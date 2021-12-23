Thursday, Dec. 23
Christmas in Song
5:30 p.m.; Watch Hill Chapel, 5 Bluff Ave., Watch Hill.
The Watch Hill Chapel will host a program of traditional Christmas songs, bell ringers and holiday readings. The event is free with reservations
Thursday Hike
10 a.m.; Black Farm, Woodville-Alton Road, Hopkinton.
The Westerly Land Trust will lead a three-mile hike in the R.I. fish and wildlife preserve, Black Farm. The area is bordered by the Wood River and is hilly with both deciduous and pine forest. For more information or to register, visit westerlylandtrust.org.
Christmas Cocktail Cabaret
7 p.m.; The Towers, 35 Ocean Road, Narragansett.
Contemporary Theater Company will hold its eighth annual Christmas Cocktail Cabaret with carols, music, cocktails and Christmas cheer. Tickets are $40. For tickets or more information, visit contemporarytheatercompany.com.
Tish Adams & Bluz U Can Use
7 p.m.; Pump House Music Works, 1464 Kingstown Road, Wakefield.
Pump House Music Works will host a concert with Tish Adams & Bluz U Can Use, followed by The Jungle Bell Jazz Jam. Proceeds will benefit The Grocery List Grant, providing grocery gift cards to musicians in need. Tickets are $25. For tickets or more information, visit pumphousemusicworks.com/schedule.
Aaron Blanck's Christmas 2: A Very Burbage Christmas
8 p.m.; Burbage Theater, 59 Blackstone Ave., Pawtucket.
Burbage Theater will present an adults-only holiday musical with elves, puppets, prominent political figures in R.I. and songs. For tickets or more information, call 401-484-0355 or visit burbagetheatre.org.
Dec. 23-Jan. 31
Holiday Lights Spectacular
7 to 10 p.m.; Olde Mistick Village, 27 Coogan Blvd., Mystic.
The Holiday Lights Spectacular in Olde Mistick Village features over a half-million lights decorating village square of shops and restaurants. There is no entry fee. For more information, visit oldemistickvillage.com.
Dec. 23-Jan. 2
“A Christmas Carol”
Various times; Trinity Rep, 201 Washington St., Providence.
Trinity Rep will present “A Christmas Carol” by Charles Dickens, directed by Joe Wilson, Jr. For tickets or more information call 401-351-4242 or visit TrinityRep.com.
Holiday Light Spectacular
5 to 9:30 p.m.; Roger Williams Zoo, 1000 Elmwood Ave., Providence.
The walk thru Holiday Light Spectacular at Roger Williams Zoo features over 40 acres of festive larger-than-life luminous displays and over 3 million illuminated lights. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit rwpzoo.org/holidaylights.
Dec. 23-Jan. 9
Holidays at the Newport Mansions
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Newport Mansions, Bellevue Avenue, Newport.
The Breakers, The Elms and Marble House, decorated with thousands of poinsettias, fresh flowers, evergreens and wreaths and decorated Christmas trees, will be open for tours. Visit newportmansions.org for tickets and more information.
Dec. 23-24
“It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play”
Various times; The Gamm Theatre, 1245 Jefferson Blvd., Warwick.
The Gamm Theatre will present “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play” adapted by Joe Landry, directed by Damon Kiely. For tickets or more information, call 401-723-4266 or visit gammtheatre.org.
Dec. 23-March 1
Skating
Various times; Washington Trust Skating Rink, 61 Main St., Westerly.
The Washington Trust Skating Rink is open for free skate. For times and more information, call 401-6377902 or visit oceancommunityymca.org.
Dec. 23-30
Rhode Island Holiday Light Show
5 to 9 p.m.; Confreda Farms, 2150 Scituate Ave, Hope.
The Rhode Island Holiday Light Show is a drive thru spectacle lasting 20-25 minutes featuring sparkling lights, dozens of unique displays, and festive holiday music. For tickets or more information, visit holidaylightshow.com/rhodeislandticketcard.
Dec. 23-26
The Nutcracker
Various times; Veterans Memorial Auditorium, One Avenue of the Arts, Providence.
Festival Ballet Providence will present Tchaikovsky's The Nutcracker. For tickets, visit thevetsri.com or call 401-421-2787.
Sunday, Dec. 26
Festival of Lessons and Carols for Christmas
5 p.m.; Christ Church, 7 Elm St., Westerly.
The annual Festival of Lessons and Carols for Christmas will feature choral music by the Christ Church Choir, congregational singing of carols, and the customary readings by community members of the Christmas lessons. A reception will follow in the parish hall.
Dec. 27-30
Super Hero Week
9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; Niantic Children’s Museum, 409 Main St., Niantic.
The Niantic Children’s Museum will host Super Hero Week, with hands-on experiments and crafts to learn about the science of Super Heroes and expanded hours. Children dressed as their favorite Super Hero receive a $1 off admission.
Tuesday, Dec. 28
Ida Zecco cabaret
7:30 p.m.; Arctic Playhouse, 1249 Main St., West Warwick.
Ida Zecco, joined by Jim Rice, will perform selections from her CD “A Song for the Season” as part of the Arctic Playhouse Cabaret Club series. Tickets are $20. For tickets or more information, visit thearcticplayhouse.com.
“Frozen”
7:30 p.m.; Jane Pickens Theatre, 49 Touro St., Newport.
Jane Pickens Theatre will screen the movie “Frozen” (PG) as part of its Christmas vacation series of movies. For tickets or more information, visit janepickens.com.
Wednesday, Dec. 29
The Founders
7:30 p.m.; Knickerbocker Music Center, 35 Railroad Ave., Westerly.
The Knickerbocker Music Center will host The Founders, featuring founding members of Roomful of Blues, including Al Copley, Greg Piccolo and Duke Robillard. Tickets are $20. For tickets or more information, visit knickmusic.com.
Meet Miss Florence
11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Florence Griswold Museum, 96 Lyme St., Old Lyme.
The Florence Griswold Museum will celebrate Florence Griswold’s birthday in her family home, decorated with elaborate mantels by the artists of the Lyme Art Colony. Admission is free. For more information, visit florencegriswoldmuseum.org.
Friday, Dec. 31
G. Love & The Juice
9 p.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
United Theatre will host a New Year’s Eve dance party with G. Love & The Juice. Tickets are $50/$65. For tickets or more information, visit unitedtheatre.org/event.
Mystic Dead
8 p.m.; Knickerbocker Music Center, 35 Railroad Ave., Westerly.
The Knickerbocker Music Center will host a New Year’s Eve party with Grateful Dead tribute band, Mystic Dead. Wolfman Jack will open the show. Tickets are $20. For tickets or more information, visit knickmusic.com.
Neal & the Vipers
9 p.m.; Courthouse Center for the Arts, 3481 Kingstown Road, West Kingston.
The Courthouse Center for the Arts will host a New Year’s Eve dance party with Neal & the Vipers. For tickets or more information, visit courthousearts.org or call 401-782-1018.
Saturday, Jan. 1
WARM Center Penguin Plunge
Noon; Windjammer Surf Bar, 321 Atlantic Ave., Misquamicut.
WARM Center's will hold its 16th annual "Sweet 16" Penguin Plunge fundraiser. Check-in begins at 11 a.m. Registration is $25. For more information, visit facebook.com/TheWarmCenter.
Johnny & The East Coast Rockers
8 p.m.; Knickerbocker Music Center, 35 Railroad Ave., Westerly.
The Knickerbocker Music Center will host rhythm and blues band Johnny & The East Coast Rockers Tickets are $15. For tickets or more information, visit knickmusic.com.
RICan Polar Plunge
Noon; Charlestown Beach, 557 Charlestown Beach Road, Charlestown.
RICan will hold its annual 11th annual “Freezin’ for a Reason” Polar Plunge fundraiser. Registration begins at 11:30 a.m. The event includes raffles and a silent auction. For more information, visit rhodeislandcan.org/rican-polar-plunge.
