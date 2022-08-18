Thursday, Aug. 18
Tim Spofford author talk
6 p.m.; Savoy Bookshop & Café, 10 Canal St., Westerly.
Savoy Bookshop & Café will host an author talk with Tim Spofford for the book, “What the Children Told Us.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 401-213-3901.
Friends of the Library Pop-Up Book Sale
10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
The Friends of the Westerly Library will hold a Pop-Up Book Sale on the esplanade of Wilcox Park. Cash or check only accepted. For more information, visit westerlylibrary.org.
Summer Concerts & Movies
5:30 p.m.; Ninigret Park, 5 Park Lane, Charlestown.
Charlestown Parks and Recreation will host Summer Nights concerts and movies with music and food trucks at 5:30 p.m. followed by a movie at 8 p.m. Music this week will be by Will Evans, with opening act Kayla Farnham, and the movie will be “The Sandlot.” Visit charlestownri.gov/parksandrec for more information.
Roode Concert series: Jordan Auber
6:30 p.m.; Mystic & Noank Library, 40 Library St., Mystic.
The Mystic & Noank Library will host Jordan Auber for a free concert on the lawn as part of the 2022 Roode Summer Concert Series. Attendees should bring chairs or blankets for seating. For more information, visit mysticnoanklibrary.org or call 860-536-7721.
RiverFire
6 to 8 p.m.; Various locations, Main Street, Wakefield.
The Wakefield Village Association will host RiverFire featuring fires on the Saugatucket River with music by Chakulla and Friends and Peace Collective. Donations of non-perishable food to benefit the Jonnycake Center of Peace Dale are gratefully accepted. For more information, visit wakefieldvillageassociation.com/riverfire.
Afterglow concert: Wakefield Idol
8 p.m.; Contemporary Theatre Company patio, 327 Main St., Wakefield.
Contemporary Theatre Company AfterGlow Summer Concert series will host Wakefield Idol following RiverFire on the Saugatucket River. For tickets or more information, visit contemporarytheatercompany.com.
Aug. 18-21
Washington County Fair
Various times; Washington County Fairgrounds, 78 Richmond Townhouse Road, Carolina.
The 56th annual Washington County Fair will feature daily concerts, special acts and events, Rockwell Amusements rides, agricultural events and shows, exhibits and displays, tractor and horse pulls, the farm museum and more. Featured performers include Rodney Atkins, Eli Young Band, Frank Ray, and Drew Parker. The fair opens at 9 a.m. each day, running until 10 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, and 6 p.m. on Sunday. For more information and schedule, visit washingtoncountyfair-ri.com.
Aug. 18-27
“California Suite”
Various times; Granite Theatre, 1 Granite St., Westerly.
Granite Theatre will present Neil Simon’s comedy "California Suite." Performances will be held Thursday to Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. For tickets or more information, visit granitetheatre.org or call 401-596-2341.
Aug. 18-28
“The Tragedy of Macbeth”
Various times; Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
Stage Door Theater Company will present a non-traditional production of Shakespeare’s “The Tragedy of Macbeth” directed by Eugene J. Celico. Performances will be held on Aug. 18-20 and 27 at 6 p.m.; and Aug. 21 and 28 at 3 p.m. Admission is free; donations gratefully accepted. For more information, call 860-514-5821.
Aug. 18-Sept. 11
“Kinky Boots”
Various times; Theatre By The Sea, 364 Cards Pond Road, Wakefield.
Theatre By The Sea will present the Tony Award winning musical “Kinky Boots.” Performances are scheduled for Tuesday through Saturday at 8 p.m., and Thursdays at 2 p.m., Saturdays at 3 p.m. and Sundays at 5 p.m. For tickets, visit theatrebythesea.com or call 866-811-4111 or 401-782-8587.
Friday, Aug. 19
Speakeasy Choir
7 p.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
The Chorus of Westerly’s Speakeasy Choir is a monthly event to bring together a one-night choir to learn a song with harmonies and perform it at the end of the evening with the United House Band. This month’s song will be “I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles)” by the Proclaimers. Tickets are $10. For more information, visit unitedtheatre.org or chorusofwesterly.org.
Stargazing Nights
6:30 to 11 p.m.; Frosty Drew Observatory, 61 Park Lane, Charlestown.
Frosty Drew Observatory host stargazing nights on Fridays. The observatory’s astronomers will be on hand with telescopes to view the night sky. There is a $5 suggested donation. Visit frostydrew.org for more information.
Concert on the Green: Bergin O’Malley
6 p.m.; La Grua Center green, 32 Water St., Stonington.
La Grua Center’s Concert on the Green series will host a family-friendly music program 'Sing & Play with Ms. Bergin,' featuring Bergin O'Malley. The concert is free, with registration required. Visit lagruacenter.org call 860-535-2300 to register or for more information.
Saturday, Aug. 20
Friends of the Library Tea
1 p.m.; Westerly Library, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
The Friends of the Westerly Library will hold a tea celebrating its 50th anniversary. Tickets are $30. Proceeds will benefit the library. For tickets or more information, visit westerlylibrary.org or call 401-596-2877.
Steve Ross
8 p.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
The United Theatre’s George Moore Cabaret Series will host a performance by singer-pianist Steve Ross. The concert will celebrate the music of Broadway and the American Songbook. Tickets are $75. For tickets or more information, visit unitedtheatre.org or call 401-388-8208.
Sunday, Aug. 21
Michael Fine book signing
2 to 4 p.m.; Savoy Bookshop & Café, 10 Canal St., Westerly.
Savoy Bookshop & Café will host a book signing with Debra Zannelli for the book, “Rhode Island Stories.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 401-213-3901.
Story to Screen
10 a.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
The United Theatre Story to Screen monthly series will feature a storytime for children followed by a screening of the movie based on the book. This month's feature is “Shaun the Sheep Movie.” Tickets are $8. For tickets or more information, visit unitedtheatre.org.
Tuesday, Aug. 23
Sunset concerts: Ward Hayden and the Outliers
6 p.m.; Watch Hill Village Green, Bay Street, Westerly.
The Watch Hill Sunset Concert series will host a performance by Ward Hayden and the Outliers. The concert is free. Raindate is the following Tuesday. Visit facebook.com/WatchHillSunsetConcerts for more information.
Norman Rockwell talk
5:30 p.m.; Mystic Museum of Art, 9 Water St., Mystic.
Mystic Museum of Art will host Don Trachte who will tell the story of Norman Rockwell’s “Breaking Home Ties,” a painting owned by his father, a cartoonist with The Saturday Evening Post. Cost for the talk is $10 and includes admission to the museum; free for members. For more information, visit mysticmuseumofart.org or call 860-536-7601.
Wednesday, Aug. 24
Summer Author Series
5 p.m.; Ocean House, 1 Bluff Ave., Watch Hill.
Ocean House Summer Author Series, in conjunction with Savoy Bookshop & Café, will host a talk with author Annabel Monaghan, in conversation with Deborah Goodrich Royce, for the book “Nora Goes Off Script.” For tickets or more information, visit banksquarebooks.com.
“Sleeping Beauty”
10 a.m. and noon; Theatre By The Sea, 364 Cards Pond Road, Wakefield.
Theatre By The Sea will present the children’s fairy-tale musical “Sleeping Beauty,” with book, music and lyrics written by David G. Payton. For tickets, visit theatrebythesea.com or call 866-811-4111 or 401-782-8587.
Westerly Land Trust Farmers Market
3 to 6 p.m.; Westerly Land Trust, 85 Main St., Westerly.
The Westerly Land Trust will host a farmers' market featuring local farmers selling local produce, including fruits and vegetables, oysters, honey and baked goods. For more information, visit westerlylandtrust.org.
Thursday, Aug. 25
Friends of the Library Pop-Up Book Sale
10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
The Friends of the Westerly Library will hold a Pop-Up Book Sale on the esplanade of Wilcox Park. Cash or check only accepted. For more information, visit westerlylibrary.org.
Summer Concerts & Movies
5:30 p.m.; Ninigret Park, 5 Park Lane, Charlestown.
Charlestown Parks and Recreation will host Summer Nights concerts and movies with music and food trucks at 5:30 p.m. followed by a movie at 8 p.m. Music this week will be by Forever Young and the movie will be “Meatballs.” Visit charlestownri.gov/parksandrec for more information.
Lauren Acampora author talk
6 p.m.; Bank Square Books, 53 West Main St., Mystic.
Bank Square Books will host an author talk with Lauren Acampora, in conversation with Mona Awad, for the book “The Hundred Waters.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 860-536-3795.
Afterglow concert: Billy Lord
8 p.m.; Contemporary Theatre Company patio, 327 Main St., Wakefield.
Contemporary Theatre Company AfterGlow Summer Concert series will host the Billy Lord. For tickets or more information, visit contemporarytheatercompany.com.
Friday, Aug. 26
Closing reception: Making Waves
6 to 8 p.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
A closing reception will be held for the exhibit Making Waves featuring works by Annie Wildey. The exhibit is on display through Sept. 5. The event is free. For more information, visit unitedtheatre.org.
Stargazing Nights
6:30 to 11 p.m.; Frosty Drew Observatory, 61 Park Lane, Charlestown.
Frosty Drew Observatory host stargazing nights on Fridays. The observatory’s astronomers will be on hand with telescopes to view the night sky. There is a $5 suggested donation. Visit frostydrew.org for more information.
Saturday, Aug. 27
Wilcox Park Native Flowers and Trees tour
10 a.m.; Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
University of Rhode Island Master Gardeners will lead a free tour of Wilcox Park beginning and ending at the Esplanade outside the Westerly Library. For more information, visit westerlylibrary.org.
“Tea for Three”
5 p.m.; La Grua Center, 32 Water St., Stonington.
La Grua Center will host a performance of “Tea for Three,” starring Emmy-award winner Elaine Bromka. The one-woman show is about three former First Ladies, Lady Bird Johnson, Pat Nixon and Betty Ford. Tickets are $20. Visit LaGruaCenter.org for more information or tickets.
Robin Cannon book signing
1 to 3 p.m.; Bank Square Books, 53 West Main St., Mystic.
Bank Square Books will host book signing with author Robin Cannon for the book “Pignoli and the Chocolate Thief.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 860-536-3795.
Float Ella
1 to 4 p.m.; Mystic River, Mystic.
Float Ella will feature Explosion Band and Electric Lady Band playing along the west side of the Mystic River, north of the Bascule Bridge, with attendees watching on both land and paddle boards in the river. Funds raised will support the Greater Mystic Chamber of Commerce and the Downtown Mystic Merchants Association. The event is free with donations gratefully accepted. Rain date is Sunday, Aug. 28.
Sunday, Aug. 28
Music in the Park: Geoff Kaufman
6 p.m.; Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
Folk singer Geoff Kaufman will perform a free concert, 'Songs of the Heart and Spirit,' in the park’s bandstand. Attendees should bring a blanket or chair for seating. For more information, visit westerlylibrary.org.
Judith DuPont book signing
1 to 3 p.m.; Bank Square Books, 53 West Main St., Mystic.
Bank Square Books will host book signing with author Judith DuPont for the book “Helen’s African Journey: A 1934 Visit.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 860-536-3795.
Rhode Island Folk Festival
Noon to 5 p.m.; Larisa Park, East Providence.
The 2022 Rhode Island Folk Festival will feature over 50 acts including performances by Jake Blount, Robin Land and the Fools. Local artists Mark Cutler, Julie Rhodes and Beauquet will also perform. The event is free with donations gratefully accepted. For more information visit rhodeislandfolkfestival.com.
