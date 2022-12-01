Thursday, Dec. 1
Terry Tempest Williams talk
4 p.m.; University of R.I. Higgins Welcome Center, 45 Upper College Road, Kingston.
The Center for the Humanities will host a talk by author, conservationist and free speech activist Terry Tempest Williams. Williams is the author of "Refuge: An Unnatural History of Family and Place" and "Erosion: Essays of Undoing." A selection of her signed books will be available for sale. For registration or more information, visit https://web.uri.edu/humanities/a-conversation-with-terry-tempest-williams/.
Dec. 1-18
“A Christmas Carol”
Various times; Granite Theatre, 1 Granite St., Westerly.
The Granite Theatre will present Charles Dickens’ classic, “A Christmas Carol.” Performances will be held Thursday to Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. For tickets or more information, visit granitetheatre.org or call 401-596-2341.
"Miracle on 34th Street"
Various times; Arctic Playhouse, 1249 Main St., West Warwick.
The Arctic Playhouse will present the play version of “Miracle on 34th Street.” Performances will be held on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday at 2 p.m. For tickets or more information, visit thearcticplayhouse.com.
Dec. 1-March 1
Skating
Various times; Washington Trust Skating Rink, 61 Main St., Westerly.
The Washington Trust Skating Rink is open for free skate. For times and more information, call 401-6377902 or visit oceancommunityymca.org.
Dec. 1-3
Deck the Halls
Various times; Stone Acres Farm, 393 North Main St., Stonington.
Stonington Historical Society, with the Stonington Garden Club will host its annual Deck the Walls fundraiser at a new location. The event will feature holiday wreaths and tabletop trees created by local merchants, nurseries, and artists for sale. The event will begin with a preview party on Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. The party will include food and live music and a chance purchase the wreaths and trees before going out to bid to the public. Cost is $30. On Friday and Saturday, there will be a free open house from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with workshops, refreshments and a Holiday Market. For preview party tickets or more information, visit stoningtonhistory.org.
Dec. 1-Jan. 31
Holiday Lights Spectacular
7 to 10 p.m.; Olde Mistick Village, 27 Coogan Blvd., Mystic.
The Holiday Lights Spectacular in Olde Mistick Village features over a half-million lights decorating village square of shops and restaurants. There is no entry fee. For more information, visit oldemistickvillage.com.
Dec. 1-23
“A Christmas Story”
Various times; Contemporary Theater Company, 327 Main St., Wakefield.
Contemporary Theater Company will present "A Christmas Story," by Philip Grecian, based on the motion picture. Performances will be held on Thursday to Saturday at 7 p.m. and on Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $30 or 'choose your own price.' For more information, or for tickets, visit contemporarytheatercompany.com or call 401-218-0282.
Dec. 1-Jan. 1
Holidays at the Newport Mansions
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Newport Mansions, Bellevue Avenue, Newport.
The Breakers, The Elms and Marble House, decorated with thousands of poinsettias, fresh flowers, evergreens and wreaths and decorated Christmas trees, will be open for tours. Visit newportmansions.org for tickets and more information.
“A Christmas Carol”
Various times; Trinity Rep, 201 Washington St., Providence.
Trinity Rep will present “A Christmas Carol” by Charles Dickens, directed by Aileen Wen McGroddy. For tickets or more information call 401-351-4242 or visit TrinityRep.com.
Dec. 1,2
Newport Nutcracker at Rosecliff
Various times; Rosecliff, 548 Bellevue Ave., Newport.
The 21st annual production of Newport Nutcracker at Rosecliff will feature a cast of Island Moving Company dancers, guest artists and children from studios throughout Rhode Island. For tickets, visit islandmovingco.org.
Dec. 1-Dec. 31
Rhode Island Holiday Light Show
5 to 9 p.m.; Confreda Farms, 2150 Scituate Ave, Hope.
The Rhode Island Holiday Light Show is a one-mile drive thru spectacle lasting 20-25 minutes featuring sparkling lights, dozens of unique displays, and festive holiday music. For tickets or more information, visit holidaylightshow.com/rhodeisland.
Dec. 1-11
"The Humans"
Various times; Wilbury Theatre Group, 475 Valley Street, Providence.
Wilbury Theatre Group will present the Rhode Island premiere of "The Humans" by Stephen Karam, directed by Josh Short. Performances will be held Thursday to Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday at 2 p.m. For tickets or more information, visit thewilburygroup.org or call 401-400-7100, ext. 0.
“Sense and Sensibility”
Various times; Burbage Theatre, 59 Blackstone Ave., Pawtucket.
Burbage Theatre will present “Sense and Sensibility” by Kate Hamill, based on the novel by Jane Austen, directed by Madison Cook-Hines. Performances will be held Thursday to Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday at 2 p.m. For tickets or more information, visit burbagetheatre.org or call 401-484-0355.
Friday, Dec. 2
Village Stroll and tree lighting
5:30 p.m.; Wadawanuck Square, 20 High St., Stonington.
The Stonington Village Improvement Association will host the annual Village Holiday Stroll including a tree lighting, community carol sing with Stonington Middle School and a visit from Santa. For more information, visit sviastonington.org.
Jeff Balanger's Creepy Christmas
2 p.m.; Ashaway Feel Library, 15 Knight St., Ashaway.
Ashaway Free Library will host Jeff Belanger for a multi-media presentation, "Creepy Christmas," with stories of Krampus, the Belsnickel and Gryla. After the presentation, there will be a visit from Krampus for photo ops. The program is not suitable for young children. For reservations, email ashawayfreelibrary@gmail.com.
Lafayette Band Holiday Concert
7:15 p.m.; First Baptist Church, 34 Main St., Wickford.
The Lafayette Band of North Kingstown, with Chuck Johnson, music director, will perform its annual Holiday Concert. Admission is free. The festive program will include traditional and popular holiday music. For more information, visit lafayettebandri.org or facebook.com/LafayetteBand.RI.
Dec. 2-4
"Anne of Greene Gables"
Various times; Stonington High School, 176 Broad St., Pawcatuck.
The Stonington High School Theatre will present Peter deLarier's "Anne of Greene Gables," directed by Erin Sousa-Stanley. Performances will be held on Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and on Sunday at 2 p.m. For tickets or more information, visit stoningtonhighdrama.com.
Dec. 2-17
Lantern Light Tours
5 p.m.; Mystic Seaport Museum, 75 Greenmanville Ave., Mystic.
Mystic Seaport’s Lantern Light Tours is a 70-minute progressive play that is set on Christmas Eve in the setting of the historic buildings and vessels of the museum. Tours leave every 15 minutes. For tickets or more information, visit mysticseaport.org or call 860-572-0711.
Saturday, Dec. 3
An Evening with Crotch Davidson
7 p.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
The United Theatre will host the improvised comedy show, Crotch Davidson, featuring performers from Providence. Tickets are $12. For tickets or more information, visit unitedtheatre.org.
Ernest Thompson book signing
1 to 3 p.m.; Bank Square Books, 53 West Main St., Mystic.
Bank Square Books will host a book signing with author Ernest Thompson for the book “The Book of Maps.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 860-536-3795.
Holiday Street Faire
10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Clarke Road Grounds, 170 Clarke Road, Narragansett.
The Narragansett Chamber of Commerce Holiday Street Faire will feature photos with Santa from 1 to 1:30 p.m.; live music, strolling Victorian carolers, artisans selling handcrafted gifts and greenery; food; and ice skating. For more information, visit narragansettcoc.com.
Nikommo
Noon to 4 p.m.; University of R.I. Multicultural Center, 74 Lower College Road, Kingston.
Tomaquag Museum and the URI Native American Student Organization will host Nikommo, a storytelling event with traditional music, art demonstrations and dance performances. There will be children's activities and photos with Santa. Lunch will be available and a marketplace selling items made by Native artists, including jewelry, art, prints and gifts. For more information, visit tomaquagmuseum.org or call 401-491-9063.
Alisa Amador
7 p.m.; Jamestown Arts Center, 18 Valley St., Jamestown.
Newport Live will present a performance by singer and guitarist Alisa Amador as part of its Women’s Voices series. Tickets are $35. For tickets or more information, visit newportlive.org.
Dec. 3,4
The Nutcracker Ballet
2 p.m.; Park Theatre, 848 Park Ave., Cranston.
Park Theatre will host the Heritage Ballet performance of "The Nutcracker." For tickets or more information, visit theparkri.com or call 401-955-7275.
Sunday, Dec. 4
Westminster Strings Holiday Concert
3 p.m.; Westerly Armory, 41 Railroad Ave., Westerly.
Westminster Strings Youth Ensemble, under the direction of Kathleen Curran Monroe, will hold its Holiday Concert along with members of the Westerly Band. Cost is $10, free for children. Donations of canned goods for the Jonnycake Center gratefully accepted. For more information, visit westminsterstrings.org.
Janet Lawler book signing
1 to 3 p.m.; Bank Square Books, 53 West Main St., Mystic.
Bank Square Books will host a book signing with author Janet Lawler for the book “Celebrate!: A Happy Book of Firsts.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 860-536-3795.
Messiah at the Mansion
1 and 3:30 p.m.; Rosecliff, 548 Bellevue Ave., Newport.
Newport Classical will host a performance of Handel's Messiah featuring Ensemble Altera and the Professional Choristers of The Choir School of Newport County. for tickets or more information, visit newportclassical.org/event/messiah-2022.
Handel's Messiah
3 p.m.; Veterans Memorial Auditorium, One Avenue of the Arts Providence.
The Rhode Island Philharmonic will present Handel's Messiah with Christine Noel, conductor, the Providence Singers and soloists Maya Kherani, soprano; Emily Marvosh, mezzo-soprano; Brian Giebler, tenor; and Andrew Garland, bass. For more information or for tickets, visit tickets.riphil.org or call 401-248-7000.
Wednesday, Dec. 7
Opening Reception
5 to 9 p.m.; Artists' Cooperative Gallery of Westerly, 14 Railroad Ave., Westerly.
The Artists' Cooperative Gallery of Westerly will hold an opening reception for the December exhibit, Silver and Snow. The exhibit will be on display through Dec. 23. Donations of art supplies to be given to the Jonnycake Center of Westerly will be collected during the month of December. The gallery is open Sunday through Tuesday, 1 to 5 p.m.; and Wednesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more information, call 401-596-2221 or visit westerlyarts.com.
Downtown Stroll and Luminaria
5 to 9 p.m.; Downtown Westerly.
The Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce and the Downtown Business Association will hold its 25th annual Holiday Stroll & Luminaria. There will be sidewalks lined with luminaries and strolling carolers. For more information call 401-596-7761.
Dante Society: Rome
6 p.m.; Westerly Library, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
The Dante Society of Westerly will host a talk by Ashely Turney on Rome. The lecture is free. For more information, visit dantesocietywesterly.org.
Ocean House Author Series
5 p.m.; Ocean House, 1 Bluff Ave., Watch Hill.
Ocean House Author Series, in conjunction with Savoy Bookshop & Café, will host a talk with author Serena Burdick in conversation with Deborah Goodrich Royce for the book “The Stolen Book of Evelyn Aubrey.” For tickets or more information, visit banksquarebooks.com.
Thursday, Dec. 8
Book Talk with Dan Buettner
7 p.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
The United Theatre will host a talk by author Dan Buettner, in conversation with Jeff Gordinier, about his new book, "Blue Zones American Kitchen." Tickets are $10. For tickets or more information, visit unitedtheatre.org.
Eastern Connecticut Symphony Orchestra
5:30 p.m.; Mystic Seaport Museum, 75 Greenmanville Ave., Mystic.
A string trio of Eastern Connecticut Symphony Orchestra musicians will perform at the Mystic Seaport Museum Meeting House in honor of the Seaport’s “Sargent, Whistler, and Venetian Glass” exhibit. The trio will perform a concert of Italian-inspired music to the glow of luminary lanterns. Tickets for the concert include access to the exhibit until 5 p.m., followed by the concert at 5:30 p.m. Admission is $30; $15 for seaport members, and for non-members. For tickets or more information, visit mysticseaport.org.
Dec. 8-11
"Or,"
Various times; University of Rhode Island Fine Arts Center, 105 Upper College Road, Kingston.
The University of Rhode Island’s Theatre Department will present “Or,” a comedy by Liz Duffy Adams. The play contains mature language and adult themes. Performances will be held Thursday to Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday at 2 p.m. For tickets or more information, visit web.uri.edu/theatre/current-season.
Friday, Dec. 9
Starry Lights Debut
4:30 p.m.; Downtown Westerly-Pawcatuck.
The Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce will host a new Starry Lights event featuring large scale art installations in Wilcox. Veterans Memorial and Donahue Parks. The lights will be turned on each night through Dec. 30 from 4:30 to 9:30 p.m. For more information, visit facebook.com/OceanChamber.
Magpie
7:30 p.m.; Unity Hall, 19 Jay St., New London.
All Souls & Friday Night Folk will host a performance by Magpie, featuring Terry Leonino and Greg Artzner. Tickets are $20 at the door, $17 in advance and $10 for students and active military with ID. For tickets or more information, call 860-443-0316 or visit fridaynightfolk.org.
Dec. 9-11
Holiday Luminaria
5 to 8 p.m.; Denison Pequotsepos Nature Center, 109 Pequotsepos Road, Mystic.
The Denison Pequotsepos Nature Center will host a Holiday Luminaria featuring over 500 gloing luminaria along the trails of the woods followed by a fire with hot cider and chocolate. Friday will feature animal ambassadors along the trails; Saturday will include photos with Woodland Santa and Sunday will feature choral singers. Tickets are $16; $13.60 for members. For tickets or more information, visit dpnc.org.
Dec. 9-18
"The Emperor's New Clothes: A Christmas Panto!"
Various times; Norwich Arts Center, 62 Broadway, Norwich.
Norwich Arts Center will host "The Emperor's New Clothes: A Christmas Panto!" Performances will be held on Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and on Sunday at 2 p.m. The performance is suitable for all ages. Tickets are $20; $18 for seniors/military/students, and members; free for ages 10 and under. For more information, visit norwicharts.org/events.
Saturday, Dec. 10
Christmas at the Babcock-Smith House
9 a.m. to noon; Babcock-Smith House Museum, 124 Granite St., Westerly.
The Babcock-Smith House Museum will host an open house featuring gift items for sale in Joshua's Store, cookie platters, raffle, museum tours, and free hot cider and muffins. For more information, visit babcocksmithhouse.org.
Holiday Stroll
8 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Ashaway and Hope Valley Villages.
The annual Holiday Stroll in Ashaway and Hope Valley will feature events around the villages, with a trolley providing transportation between locations. The day begin with breakfast with Santa and end with fireworks at Crandall Field at 7 p.m. There will be house tours, worship services, food, raffles, sales, carolers, and luminaria. For more information, visit hopkintonri.org/recreation.
Stonington Madrigals
7 p.m.; Calvary Church, 27 Church St., Stonington.
The Stonington Madrigal Singers, directed by Robert Guarino, will perform An Old World Christmas Concert in collaboration with the Stonington Recorder Consort. Facemasks are required and donations gratefully accepted at calvarymusicschool.org/stonington-madrigal-singers.
Music Matters: Duo Stefanie & Saar
5 p.m.; La Grua Center, 32 Water St., Stonington.
La Grua Center’s Music Matters series will host a performance by Stephanie Ho & Saar Ahuvia, pianos. The duo will perform works by Ravel, including Ma Mère l’Oye. Tickets are $20 in advance; $25 at the door. For tickets or more information, visit lagruacenter.org.
Sean Rowe
7:30 p.m.; Newport Live, 73 Pelham St., Newport.
Newport Live will present a performance by singer Sean Rowe with Mary-Elaine Jenkins. Tickets are $35. For tickets or more information, visit newportlive.org.
Billy Gilman
7:30 p.m.; Park Theatre, 848 Park Ave., Cranston.
Park Theatre will host a holiday performance by Billy Gilman and The Ragged Impresarios. For tickets or more information, visit theparkri.com or call 401-955-7275.
Rhode Island Philharmonic
8 p.m.; Veterans Memorial Auditorium, One Avenue of the Arts Providence.
The Rhode Island Philharmonic will present Vivaldi's The Four Seasons, Mozart’s Symphony No.31, and Bach’s Concerto for Violin & Oboe. For more information or for tickets, visit tickets.riphil.org or call 401-248-7000.
Dec. 10,11
The Nutcracker Ballet
Various times; Garde Arts Center, 325 State St., New London.
Eastern Connecticut Ballet will present The Nutcracker with guest artists Unity Phelan and Indiana Woodward of New York City Ballet. Performances will be held on Saturday at 1:30 and 7 p.m. and on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. For tickets or more information, visit gardearts.org or call 860-444-7373, ext. 1.
Sunday, Dec. 11
Westerly Band Christmas Concert
2 p.m.; Westerly Armory, 41 Railroad Ave., Westerly.
The Westerly Band, under the direction of Alison Patton, will hold its annual Christmas Concert. The band will play a variety of familiar holiday selections for all ages and there will be a visit from Santa. Suggested donation of $5 for ages 11 and older; donations to benefit the Westerly Armory Restoration. For more information, visit westerlyband.org.
Westerly Light Parade
6 p.m.; Downtown Westerly, High and Broad Streets, Westerly.
The Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce will present the Westerly Light Parade featuring floats lit up with thousands of LED lights, music and holiday displays. For more information, visit oceanchamber.org.
Rock and Roll Christmas Show
7:30 p.m.; Knickerbocker Music Center, 35 Railroad Ave., Westerly.
The Knickerbocker Music Center will host the annual Rock and Roll Christmas Show fundraiser for Stand Up For Animals featuring music by John Speziale and Friends and The Carleans. For tickets or more information, visit knickmusic.com.
A Child's Christmas in Wales
3 p.m.; St. Martin's Episcopal Church, 50 Orchard Ave., Providence.
Aurea Ensemble will present a holiday concert, "A Child's Christmas in Wales" which combines the Dylan Thomas story with musical interludes of holiday chamber music and traditional English carols. Tickets are $30; free for students and children. For tickets or more information, visit aureaensemble.org/calendar.
