Thursday, Dec. 16
Thursday Hike
10 a.m.; Dr. John Champlin Glacier Park, Tom Harvey Road, Westerly.
The Westerly Land Trust will lead a hike in Dr. John Champlin Glacier Park. The hike features wooded trails with gentle hills and some rocky sections with unique geological features. For more information or to register, visit westerlylandtrust.org or contact hike leader Lauren Barber at 401-315-2610 ext. 1 or lbarber@westelylandtrust.org.
Gordon Lightfoot
8 p.m.; Garde Arts Center, 325 State St., New London.
Garde Arts Center will host a performance by singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot. Opening will be local artists Kat & Brad. For tickets or more information, visit gardearts.org or call 860-444-7373, ext. 1.
“The Holiday”
7:30 p.m.; Jane Pickens Theatre, 49 Touro St., Newport.
Jane Pickens Theatre will screen the movie “The Holiday” (PG-13) as part of its Christmas lineup of movies in December. For tickets or more information, visit janepickens.com.
Dec. 16-Jan. 31
Holiday Lights Spectacular
7 to 10 p.m.; Olde Mistick Village, 27 Coogan Blvd., Mystic.
The Holiday Lights Spectacular in Olde Mistick Village features over a half-million lights decorating village square of shops and restaurants. There is no entry fee. For more information, visit oldemistickvillage.com.
Dec. 16-19
"A Christmas Carol"
Various times; Chestnut Street Playhouse, 24 Chestnut St., Norwich.
Chestnut Street Playhouse will present “A Christmas Carol” with book By Christopher Schario, adapted from the book by Charles Dickens. Performances will be held on Thursday to Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday at 2 p.m. For tickets or more information, visit chestnutstreetplayhouse.org.
“Miracle on 34th Street”
Various times; Arctic Playhouse, 1249 Main St., West Warwick.
The Arctic Playhouse will present the musical radio play version of “Miracle on 34th Street.” Performances will be held on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday at 2 p.m. For tickets or more information, visit thearcticplayhouse.com.
Dec. 16-Jan. 2
“A Christmas Carol”
Various times; Trinity Rep, 201 Washington St., Providence.
Trinity Rep will present “A Christmas Carol” by Charles Dickens, directed by Joe Wilson, Jr. For tickets or more information call 401-351-4242 or visit TrinityRep.com.
Holiday Light Spectacular
5 to 9:30 p.m.; Roger Williams Zoo, 1000 Elmwood Ave., Providence.
The walk thru Holiday Light Spectacular at Roger Williams Zoo features over 40 acres of festive larger-than-life luminous displays and over 3 million illuminated lights. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit rwpzoo.org/holidaylights.
Dec. 16-Jan. 9
Holidays at the Newport Mansions
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Newport Mansions, Bellevue Avenue, Newport.
The Breakers, The Elms and Marble House, decorated with thousands of poinsettias, fresh flowers, evergreens and wreaths and decorated Christmas trees, will be open for tours. Visit newportmansions.org for tickets and more information.
Dec. 16-24
“It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play”
Various times; The Gamm Theatre, 1245 Jefferson Blvd., Warwick.
The Gamm Theatre will present “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play” adapted by Joe Landry, directed by Damon Kiely. For tickets or more information, call 401-723-4266 or visit gammtheatre.org.
Dec. 16-19
“A Christmas Carol”
Various times; Granite Theatre, 1 Granite St., Westerly.
Granite Theatre will present “A Christmas Carol” by Charles Dickens. Performances will be held on Friday and Saturday at 730 p.m. and on Sunday at 2 p.m. For tickets or more information, call 401-596-2341 or visit granitetheatre.com.
Dec. 16-22
Lantern Light Village
5 to 8 p.m.; Mystic Seaport Museum, 75 Greenmanville Ave., Mystic.
Mystic Seaport Museum will host an outdoor, free-roaming journey through time showing the differences between the modern and 19th century holiday seasons. The museum will feature festive lighting displays, live music, horse and carriage rides, fire pits, a visitation from St. Nicholas, and holiday themed stories, crafts, and games. For tickets or more information, visit mysticseaport.org/lantern-light-village.
Dec. 16 - March 1
Skating
Various times; Washington Trust Skating Rink, 61 Main St., Westerly.
The Washington Trust Skating Rink is open for free skate. For times and more information, call 401-6377902 or visit oceancommunityymca.org.
Dec. 16-30
Rhode Island Holiday Light Show
5 to 9 p.m.; Confreda Farms, 2150 Scituate Ave, Hope.
The Rhode Island Holiday Light Show is a drive thru spectacle lasting 20-25 minutes featuring sparkling lights, dozens of unique displays, and festive holiday music. For tickets or more information, visit holidaylightshow.com/rhodeislandticketcard.
Friday, Dec. 17
Jesse Terry
6 p.m.; La Grua Center, 32 Water St., Stonington.
La Grua Center will host a concert featuring local singer/songwriter Jesse Terry for the release of his Christmas album, “Peace.” Tickets are $20. For tickets or more information, visit lagruacenter.org.
The Mavericks
8 p.m.; Garde Arts Center, 325 State St., New London.
Garde Arts Center will host a performance by the country rock group The Mavericks. For tickets or more information, visit gardearts.org or call 860-444-7373, ext. 1.
Dec. 17-26
The Nutcracker
Various times; Veterans Memorial Auditorium, One Avenue of the Arts, Providence.
Festival Ballet Providence will present The Nutcracker. For tickets, visit thevetsri.com or call 401-421-2787.
Saturday, Dec. 18
Ugly Sweater Season Hike
10 a.m.; Dr. John Champlin Glacier Park, Tom Harvey Road, Westerly.
The Westerly Land Trust will host an Ugly Sweater Season Hike in Dr. John Champlin Glacier Park, followed by hot chocolate. Cost is $10 for non-members and free for members of the land trust. For more information or to register, visit westerlylandtrust.org or contact hike leader Lauren Barber at 401-315-2610 ext. 1 or lbarber@westelylandtrust.org.
“Elf” Interactive screening
7 p.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
United Theatre will host an interactive screening of the holiday movie “Elf” (PG) featuring props, an indoor snowball fight, and free hot cocoa. For tickets or more information, visit unitedtheatre.org.
Eight to the Bar
8 p.m.; Knickerbocker Music Center, 35 Railroad Ave., Westerly.
Knickerbocker Music Center will host a performance by swing band Eight to the Bar. Tickets are $15. For tickets or more information, visit knickmusic.com.
Living on a Bad Name
8 p.m.; Courthouse Center for the Arts, 3481 Kingstown Road, West Kingston.
The Courthouse Center for the Arts will host the Bon Jovi cover band, Living on a Bad Name. For tickets or more information, visit courthousearts.org or call 401-782-1018.
Barry Jessurun book signing
1 to 3 p.m.; Bank Square Books, 53 West Main St., Mystic
Bank Square Books will host a book signing with Barry Jessurun for the release of his new book “The Drunkard’s Path.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 860-536-3795.
Dec. 18,19
Christmas Pops
Various times; George Kent Performance Hall, 119 High St., Westerly.
The Chorus of Westerly and conductor Andrew Howell will be joined by the Pops Festival Orchestra, to present a program of traditional and new holiday favorites. Performances will be held on Saturday at 7 p.m. and on Sunday at 3 p.m. For tickets or more information, visit chorusofwesterly.org or call 401-596- 8663.
Sunday, Dec. 19
Carol Sing
3 p.m.; Mystic Seaport Museum, 75 Greenmanville Ave, Mystic.
The Mystic Seaport’s 74th annual community carol sing will be led by Jamie Spillane and backed by the Mystic Seaport Museum carolers and a brass quartet. The sing will be held in the McGraw Quadrangle. Admission is free with the donation of a canned food item. Visit mysticseaport.org for more information.
Monday, Dec. 20
“Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”
7:30 p.m.; Jane Pickens Theatre, 49 Touro St., Newport.
Jane Pickens Theatre will screen the movie ““Home Alone 2: Lost in New York” (PG) as part of its Christmas lineup of movies in December. For tickets or more information, visit janepickens.com.
Tuesday, Dec. 21
Solstice Walk
4:30 p.m.; Denison Pequotsepos Nature Center, 109 Pequotsepos Road, Mystic.
To celebrate the winter solstice, The Denison Pequotsepos Nature Center will host a quiet walk, guided by flashlight. There will be a campfire and warm drinks available after the hike. Visit dpnc.org for more information.
“Die Hard”
7:30 p.m.; Jane Pickens Theatre, 49 Touro St., Newport.
Jane Pickens Theatre will screen the movie ““Die Hard” (R) as part of its Christmas lineup of movies in December. For tickets or more information, visit janepickens.com.
Wednesday, Dec. 22
In Conversation with Steven Slosberg
6 p.m.; Mystic & Noank Library, 40 Library St., Mystic.
Mystic & Noank Library will host a conversation with local columnist and author Steven Slosberg about his new book, “Columnist: 45 Years of Having a Say" in the Spicer Reading Room. Copies of the book will be available for sale and signing by the author. Call 860-536-7721 or visit mysticnoanklibrary.org to register or for more information.
“National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” Party
6:30 p.m.; Jane Pickens Theatre, 49 Touro St., Newport.
Jane Pickens Theatre will screen the movie ““National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” (PG-13) as part of its Christmas lineup of movies in December. The evening will include live music before the screening begins at 7:30 p.m. For tickets or more information, visit janepickens.com.
Thursday, Dec. 23
Christmas in Song
5:30 p.m.; Watch Hill Chapel, 5 Bluff Ave., Watch Hill.
The Watch Hill Chapel will host a program of traditional Christmas songs, bell ringers and holiday readings. The event is free with reservations
Thursday Hike
10 a.m.; Black Farm, Woodville-Alton Road, Hopkinton.
The Westerly Land Trust will lead a three-mile hike in the R.I. fish and wildlife preserve, Black Farm. The area is bordered by the Wood River and is hilly with both deciduous and pine forest. For more information or to register, visit westerlylandtrust.org.
Christmas Cocktail Cabaret
7 p.m.; The Towers, 35 Ocean Road, Narragansett.
Contemporary Theater Company will hold its eighth annual Christmas Cocktail Cabaret with carols, music, cocktails and Christmas cheer. Tickets are $40. For tickets or more information, visit contemporarytheatercompany.com.
Tish Adams & Bluz U Can Use
7 p.m.; Pump House Music Works, 1464 Kingstown Road, Wakefield.
Pump House Music Works will host a concert with Tish Adams & Bluz U Can Use, followed by The Jungle Bell Jazz Jam. Proceeds will benefit The Grocery List Grant, providing grocery gift cards to musicians in need. Tickets are $25. For tickets or more information, visit pumphousemusicworks.com/schedule.
Sunday, Dec. 26
Festival of Lessons and Carols for Christmas
5 p.m.; Christ Church, 7 Elm St., Westerly.
The annual Festival of Lessons and Carols for Christmas will feature choral music by the Christ Church Choir, congregational singing of carols, and the customary readings by community members of the Christmas lessons. A reception will follow in the parish hall.
