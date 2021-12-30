Thursday, Dec. 30
Great Swamp Hike
10 a.m.; Great Swamp Management Area, 277 Great Neck Road, West Kingston.
Westerly Land Trust will host a Thursday Hike in Great Swamp Management Area around Worden Pond and the surrounding swamp on trails of gravel roads with gentle slopes. For more information, visit westerlylandtrust.org or contact leader Sally Hanson at sallyhanson242@gmail.com.
Rhode Island Holiday Light Show
5 to 9 p.m.; Confreda Farms, 2150 Scituate Ave, Hope.
The Rhode Island Holiday Light Show is a drive thru spectacle lasting 20-25 minutes featuring sparkling lights, dozens of unique displays, and festive holiday music. For tickets or more information, visit holidaylightshow.com/rhodeislandticketcard.
Adam Ezra Group
7:30 p.m.; Katharine Hepburn Cultural Arts Center, 300 Main St., Old Saybrook.
The Katharine Hepburn Cultural Arts Center will host a performance by the folk rock band Adam Ezra Group, with Adam Ezra, guitar; Corinna Smith, fiddle; Alex Martin, drums; and Poche Ponce, bass. Tickets are $30. For tickets or more information, visit katharinehepburntheater.com.
Dec. 30-Jan. 31
Holiday Lights Spectacular
7 to 10 p.m.; Olde Mistick Village, 27 Coogan Blvd., Mystic.
The Holiday Lights Spectacular in Olde Mistick Village features over a half-million lights decorating village square of shops and restaurants. There is no entry fee. For more information, visit oldemistickvillage.com.
Dec. 30-Jan. 2
“A Christmas Carol”
Various times; Trinity Rep, 201 Washington St., Providence.
Trinity Rep will present “A Christmas Carol” by Charles Dickens, directed by Joe Wilson, Jr. For tickets or more information call 401-351-4242 or visit TrinityRep.com.
Holiday Light Spectacular
5 to 9:30 p.m.; Roger Williams Zoo, 1000 Elmwood Ave., Providence.
The walk thru Holiday Light Spectacular at Roger Williams Zoo features over 40 acres of festive larger-than-life luminous displays and over 3 million illuminated lights. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit rwpzoo.org/holidaylights.
Dec. 30-Jan. 9
Holidays at the Newport Mansions
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Newport Mansions, Bellevue Avenue, Newport.
The Breakers, The Elms and Marble House, decorated with thousands of poinsettias, fresh flowers, evergreens and wreaths and decorated Christmas trees, will be open for tours. Visit newportmansions.org for tickets and more information.
Dec. 30-March 1
Skating
Various times; Washington Trust Skating Rink, 61 Main St., Westerly.
The Washington Trust Skating Rink is open for free skate. For times and more information, call 401-6377902 or visit oceancommunityymca.org.
Friday, Dec. 31
G. Love & The Juice
9 p.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
United Theatre will host a New Year’s Eve dance party with G. Love & The Juice. Tickets are $50/$65. For tickets or more information, visit unitedtheatre.org/event.
Mystic Dead
8 p.m.; Knickerbocker Music Center, 35 Railroad Ave., Westerly.
The Knickerbocker Music Center will host a New Year’s Eve party with Grateful Dead tribute band, Mystic Dead. Wolfman Jack will open the show. Tickets are $20. For tickets or more information, visit knickmusic.com.
New Year’s Eve Bonfire
4:30 to 7 p.m.; Ninigret Park 4540 South County Trail, Charlestown.
The Charlestown Parks and Recreation Department will hold its annual New Year’s Eve Bonfire.
Neal & the Vipers
9 p.m.; Courthouse Center for the Arts, 3481 Kingstown Road, West Kingston.
The Courthouse Center for the Arts will host a New Year’s Eve dance party with Neal & the Vipers. For tickets or more information, visit courthousearts.org or call 401-782-1018.
Saturday, Jan. 1
WARM Center Penguin Plunge POSTPONED
Noon; Windjammer Surf Bar, 321 Atlantic Ave., Misquamicut.
WARM Center's will hold its 16th annual "Sweet 16" Penguin Plunge fundraiser. Check-in begins at 11 a.m. Registration is $25. For more information, visit facebook.com/TheWarmCenter.
Johnny & The East Coast Rockers
8 p.m.; Knickerbocker Music Center, 35 Railroad Ave., Westerly.
The Knickerbocker Music Center will host rhythm and blues band Johnny & The East Coast Rockers Tickets are $15. For tickets or more information, visit knickmusic.com.
RICan Polar Plunge
Noon; Charlestown Beach, 557 Charlestown Beach Road, Charlestown.
RICan will hold its annual 11th annual “Freezin’ for a Reason” Polar Plunge fundraiser. Registration begins at 11:30 a.m. The event includes raffles and a silent auction. For more information, visit rhodeislandcan.org/rican-polar-plunge.
First Day Hike
1 p.m.; Burlingame State Park Campground, 1 Burlingame State Park Road, Charlestown.
The Rhode Island DEM will host a First Day Hike at Burlingame as part of America's State Parks nationwide initiative, #WalkInto22, encouraging people to get outdoors. The DEM will offer commemorative 2022 first-day hike pins to participating hikers. For more information, visit dem.ri.gov.
Wednesday, Jan. 5
Exhibit opening reception
5 to 7:30 p.m.; Westerly Library, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
An opening reception will be held for an exhibit of works by artist Mary Blanchet. The exhibit will be on display through the month of January. The gallery is open Monday to Thursday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, visit westerlylibrary.org.
Friday, Jan. 7
Exhibit opening reception
5 to 8 p.m.; Artists' Cooperative Gallery of Westerly, 14 Railroad Ave., Westerly.
The Artists' Cooperative Gallery of Westerly will hold an opening reception for its exhibit, Culture, Community, Connections, featuring works by pop artist Jillian Lauren. The exhibit will be on display through Sunday, Jan. 30. The gallery is open Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday, 1 to 5 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more information, call 401-596-2221 or visit westerlyarts.com.
Friday by the Fire
3 to 5:30 p.m.; Riverwood Preserve, 5 Boy Scout Drive, Westerly.
The Westerly Land Trust will host a stroll through the Riverwood Preserve followed by a gathering around the fire with food and drink. Cost is $10, free for land trust members. To register, email mdoherty@westerlyandtrust.org. Visit westerlylandtrust.org for more information.
Exhibit opening reception
5 to 7 p.m.; La Grua Center, 32 Water St., Stonington.
La Grua Center will host an opening reception for the exhibit Coming Out for Art, a group art show dedicated to celebrating and representing the art of LGBTQ+ artists in southern CT and Rhode Island. Artists in the show include Casey Moran, Sheila Bylone, JackStar Rivera, Guido Garayacochea and Amy Hannum. The exhibit will be on display through Feb. 28. The gallery is open Wednesday, Friday and Sunday, 1 to 4 p.m. and by appointment. For more information, call 860-535-2300 or visit lagruacenter.org.
Saturday, Jan. 8
Kelley’s Pace Frostbite 5-Mile Road Race
9 a.m.; Kelley’s Pace, 27 Coogan Blvd., Mystic.
Kelley’s Pace will host its annual Frostbite 5-Mile Road Race at Olde Mistick Village. Registration begins at 8 a.m. To register in advance or for more information, visit runreg.com/kelleys-pace-frostbite-5-miler.
Seaside Shadows
7:30 p.m.; Garde Arts Center, 325 State St., New London.
Garde Arts Center will host John Zaffis as part of the Seaside Shadows annual investigation tradition. Zaffis will investigate paranormal activity at the Garde. He will also discuss the history of the Gilded Age theatre including a Q&A. For tickets or more information, visit gardearts.org or call 860-444-7373, ext. 1.
DA Foster & Shaboo All Stars
8 p.m.; Katharine Hepburn Cultural Arts Center, 300 Main St., Old Saybrook.
The Katharine Hepburn Cultural Arts Center will host a performance by the blues band DA Foster & Shaboo All Stars, featuring guitarist Jeff Pevar. Tickets are $38. For tickets or more information, visit katharinehepburntheater.com.
Jan. 8,9
“Shrek the Musical Jr.”
Various times; Narragansett High School, 245 South Pier Road, Narragansett.
Rhode Island Youth Theatre will present “Shrek the Musical Jr.” Performances will be held on Saturday, Jan. 8, at 7 p.m., and on Sunday, Jan. 9, at 2 p.m. Tickets are $12 and will be available at the door. To purchase tickets in advance, visit riyt.org/whats-new/now-playing.
Sunday, Jan. 9
Gungywamp Hike
1 p.m.; Shepherd of the Sea Chapel parking lot, Gungywamp Road, Groton.
Denison Pequotsepos Nature Center will host a hike in Gungywamp, an archaeological site with rocky ridges, glacial erratics and swamps, along with stone shelters and structures whose use and origin are open to interpretation. Guided by an DPNC educator, the two mile hike is over uneven terrain and of moderate difficulty. Registration is required. Cost is $15, $12.75 for members. To register or for more information, visit dpnc.org.
Tuesday, Jan. 11
Paul Dunion author talk
1 to 3 p.m.; Bank Square Books, 53 West Main St., Mystic
Bank Square Books will host an author talk and Q&A with Paul Dunion for the release of his new book “Apprenticing to the Unknown and Befriending Fate.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 860-536-3795.
Fishers & Other Critters
6:30 p.m.; South Kingstown Land Trust Barn, 17 Matunuck Beach Road, South Kingstown.
The South Kingstown Land Trust will host a talk by Laken Ganoe on fisher cats and other misunderstood creatures in Rhode Island. Ganoe, a doctoral student at University of R. I., is studying the movement and ecology of fishers across the state. There is a suggested donation of $10 for non-members. For more information, visit sklt.org.
Wednesday, Jan. 12
Letter from Birmingham Jail
5:30 p.m.; Westerly Library, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
The Westerly Area Peace and Justice Group and the library's Teen Space will offer a reading of Dr. King's "Letter from Birmingham Jail." The reading will be led by local teens. For more information, or to participate, visit westerlylibrary.org.
Thursday, Jan. 13
Christine Baumgarthuber
6 p.m.; Savoy Bookshop and Café, 10 Canal St., Westerly.
Savoy Bookshop and Café will host an author talk and Q&A with Christine Baumgarthuber for the new book, “Fermented Foods.” The event is free. For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 401-213-3901.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.