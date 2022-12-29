Thursday, Dec. 29
Thursday Hike
10 a.m.; Great Swamp, Great Neck Road, Kingston.
The Westerly Land Trust will lead a hike through Great Swamp in Kingston. The hiking area is on a peninsula of high ground rising 80 feet above Worden Pond and the surrounding swamp. Most of the trails are gravel roads. The footing is solid, and the slopes are gentle. For more information or to sign up, visit westerlylandtrust.org or contact hike leader Sally Hanson at sallyhanson242@gmail.com.
Dec. 29-30
WCCU Basketball Tournament
2:15 to 9 p.m.; Westerly High School, 23 Ward Ave., Westerly.
Westerly Community Credit Union will host its annual Holiday Basketball Tournament. The tournament features basketball games, girls and boys, junior varsity and varsity, with teams from Chariho, South Kingstown, Stonington and Westerly. All-day admission is $4; $3 for students. Every dollar of the gate proceeds is donated directly to the participating schools’ sports boosters. For schedule and more information, visit westerlyccu.com/tournament.
Dec. 29-30
Wawaloam Festival of Lights
5 to 9 p.m.; Wawaloam Campground, 510 Gardiner Road, West Kingston.
Wawaloam Campground lights up over one mile of drive through holiday displays set to music. Displays range from six to 40 feet tall. Admission is per carload. Visit wawaloam.com/Christmas for tickets or more information.
Dec. 29-March 1
Skating
Various times; Washington Trust Skating Rink, 61 Main St., Westerly.
The Washington Trust Skating Rink is open for free skate. For times and more information, call 401-6377902 or visit oceancommunityymca.org.
Dec. 29-Jan. 1
Holidays at the Newport Mansions
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Newport Mansions, Bellevue Avenue, Newport.
The Breakers, The Elms and Marble House, decorated with thousands of poinsettias, flowers, evergreens and wreaths and decorated Christmas trees, will be open for tours. Visit newportmansions.org for tickets and more information.
“A Christmas Carol”
Various times; Trinity Rep, 201 Washington St., Providence.
Trinity Rep will present “A Christmas Carol” by Charles Dickens, directed by Aileen Wen McGroddy. For tickets or more information call 401-351-4242 or visit TrinityRep.com.
Dec. 29-Jan. 31
Holiday Lights Spectacular
7 to 10 p.m.; Olde Mistick Village, 27 Coogan Blvd., Mystic.
The Holiday Lights Spectacular in Olde Mistick Village features over a half-million lights decorating village square of shops and restaurants. There is no entry fee. For more information, visit oldemistickvillage.com.
Dec. 29-Dec. 31
Rhode Island Holiday Light Show
5 to 9 p.m.; Confreda Farms, 2150 Scituate Ave, Hope.
The Rhode Island Holiday Light Show is a one-mile drive thru spectacle lasting 20-25 minutes featuring sparkling lights, dozens of unique displays, and festive holiday music. For tickets or more information, visit holidaylightshow.com/rhodeisland.
Saturday, Dec. 31
New Year’s Eve Bonfire
4:30 to 7 p.m.; Ninigret Park 4540 South County Trail, Charlestown.
The Charlestown Parks and Recreation Department will hold its annual New Year’s Eve Bonfire.
Countdown to Noon
10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; East Lyme Community Center, 41 Society Road, Niantic.
The Children’s Museum of Southeastern Connecticut and East Lyme Parks & Recreation will host a New Year’s event for children and families, featuring a balloon drop at noon, animal shows with Wildlife Encounters of New Hampshire, crafts and food trucks. Cost is $12; $10 for museum members. To register, visit childrensmuseumsect.org or call 860-691-1111.
Sunday, Jan. 1
Festival of Lessons and Carols for Christmas
5 p.m.; Christ Church, 7 Elm St., Westerly.
The annual Festival of Lessons and Carols for Christmas will feature choral music by the Christ Church Choir, congregational singing of carols, and the customary readings by community members of the Christmas lessons. A reception will follow in the parish hall.
Penguin Plunge
Noon; Windjammer Surf Bar, 321 Atlantic Ave., Misquamicut.
WARM Center and WARM Welcome House of Peace Dale will hold its 17th annual Penguin Plunge fundraiser. Check-in begins at 11 a.m. Registration is $25. For more information, visit warmcenter.org.
RICan Polar Plunge
Noon; Charlestown Beach, 557 Charlestown Beach Road, Charlestown.
RICan will hold its annual 12th annual “Freezin’ for a Reason” Polar Plunge fundraiser. Registration begins at 11:30 a.m. The event includes raffles and a silent auction. For more information, visit rhodeislandcan.org/rican-polar-plunge.
Monday, Jan. 2
Poetry Salon
5 p.m.; Savoy Bookshop, 10 Canal St., Westerly.
Lisa Starr will host a Poetry Salon at Savoy Bookshop. Beverages and snacks will be available for purchase. For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 401-213-3901.
Thursday, Jan. 5
Thursday Hike
10 a.m.; Grills Preserve, 198 Bowling Lane, Bradford.
The Westerly Land Trust will lead a hike through Grills Preserve in Bradford. This walk on the land trust’s 500-acre preserve is over primarily flat terrain often along the Pawcatuck River on clear, wide trails. For more information or to sign up, visit westerlylandtrust.org or contact hike leader Janice Fifer at jhfifer@verizon.net.
Friday, Jan. 6
Exhibit opening reception
5 to 8 p.m.; Artists' Cooperative Gallery of Westerly, 14 Railroad Ave., Westerly.
The Artists' Cooperative Gallery of Westerly will hold an opening reception for its exhibit, Out of The Comfort Zone – Try Something New. The exhibit will be on display through Sunday, Jan. 29. The gallery is open Wednesday, to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday, 1 to 5 p.m. For more information, call 401-596-2221 or visit westerlyarts.com.
Exhibit opening reception
5 to 7 p.m.; La Grua Center, 32 Water St., Stonington.
La Grua Center will host an opening reception for Winterlude, an exhibit of works by the Artists of Gallery One. The exhibit will be on display through Feb. 26. Gallery hours are Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday afternoons 1 to 4 p.m. or by appointment. There is a suggested donation of $5. For more information, visit lagruacenter.org or call 860-535-2300.
“Beneath the Polar Sun” documentary
7 p.m.; Peace Dale Congregational Church, 261 Columbia St., Wakefield.
Peace Dale Congregational Church Green Team will screen the documentary, “Beneath the Polar Sun.” The award-winning documentary was produced by Hope Valley husband and wife Diane Kushner and Stephen Smith and chronicles a scientific expedition 500 nautical miles from the North Pole. A discussion will follow the viewing. The event is free. For more information, visit peacedalechurch.org.
The Best of Foo
8 p.m.; Courthouse Center for the Arts, 3481 Kingstown Road, West Kingston.
The Courthouse Center for the Arts will host Foo Fighter’s tribute band The Best of Foo. For tickets or more information, visit courthousearts.org or call 401-782-1018.
Dec. 6,7
Disney’s Frozen JR
Various times; Garde Arts Center, 325 State St., New London.
Broadway Kids & Company will present Disney’s Frozen JR, performed by students of the company. Performances will be held on Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 1 and 6 p.m. For tickets and more information, visit gardearts.org.
Saturday, Jan. 7
“Dear Future Me”
2 and 7 p.m.; Babcock Hall Auditorium, 23 Highland Ave., Westerly.
The Westerly High School Stagedogs will present an original play by student Kendyll Gaccione, “Dear Future Me.” Tickets are $3; $1 for students and seniors.
Music Matters: French Cello Sonatas
5 p.m.; La Grua Center, 32 Water St., Stonington.
La Grua Center’s Music Matters Series will host a concert of French Cello Sonatas by performers Theodore Mook and Michael Bahmann. The performance will include works by Debussy, Onslow, and Poulenc. Tickets are $20 in advance; $25 at the door. For tickets or more information, visit lagruacenter.org.
Kelley’s Pace Frostbite 5-Mile Road Race
9 a.m.; Kelley’s Pace, 27 Coogan Blvd., Mystic.
Kelley’s Pace will host its annual Frostbite 5-Mile Road Race at Olde Mistick Village. Registration begins at 8 a.m. Post-race breakfast and awards ceremony to be held at the Jealous Monk. To register in advance or for more information, visit kelleyspacemystic.com.
Exhibit opening reception
6 to 9 p.m.; Hygienic Art, 79 Bank St, New London.
Hygienic Art will host an opening reception for an exhibit, Whalers, Lancers, & Saints, featuring artwork by students from New London, Waterford High Schools, Saint Bernard School and Li & Zhai Art School. The exhibit will be on display through Jan. 21. For more information, visit hygienic.org/exhibitions.
Jan. 7,8
Regenerative Agriculture Weekend
9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Westerly Armory, 41 Railroad Ave., Westerly.
The Westerly Armory will host a Regenerative Agriculture Weekend featuring talks by experts in farming and soil scientists, vendors and demonstrations. Food and drink will be available for purchase. For tickets or more information, visit westerlyarmory.com.
Tuesday, Jan. 10
“Letter From Birmingham Jail”
5:30 p.m.; Westerly Public Library, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
In honor of Martin Luther King Day, the Westerly Area Peace and Justice Group and the Westerly ARC will host a reading of sections from Dr. Martin Luther King’s 1963 “Letter from Birmingham Jail.” There will be music and a slide show of quotes from King’s sermons prior to the reading. Displays of books and posters will honor the life of Dr. King and his role in the Civil Rights Movement of the 1950's and 60's. For more information, visit westerlylibrary.org.
Wednesday, Jan. 11
Clarence Spady
7:30 p.m.; Norwich Arts Center, 62 Broadway, Norwich.
Norwich Arts Center’s Blues on Broadway will host a performance by Clarence Spady, with Liviu Pop on drums. Tickets are $25; $23 for military/student/seniors and $20 for members. For tickets or more information, visit norwicharts.org or call 860-887-2789.
Thursday, Jan. 12
Lauren Sandler author talk
5:30 p.m.; James Merrill Apartment, 107 Water St., Stonington.
The James Merrill House will host an author talk with Lauren Sandler to discuss her book "This Is All I Got: A New Mother's Search for Home." Tickets are $20. For tickets or more information, visit jamesmerrillhouse.org/events.
Jan. 12-29
"Faith Healer"
Various times; The Gamm Theatre, 1245 Jefferson Blvd., Warwick.
The Gamm Theatre will present the drama “Faith Healer” by Irish playwright Brian Friel, directed by Donna Hughes. For tickets or more information, call 401-723-4266 or visit gammtheatre.org.
Jan. 12-Feb. 12
Queen Margaret
Various times; Trinity Rep, 201 Washington St., Providence.
Trinity Rep will present the drama “Queen Margaret,” drawn from William Shakespeare by Whitney White and directed by Jude Sandy. For tickets or more information, call 401-351-4242 or visit TrinityRep.com.
