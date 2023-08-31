Thursday, Aug. 31
Friends of the Library Pop-Up Book Sale
10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
The Friends of the Westerly Library will hold Pop-Up Book Sales on Thursdays on the esplanade of Wilcox Park through Sept. 7. Cash or check only accepted. For more information, visit westerlylibrary.org.
Steve Riley & The Mamou Playboys
8 p.m.; Knickerbocker Music Center, 35 Railroad Ave., Westerly.
Knickerbocker Music Center will host the Rhythm & Roots kick off show with Steve Riley & The Mamou Playboys. Tickets are $20. For tickets or more information, visit knickmusic.com.
Drive-In Movies
9 p.m.; Wuskenau Town Beach Pondside Lot, 316 Atlantic Ave., Misquamicut.
The Misquamicut Business Association Drive-In-Movies will screen “Smokey and the Bandit.” Cost is $25 per car. For more information and schedule, visit Misquamicut.org.
Madeleine Blais author talk
6:30 p.m.; Bank Square Books, 53 West Main St., Mystic.
Bank Square Books will host an author talk with Madeleine Blais for the book “Queen of the Court: The Many Lives of Tennis Legend Alice Marble.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 860-536-3795.
Aug. 31-Sept. 10
“Jersey Boys”
Various times; Theatre by the Sea, 364 Cards Pond Road, Matunuck.
Theatre by the Sea will present “Jersey Boys.” Performances are scheduled for Tuesday through Saturday at 8 p.m., with matinees on Thursdays at 2 p.m., Saturdays at 3 p.m. and Sundays at 5 p.m. For tickets, visit theatrebythesea.com or call 866-811-4111.
Aug. 31-Sept. 2
Clever and Vainglorious Kings
7 p.m.; WaterFire Arts Center, 475 Valley St., Providence.
Wilbury Theatre Group will host a performance by the New Wave duo Clever and Vainglorious Kings recreating its 1986 concert performace Extended Play which reinterprets the myths of Artemis and Apollo. For tickets or more information, visit thewilburygroup.org or call 401-400-7100.
Aug. 31-Sept. 24
“Romeo & Juliet”
Various times; Burbage Theatre Company, 59 Blackstone Ave., Pawtucket.
Burbage Theatre Company will present Shakespeare’s “Romeo & Juliet” directed by Jeff Church. For tickets or more information, visit burbagetheatre.org.
Friday, Sept. 1
Exhibit opening reception
5 to 8 p.m.; Artists' Cooperative Gallery of Westerly, 14 Railroad Ave., Westerly.
The Artists' Cooperative Gallery of Westerly will hold an opening reception for its exhibit Peace. The show will feature artists Liz Goor and R. Douglass Rice. The exhibit will be on display through Oct. 1. The gallery is open Wednesday, to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday, 1 to 5 p.m. For more information, call 401-596-2221 or visit westerlyarts.com.
Drive-In Movies
8 p.m.; Wuskenau Town Beach Pondside Lot, 316 Atlantic Ave., Misquamicut.
The Misquamicut Business Association Drive-In-Movies will screen “Grease.” Cost is $25 per car. For more information and schedule, visit Misquamicut.org.
Brian Thomas Group
8 p.m.; Norwich Arts Center, 62 Broadway, Norwich.
Norwich Arts Center First Friday Live Sounds series will host a performance by the soul, jazz and funk band, Brian Thomas Group. Tickets are $25; $23 for military/student/seniors and $20 for members. For tickets or more information, visit norwicharts.org or call 860-887-2789.
Sept. 1-3
Rhythm and Roots Festival
Various times; Ninigret Park, Route 1A, Charlestown.
The Rhythm and Roots Festival will feature headline performers Trombone Shorty, Ward Hayden & the Outliers and the Robert Cray Band. The stage and vendor areas open at 4 p.m. on Friday, and 11 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Music begins at 4 p.m. on Friday, and 1 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. To purchase tickets, visit rhythmandroots.com.
Saturday, Sept. 2
Next Up Music Festival
3 to 9 p.m.; Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
The Next Up Music Festival will feature rising talent community, including Coyote Brass from the R.I. National Guard and R.I. Philharmonic Music School at the United student band Element 88, along with Big Lux All Stars and Tyler Seton. Attendees should bring a lawn chair or blanket for seating. For more information, visit westerlylibrary.org/event.
Drive-In Movies
8 p.m.; Wuskenau Town Beach Pondside Lot, 316 Atlantic Ave., Misquamicut.
The Misquamicut Business Association Drive-In-Movies will screen “Top Gun Maverick.” Cost is $25 per car. For more information and schedule, visit Misquamicut.org.
Sunday, Sept. 3
Drive-In Movies
8 p.m.; Wuskenau Town Beach Pondside Lot, 316 Atlantic Ave., Misquamicut.
The Misquamicut Business Association Drive-In-Movies will screen “Jaws.” Cost is $25 per car. For more information and schedule, visit Misquamicut.org.
Wednesday, Sept. 6
Ocean House Author Series
5 p.m.; Ocean House, 1 Bluff Ave., Watch Hill.
Ocean House Author Series, in conjunction with Bank Square Books, will host a talk with authors Ann Hood and Michael Ruhlman in conversation with Deborah Goodrich Royce. For tickets or more information, visit banksquarebooks.com.
Locals for Laughs Comedy show fundraiser
6 p.m.; The Shamlot at Haversham Tavern, 336 Post Road, Westerly.
Locals for Laughs comedy show will include show, raffles, and live auction. Proceeds to benefit residents of the Clipper Home and Alzheimer's Foundation. Tickets are $30. Bar menu and cash bar available. Visit funny4funds.com/events/locals-for-laughs-1st-annual-fundraiser/1082 for tickets.
Michael DePaola Literary Salon & Open Mic
7 p.m., The United, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
Jessica P. Wick will host an open mic for poets, playwrights, storytellers, and acoustic musicians. The event is free. For more information, visit unitedtheatre.org.
Thursday, Sept. 7
Friends of the Library Pop-Up Book Sale
10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
The Friends of the Westerly Library will hold its final Pop-Up Book Sale on the esplanade of Wilcox Park for the season. Cash or check only accepted. For more information, visit westerlylibrary.org.
Speaker Series: The Life and Times of Oliver Hazard Perry
7 p.m.; South Kingstown High School, 215 Columbia St., Wakefield.
The Town of South Kingstown 300th Anniversary Speaker Series will host a talk by Evan Wilson on the Life and Times of Oliver Hazard Perry. The lecture is free; refreshments provided. For more information, visit southkingstownri.com/sk300.
The Life of Lt. Col. William Ledyard
6:30 p.m.; Bill Memorial Library, 240 Monument St., Groton.
Writer John Steward will give a talk on Lt. Col. William Ledyard who died in the Battle of Groton Heights in 1781. The program is free with registration required. To register or for more information, call 860-445-0392.
Sept. 7-24
“Don’t Dress for Dinner”
Various times; Arctic Playhouse, 1249 Main St., West Warwick.
The Arctic Playhouse will present comedy “Don’t Dress for Dinner,” written by Marc Camoletti and Robin Hawdon and directed by Rose Racine. Performances will be held on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday at 2 p.m. For tickets or more information, visit thearcticplayhouse.com.
Sept. 7- Oct. 1
"Topdog/Underdog"
Various times; Gamm Theatre, 1245 Jefferson Blvd., Warwick.
Gamm Theatre will present the drama "Topdog/Underdog" by Suzan-Lori Parks. Performances will be held on Wednesday to Saturday at 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. For tickets or more information, visit gammtheatre.org.
Friday, Sept. 8
Speakeasy Choir
7 p.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
The Chorus of Westerly’s Speakeasy Choir brings together a one-night choir to learn a song with harmonies and perform it at the end of the evening with the United House Band. This month’s song will be “September” by Earth, Wind & Fire. Tickets are $20. For more information, visit unitedtheatre.org or chorusofwesterly.org.
Drive-In Movies
9 p.m.; Wuskenau Town Beach Pondside Lot, 316 Atlantic Ave., Misquamicut.
The Misquamicut Business Association Drive-In-Movies will screen “Mamma Mia.” Cost is $25 per car. For more information and schedule, visit Misquamicut.org.
Exhibit opening reception
5 to 7 p.m.; La Grua Center, 32 Water St., Stonington.
An opening reception will be held for an exhibit of works by Samson Tonton, a Haitian-American artist. There is a suggested donation of $5. The exhibit will be on display through the end of October. Gallery hours are Sunday, Wednesday and Friday, from 1 to 4 p.m. For more information, visit lagruacenter.org or call 860-535-2300.
Chris Jason
7:30 p.m.; Courthouse Center for the Arts, 3481 Kingstown Road, West Kingston.
The Courthouse Center for the Arts will host a performance by Sinatra stylist Chris Jason. For tickets or more information, visit courthousearts.org or call 401-782-1018.
Saturday, Sept. 9
Native Flowers and Trees tour
10 a.m.; Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
University of Rhode Island Master Gardeners will lead a free tour of Wilcox Park beginning and ending at the Esplanade outside the Westerly Library. For more information, visit westerlylibrary.org.
Drive-In Movies
9 p.m.; Wuskenau Town Beach Pondside Lot, 316 Atlantic Ave., Misquamicut.
The Misquamicut Business Association Drive-In-Movies will screen “Friday the 13th.” Cost is $25 per car. For more information and schedule, visit Misquamicut.org.
Dye House Day open house
11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Stephen Main Homestead, 1 Wyassup Road, North Stonington.
An open house to celebrate Dye House Day and the new Spinning Wheel Dye Garden will be held at North Stonington’s Historical Society. The event will feature Indigo demonstrations, crafts and activities. The gardens will be open for touring also. The event is free. For more information, visit northstoningtonhistorical.org.
Juana Martinez-Neal storytime
11 a.m.; Bank Square Books, 53 West Main St., Mystic.
Bank Square Books will host a storytime with Juana Martinez-Neal, author of “Alma and How She Got Her Name.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 860-536-3795.
Trifecta Music, Arts and Culture Festival
Noon to 11 p.m.; Saugatucket Park, High Street, Wakefield.
A free festival will be held with open studio tours, art and food from noon to 6 p.m.; and local bands, including Dudemanbro, Guess Method and Rory O’Neill, drinks and food, from 6 to 11 p.m. For more information, visit southkingstownri.com/1087/300th-Anniversary.
Workin’ for a Livin’
8 p.m.; Courthouse Center for the Arts, 3481 Kingstown Road, West Kingston.
The Courthouse Center for the Arts will host a performance by Huey Lewis and the News tribute band Workin’ for a Livin’. For tickets or more information, visit courthousearts.org or call 401-782-1018.
Burning of Benedict Arnold Festival
7:30 p.m.; Bank Street, New London.
Flock Theatre, accompanied by the Colchester Continentals Fife & Drum Corp, will march an effigy of Benedict Arnold from Shaw Mansion, down Bank Street, to be burned at New London’s pier at Waterfront Park. New London Mayor Michael Passero will have the honor of lighting the effigy. For more information, visit flocktheatre.org/arnold2023.
Sept. 9-10
Connecticut Maritime Heritage Festival
Various times; Various locations, New London.
The Connecticut Maritime Heritage Festival will celebrate the sea with a gathering of vessels of all types, including the U.S. Coast Guard and Navy vessels, including the USCGC Eagle. There will be tours of ships and fishing vessels, a fishing clinic, live music, and food trucks. On Saturday at noon, a Mermaids and Sea Monsters Parade will march down Bank Street, ending at City Pier. On Sunday, there will be maritime skills challenge and helicopter search and rescue demonstration. For a full schedule of activities, visit ctmaritimefest.com.
Sunday, Sept. 10
Maria Muldaur
2:30 p.m.; Courthouse Center for the Arts, 3481 Kingstown Road, West Kingston.
The Courthouse Center for the Arts will host a performance by Grammy nominated singer Maria Muldaur. For tickets or more information, visit courthousearts.org or call 401-782-1018.
