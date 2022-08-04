Thursday, Aug. 4
Alex Hatch
6 p.m.; Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
The United Theatre will host a performance by Alex Hatch in the bandstand in conjunction with the Colonial Theatre’s presentation of “Waiting for Godot.” The show is free.
Friends of the Library Pop-Up Book Sale
10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
The Friends of the Westerly Library will hold Pop-Up Book Sales on Thursdays on the esplanade of Wilcox Park through Aug. 26. Cash or check only accepted. For more information, visit westerlylibrary.org.
RiverFire
6 to 8 p.m.; Various locations, Main Street, Wakefield.
The Wakefield Village Association will host RiverFire featuring fires on the Saugatucket River with music by By George and Meg Zimmy and Friends. Donations of non-perishable food to benefit the Jonnycake Center of Peace Dale are gratefully accepted. For more information, visit wakefieldvillageassociation.com/riverfire.
Aug. 4-13
"Waiting for Godot"
Various times; Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
Colonial Theatre will present Samuel Beckett's "Waiting for Godot" in Wilcox Park, directed by Marion Markham. Performances will be held Wednesday to Sunday at 8 p.m. in July and 7:30 p.m. in August. Attendees may bring blankets or chairs for seating and picnics. Performances are free with donations gratefully accepted. To register for tickets, visit colonialtheaterart.org/events.
Aug. 4-13
Rodgers + Hammerstein's “Cinderella”
Various times; Theatre By The Sea, 364 Cards Pond Road, Wakefield.
Theatre By The Sea will present the Tony Award winning musical Rodgers + Hammerstein's “Cinderella.” Performances are scheduled for Tuesday through Saturday at 8 p.m., and Thursdays at 2 p.m., Saturdays at 3 p.m. and Sundays at 5 p.m. For tickets, visit theatrebythesea.com or call 866-811-4111 or 401-782-8587.
Friday, Aug. 5
Opening reception
5 to 8 p.m.; Artists' Cooperative Gallery of Westerly, 14 Railroad Ave., Westerly.
The Artists' Cooperative Gallery of Westerly will hold an opening reception for the exhibit 30 Years of Art & Community, with featured artists Melissa Verdier & Rick Petrocelli. The exhibit will be on display Wednesday, Aug. 3, to Sunday, Aug. 28. The gallery is open Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday, 1 to 5 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more information, call 401-596-2221 or visit westerlyarts.com.
Samsonite and Wombat
6 p.m.; Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
The United Theatre will host a performance by Samsonite and Wombat in the bandstand in conjunction with the Colonial Theatre’s presentation of “Waiting for Godot.” The show is free.
Stargazing Nights
6:30 to 11 p.m.; Frosty Drew Observatory, 61 Park Lane, Charlestown.
Frosty Drew Observatory host stargazing nights on Fridays. The observatory’s astronomers will be on hand with telescopes to view the night sky. There is a $5 suggested donation. Visit frostydrew.org for more information.
Robert Clarke, magician/juggler
10 a.m. and noon; Theatre By The Sea, 364 Cards Pond Road, Wakefield.
Theatre By The Sea’s Children’s Festival will present a show featuring Robert Clarke, magician/juggler. For tickets, visit theatrebythesea.com or call 866-811-4111 or 401-782-8587.
Aug. 5-7
Charlestown Seafood Festival
Various times; Ningret Park, 4890 Old Post Road, Charlestown.
The festival will feature seafood and other food, beer, wine and seltzer tents, arts and crafts vendors, rides, rock wall climbing, car show, entertainment, and raffles. Fireworks will be featured Saturday night at 9 p.m. Admission is $12 and free for children age 10 and under. The festival will be open Friday, noon to 11 p.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. For more information, visit charlestownseafoodfestival.com.
Saturday, Aug. 6
River Glow 2022
7 to 10 p.m.; Downtown Westerly-Pawcatuck
The Greater Westerly-Pawcatuck Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual River Glow featuring floating bonfires in the Pawcatuck River, live music, children’s activities and shopping specials. Raindate is Aug. 7. Visit westerlychamber.org for more information.
ACGOW Art Heist
6 to 8 p.m.; Westerly Armory, 41 Railroad Ave., Westerly.
The Artists’ Cooperative Gallery of Westerly will host the fifth annual Art Heist fundraiser. The evening will include the art heist, hors d’oeuvres, wine and beer, desserts and live music. Tickets for the heist are $175 for two or $30 to attend the event without participating in the heist. For tickets or more information, visit westerlyarts.com or call 401-596-2221.
Michael Chicoria
6 p.m.; Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
The United Theatre will host a performance by Michael Chicoria in the bandstand in conjunction with the Colonial Theatre’s presentation of “Waiting for Godot.” The show is free.
Maddie Frost author storytime
11 a.m.; Savoy Bookshop and Café, 10 Canal St., Westerly.
Savoy Bookshop will host an author storytime with Maddie Frost for her book “Iguana be a Dragon.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 401-213-3901.
Music Matters: Lisa Marien
5 p.m.; La Grua Center, 32 Water St., Stonington.
La Grua Center’s Music Matters series will present a concert, When Lights Are Low, featuring jazz vocalist Lisa Marien, accompanied by William "Fox" Mills, guitar and Lou Bocciarelli, bass. Tickets $20. For more information or tickets, visit LaGruaCenter.org or call 860-535-2300.
Stonington Village Fair
11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Wadawanuck Square, 20 High St., Stonington.
The 70th annual Stonington Village Fair will feature children’s fair games, live music, food trucks, books and sweet bread for sale, handmade art and floral arrangements from the Stonington Garden Club. Proceeds from the fair will benefit the Stonington Community Center. For more information, visit thecomo.org or call 860-535-2476.
Hempfest 2022
Noon to 9 p.m.; Better Together Farm & Sanctuary, 401 Norwich-Westerly Road, North Stonington.
The family friendly fundraiser will celebrate the farming and importance of working with the whole hemp plant. There will be vendors booths, local musical and dance artists and featured speakers. The event will raise funds for veterans’ holistic wellness services and equine therapy. Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the door; discounts for veterans and free for children age 12 and under. For tickets or more information, visit Hempstockct.com.
Meri Allen book signing
1 to 3 p.m.; Bank Square Books, 53 West Main St., Mystic.
Bank Square Books will host a book signing with author Meri Allen for the book “Mint Chocolate Murder.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 860-536-3795.
Sunday, Aug. 7
Westminster Youth String Ensemble
6 p.m.; Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
The United Theatre will host a performance by the Westminster Youth String Ensemble in the bandstand in conjunction with the Colonial Theatre’s presentation of “Waiting for Godot.” The show is free.
Jack Romberg book signing
1 to 3 p.m.; Bank Square Books, 53 West Main St., Mystic.
Bank Square Books will host a book signing with author Jack Romberg for the book “A Doorway to Heroism.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 860-536-3795.
Monday, Aug. 8
Monday Night Jams
6 p.m.; Westerly Town Beach, 365 Atlantic Ave., Westerly.
Will Evans will perform as part of Monday Night Jams. The concert is free. Concert will be held at the Windjammer, 321 Atlantic Ave., in case of rain. For more information, visit bluesonthebeachri.com.
Tuesday, Aug. 9
Sunset concerts: The Rowan Brothers
6 p.m.; Watch Hill Village Green, Bay Street, Westerly.
The Watch Hill Sunset Concert series will host a performance by The Rowan Brothers. The concert is free. Raindate is the following Tuesday. Visit facebook.com/WatchHillSunsetConcerts for more information.
Riverbend Cemetery tour
6 p.m.; Riverbend Cemetery, 117 Beach St., Westerly.
The Babcock-Smith House Museum will lead a cemetery tour of the monuments in an older section of the Riverbend Cemetery. The tour will focus on the people rather than the granite monuments. Rain date is Aug. 11. Cost is $5; free for members. For more information, visit babcocksmithhouse.org or call 401-596-5704.
Summer Sounds Concert Series
7 p.m.; Mystic River Park, 12 Cottrell St., Mystic.
Noank-Mystic Community Band will perform at the 25th annual Summer Sounds concert series. The concert is free. Attendees may bring lawn chairs, blankets and picnics.
Wednesday, Aug. 10
Blues on the Beach
6 p.m.; Westerly Town Beach, 365 Atlantic Ave., Westerly.
Greg Sherrod will perform as part of Blues on the Beach series. The concert is free. Concert will be held at the Windjammer, 321 Atlantic Ave., in case of rain. For more information, visit bluesonthebeachri. com.
Ann Hood author talk
6 p.m.; Westerly Library, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
Savoy Bookshop and the Westerly Library will host an author talk and Q&A with Ann Hood for her new book “Fly Girl: A Memoir.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 401-213-3901.
Westerly Band
6 p.m.; Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
The United Theatre will host a performance by the Westerly Band in the bandstand in conjunction with the Colonial Theatre’s presentation of “Waiting for Godot.” The show is free.
Summer Author Series
5 p.m.; Ocean House, 1 Bluff Ave., Watch Hill.
Ocean House Summer Author Series, in conjunction with Savoy Bookshop & Café, will host a talk with author Zain E. Asher, in conversation with Deborah Goodrich Royce, for the book “Where the Children Take Us: How One Family Achieved the Unimaginable.” For tickets or more information, visit banksquarebooks.com.
Michael Barker: Sony Pictures Classics talk
6 p.m.; La Grua Center, 32 Water St., Stonington.
La Grua Center’s Behind the Curtin series will host a talk by Michael Barker on the film production and distribution company, Sony Pictures Classics, of which he is co-president and co-founder. For more information, visit lagruacenter.org.
Aug. 10-Sept. 7
Westerly Land Trust Farmers Market
3 to 6 p.m.; Westerly Land Trust, 85 Main St., Westerly.
The Westerly Land Trust will host a farmers' market featuring local farmers selling local produce, including fruits and vegetables, oysters, honey and baked goods. For more information, visit westerlylandtrust.org.
Thursday, Aug. 11
Westerly’s Baseball Stars
Noon; Westerly Armory, 41 Railroad Ave., Westerly.
The Westerly Armory will host a luncheon to celebrate the 1950 Little League World Series Westerly Team. Members of the team will talk about their experiences. Tickets are $20. For tickets or more information, visit westerlyarmory.com/events or call 401-596-8554.
Friends of the Library Pop-Up Book Sale
10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
The Friends of the Westerly Library will hold Pop-Up Book Sales on Thursdays on the esplanade of Wilcox Park through Aug. 26. Cash or check only accepted. For more information, visit westerlylibrary.org.
United Wind Ensemble
6 p.m.; Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
The United Theatre will host a performance by the United Wind Ensemble in the bandstand in conjunction with the Colonial Theatre’s presentation of “Waiting for Godot.” The show is free.
Riverfire
6 to 8 p.m.; Various locations, Main Street, Wakefield.
The Wakefield Village Association will host RiverFire featuring fires on the Saugatucket River with music by the Wakefield Concert Band and Gooseberry Road. Donations of non-perishable food to benefit the Jonnycake Center of Peace Dale are gratefully accepted. For more information, visit wakefieldvillageassociation.com/riverfire.
Afterglow concert: James and the Giants
8 p.m.; Contemporary Theatre Company patio, 327 Main St., Wakefield.
Contemporary Theatre Company AfterGlow Summer Concert series will host James and the Giants following RiverFire on the Saugatucket River. For tickets or more information, visit contemporarytheatercompany.com.
Friday, Aug. 12
Living the Dream
6 p.m.; Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
The United Theatre will host a performance by Living the Dream in the bandstand in conjunction with the Colonial Theatre’s presentation of “Waiting for Godot.” The show is free.
Jamie Ford author talk
4:30 p.m.; Westerly Library, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
Savoy Bookshop and the Westerly Library will host an author talk and Q&A with Jamie Ford in conversation with Rick Koster for the new book “The Many Daughters of Afong May.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 401-213-3901.
Stargazing Nights
6:30 to 11 p.m.; Frosty Drew Observatory, 61 Park Lane, Charlestown.
Frosty Drew Observatory host stargazing nights on Fridays. The observatory’s astronomers will be on hand with telescopes to view the night sky. There is a $5 suggested donation. Visit frostydrew.org for more information.
“Go Home Tiny Monster”
10 a.m. and noon; Theatre By The Sea, 364 Cards Pond Road, Wakefield.
Theatre By The Sea’s Children’s Festival will present “Go Home Tiny Monster” featuring The Gottabees. For tickets, visit theatrebythesea.com or call 866-811-4111 or 401-782-8587.
Aug. 12 to 27
“California Suite”
"Shrek"
Various times; Granite Theatre, 1 Granite St., Westerly.
Granite Theatre will present Neil Simon’s comedy "California Suite." Performances will be held on Thursday to Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday at 2 p.m. For tickets or more information, visit granitetheatre.org or call 401-596-2341.
Saturday, Aug. 13
United Jazz Ensemble
6 p.m.; Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
The United Theatre will host a performance by the United Jazz Ensemble in the bandstand in conjunction with the Colonial Theatre’s presentation of “Waiting for Godot.” The show is free.
Wilcox Park Tree Tours
10 a.m.; Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
University of Rhode Island Master Gardeners will lead a free tour of specimen trees Wilcox Park beginning and ending at the Esplanade outside the Westerly Library. For more information, visit westerlylibrary.org.
Benjamin S. Turner book signing
1 to 3 p.m.; Bank Square Books, 53 West Main St., Mystic.
Bank Square Books will host a book signing with author Benjamin S. Turner for the book “Waterford Country School: 1922-2022.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 860-536-3795.
Sunday, Aug. 14
Jonathan Post author talk
5 p.m.; Stonington Free Library, 20 High St., Stonington.
Stonington Free Library will host a talk by Jonathan Post about his new book, “Elizabeth Post, A Very Short Introduction.” The talk can be attended in person or via live-streaming on the library’s YouTube channel. For more information, visit stoningtonfreelibrary.org or call 860-535-0658.
Music at the Farm
2 p.m.; Grace Note Farm, 969 Jackson Schoolhouse Road, Pascoag.
Grace Note Farm will host a concert with Y guitarist and composer Victor Main, the guitarist in residence at Pumphouse Music Works in Peace Dale. Tickets are $30. Call 401-567-0354 or email virginiasindelar@gmail.com for reservations.
