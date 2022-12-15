Thursday, Dec. 15
Thursday Hike
10 a.m.; Wahaneeta Preserve, 118 Moorehouse Road, Westerly.
The Westerly Land Trust will lead a hike through Wahaneeta Preserve and a section of the adjoining Woody Hill Management Area. For more information or to sign up, visit westerlylandtrust.org or contact hike leader Sheilia Beattie at stb@threeblackdogs.com.
The Nightcap Before Christmas
6 to 8 p.m.; Palmer House, 40 Palmer St., Stonington.
The Stonington Historical Society will host a holiday cocktail party, ‘The Nightcap Before Christmas’ featuring 1950’s cocktails and finger foods. Cost is $30; $25 for members. For tickets or more information, visit stoningtonhistory.org.
Dec. 15-30
Starry Lights
4:30 to 9:30 p.m.; Downtown Westerly-Pawcatuck.
The Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce’s Starry Lights display, featuring large scale art installations in Wilcox and Donahue Parks will be turned on each night through Dec. 30. For more information, visit facebook.com/OceanChamber.
Dec. 15-18
“A Christmas Carol”
Various times; Granite Theatre, 1 Granite St., Westerly.
The Granite Theatre will present Charles Dickens’ classic, “A Christmas Carol.” Performances will be held Thursday to Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. For tickets or more information, visit granitetheatre.org or call 401-596-2341.
"Miracle on 34th Street"
Various times; Arctic Playhouse, 1249 Main St., West Warwick.
The Arctic Playhouse will present the play version of “Miracle on 34th Street.” Performances will be held on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday at 2 p.m. For tickets or more information, visit thearcticplayhouse.com.
"The Humans"
Various times; Wilbury Theatre Group, 475 Valley Street, Providence.
Wilbury Theatre Group will present the Rhode Island premiere of "The Humans" by Stephen Karam, directed by Josh Short. Performances will be held Thursday to Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday at 2 p.m. For tickets or more information, visit thewilburygroup.org or call 401-400-7100, ext. 0.
Dec. 15-March 1
Skating
Various times; Washington Trust Skating Rink, 61 Main St., Westerly.
The Washington Trust Skating Rink is open for free skate. For times and more information, call 401-6377902 or visit oceancommunityymca.org.
Dec. 15-23
“A Christmas Story”
Various times; Contemporary Theater Company, 327 Main St., Wakefield.
Contemporary Theater Company will present "A Christmas Story," by Philip Grecian, based on the motion picture. Performances will be held on Thursday to Saturday at 7 p.m. and on Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $30 or 'choose your own price.' For more information, or for tickets, visit contemporarytheatercompany.com or call 401-218-0282.
Dec. 15-24
“It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play”
Various times; The Gamm Theatre, 1245 Jefferson Blvd., Warwick.
The Gamm Theatre will present “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play” adapted by Joe Landry, directed by Damon Kiely and remounted by Tony Estrella. For tickets or more information, call 401-723-4266 or visit gammtheatre.org.
Dec. 15-Jan. 1
Holidays at the Newport Mansions
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Newport Mansions, Bellevue Avenue, Newport.
The Breakers, The Elms and Marble House, decorated with thousands of poinsettias, flowers, evergreens and wreaths and decorated Christmas trees, will be open for tours. Visit newportmansions.org for tickets and more information.
“A Christmas Carol”
Various times; Trinity Rep, 201 Washington St., Providence.
Trinity Rep will present “A Christmas Carol” by Charles Dickens, directed by Aileen Wen McGroddy. For tickets or more information call 401-351-4242 or visit TrinityRep.com.
Dec. 15-Jan. 31
Holiday Lights Spectacular
7 to 10 p.m.; Olde Mistick Village, 27 Coogan Blvd., Mystic.
The Holiday Lights Spectacular in Olde Mistick Village features over a half-million lights decorating village square of shops and restaurants. There is no entry fee. For more information, visit oldemistickvillage.com.
Dec. 15-Dec. 31
Rhode Island Holiday Light Show
5 to 9 p.m.; Confreda Farms, 2150 Scituate Ave, Hope.
The Rhode Island Holiday Light Show is a one-mile drive thru spectacle lasting 20-25 minutes featuring sparkling lights, dozens of unique displays, and festive holiday music. For tickets or more information, visit holidaylightshow.com/rhodeisland.
Friday, Dec. 16
Bonny Light Horseman
8 p.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
Westerly Sound will host a performance by folk trio Bonny Light Horseman, featuring Anaïs Mitchell, Eric D. Johnson, and Josh Kaufman. Tickets are $35. For tickets or more information, visit unitedtheatre.org.
Dec. 16-17
Lantern Light Tours
5 p.m.; Mystic Seaport Museum, 75 Greenmanville Ave., Mystic.
Mystic Seaport’s Lantern Light Tours is a 70-minute progressive play that is set on Christmas Eve in the setting of the historic buildings and vessels of the museum. Tours leave every 15 minutes. For tickets or more information, visit mysticseaport.org or call 860-572-0711.
Dec. 16-18
"The Emperor's New Clothes: A Christmas Panto!"
Various times; Norwich Arts Center, 62 Broadway, Norwich.
Norwich Arts Center will host "The Emperor's New Clothes: A Christmas Panto!" Performances will be held on Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and on Sunday at 2 p.m. The performance is suitable for all ages. Tickets are $20; $18 for seniors/military/students, and members; free for ages 10 and under. For more information, visit norwicharts.org/events.
Dec. 16-24
"The Nutcracker" ballet
Various times; Veterans Memorial Auditorium, One Avenue of the Arts Providence.
Festival Ballet Providence will present "The Nutcracker." For tickets, visit thevetsri.com or call 401-421-2787.
Saturday, Dec. 17
Holiday Concert
2 p.m.; Westerly Library, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
The Harmony Heritage Chorus from Pawtucket will present a free a cappella Holiday Concert. For more information, visit westerlylibrary.org.
Artist Reception: Westerly Arts Educators exhibit
5 to 7 p.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
The United Theatre will host an artist reception for an exhibit of works by Westerly arts educators. The collection of drawing, painting, printmaking, photography, ceramics and pottery will be on display through Jan. 21. For more information, visit unitedtheatre.org.
Cynthia Weill book signing
2 to 4 p.m.; Savoy Bookshop, 10 Canal St., Westerly.
Savoy Bookshop will host a book signing with author Cynthia Weill for the book “Vámonos: Mexican Folk Art Transport in English and Spanish.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 401-213-3901.
Holiday Festival
Noon to 8 p.m.; Pump House Music Works, 1464 Kingstown Road, Wakefield
Pump House Music Works will host an all-ages Holiday Festival featuring music from Tish Adams, crafts, Santa Claus, pizza and cash bar, and, at 6 p.m., a performance by the Ken Serio Jazz Trio with Josi Davis on vocals. There is a suggested donation of $10. For more information, visit pumphousemusicworks.com or call 401-824-9971.
Family Holiday Concert
2:30 p.m.; Connecticut College Harness Chapel, 270 Mohegan Ave., New London.
The Eastern Connecticut Symphony Orchestra brass quintet will perform a family-friendly concert including holiday classics including “Frosty the Snowman” and “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.” Choir members from Bennie Dover Jackson Middle School will perform “What a Wonderful World,” “What the World Needs Now is Love,” and, along with the brass quintet, lead the audience in a sing-along. Tickets are $8. For tickets or more information, visit ectsymphony.com/family-holiday-concert.
Dec. 17,18
Christmas Pops
Various times; George Kent Performance Hall, 119 High St., Westerly.
The Chorus of Westerly and conductor Andrew Howell will be joined by the Pops Festival Orchestra, to present a program of traditional and new holiday favorites. Performances will be held on Saturday at 7 p.m. and on Sunday at 3 and 5:30 p.m. For tickets or more information, visit chorusofwesterly.org or call 401-596- 8663.
Sunday, Dec. 18
Terry Walters book signing
1 to 3 p.m.; Bank Square Books, 53 West Main St., Mystic.
Bank Square Books will host a book signing with author Terry Walters for the book “Nourish: Plant-based Recipes to Feed Body Mind and Soul.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 860-536-3795.
Great Holiday Traditions
3 p.m.; Mixed Magic Theatre, 560 Mineral Spring Ave., Pawtucket.
Mixed Magic Theatre will host the Exult Choir for Great Holiday Traditions, an event with songs, stories and a tribute to women and men in the armed forces. Tickets are $20. For tickets or more information, visit mixedmagictheatre.org/upcoming-events or call 401-587-1400.
Monday, Dec. 19
Mystic River Chorale
5:30 p.m.; Mystic & Noank Library, 40 Library St., Mystic.
Mystic & Noank Library will host a holiday concert in the Spicer Reading Room. Students from the Stonington Select Choir will sing Carol-o-grams outside the main entrance as the audience arrives. Hot tea will be provided at 6 p.m. by Lamplighter Trading Company, followed by a performance by the Mystic River Chorale at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 and proceeds will benefit the library. For tickets or more information, visit mysticnoanklibrary.org or call 860-536-7721.
Tuesday, Dec. 20
Lights of Love lighting
4 p.m.; Angel of Hope Garden, Westerly Hospital, 25 Wells St., Westerly.
The Westerly Hospital Auxiliary’s 38th annual Lights of Love campaign tree lighting ceremony will be held at the Angel of Hope Garden on the hospital campus. For more information or to request a donation form for Lights of Love, email Barbara Wright at ebwright@verizon.net.
Handel’s Messiah
7 p.m.; Connecticut College Harkness Chapel, 270 Mohegan Ave., New London
The Connecticut Early Music Society will present Handel’s Messiah. Ian Watson will direct the Connecticut Early Music Festival Ensemble from the harpsichord. Tickets are $40; $15 for students. To purchase tickets in advance, or for more information, visit ctearlymusic.org.
Wednesday, Dec. 21
T’was 4 Nights Before Christmas
7 p.m.; Norwich Arts Center, 62 Broadway, Norwich.
The Norwich Arts Center will host a holiday music celebration, T’was 4 Nights Before Christmas, featuring Derrick Williams and co-host Don Bowen. For tickets or more information, visit norwicharts.org/events, or call 860-887-2789.
Thursday, Dec. 22
Thursday Hike
10 a.m.; Avondale Farm Preserve, Grassland Way, Westerly.
The Westerly Land Trust will lead a hike through Avondale Preserve, followed by a walk through the village of Avondale. For more information or to sign up, visit westerlylandtrust.org or contact hike leader Janice Fifer at jhfifer@verizon.net.
Christmas Cocktail Cabaret
7 p.m.; The Towers, 35 Ocean Road, Narragansett.
Contemporary Theatre Company will present a Christmas Cocktail Cabaret at The Towers featuring songs, carols, and Christmas skits with drinks and treats. Tickets are $60. For tickets or more information, visit contemporarytheatercompany.com or call 401-218-0282.
Marie Osmond
7:30 p.m.; Providence Performing Arts Center, 220 Weybosset St., Providence.
Providence Performing Arts Center will host A Symphonic Christmas featuring Marie Osmond with the Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra. For tickets or more information, visit ppacri.org or call 401-421-2787.
