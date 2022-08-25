Thursday, Aug. 25
Friends of the Library Pop-Up Book Sale
10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
The Friends of the Westerly Library will hold a Pop-Up Book Sale on the esplanade of Wilcox Park. Cash or check only accepted. For more information, visit westerlylibrary.org.
Summer Concerts & Movies
5:30 p.m.; Ninigret Park, 5 Park Lane, Charlestown.
Charlestown Parks and Recreation will host Summer Nights concerts and movies with music and food trucks at 5:30 p.m. followed by a movie at 8 p.m. Music this week will be by Forever Young and the movie will be “Meatballs.” Visit charlestownri.gov/parksandrec for more information.
Lauren Acampora author talk
6 p.m.; Bank Square Books, 53 West Main St., Mystic.
Bank Square Books will host an author talk with Lauren Acampora, in conversation with Mona Awad, for the book “The Hundred Waters.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 860-536-3795.
Afterglow concert: Billy Lord
8 p.m.; Contemporary Theatre Company patio, 327 Main St., Wakefield.
Contemporary Theatre Company AfterGlow Summer Concert series will host the Billy Lord. For tickets or more information, visit contemporarytheatercompany.com.
Aug. 25-27
“California Suite”
Various times; Granite Theatre, 1 Granite St., Westerly.
Granite Theatre will present Neil Simon’s comedy "California Suite." Performances will be held Thursday to Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. For tickets or more information, visit granitetheatre.org or call 401-596-2341.
Aug. 25-Sept. 11
“Kinky Boots”
Various times; Theatre By The Sea, 364 Cards Pond Road, Wakefield.
Theatre By The Sea will present the Tony Award winning musical “Kinky Boots.” Performances are scheduled for Tuesday through Saturday at 8 p.m., and Thursdays at 2 p.m., Saturdays at 3 p.m. and Sundays at 5 p.m. For tickets, visit theatrebythesea.com or call 866-811-4111 or 401-782-8587.
Aug. 25,26, Sept. 4
Drive in Movies: “Grease”
9 p.m.; Misquamicut Drive In, 316 Atlantic Ave., Westerly.
The Misquamicut Business Association Drive-In-Movies will screen "Grease." Cost is $25 per car. For tickets or more information and schedule, visit mbadrivein.com.
Friday, Aug. 26
Closing reception: Making Waves
6 to 8 p.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
A closing reception will be held for the exhibit Making Waves featuring works by Annie Wildey. The exhibit is on display through Sept. 5. The event is free. For more information, visit unitedtheatre.org.
“She’s Beautiful When She’s Angry”
7 p.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
The League of Women Voters South County will celebrate Women’s Equity Day with a screening of the documentary “She’s Beautiful When She’s Angry” that resurrects the buried history of the women who founded the modern women’s movement from 1966 to 1971. For tickets or more information, visit unitedtheatre.org.
Stargazing Nights
6:30 to 11 p.m.; Frosty Drew Observatory, 61 Park Lane, Charlestown.
Frosty Drew Observatory host stargazing nights on Fridays. The observatory’s astronomers will be on hand with telescopes to view the night sky. There is a $5 suggested donation. Visit frostydrew.org for more information.
Saturday, Aug. 27
Wilcox Park Native Flowers and Trees tour
10 a.m.; Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
University of Rhode Island Master Gardeners will lead a free tour of Wilcox Park beginning and ending at the Esplanade outside the Westerly Library. For more information, visit westerlylibrary.org.
Drive in Movies: “Lost Boys”
9 p.m.; Misquamicut Drive In, 316 Atlantic Ave., Westerly.
The Misquamicut Business Association Drive-In-Movies will screen "Lost Boys." Cost is $25 per car. For tickets or more information and schedule, visit mbadrivein.com.
“Tea for Three”
5 p.m.; La Grua Center, 32 Water St., Stonington.
La Grua Center will host a performance of “Tea for Three,” starring Emmy-award winner Elaine Bromka. The one-woman show is about three former First Ladies, Lady Bird Johnson, Pat Nixon and Betty Ford. Tickets are $20. Visit LaGruaCenter.org for more information or tickets.
Robin Cannon book signing
1 to 3 p.m.; Bank Square Books, 53 West Main St., Mystic.
Bank Square Books will host book signing with author Robin Cannon for the book “Pignoli and the Chocolate Thief.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 860-536-3795.
Float Ella
1 to 4 p.m.; Mystic River, Mystic.
Float Ella will feature Explosion Band and Electric Lady Band playing along the west side of the Mystic River, north of the Bascule Bridge, with attendees watching on both land and paddle boards in the river. Funds raised will support the Greater Mystic Chamber of Commerce and the Downtown Mystic Merchants Association. The event is free with donations gratefully accepted. Rain date is Sunday, Aug. 28.
Aug. 27-28
“The Tragedy of Macbeth”
Various times; Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
Stage Door Theater Company will present a non-traditional production of Shakespeare’s “The Tragedy of Macbeth” directed by Eugene J. Celico. Performances will be held on Aug. 18-20 and 27 at 6 p.m.; and Aug. 21 and 28 at 3 p.m. Admission is free; donations gratefully accepted. For more information, call 860-514-5821.
Sunday, Aug. 28
Music in the Park: Geoff Kaufman
6 p.m.; Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
Folk singer Geoff Kaufman will perform a free concert, 'Songs of the Heart and Spirit,' in the park’s bandstand. Attendees should bring a blanket or chair for seating. For more information, visit westerlylibrary.org.
Drive in Movies: “Goonies”
9 p.m.; Misquamicut Drive In, 316 Atlantic Ave., Westerly.
The Misquamicut Business Association Drive-In-Movies will screen "Goonies." Cost is $25 per car. For tickets or more information and schedule, visit mbadrivein.com.
Judith DuPont book signing
1 to 3 p.m.; Bank Square Books, 53 West Main St., Mystic.
Bank Square Books will host book signing with author Judith DuPont for the book “Helen’s African Journey: A 1934 Visit.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 860-536-3795.
Rhode Island Folk Festival
Noon to 5 p.m.; Larisa Park, East Providence.
The 2022 Rhode Island Folk Festival will feature over 50 acts including performances by Jake Blount, Robin Land and the Fools. Local artists Mark Cutler, Julie Rhodes and Beauquet will also perform. The event is free with donations gratefully accepted. For more information visit rhodeislandfolkfestival.com.
Monday, Aug. 29
Drive in Movies: “Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure”
8 p.m.; Misquamicut Drive In, 316 Atlantic Ave., Westerly.
The Misquamicut Business Association Drive-In-Movies will screen " Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure." Cost is $25 per car. For tickets or more information and schedule, visit mbadrivein.com.
Jonathon Stalls author walk and talk
6 p.m.; Bank Square Books, 53 West Main St., Mystic.
Bank Square Books will host an author walk, talk and Q&A with Jonathon Stalls for the book “Walk: Slow Down, Wake Up, and Connect.” An optional walk around Mystic with the author will begin at 5:30 p.m. For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 860-536-3795.
Forbidden Broadway Greatest Hits
7:30 p.m.; Theatre By The Sea, 364 Cards Pond Road, Wakefield.
Theatre By The Sea will present Gerard Alessandrini’s Forbidden Broadway Greatest Hits, a satirical roast of over 30 Broadway hits, with host Christine Pedi. For tickets, visit theatrebythesea.com or call 866- 811-4111 or 401-782-8587.
Tuesday, Aug. 30
An Evening with Abigail Rockwell
5:30 p.m.; Mystic Museum of Art, 9 Water St., Mystic.
Mystic Museum of Art will host an Evening with Abigail Rockwell who talk about the life of her grandfather Norman Rockwell. Cost for the talk is $10 and includes admission to the museum; free for members. For more information, visit mysticmuseumofart.org or call 860-536-7601.
John Leslie’s Liberace Tribute
7:30 p.m.; Arctic Playhouse, 1249 Main St., West Warwick.
Arctic Playhouse Cabaret Club will present a tribute to Liberace with pianist-singer John Leslie. Tickets are $20. For tickets or more information, visit thearcticplayhouse.com or call 401-573-3443.
Wednesday, Aug. 31
Summer Author Series
5 p.m.; Ocean House, 1 Bluff Ave., Watch Hill.
Ocean House Summer Author Series, in conjunction with Savoy Bookshop & Café, will host a talk with author Zibby Owens, in conversation with Deborah Goodrich Royce, for the book “Bookends: A Memoir of Love, Loss, and Literature.” For tickets or more information, visit banksquarebooks.com.
Thursday, Sept. 1
Friends of the Library Pop-Up Book Sale
10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
The Friends of the Westerly Library will hold a Pop-Up Book Sale on the esplanade of Wilcox Park. Cash or check only accepted. For more information, visit westerlylibrary.org.
Friday, Sept. 2
Opening reception
5 to 8 p.m.; Artists' Cooperative Gallery of Westerly, 14 Railroad Ave., Westerly.
The Artists' Cooperative Gallery of Westerly will hold an opening reception for the exhibit Local Color – Peace show, with featured artists Donna Mazzone and Jessica Turgoose. The exhibit will be on display Wednesday, Aug. 31, to Sunday, Oct. 2. The gallery is open Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday, 1 to 5 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more information, call 401-596-2221 or visit westerlyarts.com.
Drive in Movies: “The Witches of Eastwick”
8 p.m.; Misquamicut Drive In, 316 Atlantic Ave., Westerly.
The Misquamicut Business Association Drive-In-Movies will screen "The Witches of Eastwick." Cost is $25 per car. For tickets or more information and schedule, visit mbadrivein.com.
Stargazing Nights
6:30 to 11 p.m.; Frosty Drew Observatory, 61 Park Lane, Charlestown.
Frosty Drew Observatory host stargazing nights on Fridays. The observatory’s astronomers will be on hand with telescopes to view the night sky. There is a $5 suggested donation. Visit frostydrew.org for more information.
Sept. 2-4
Rhythm & Roots Festival
Various times; Ninigret Park, 5 Park Lane, Charlestown.
The 24th annual Rhythm and Roots Festival feature headline performers Cowboy Mouth, Grace Potter and Little Feat. The festival opens at 4 p.m. on Friday; and noon on Saturday and Sunday. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit rhythmandroots.com.
Saturday, Sept. 3
Drive in Movies: “What’s Love Got to Do With It?”
8 p.m.; Misquamicut Drive In, 316 Atlantic Ave., Westerly.
The Misquamicut Business Association Drive-In-Movies will screen "What’s Love Got to Do With It?" The evening will include a meet and greet with actress RaeVen Kelly who played young Tina Turner. Cost is $25 per car. For tickets or more information and schedule, visit mbadrivein.com.
Sunday, Sept. 4
Hiss Golden Messenger
8 p.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
United Theatre will host a performance by American folk music band Hiss Golden Messenger, led by MC Taylor. Opening performances by Carson McHone and Laden Valley. Tickets are $26. For tickets or more information, visit unitedtheatre.org.
