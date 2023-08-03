Thursday, Aug. 3
Christine Cooney and Bill Groth
6:30 p.m.; Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
A Green Show performance by Christine Cooney and Bill Groth will be held in the bandstand in conjunction with the Colonial Theatre’s presentation of “The Tempest.” The show is free.
Friends of the Library Pop-Up Book Sale
10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
The Friends of the Westerly Library will hold Pop-Up Book Sales on Thursdays on the esplanade of Wilcox Park through Sept. 7. Cash or check only accepted. For more information, visit westerlylibrary.org.
Aug. 3-13
“The Tempest”
8 p.m.; Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
Colonial Theatre will present Shakespeare’s drama “The Tempest” in Wilcox Park. Performances will be held Wednesday through Sunday. Admission is free with registration required. To register, visit colonialtheaterart.org/events/the-tempest.
Aug. 3-5
"The Bodyguard"
Various times; Theatre by the Sea, 364 Cards Pond Road, Wakefield.
Theatre by the Sea will present the musical “The Bodyguard,” based on the 1992 film. Performances are scheduled for Tuesday through Saturday at 8 p.m., with matinees on Thursdays at 2 p.m., Saturdays at 3 p.m. and Sundays at 5 p.m. For tickets, visit theatrebythesea.com or call 866-811-4111 or 401-782-8587.
Aug. 3-6
Kingston Chamber Music Festival
Various times; University of Rhode Island Fine Arts Center, 105 Upper College Hill Road, Kingston.
The 35th annual Kingston Chamber Music Festival will host a series of concerts featuring chamber music musicians. For a complete list of dates, program, and ticket information, visit kingstonchambermusic.org or call 401-308-3614.
Friday, Aug. 4
Exhibit opening reception
5 to 8 p.m.; Artists' Cooperative Gallery of Westerly, 14 Railroad Ave., Westerly.
The Artists' Cooperative Gallery of Westerly will hold an opening reception for its exhibit Land and Sea. The show will feature artists Patty Nunes and Lois Lawrence. The exhibit will be on display through Sunday, Aug. 27. The gallery is open Wednesday, to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday, 1 to 5 p.m. For more information, call 401-596-2221 or visit westerlyarts.com.
Exhibit opening reception
5 to 7 p.m.; Avondale Arts, 95 Watch Hill Road, Westerly.
An opening reception will be held for an exhibit In New England featuring artist Rachel Rogers. The exhibit will run from Aug. 1 to 31. For more information, visit avondalearts.com or call 401-315-5479.
Liza Donnelly talk
7:30 p.m.; The United, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
The United Theatre will host a talk by New Yorker cartoonist Liza Donnelly. For tickets or more information, visit unitedtheatre.org.
Casey Carle Bubblemania
10 a.m. and noon; Theatre by the Sea, 364 Cards Pond Road, Matunuck.
Theatre by the Sea will present bubble artist Casey Carle’s Bubblemania as part of its 2023 Children’s Festival. Tickets can be purchased by calling 401–782–8587. Visit theatrebythesea.com for more information.
Aug. 4,5
Mystic River Brass Ensemble
6:30 p.m.; Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
A Green Show performance by the Mystic River Brass Ensemble will be held in the bandstand in conjunction with the Colonial Theatre’s presentation of “The Tempest.” The show is free.
Aug. 4-6
Charlestown Seafood Festival
Various times; Ninigret Park, Route 1A, Charlestown.
The Charlestown Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual Seafood Festival. The festival will run on Friday, noon to 11 p.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. The event will include food vendors serving seafood, including lobsters, steamers, chowder, fish and chips and clam cakes, Rockwell Amusements rides, live music performances throughout the weekend and fireworks on Saturday at 9 p.m. For more information, visit charlestownseafoodfestival.com.
Aug. 4-20
“The Book of Will”
7 p.m.; Contemporary Theater Company, 327 Main St., Wakefield.
Contemporary Theater Company will present “The Book of Will,” by Lauren Gunderson about the creation of the First Folio of William Shakespeare. Performances will be held on Fridays and Saturdays. For tickets or more information, visit contemporarytheatercompany.com or call 401-218-0282.
Saturday, Aug. 5
River Glow 2023
7 to 10 p.m.; Downtown Westerly-Pawcatuck.
The Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual River Glow featuring floating bonfires in the Pawcatuck River, live music, children’s activities, and food. Raindate is Aug. 6. Visit westerlychamber.org for more information.
Stonington Village Fair
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Wadawanuck Square, 20 High St., Stonington.
The annual Stonington Village Fair will feature children’s fair games, live music, food trucks, books and sweet bread for sale, handmade art, and floral arrangements from the Stonington Garden Club. Proceeds from the fair will benefit the Stonington Community Center. For more information, visit thecomo.org or call 860-535-2476.
Blues on Broadway: Richiman and Groove Nice
7:30 p.m.; Norwich Arts Center, 62 Broadway, Norwich.
The Norwich Arts Center’s Blues on Broadway series will host a performance by Richiman and Groove Nice, an American style blues band from Seoul, South Korea. Tickets are $25; $23 for military/student/seniors and $20 for members. For more information or tickets, visit norwicharts.org or call 860-887-2789.
Sunday, Aug. 6
Westminster Youth String Ensemble
6:30 p.m.; Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
A Green Show performance by the Westminster Youth String Ensemble will be held in the bandstand in conjunction with the Colonial Theatre’s presentation of “The Tempest.” The show is free.
Speaker Series: Life, Time, and The Weaver
7 p.m.; Peace Dale Village Green, 1058 Kingstown Road, Peace Dale.
The Town of South Kingstown 300th Anniversary Speaker Series will host a talk by Jessica Wilson, South Kingstown Library history librarian, on ’Life, Time, and The Weaver,’ about the sculpture, The Weaver, by Daniel Chester French located on the grounds of the Peace Dale Library. The lecture is free; refreshments provided. For more information, visit southkingstownri.com/sk300.
Movie on the Village Green
7:30 p.m.; Village Green, 325 Columbia St., Peace Dale.
The South Kingstown 300th anniversary celebration committee will present “Minions: The Rise of Gru” on the village green. Attendees should bring blankets or chairs for seating. The event is free. Visit southkingstownri.com/1087/300th-Anniversary for more information.
Monday, Aug. 7
David Tessier’s All-Star Band of All-Stars
6 p.m.; Westerly Town Beach, 337 Atlantic Ave., Westerly.
Monday Night Jams will host a performance by David Tessier’s All-Star Band of All-Stars. The concert and parking are free. For more information, visit Tunes on the Dunes on Facebook.
Devon Allman and Donavon Frankenreiter in concert
7:30 p.m.; The United, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
Rock n’ Roll recording artists Devon Allman, son of Gregg Allman and Donavon Frankenreiter will perform. Opening performances by Matt Andersen and Jackson Stokes. For tickets or more information, visit unitedtheatre.org.
Ocean House Author Series
5 p.m.; Ocean House, 1 Bluff Ave., Watch Hill.
Ocean House Author Series will host a talk with author Patti Callahan Henry, in conversation with Deborah Goodrich Royce, for the book “The Secret Book of Flora Lea: A Novel.” For tickets or more information, visit banksquarebooks.com.
Tuesday, Aug. 8
The Old North
6 p.m.; Watch Hill Green, Bay Street, Watch Hill.
The Watch Hill Sunset Concert series will host a performance the trio Old North. The concert is free with donations gratefully accepted. Raindate is the following Tuesday.
Watch Hill Chapel Speaker Series
5:30 p.m.; Watch Hill Chapel, 5 Bluff Ave., Watch Hill
The Watch Hill Chapel will host a talk on The Dead Sea Scrolls by Dr. Jamses Vanderkam as part of its Solving the Mysteries of the Scriptures Speaker Series. The talk is free. For more information, visit watchhillchapel.org.
“Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs”
8:30 p.m.; Wadawanuck Square, 20 High St., Stonington
The Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce will host a free family movie night showing “Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs.” Attendees should bring blanket or chairs for seating.
Summer Sounds Concert Series
7 p.m.; Mystic River Park, 12 Cottrell St., Mystic.
The Noank-Mystic Community Band will perform at the 26th annual Summer Sounds concert series. The concert is free. Attendees may bring lawn chairs, blankets, and picnics. For more information, visit facebook.com/SummerSoundsMystic.
Lisa Jewell book signing
11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.; Bank Square Books, 53 West Main St., Mystic.
Bank Square Books will host a signing with author Lisa Jewell for her book “None of This Is True.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 860-536-3795.
Wednesday, Aug. 9
Johnny Nicolas and Katie Shore with Greg Piccolo
6 p.m.; Westerly Town Beach, 337 Atlantic Ave., Westerly.
Blues on the Beach will host a performance by Johnny Nicolas and Katie Shore with Greg Piccolo. The concert and parking are free. For more information, visit Tunes on the Dunes on Facebook.
Ocean House Author Series
5 p.m.; Ocean House, 1 Bluff Ave., Watch Hill.
Ocean House Author Series will host a talk with author Anabel Monaghan, in conversation with Deborah Goodrich Royce, for the book “Same Time Next Summer.” For tickets or more information, visit banksquarebooks.com.
‘What's Up at the Lyman Allyn’ with Sam Quigley
6 p.m.; La Grua Center, 32 Water St., Stonington
La Grua Center will host a talk on What’s Up at the Lyman Allyn Museum in New London with Sam Quigley, museum director. The illustrated talk will showcase a sampling of the museum’s most notable exhibitions and programs. There is a suggested donation $5. For more information, visit lagruacenter.org or call 860-535-2300.
Development of Quonnie Neck talk
7 p.m.; Quonochontaug Grange, 5662 Post Road, Charlestown.
The Quonochontaug Historical Society will host a talk Ken Andrews, society board member, on the evolution of the Quonochontaug neck from early rural farms in the 1800s to present day beach associations, water systems and paved roads. For more information, visit quonochontaughistoricalsociety.org.
Aug. 9-12
Providence Fringe Festival Encore Series
Various times; The United, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
The Providence Fringe Festival will host a series of events at The United including performances by Rhode Island Ukulele Armada, Providence Drum Troupe and the Big Nazo puppets, as well as aerial acrobatics, ballroom dancing, poetry and improv. For tickets or more information, visit unitedtheatre.org.
Aug. 9-Sept. 10
“Jersey Boys”
Various times; Theatre by the Sea, 364 Cards Pond Road, Matunuck.
Theatre by the Sea will present “Jersey Boys.” Performances are scheduled for Tuesday through Saturday at 8 p.m., with matinees on Thursdays at 2 p.m., Saturdays at 3 p.m. and Sundays at 5 p.m. For tickets, visit theatrebythesea.com or call 866-811-4111.
Thursday, Aug. 10
New London Big Band
7:30 p.m.; Garde Arts Center, 325 State St., New London.
The Garde Arts Center will host the New London Big Band for a performance of recently discovered, unrecorded music of Harry James and his orchestra. The concert will feature Wayne Bergeron, trumpet. For tickets or more information, visit gardeartscenter.org or call 860-444-7373, ext. 1.
Aug. 11-26
“The Boys Next Door”
Various times; Granite Theatre, 1 Granite St., Westerly.
The Granite Theatre will present the touching comedy “The Boys Next Door,” by Tom Griffin. Performances will be held on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m.; and Sundays at 2 p.m. For tickets or more information, visit granitetheatre.org or call 401-596-2341.
Saturday, Aug. 12
Native Flowers and Trees tour
10 a.m.; Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
University of Rhode Island Master Gardeners will lead a free tour of Wilcox Park beginning and ending at the Esplanade outside the Westerly Library. For more information, visit westerlylibrary.org.
Eugene O’Neill Theater Center Junior Fellows
1 p.m.; The United, 5 Canal St., Westerly
The Eugene O’Neill Theater Center Junior Fellows will perform its 2023 Cabaret theme Magic: The Juniors sing Olivia Newton-John. Tickets are $14. For tickets or more information, visit unitedtheatre.org.
Library open house
11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Stephen Main Homestead, 1 Wyassup Road, North Stonington.
The North Stonington Historical Society will hold an Open House in its library with members of the society on hand to assist attendees in discovering their own genealogy. The library is also open on Tuesdays, from 2 to 4 p.m. or by appointment. For more information, visit northstoningtonhistorical.org/library or call 860-535-9448.
Performing Arts Stage
4 to 8:30 p.m.; Mystic Seaport Museum, 75 Greenmanville Ave., Mystic.
In conjunction with the Mystic Outdoor Art Festival, the Seaport will host a variety of performances, by local and regional groups, including dance, music and theater. Admission is free. For schedule and more information, visit mysticchamber.org.
Aug. 12, 13
Mystic Outdoor Art Festival
Various times; Downtown Mystic.
The Mystic Outdoor Art Festival will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., in downtown Mystic to the Mystic Seaport Museum. Over 200 artists and craftsmen will have their work on display and for sale along the route. The Children's Art Park will have art themed activities for children. For more information, visit mysticchamber.org.
Sunday, Aug. 13
Anthony Hecht talk
5 p.m.; Stonington Free Library, 20 High St., Stonington.
Stonington Free Library will host a talk by Jonathan Post on Anthony Hecht: A Century Celebration of a Great American Poet. The talk will be in person or live-streamed on the library YouTube channel. For more information, visit stoningtonfreelibrary.org or call 860-535-0658.
Movie on the Village Green
7:30 p.m.; Village Green, 325 Columbia St., Peace Dale.
The South Kingstown 300th anniversary celebration committee will present “Black Panther Wakanda Forever” on the village green. Attendees should bring blankets or chairs for seating. The event is free. Visit southkingstownri.com/1087/300th-Anniversary for more information.
Music at the Farm
2 p.m.; Grace Note Farm, 969 Jackson Schoolhouse Road, Pascoag.
Grace Note Farm will host program with Artists in Residence Emma Robertson, soprano, and Chris Carson, piano. Call 401-567-0354 or email virginiasindelar@gmail.com for reservations.
Chamber Orchestra of Barrington
3 p.m.; St. John’s Episcopal Church, 191 County Road, Barrington.
The Chamber Orchestra of Barrington at St. John’s will perform a trio by Johannes Brahms, a trio for violin, trumpet and piano by Eric Ewazen and the popular Suite for Jazz Piano Trio by Claude Bolling. Admission is free; donations gratefully accepted.
