ZANE BREWER, Wheeler, Boys Basketball, Sophomore; Brewer scored 11 points, grabbed nine rebounds and dished out five assists in the Lions’ victory against Bolton. Brewer is averaging 8.5 points and 5.3 rebounds per contest.

ALEX DEPERRY, Stonington, Boys, Basketball, Junior; DePerry scored 34 points in two games for the Bears. He had 16 in a loss to Woodstock, and 18 in a win over Lyman Memorial. DePerry is averaging 16.0 points per game.

JULIANA VOISINET, Westerly, Girls Basketball, Sophomore; Voisinet scored 19 points as Westerly topped rival Chariho in overtime. Voisinet scored 12 of her 19 points in the second half and overtime. She leads the team in scoring at 10.6 points per game.

JEREMIAH GRAHAM, Chariho, Boys, Basketball, Senior; Graham scored 22 points and had eight rebounds as Chariho handed Shea its first loss of the season. He also scored 24 points in a win against Times 2 Academy. Graham is averaging 22.2 points per game

