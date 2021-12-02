Thursday, Dec. 2
Danny Fleet
8 p.m.; Knickerbocker Music Center, 35 Railroad Ave., Westerly.
Singer/songwriter Danny Fleet will perform in the Tap Room at the Knickerbocker. The event is free. For more information, visit knickmusic.com.
Dec. 2-4
Deck the Halls
Various times; Palmer House, 40 Palmer St., Stonington.
The Stonington Historical Society and Stonington Garden Club will host Deck the Halls at the Palmer House with a Preview Party on Thursday, from 4 to 8 p.m., with refreshments and special pricing on items. Tickets are available at stoningtonhistory.org. On Friday and Saturday, the house is open for free tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. All proceeds benefit the Stonington Historical Society.
Dec. 2-12
“Clue: On Stage”
Various times; Robert E. Will Theatre, University of R. I. Fine Arts Center, 105 Upper College Road, Kingston.
The University of R.I. Theatre Department will present “Clue: On Stage” based on the screenplay by Jonathan Lynn and written by Sandy Rustin. Performances will be held on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $20; $15 for seniors and university students, faculty and staff. Tickets can be purchased at the box office in the Fine Arts Center or by calling 401-874-5843. For more information, visit web.uri.edu/theatre/current-season.
"Hamilton"
Various times; Providence Performing Arts Center, 220 Weybosset St., Providence.
Providence Performing Arts Center will host the Tony Award winning Broadway show, "Hamilton" book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda. For tickets or more information, visit ppacri.org.
Dec. 2-Jan. 31
Holiday Lights Spectacular
7 to 10 p.m.; Olde Mistick Village, 27 Coogan Blvd., Mystic.
The Holiday Lights Spectacular in Olde Mistick Village features over a half-million lights decorating village square of shops and restaurants. There is no entry fee. For more information, visit oldemistickvillage.com.
Dec. 2-5
Menorah lighting
4:30 p.m.; Contemporary Theater Company, 327 Main St., Wakefield.
Contemporary Theater Company will light a menorah and sing prayers on the patio each night of Hanukkah. A potluck will follow the lighting. For more information, visit contemporarytheatercompany.com.
Dec. 2-19
“Miracle on 34th Street”
Various times; Arctic Playhouse, 1249 Main St., West Warwick.
The Arctic Playhouse will present the musical radio play version of “Miracle on 34th Street.” Performances will be held on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday at 2 p.m. For tickets or more information, visit thearcticplayhouse.com.
Dec. 2-Jan. 2
“A Christmas Carol”
Various times; Trinity Rep, 201 Washington St., Providence.
Trinity Rep will present “A Christmas Carol” by Charles Dickens, directed by Joe Wilson, Jr. For tickets or more information call 401-351-4242 or visit TrinityRep.com.
Dec. 2-Jan. 9
Holidays at the Newport Mansions
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Newport Mansions, Bellevue Avenue, Newport.
The Breakers, The Elms and Marble House, decorated with thousands of poinsettias, fresh flowers, evergreens and wreaths and decorated Christmas trees, will be open for tours. Visit newportmansions.org for tickets and more information.
Dec. 2-24
“It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play”
Various times; The Gamm Theatre, 1245 Jefferson Blvd., Warwick.
The Gamm Theatre will present “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play” adapted by Joe Landry, directed by Damon Kiely. For tickets or more information, call 401-723-4266 or visit gammtheatre.org.
Friday, Dec. 3
Village Stroll and tree lighting
5:30 p.m.; Wadawanuck Square, 20 High St., Stonington.
The Stonington Village Improvement Association will host the annual Village Holiday Stroll including a tree lighting, community carol sing and a visit from Santa. For more information, visit sviastonington.org.
Lafayette Band Holiday Concert
7:15 p.m.; First Baptist Church, 34 Main St., Wickford.
The Lafayette Band of North Kingstown, with Bethany Clarke Bromley, music director, will perform its annual Holiday Concert. Admission is free. The festive program will include traditional and popular holiday music. For more information, visit lafayettebandri.org or facebook.com/LafayetteBand.RI.
Dec. 3-19
“A Christmas Carol”
Various times; Granite Theatre, 1 Granite St., Westerly.
Granite Theatre will present “A Christmas Carol” by Charles Dickens. Performances will be held on Friday and Saturday at 730 p.m. and on Sunday at 2 p.m. For tickets or more information, call 401-596-2341 or visit granitetheatre.com.
Dec. 3,4
“Cinderella”
Various times; Westerly Middle School, 10 Sandy Hill Road, Westerly.
Theatre Scrapbook will present Rodgers & Hammerstein’s musical “Cinderella” in association with Westerly Middle School. Performances will be held on Friday at 7 p.m. and on Saturday at 5 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for seniors and students. Tickets can be purchased in advance at theatrescrapbook.com or at the door.
Newport Classical Holiday
Various times; Emmanuel Church Chapel, 42 Dearborn St., Newport.
Newport Classical will host Providence-based chamber choir Ensemble Altera for a holiday program of music by Benjamin Britten, Hildegard von Bingen, Barbara Strozzi, Imogen Holst, Elizabeth Poston, and Joanna Marsh. Performances will be held on Friday at 7:30 p.m. and on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $25. For tickets or more information, visit newportclassical.org.
Dec. 3-5
“Everybody”
Various times; Burbage Theatre Co., 59 Blackstone Ave., Pawtucket.
Burbage Theatre Co. will present the drama “Everybody” by Brandon Jacobs-Jenkins. Performances will be held at 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and at 2 p.m. on Sunday. For tickets or more information, visit burbagetheatre.org or call 401-484-0355.
“Love Letters”
Various times; Jenks Auditorium, 350 Division St., Pawtucket.
The Community Players will present “Love Letters,” by A.R Gurney featuring different performers each day. Performances will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, with comedian Frank O'Donnell and television personality Kelly Bates Riley; and Saturday, with actors Lara Hakeem and Jeff St. Germain; and at 2 p.m. on Sunday with Community Players’ past president Claire L. Beauregard and a special guest artist. For tickets or more information, visit thecommunityplayers.net or call 401-726-6860.
Saturday, Dec. 4
Messiah & Carol Sing
6 p.m.; George Kent Performance Hall, 119 High St., Westerly.
The Chorus of Westerly will host a Messiah & Carol Sing. Tickets are $20. For more information, visit chorusofwesterly.org.
Westminster Strings Holiday Concert
3 p.m.; Westerly Armory, 41 Railroad Ave., Westerly.
Westminster Strings Youth Ensemble, under the direction of Kathleen Curran Monroe, will hold its Holiday Concert along with adult string players from the community. Cost is $10, free for children. Donations of canned goods for the Jonnycake Center gratefully accepted. For more information, visit westminsterstrings.org.
Arooj Aftab
8 p.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
The United Theatre will host a performance by Arooj Aftab of Sufi-mystical poetry combined with the spirit of independent rock. Tickets are $35. For tickets or more information, visit unitedtheatre.org.
Mary Palumbo & Ann Zainyeh book signing
2 to 4 p.m.; Savoy Bookshop and Café, 10 Canal St., Westerly.
Savoy Bookshop and Café will host a signing with authors Mary Palumbo & Ann Zainyeh for the book “The Hare on the Chair.” The event is free. For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 401-213-3901.
Holiday Carnival
11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Olde Mistick Village, 27 Coogan Blvd., Mystic.
Olde Mistick Village will host its annual Holiday Carnival with free admission and parking. The event will feature family-friendly entertainment and music, as well as a Santa’s Workshop for children to do holiday shopping. For more information, visit oldemistickvillage.com.
Sunday, Dec. 5
Charles Bruckerhoff book signing
1 to 3 p.m.; Bank Square Books, 53 West Main St., Mystic
Bank Square Books will host a book signing with author Charles Bruckerhoff for the new book “Adelyn's Adventure on the Beach.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 860-536-3795.
Exhibit open house
4:30 to 6 p.m.: Wheeler Library, 101 Main St., North Stonington.
Wheeler Library will hold an open house and reception for the Milltown Arts Exhibit. Art work, local goods and books will be for sale at the open house. The exhibit will be on display through Jan. 6. For more information, visit wheelerlibrary.org.
Dennis Costa in concert
5 p.m.; Wakefield Music Co., 58 Main St., South Kingstown.
Dennis Costa will perform a solo classical guitar concert celebrating the 30th anniversary of Wakefield Music to benefit R.I. Guitar Guild. Tickets are $20 for the in-person concert or $10 for streaming access on YouTube. For tickets or more information, visit riguitarguild.org or at Wakefield Music.
Tuesday, Dec. 7
Zachary Garceau book launch
6 to 8 p.m.; Babcock Smith House Museum, 124 Granite St., Westerly.
The Westerly Historical Society will host a book launch for “Great Stories From Westerly's Past” with author Zachary Garceau. There will be a wine-and-cheese reception at the Carriage House. Garceau will give a short reading and autograph copies of the book.
Wednesday, Dec. 8
Downtown Stroll and Luminaria
5 to 9 p.m.; Downtown Westerly.
The Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce and the Downtown Business Association will hold its 24th annual Holiday Stroll & Luminaria. There will be sidewalks lined with luminaries, hayrides with Santa and strolling carolers. For more information call 401-596-7761.
Exhibit opening reception
5 to 8 p.m.; Artists' Cooperative Gallery of Westerly, 14 Railroad Ave., Westerly.
The Artists' Cooperative Gallery of Westerly will hold an opening reception for its exhibit, Deck the Walls/Holiday Show, featuring locally-created art perfect for gift giving. Donations of art items for children are requested. The items will be donated to the Jonnycake Center of Westerly for its holiday gift giving program. The exhibit will be on display through Thursday, Nov. 23. The gallery is open Wednesday Thursday, and Sunday, 1 to 5 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more information, call 401-5962221 or visit westerlyarts.com.
Thursday, Dec. 9
The Nightcap Before Christmas
6 to 8 p.m.; Palmer House, 40 Palmer St., Stonington.
The Stonington Historical Society will host a holiday party, The Nightcap Before Christmas, featuring Victorian cocktails and small bites. Tickets are $25. For tickets or more information, visit stoningtonhistory.org.
Dec. 9-19
"A Christmas Carol"
Various times; Chestnut Street Playhouse, 24 Chestnut St., Norwich.
Chestnut Street Playhouse will present “A Christmas Carol” with book By Christopher Schario, adapted from the book by Charles Dickens. Performances will be held on Thursday to Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday at 2 p.m. For tickets or more information, visit chestnutstreetplayhouse.org.
Friday, Dec. 10
Renaissance Men
7:30 p.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
United Theatre will host a performance by the New England male vocal ensemble, The Renaissance Men. The group will perform selections from its new holiday album, “A Very RenMen Christmas LIVE.” Tickets are $35. For tickets or more information, visit unitedtheatre.org.
Stonington Madrigals
7 p.m.; Calvary Church, 27 Church St., Stonington.
The Stonington Madrigal Singers, directed by Robert Guarino, will perform An Old World Christmas Concert in collaboration with the Stonington Recorder Consort. Facemasks are required and donations gratefully accepted at calvarymusicschool.org/stonington-madrigal-singers.
Arts Café Mystic
7 p.m.; Mystic Museum of Art, 9 Water St., Mystic.
Arts Café Mystic will host a poetry reading with featured voice Mahogany Browne, with music by Dr. Westchesterson and opening voice, Jen Lighty. Tickets are $15, $5 for students. For more information visit theartscafemystic.org.
Dec. 10-22
Lantern Light Village
5 to 8 p.m.; Mystic Seaport Museum, 75 Greenmanville Ave., Mystic.
Mystic Seaport Museum will host an outdoor, free-roaming journey through time showing the differences between the modern and 19th century holiday seasons. The museum will feature festive lighting displays, live music, horse and carriage rides, fire pits, a visitation from St. Nicholas, and holiday themed stories, crafts, and games. For tickets or more information, visit mysticseaport.org/lantern-light-village.
Saturday, Dec. 11
Ghost Tours in the Park
3 to 6 p.m.; Wilcox Park fountain, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
Granite Theatre will host Ghost Tours in Wilcox Park with Ebenezer Scrooge from “A Christmas Carol.” The tours depart every 15 minutes and will visit the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Yet to Come, as well as Marley’s ghost. Admission is free. For more information, visit granitetheatre.com or call 401-596-2341.
Christmas Boutique
9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Babcock Smith House Museum, 124 Granite St., Westerly.
The Babcock Smith House Museum will hold its annual Christmas Boutique with cookie platters, gift certificate raffles, Joshua’s Store items and tours of the decorated mansion house. For more information, visit babcocksmithhouse.org.
John Annetti and Whitney Hubell book signing
2 to 4 p.m.; Savoy Bookshop and Café, 10 Canal St., Westerly.
Savoy Bookshop and Café will host a signing with authors John Annetti and Whitney Hubell for the book “Beach Rides.” The event is free. For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 401-213-3901.
Ashaway Stroll
8 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Ashaway Village.
The annual Holiday Stroll in the Village of Ashaway will begin with breakfast at the fire station at 213 Main St., with Santa and end with fireworks at Crandall Field at 7 p.m. There will be horse-drawn wagon rides, house tours, worship services, food, raffles, sales, carolers and luminaria. For more information, visit hopkintonri.org/recreation.
Music Matters: Two Chopin Concertos
5 p.m.; La Grua Center, 32 Water St., Stonington.
La Grua Center’s Music Matters Series will host a performance of Two Chopin Concertos by Olga Vinokur and Jiayan Sun. Tickets are $20. For tickets or more information, visit lagruacenter.org.
Sean Guidera book signing
1 to 3 p.m.; Bank Square Books, 53 West Main St., Mystic
Bank Square Books will host a book signing with Sean Guidera for the release of his new book “Ethan the Raindrop.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 860-536-3795.
Dec. 11,12
The Nutcracker
Various times; Garde Arts Center, 325 State St., New London.
The Eastern Connecticut Ballet will present “The Nutcracker,” featuring three guest artists from the New York City Ballet. Performances will be held Saturday at 1:30 and 7 p.m. and Sunday at 11 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. For tickets or more information, visit gardearts.org.
Sunday, Dec. 12
Light Parade
6 p.m.; Downtown Westerly
A Light Parade will be held featuring floats lit up with thousands of LED lights, music and holiday displays. For more information, visit oceanchamber.org.
Westerly Band Holiday Concert
2 p.m.; Westerly Armory, Railroad Avenue, Westerly.
The Westerly Band will present its annual Christmas Concert, directed by Alison Patton. The band will play a variety of familiar holiday selections that appeal to all ages and there will be visit from Santa. Light refreshments will be served with seating café style. Admission is $5, free for children age 5 and under, and will benefit the Westerly Armory Restoration.
Rock n’ Roll Xmas Show benefit
7 p.m.; Knickerbocker Music Center, 35 Railroad Ave., Westerly.
The annual Rock & Roll Christmas show fundraiser for Stand Up For Animals will feature singer songwriter Marc Douglas Berardo and the all-star band, Speziale and Friends, along with Dancing Santa, strolling fiddler Craig Edwards, and the show’s mascot Puppet Santa. There will be a raffle, and the annual Hula Dancing Contest. Admission is $15. For tickets or more information, visit knickmusic.com.
Steven Slosberg book signing
1 to 3 p.m.; Bank Square Books, 53 West Main St., Mystic
Bank Square Books will host a book signing with Steven Slosberg for the release of his new book “Columnist: 45 Years of Having a Say.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 860-536-3795.
Music at the Farm
2 p.m.; Grace Note Farm, 969 Jackson Schoolhouse Road, Pascoag.
Grace Note Farm will host a Holiday Opera program with performances by David Rivera Bozon, tenor, Carina Digianfilippo, soprano and Leona Cheung, piano. Tickets are $30. Call 401-567-0354 or email virginiasindelar@gmail.com for reservations.
