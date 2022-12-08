Thursday, Dec. 8
Book Talk with Dan Buettner
7 p.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
The United Theatre will host a talk by author Dan Buettner, in conversation with Jeff Gordinier, about his new book, "Blue Zones American Kitchen." Tickets are $10. For tickets or more information, visit unitedtheatre.org.
Eastern Connecticut Symphony Orchestra
5:30 p.m.; Mystic Seaport Museum, 75 Greenmanville Ave., Mystic.
A string trio of Eastern Connecticut Symphony Orchestra musicians will perform at the Mystic Seaport Museum Meeting House in honor of the Seaport’s “Sargent, Whistler, and Venetian Glass” exhibit. Tickets for the concert include access to the exhibit until 5 p.m., followed by the concert at 5:30 p.m. Admission is $30; $15 for seaport members, and for non-members. For tickets or more information, visit mysticseaport.org.
Dec. 8-March 1
Skating
Various times; Washington Trust Skating Rink, 61 Main St., Westerly.
The Washington Trust Skating Rink is open for free skate. For times and more information, call 401-6377902 or visit oceancommunityymca.org.
Dec. 8-18
"Miracle on 34th Street"
Various times; Arctic Playhouse, 1249 Main St., West Warwick.
The Arctic Playhouse will present the play version of “Miracle on 34th Street.” Performances will be held on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday at 2 p.m. For tickets or more information, visit thearcticplayhouse.com.
"The Humans"
Various times; Wilbury Theatre Group, 475 Valley Street, Providence.
Wilbury Theatre Group will present the Rhode Island premiere of "The Humans" by Stephen Karam, directed by Josh Short. Performances will be held Thursday to Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday at 2 p.m. For tickets or more information, visit thewilburygroup.org or call 401-400-7100, ext. 0.
Dec. 8-Jan. 31
Holiday Lights Spectacular
7 to 10 p.m.; Olde Mistick Village, 27 Coogan Blvd., Mystic.
The Holiday Lights Spectacular in Olde Mistick Village features over a half-million lights decorating village square of shops and restaurants. There is no entry fee. For more information, visit oldemistickvillage.com.
Dec. 8-23
“A Christmas Story”
Various times; Contemporary Theater Company, 327 Main St., Wakefield.
Contemporary Theater Company will present "A Christmas Story," by Philip Grecian, based on the motion picture. Performances will be held on Thursday to Saturday at 7 p.m. and on Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $30 or 'choose your own price.' For more information, or for tickets, visit contemporarytheatercompany.com or call 401-218-0282.
Dec. 8-Jan. 1
Holidays at the Newport Mansions
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Newport Mansions, Bellevue Avenue, Newport.
The Breakers, The Elms and Marble House, decorated with thousands of poinsettias, flowers, evergreens and wreaths and decorated Christmas trees, will be open for tours. Visit newportmansions.org for tickets and more information.
“A Christmas Carol”
Various times; Trinity Rep, 201 Washington St., Providence.
Trinity Rep will present “A Christmas Carol” by Charles Dickens, directed by Aileen Wen McGroddy. For tickets or more information call 401-351-4242 or visit TrinityRep.com.
Dec. 8-Dec. 31
Rhode Island Holiday Light Show
5 to 9 p.m.; Confreda Farms, 2150 Scituate Ave, Hope.
The Rhode Island Holiday Light Show is a one-mile drive thru spectacle lasting 20-25 minutes featuring sparkling lights, dozens of unique displays, and festive holiday music. For tickets or more information, visit holidaylightshow.com/rhodeisland.
Dec. 8-11
"Or,"
Various times; University of Rhode Island Fine Arts Center, 105 Upper College Road, Kingston.
The University of Rhode Island’s Theatre Department will present “Or,” a comedy by Liz Duffy Adams. The play contains mature language and adult themes. Performances will be held Thursday to Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday at 2 p.m. For tickets or more information, visit web.uri.edu/theatre/current-season.
“Sense and Sensibility”
Various times; Burbage Theatre, 59 Blackstone Ave., Pawtucket.
Burbage Theatre will present “Sense and Sensibility” by Kate Hamill, based on the novel by Jane Austen, directed by Madison Cook-Hines. Performances will be held Thursday to Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday at 2 p.m. For tickets or more information, visit burbagetheatre.org or call 401-484-0355.
Friday, Dec. 9
Starry Lights Debut
4:30 p.m.; Downtown Westerly-Pawcatuck.
The Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce will host a new Starry Lights event featuring large scale art installations in Wilcox, Veterans Memorial and Donahue Parks. The lights will be turned on each night through Dec. 30, from 4:30 to 9:30 p.m. For more information, visit facebook.com/OceanChamber.
Stonington Madrigals
7 p.m.; Calvary Church, 27 Church St., Stonington.
The Stonington Madrigal Singers, directed by Robert Guarino, will perform An Old World Christmas Concert in collaboration with the Stonington Recorder Consort. Facemasks are required and donations gratefully accepted at calvarymusicschool.org/stonington-madrigal-singers.
Magpie
7:30 p.m.; Unity Hall, 19 Jay St., New London.
All Souls & Friday Night Folk will host a performance by Magpie, featuring Terry Leonino and Greg Artzner. Tickets are $20 at the door, $17 in advance and $10 for students and active military with ID. For tickets or more information, call 860-443-0316 or visit fridaynightfolk.org.
Dec. 9-18
“A Christmas Carol”
Various times; Granite Theatre, 1 Granite St., Westerly.
The Granite Theatre will present Charles Dickens’ classic, “A Christmas Carol.” Performances will be held Thursday to Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. For tickets or more information, visit granitetheatre.org or call 401-596-2341.
Dec. 9-17
Lantern Light Tours
5 p.m.; Mystic Seaport Museum, 75 Greenmanville Ave., Mystic.
Mystic Seaport’s Lantern Light Tours is a 70-minute progressive play that is set on Christmas Eve in the setting of the historic buildings and vessels of the museum. Tours leave every 15 minutes. For tickets or more information, visit mysticseaport.org or call 860-572-0711.
Dec. 9-11
Holiday Luminaria
5 to 8 p.m.; Denison Pequotsepos Nature Center, 109 Pequotsepos Road, Mystic.
The Denison Pequotsepos Nature Center will host a Holiday Luminaria featuring over 500 luminaria along the trails of the woods followed by a fire with hot cider and chocolate. Friday will feature animal ambassadors along the trails; Saturday will include photos with Woodland Santa and Sunday will feature choral singers. Tickets are $16; $13.60 for members. For tickets or more information, visit dpnc.org.
“The Wickhams: Christmas at Pemberley”
Various times; Barker Playhouse, 400 Benefit St., Providence.
The Players at Barker Playhouse will present “The Wickhams: Christmas at Pemberley,” by Lauren Gunderson and Margo Melcon, directed by Vince Petronio. Performances will be held on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday at 2 p.m. For tickets or more information, visit playersri.org or call 401-273-0590.
Dec. 9-18
"The Emperor's New Clothes: A Christmas Panto!"
Various times; Norwich Arts Center, 62 Broadway, Norwich.
Norwich Arts Center will host "The Emperor's New Clothes: A Christmas Panto!" Performances will be held on Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and on Sunday at 2 p.m. The performance is suitable for all ages. Tickets are $20; $18 for seniors/military/students, and members; free for ages 10 and under. For more information, visit norwicharts.org/events.
Saturday, Dec. 10
Christmas at the Babcock-Smith House
9 a.m. to noon; Babcock-Smith House Museum, 124 Granite St., Westerly.
The Babcock-Smith House Museum will host an open house featuring gift items for sale in Joshua's Store, cookie platters, raffle, museum tours, and free hot cider and muffins. For more information, visit babcocksmithhouse.org.
Matt Tavares storytime and book signing
11 a.m.; Savoy Bookshop, 10 Canal St., Westerly.
Savoy Bookshop will host a storytime and book signing with author Matt Tavares for the book “’Twas the Night Before Christmas.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 401-213-3901.
Holiday Stroll
8 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Ashaway and Hope Valley Villages.
The annual Holiday Stroll in Ashaway and Hope Valley will feature events around the villages, with a trolley providing transportation between locations. The day begins with breakfast with Santa and end with fireworks at Crandall Field at 7 p.m. There will be house tours, worship services, food, raffles, sales, carolers, and luminaria. For more information, visit hopkintonri.org/recreation.
Music Matters: Duo Stefanie & Saar
5 p.m.; La Grua Center, 32 Water St., Stonington.
La Grua Center’s Music Matters series will host a performance by Stephanie Ho & Saar Ahuvia, pianos. The duo will perform works by Ravel, including Ma Mère l’Oye. Tickets are $20 in advance; $25 at the door. For tickets or more information, visit lagruacenter.org.
Jazz Big Band and Vocal Ensemble concert
8 p.m.; University of R.I. Fine Arts Center, 105 Upper College Road, Kingston.
The University of Rhode Island Jazz Big Band and Vocal Ensemble will present a holiday concert with Emmett Goods, director. Cost is $15; $10 for students and seniors; free for children age 12 and under. For tickets or more information, visit https://events.uri.edu/calendar/day/2022/12/10.
Sean Rowe
7:30 p.m.; Newport Live, 73 Pelham St., Newport.
Newport Live will present a performance by singer Sean Rowe with Mary-Elaine Jenkins. Tickets are $35. For tickets or more information, visit newportlive.org.
Billy Gilman
7:30 p.m.; Park Theatre, 848 Park Ave., Cranston.
Park Theatre will host a holiday performance by Billy Gilman and The Ragged Impresarios. For tickets or more information, visit theparkri.com or call 401-955-7275.
Soweto Gospel Choir
7:30 p.m.; Connecticut College Palmer Auditorium, 270 Mohegan Ave., New London.
Connecticut College will host a performance by three-time Grammy Award-winning Soweto Gospel Choir celebrating American and South African artists associated with the struggle for civil rights and social justice throughout their countries’ complex histories. Tickets are $30; $27 for seniors; and $15 for students. For tickets or more information, visit conncoll.edu/arts-culture/performing-arts-at-connecticut-college.
Rhode Island Philharmonic
8 p.m.; Veterans Memorial Auditorium, One Avenue of the Arts Providence.
The Rhode Island Philharmonic will present Vivaldi's The Four Seasons, Mozart’s Symphony No.31, and Bach’s Concerto for Violin & Oboe. For more information or for tickets, visit tickets.riphil.org or call 401-248-7000.
Dec. 10,11
The Nutcracker Ballet
Various times; Garde Arts Center, 325 State St., New London.
Eastern Connecticut Ballet will present The Nutcracker with guest artists Unity Phelan and Indiana Woodward of New York City Ballet. Performances will be held on Saturday at 1:30 and 7 p.m. and on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. For tickets or more information, visit gardearts.org or call 860-444-7373, ext. 1.
Sunday, Dec. 11
Westerly Band Christmas Concert
2 p.m.; Westerly Armory, 41 Railroad Ave., Westerly.
The Westerly Band, under the direction of Alison Patton, will hold its annual Christmas Concert. The band will play a variety of familiar holiday selections for all ages and there will be a visit from Santa. Suggested donation of $5 for ages 11 and older; donations to benefit the Westerly Armory Restoration. For more information, visit westerlyband.org.
Rock and Roll Christmas Show
7:30 p.m.; Knickerbocker Music Center, 35 Railroad Ave., Westerly.
The Knickerbocker Music Center will host the annual Rock and Roll Christmas Show fundraiser for Stand Up For Animals featuring music by John Speziale and Friends and The Carleans. For tickets or more information, visit knickmusic.com.
Westerly Light Parade
6 p.m.; Downtown Westerly, High and Broad Streets, Westerly.
The Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce will present the Westerly Light Parade featuring floats lit up with thousands of LED lights, music and holiday displays. For more information, visit oceanchamber.org.
Matt Donovan book signing
1 to 3 p.m.; Bank Square Books, 53 West Main St., Mystic.
Bank Square Books will host a book signing with author Matt Donovan for the book “The Dug Up Gun Museum.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 860-536-3795.
A Child's Christmas in Wales
3 p.m.; St. Martin's Episcopal Church, 50 Orchard Ave., Providence.
Aurea Ensemble will present a holiday concert, "A Child's Christmas in Wales" which combines the Dylan Thomas story with musical interludes of holiday chamber music and traditional English carols. Tickets are $30; free for students and children. For tickets or more information, visit aureaensemble.org/calendar.
Monday, Dec. 12
Chromatopia Exhibition Preview
6 p.m.; Mystic & Noank Library, 40 Library St., Mystic.
Mystic & Noank Library will host a talk by Jane LeGrow, Lyman Allyn Art Museum’s director of exhibitions, for a preview of the museum’s newest show, Chromatopia: Stories of Color in Art which is on display through March 5 at the museum. Registration is required. To register or for more information, visit mysticnoanklibrary.org or call 860-536-7721.
Tuesday, Dec. 13
Carols Through the Ages
9:15 a.m.; Mystic Congregational Church, 43 East Main St., Mystic.
The Mystic Congregational Church Women’s Fellowship will present Carols Through the Ages with featured performer, harpist Faith Leitner. Tea will be served at 9:15 a.m. in the parish hall, followed by the concert at 10 a.m. in the church sanctuary. The event is free. For more information, call 860-536-4259.
Thursday, Dec. 15
The Nightcap Before Christmas
6 to 8 p.m.; Palmer House, 40 Palmer St., Stonington.
The Stonington Historical Society will host a holiday cocktail party, ‘The Nightcap Before Christmas’ featuring 1950’s cocktails and finger foods. Cost is $30; $25 for members. For tickets or more information, visit stoningtonhistory.org.
Friday, Dec. 16
Bonny Light Horseman
8 p.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
Westerly Sound will host a performance by folk trio Bonny Light Horseman, featuring Anaïs Mitchell, Eric D. Johnson, and Josh Kaufman. Tickets are $35. For tickets or more information, visit unitedtheatre.org.
Dec. 16-24
"The Nutcracker" ballet
Various times; Veterans Memorial Auditorium, One Avenue of the Arts Providence.
Festival Ballet Providence will present "The Nutcracker." For tickets, visit thevetsri.com or call 401-421-2787.
Saturday, Dec. 17
Holiday Concert
2 p.m.; Westerly Library, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
The Harmony Heritage Chorus from Pawtucket will present a free a cappella Holiday Concert. For more information, visit westerlylibrary.org.
Cynthia Weill book signing
2 to 4 p.m.; Savoy Bookshop, 10 Canal St., Westerly.
Savoy Bookshop will host a book signing with author Cynthia Weill for the book “Vámonos: Mexican Folk Art Transport in English and Spanish.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 401-213-3901.
Dec. 17,18
Christmas Pops
Various times; George Kent Performance Hall, 119 High St., Westerly.
The Chorus of Westerly and conductor Andrew Howell will be joined by the Pops Festival Orchestra, to present a program of traditional and new holiday favorites. Performances will be held on Saturday at 7 p.m. and on Sunday at 3 and 5:30 p.m. For tickets or more information, visit chorusofwesterly.org or call 401-596- 8663.
Sunday, Dec. 18
Terry Walters book signing
1 to 3 p.m.; Bank Square Books, 53 West Main St., Mystic.
Bank Square Books will host a book signing with author Terry Walters for the book “Nourish: Plant-based Recipes to Feed Body Mind and Soul.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 860-536-3795.
