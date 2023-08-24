Thursday, Aug. 24
Friends of the Library Pop-Up Book Sale
10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
The Friends of the Westerly Library will hold Pop-Up Book Sales on Thursdays on the esplanade of Wilcox Park through Sept. 7. Cash or check only accepted. For more information, visit westerlylibrary.org.
Tracey Enerson Wood author talk
6:30 p.m.; Bank Square Books, 53 West Main St., Mystic.
Bank Square Books will host an author talk with Tracey Enerson Wood for the book “The President’s Wife.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 860-536-3795.
Aug. 24-Sept. 10
“Jersey Boys”
Various times; Theatre by the Sea, 364 Cards Pond Road, Matunuck.
Theatre by the Sea will present “Jersey Boys.” Performances are scheduled for Tuesday through Saturday at 8 p.m., with matinees on Thursdays at 2 p.m., Saturdays at 3 p.m. and Sundays at 5 p.m. For tickets, visit theatrebythesea.com or call 866-811-4111.
Aug. 24-26
“The Boys Next Door”
Various times; Granite Theatre, 1 Granite St., Westerly.
The Granite Theatre will present the touching comedy “The Boys Next Door,” by Tom Griffin. Performances will be held on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m.; and Sundays at 2 p.m. For tickets or more information, visit granitetheatre.org or call 401-596-2341.
Friday, Aug. 25
United We Laugh
7 p.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
United Theatre will host a night of stand-up comedy hosted by Dan Kalwhite, with headliner John Perrotta, joined by Dan Altano, Nancy O’Connor, and Tad Flynn. Cost is $15. For tickets or more information, visit unitedtheatre.org.
Stargazing Nights
6:30 to 11 p.m.; Frosty Drew Observatory, 61 Park Lane, Charlestown.
Frosty Drew Observatory host stargazing nights on Fridays. The observatory’s astronomers will be on hand with telescopes to view the night sky. There is a $5 suggested donation. Visit frostydrew.org for more information.
Saturday, Aug. 26
Art Heist
6 to 8 p.m.; Westerly Armory, 41 Railroad Ave., Westerly.
The Artists’ Cooperative Gallery of Westerly will host its sixth annual Art Heist fundraiser. The evening will include buffet, wine, freshly shucked oysters, and live music, as well as the right to ‘heist’ one work of art. For tickets or more information, visit westerlyarts.com or call 401-596-2221.
Specimen Tree Tours
10 a.m.; Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
University of Rhode Island Master Gardeners will lead a free tour of specimen trees Wilcox Park beginning and ending at the Esplanade outside the Westerly Library. For more information, visit westerlylibrary.org.
“The New Babylon” with Parlando
7:30 p.m.; The United, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
The United will present a screening of the 1929 silent film “The New Babylon” accompanied by the New York-based chamber orchestra Parlando. For tickets or more information, visit unitedtheatre.org.
Music Matters: Gabriel Cabezas
5 p.m.; La Grua Center, 32 Water St., Stonington.
La Grua Center's Music Matters series will host a performance by Gabriel Cabezas, violoncello solo. Tickets are $20 in advance; $25 at the door. For tickets or more information, visit lagruacenter.org or call 860-535-2300.
Fire Fighter Festival
10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Mystic Seaport Museum, 75 Greenmanville Ave., Mystic.
The Mystic Seaport Museum will host a Fire Fighter Festival to celebrate the 85th birthday the boat Fire Fighter. The event will include tours of the boat, dockside displays of the water cannons, fire and police boats, trucks and hand pumpers. There will be children’s activities and rescue demonstrations. Free for active first responders. For more information, visit mysticseaport.org or call 860-572-0711.
Richard Russo talk
5 p.m.; Snediker Yacht Restoration, 35 Campground Road, Mystic.
Mystic & Noank Library will host an evening with Pulitzer Prize-winning author Richard Russo, in conversation with Rick Koster of The Day. The event will include a reception with drinks and hors d'oeuvres at 5 p.m., followed by the talk at 6 p.m. Tickets are $100. For tickets or more information, visit mysticnoanklibrary.org or call 860-536-7721.
Bon Jersey
8 p.m.; Courthouse Center for the Arts, 3481 Kingstown Road, West Kingston.
The Courthouse Center for the Arts will host a performance by Bon Jovi tribute band, Bon Jersey. For tickets or more information, visit courthousearts.org or call 401-782-1018.
Sunday, Aug. 27
Music in the Park
4 p.m.; Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
Folk musician Geoff Kaufman will perform in the bandstand in Wilcox Park. The concert is free. For more information, visit westerlylibrary.org or call 401-596-2877.
“What the Constitution Means to Me”
6 p.m.; The United, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
The League of Women Voters of South County will present a screening of Heidi Schreck’ play “What the Constitution Means to Me” followed by a panel discussion. The evening will begin with a cocktail reception at 6 p.m. followed by the film at 7 p.m. For tickets or more information, visit unitedtheatre.org.
R. I. Folk Festival
Noon to 6 p.m.; Crescent Park, 753 Bullocks Point Ave., East Providence.
The R.I. Folk Festival will host performances on three stages, a songwriter’s workshop, food, arts and crafts and a Young Folks area. Performers include Aztec-Two-Step 2.0, Charlie Farren, Ava Callery and Mark Cutler. For a full schedule or tickets, visit rhodeislandfolkfestival.com.
Monday, Aug. 28
A Broadway Celebration
7:30 p.m.; Theatre By The Sea, 364 Cards Pond Road, Wakefield.
Theatre By The Sea will present A Broadway Celebration with Major Attaway, Jackie Burns, Ali Ewoldt and Jelani Remy performing hits from Broadway shows as part of its Evening Concert Series. For tickets, visit theatrebythesea.com or call 866-811-4111 or 401-782-8587.
Tuesday, Aug. 29
Chris Herren Wellness Circle talk
6 p.m.; Lake of Isles, 1 Clubhouse Drive, North Stonington.
Former NBA player Chris Herren will give a free talk on his journey navigating addiction, his road to recovery, and his mission to reach one person to make a difference as part of the Primary Prevention Project’s four-part Wellness Circle series on substance abuse prevention and recovery. To register for the all-ages event, or for more information, visit primarypreventionproject.org/register/1.
Amy Brady and Elizabeth Rush author talk
6 p.m.; Bank Square Books, 53 West Main St., Mystic.
Bank Square Books will host an author talk with Amy Brady for the book “Ice” and Elizabeth Rush for the book “The Quickening.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 860-536-3795.
Cabaret Club
7:30 p.m.; Arctic Playhouse, 1249 Main St., West Warwick.
The Arctic Playhouse’s Cabaret Club series will host a performance by Diane Carey and Ida Zecco. Tickets are $20. For tickets or more information, visit thearcticplayhouse.com.
Wednesday, Aug. 30
Ocean House Author Series
5 p.m.; Ocean House, 1 Bluff Ave., Watch Hill.
Ocean House Author Series, in conjunction with Savoy Bookshop & Café, will host a talk with author Victoria Christopher Murray, in conversation with Deborah Goodrich Royce, for the book “The Personal Librarian.” For tickets or more information, visit banksquarebooks.com.
Drive-In Movies
9 p.m.; Wuskenau Town Beach Pondside Lot, 316 Atlantic Ave., Misquamicut.
The Misquamicut Business Association Drive-In-Movies will screen “Twister.” Cost is $25 per car. For more information and schedule, visit Misquamicut.org.
Thursday, Aug. 31
Friends of the Library Pop-Up Book Sale
10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
The Friends of the Westerly Library will hold Pop-Up Book Sales on Thursdays on the esplanade of Wilcox Park through Sept. 7. Cash or check only accepted. For more information, visit westerlylibrary.org.
Steve Riley & The Mamou Playboys
8 p.m.; Knickerbocker Music Center, 35 Railroad Ave., Westerly.
Knickerbocker Music Center will host the Rhythm & Roots kick off show with Steve Riley & The Mamou Playboys. Tickets are $20. For tickets or more information, visit knickmusic.com.
Drive-In Movies
9 p.m.; Wuskenau Town Beach Pondside Lot, 316 Atlantic Ave., Misquamicut.
The Misquamicut Business Association Drive-In-Movies will screen “Smokey and the Bandit.” Cost is $25 per car. For more information and schedule, visit Misquamicut.org.
Madeleine Blais author talk
6:30 p.m.; Bank Square Books, 53 West Main St., Mystic.
Bank Square Books will host an author talk with Madeleine Blais for the book “Queen of the Court: The Many Lives of Tennis Legend Alice Marble.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 860-536-3795.
Aug. 31-Sept. 2
Clever and Vainglorious Kings
7 p.m.; WaterFire Arts Center, 475 Valley St., Providence.
Wilbury Theatre Group will host a performance by the New Wave duo Clever and Vainglorious Kings recreating its 1986 concert performace Extended Play which reinterprets the myths of Artemis and Apollo. For tickets or more information, visit thewilburygroup.org or call 401-400-7100.
Aug. 31-Sept. 24
“Romeo & Juliet”
Various times; Burbage Theatre Company, 59 Blackstone Ave., Pawtucket.
Burbage Theatre Company will present Shakespeare’s “Romeo & Juliet” directed by Jeff Church. For tickets or more information, visit burbagetheatre.org.
Friday, Sept. 1
Exhibit opening reception
5 to 8 p.m.; Artists' Cooperative Gallery of Westerly, 14 Railroad Ave., Westerly.
The Artists' Cooperative Gallery of Westerly will hold an opening reception for its exhibit Peace. The show will feature artists Liz Goor and R. Douglass Rice. The exhibit will be on display from Aug. 30 to Oct. 1. The gallery is open Wednesday, to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday, 1 to 5 p.m. For more information, call 401-596-2221 or visit westerlyarts.com.
Drive-In Movies
8 p.m.; Wuskenau Town Beach Pondside Lot, 316 Atlantic Ave., Misquamicut.
The Misquamicut Business Association Drive-In-Movies will screen “Grease.” Cost is $25 per car. For more information and schedule, visit Misquamicut.org.
Sept. 1-3
Rhythm and Roots Festival
Various times; Ninigret Park, Route 1A, Charlestown.
The Rhythm and Roots Festival will feature headline performers Trombone Shorty, Ward Hayden & the Outliers and the Robert Cray Band. The stage and vendor areas open at 4 p.m. on Friday, and 11 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Music begins at 4 p.m. on Friday, and 1 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. To purchase tickets, visit rhythmandroots.com.
Saturday, Sept. 2
Next Up Music Festival
3 to 9 p.m.; Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
The Next Up Music Festival will feature rising talent community, including Coyote Brass from the R.I. National Guard and R.I. Philharmonic Music School at the United student band Element 88, along with Big Lux All Stars and Tyler Seton. Attendees should bring a lawn chair or blanket for seating. For more information, visit westerlylibrary.org/event.
Drive-In Movies
8 p.m.; Wuskenau Town Beach Pondside Lot, 316 Atlantic Ave., Misquamicut.
The Misquamicut Business Association Drive-In-Movies will screen “Top Gun Maverick.” Cost is $25 per car. For more information and schedule, visit Misquamicut.org.
Sunday, Sept. 3
Drive-In Movies
8 p.m.; Wuskenau Town Beach Pondside Lot, 316 Atlantic Ave., Misquamicut.
The Misquamicut Business Association Drive-In-Movies will screen “Jaws.” Cost is $25 per car. For more information and schedule, visit Misquamicut.org.
