearcticplayhouse.com.
Dec. 9-Jan. 2
“A Christmas Carol”
Various times; Trinity Rep, 201 Washington St., Providence.
Trinity Rep will present “A Christmas Carol” by Charles Dickens, directed by Joe Wilson, Jr. For tickets or more information call 401-351-4242 or visit TrinityRep.com.
Dec. 9-Jan. 9
Holidays at the Newport Mansions
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Newport Mansions, Bellevue Avenue, Newport.
The Breakers, The Elms and Marble House, decorated with thousands of poinsettias, fresh flowers, evergreens and wreaths and decorated Christmas trees, will be open for tours. Visit newportmansions.org for tickets and more information.
Dec. 9-24
“It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play”
Various times; The Gamm Theatre, 1245 Jefferson Blvd., Warwick.
The Gamm Theatre will present “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play” adapted by Joe Landry, directed by Damon Kiely. For tickets or more information, call 401-723-4266 or visit gammtheatre.org.
Friday, Dec. 10
Renaissance Men
7:30 p.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
United Theatre will host a performance by the New England male vocal ensemble, The Renaissance Men. The group will perform selections from its new holiday album, “A Very RenMen Christmas LIVE.” Tickets are $35. For tickets or more information, visit unitedtheatre.org.
Stonington Madrigals
7 p.m.; Calvary Church, 27 Church St., Stonington.
The Stonington Madrigal Singers, directed by Robert Guarino, will perform An Old World Christmas Concert in collaboration with the Stonington Recorder Consort. Facemasks are required and donations gratefully accepted at calvarymusicschool.org/stonington-madrigal-singers.
Arts Café Mystic
7 p.m.; Mystic Museum of Art, 9 Water St., Mystic.
Arts Café Mystic will host a poetry reading with featured voice Mahogany Browne, with music by Dr. Westchesterson and opening voice, Jen Lighty. Tickets are $15, $5 for students. For more information visit theartscafemystic.org.
Dec. 10-19
“A Christmas Carol”
Various times; Granite Theatre, 1 Granite St., Westerly.
Granite Theatre will present “A Christmas Carol” by Charles Dickens. Performances will be held on Friday and Saturday at 730 p.m. and on Sunday at 2 p.m. For tickets or more information, call 401-596-2341 or visit granitetheatre.com.
Dec. 10-22
Lantern Light Village
5 to 8 p.m.; Mystic Seaport Museum, 75 Greenmanville Ave., Mystic.
Mystic Seaport Museum will host an outdoor, free-roaming journey through time showing the differences between the modern and 19th century holiday seasons. The museum will feature festive lighting displays, live music, horse and carriage rides, fire pits, a visitation from St. Nicholas, and holiday themed stories, crafts, and games. For tickets or more information, visit mysticseaport.org/lantern-light-village.
Saturday, Dec. 11
Ghost Tours in the Park
3 to 6 p.m.; Wilcox Park fountain, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
Granite Theatre will host Ghost Tours in Wilcox Park with Ebenezer Scrooge from “A Christmas Carol.” The tours depart every 15 minutes and will visit the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Yet to Come, as well as Marley’s ghost. Admission is free. For more information, visit granitetheatre.com or call 401-596-2341.
Christmas Boutique
9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Babcock Smith House Museum, 124 Granite St., Westerly.
The Babcock Smith House Museum will hold its annual Christmas Boutique with cookie platters, gift certificate raffles, Joshua’s Store items and tours of the decorated mansion house. For more information, visit babcocksmithhouse.org.
John Annetti and Whitney Hubell book signing
2 to 4 p.m.; Savoy Bookshop and Café, 10 Canal St., Westerly.
Savoy Bookshop and Café will host a signing with authors John Annetti and Whitney Hubell for the book “Beach Rides.” The event is free. For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 401-213-3901.
Ashaway Stroll
8 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Ashaway Village.
The annual Holiday Stroll in the Village of Ashaway will begin with breakfast at the fire station at 213 Main St., with Santa and end with fireworks at Crandall Field at 7 p.m. There will be horse-drawn wagon rides, house tours, worship services, food, raffles, sales, carolers and luminaria. For more information, visit hopkintonri.org/recreation.
Charlestown Holiday Ramble
Noon to 10 p.m.; Charlestown business district, Charlestown.
The Charlestown Holiday Ramble is a town-wide holiday event showcasing local businesses in the town with Santa and Mrs. Claus, crafts for kids; local vendors and artists market; and an open house at the historical society's schoolhouse. Ramble maps will be available at participating businesses. For more information, contact the Charlestown Chamber of Commerce at 401-364-3878 or info@charlestownrichamber.com or visit the Charlestown Holiday Ramble Facebook page.
Music Matters: Two Chopin Concertos
5 p.m.; La Grua Center, 32 Water St., Stonington.
La Grua Center’s Music Matters Series will host a performance of Two Chopin Concertos by Olga Vinokur and Jiayan Sun. Tickets are $20. For tickets or more information, visit lagruacenter.org.
Sean Guidera book signing
1 to 3 p.m.; Bank Square Books, 53 West Main St., Mystic
Bank Square Books will host a book signing with Sean Guidera for the release of his new book “Ethan the Raindrop.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 860-536-3795.
Dec. 11,12
The Nutcracker
Various times; Garde Arts Center, 325 State St., New London.
The Eastern Connecticut Ballet will present “The Nutcracker,” featuring three guest artists from the New York City Ballet. Performances will be held Saturday at 1:30 and 7 p.m. and Sunday at 11 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. For tickets or more information, visit gardearts.org.
Sunday, Dec. 12
Light Parade
6 p.m.; Downtown Westerly
A Light Parade will be held through downtown Westerly featuring floats lit up with thousands of LED lights, music and holiday displays. For more information, visit oceanchamber.org.
Westerly Band Holiday Concert
2 p.m.; Westerly Armory, Railroad Avenue, Westerly.
The Westerly Band will present its annual Christmas Concert, directed by Alison Patton. The band will play a variety of familiar holiday selections that appeal to all ages and there will be visit from Santa. Light refreshments will be served with seating café style. Admission is $5, free for children age 5 and under, and will benefit the Westerly Armory Restoration.
Rock n’ Roll Xmas Show benefit
7 p.m.; Knickerbocker Music Center, 35 Railroad Ave., Westerly.
The annual Rock & Roll Christmas show fundraiser for Stand Up For Animals will feature singer songwriter Marc Douglas Berardo and the all-star band, Speziale and Friends, along with Dancing Santa, strolling fiddler Craig Edwards, and the show’s mascot Puppet Santa. There will be a raffle, and the annual Hula Dancing Contest. Admission is $15. For tickets or more information, visit knickmusic.com.
Steven Slosberg book signing
1 to 3 p.m.; Bank Square Books, 53 West Main St., Mystic
Bank Square Books will host a book signing with Steven Slosberg for the release of his new book “Columnist: 45 Years of Having a Say.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 860-536-3795.
Music at the Farm
2 p.m.; Grace Note Farm, 969 Jackson Schoolhouse Road, Pascoag.
Grace Note Farm will host a Holiday Opera program with performances by David Rivera Bozon, tenor, Carina Digianfilippo, soprano and Leona Cheung, piano. Tickets are $30. Call 401-567-0354 or email virginiasindelar@gmail.com for reservations.
Handel’s Messiah
3 p.m.; Veterans Memorial Auditorium, One Avenue of the Arts Providence.
The Rhode Island Philharmonic will present Handel’s Messiah with Bramwell Tovey, conductor, the Providence Singers and soloists soprano Mireille Asselin, mezzo-soprano Annie Rosen, tenor John Tessier, and bass Dean Elzinga. For more information or for tickets, visit tickets.riphil.org or call 401- 248-7000.
Monday, Dec. 13
Monday Movie: “Jungle Cruise”
4 p.m.; Cross Mills’ Library, 4417 Old Post Road, Charlestown.
Cross Mills’ Library Monday Movie will host a free screening of “Jungle Cruise” (PG-13) For more information, visit crossmills.org.
Tuesday, Dec. 14
Lindsey Stirling’s Christmas Program
8 p.m.; Providence Performing Arts Center, 220 Weybosset St., Providence.
Providence Performing Arts Center will host electronic music artist, violinist and dancer Lindsey Stirling. For tickets or more information, visit ppacri.org.
Thursday, Dec. 16
Thursday Hike
10 a.m.; Dr. John Champlin Glacier Park, Tom Harvey Road, Westerly.
The Westerly Land Trust will lead a hike in Dr. John Champlin Glacier Park. The hike features wooded trails with gentle hills and some rocky sections with unique geological features. For more information or to register, visit westerlylandtrust.org or contact hike leader Lauren Barber at 401-315-2610 ext. 1 or lbarber@westelylandtrust.org.
Gordon Lightfoot
8 p.m.; Garde Arts Center, 325 State St., New London.
Garde Arts Center will host a performance by singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot. Opening will be local artists Kat & Brad. For tickets or more information, visit gardearts.org or call 860-444-7373, ext. 1.
Friday, Dec. 17
Jesse Terry
6 p.m.; La Grua Center, 32 Water St., Stonington.
La Grua Center will host a concert featuring local singer/songwriter Jesse Terry for the release of his Christmas album, “Peace.” Tickets are $20. For tickets or more information, visit lagruacenter.org.
Dec. 17-24
The Nutcracker
Various times; Veterans Memorial Auditorium, One Avenue of the Arts Providence.
Festival Ballet Providence will present The Nutcracker. For tickets, visit thevetsri.com or call 401-421-2787.
Saturday, Dec. 18
Ugly Sweater Season Hike
10 a.m.; Dr. John Champlin Glacier Park, Tom Harvey Road, Westerly.
The Westerly Land Trust will host an Ugly Sweater Season Hike in Dr. John Champlin Glacier Park, followed by hot chocolate. Cost is $10 for non-members and free for members of the land trust. For more information or to register, visit westerlylandtrust.org or contact hike leader Lauren Barber at 401-315-2610 ext. 1 or lbarber@westelylandtrust.org.
Living on a Bad Name
8 p.m.; Courthouse Center for the Arts, 3481 Kingstown Road, West Kingston.
The Courthouse Center for the Arts will host the Bon Jovi cover band, Living on a Bad Name. For tickets or more information, visit courthousearts.org or call 401-782-1018.
Barry Jessurun book signing
1 to 3 p.m.; Bank Square Books, 53 West Main St., Mystic
Bank Square Books will host a book signing with Barry Jessurun for the release of his new book “The Drunkard’s Path.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 860-536-3795.
Dec. 18,19
Christmas Pops
Various times; George Kent Performance Hall, 119 High St., Westerly.
The Chorus of Westerly and conductor Andrew Howell will be joined by the Pops Festival Orchestra, to present a program of traditional and new holiday favorites. Performances will be held on Saturday at 7 p.m. and on Sunday at 3 p.m. For tickets or more information, visit chorusofwesterly.org or call 401-596- 8663.
