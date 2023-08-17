Thursday, Aug. 17
Friends of the Library Pop-Up Book Sale
10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
The Friends of the Westerly Library will hold Pop-Up Book Sales on Thursdays on the esplanade of Wilcox Park through Sept. 7. Cash or check only accepted. For more information, visit westerlylibrary.org.
Author talk with Bill Miller
5 p.m.; Stonington Free Library, 20 High St., Stonington.
Stonington Free Library will host an author talk with Bill Miller for his book “Steel City.” The talk will be in person or live-streamed on the library YouTube channel. For more information, visit stoningtonfreelibrary.org or call 860-535-0658.
Roode Memorial Concert Series: Danny Fleet & Noah Feldman
6:30 p.m.; Mystic & Noank Library, 40 Library St., Mystic.
The Mystic & Noank annual Roode Memorial Concert Series will host a performance by singer/songwriters Danny Fleet and Noah Feldman. The concert is free, with registration required. To register or for more information, visit mysticnoanklibrary.org or call 860-536-7721.
Aug. 17-Sept. 10
“Jersey Boys”
Various times; Theatre by the Sea, 364 Cards Pond Road, Matunuck.
Theatre by the Sea will present “Jersey Boys.” Performances are scheduled for Tuesday through Saturday at 8 p.m., with matinees on Thursdays at 2 p.m., Saturdays at 3 p.m. and Sundays at 5 p.m. For tickets, visit theatrebythesea.com or call 866-811-4111.
Aug. 17-26
“The Boys Next Door”
Various times; Granite Theatre, 1 Granite St., Westerly.
The Granite Theatre will present the touching comedy “The Boys Next Door,” by Tom Griffin. Performances will be held on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m.; and Sundays at 2 p.m. For tickets or more information, visit granitetheatre.org or call 401-596-2341.
Aug. 17-20
Washington County Fair
10 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Washington County Fairgrounds, 80 Richmond Townhouse Road, Richmond.
The annual Washington County Fair will be held Wednesday to Sunday, featuring day and evening events, livestock exhibits, arts and crafts, tractor pulls, antique car show, pie eating contests, continuous musical entertainment, a wide variety of food, rides, and a featured music performance every night. For more information, visit washingtoncountyfair–ri.com.
Friday, Aug. 18
Mike Love & the Full Circle
8 p.m.; The United, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
The United will host a performance by reggae band Mike Love & the Full Circle. Tickets are $40. For tickets or more information, visit unitedtheatre.org.
Concert on the Green: Twisted Pine
6 p.m.; La Grua Center, 32 Water St., Stonington.
La Grua Center’s Concert on the Green series will host a performance by the Americana funk band Twisted Pine with Kathleen Parks, fiddle; Dan Bui, mandolin; Chris Sartori, bass; and Anh Phung, flute. Attendees may bring lawn chairs or blankets as well as picnics. The concert is free. For more information, visit LaGruaCenter.org or call 860-535-2300.
Ben Freiert
6 p.m.; Wheeler Library, 101 Main St., North Stonington.
The Wheeler Library free Summer Music Series will host a performance by Ben Freiert on the lawn of the library. Concert goers should bring blankets or chairs for seating. Food trucks will be onsite. For more information, visit wheelerlibrary.org or call 860-535-0383.
Bryson Lang, juggler
10 a.m. and noon; Theatre by the Sea, 364 Cards Pond Road, Matunuck.
Theatre by the Sea will present a performance by juggler and comedian Bryson Lang as part of its 2023 Children’s Festival. For tickets or more information, visit theatrebythesea.com or call 401–782–8587.
Black Classics Under the Stars
5:30 p.m.; 195 District Park, 120 Peck St., Providence.
The Rhode Island Black Film Festival will host a screening of the documentary "Bonnie Blue: James Cotton's Life in the Blues" outdoors followed by a discussion with producer Judy Laster. The evening will begin with a performance by the James Montgomery Band. The screening and performance are free with a suggested donation of $5.
Aug. 18-20
“The Book of Will”
7 p.m.; Contemporary Theater Company, 327 Main St., Wakefield.
Contemporary Theater Company will present “The Book of Will,” by Lauren Gunderson about the creation of the First Folio of William Shakespeare. Performances will be held on Fridays and Saturdays. For tickets or more information, visit contemporarytheatercompany.com or call 401-218-0282.
Saturday, Aug. 19
George Moore Cabaret: Eric Comstock and Barbara Fasano
8 p.m.; The United, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
The George Moore Cabaret series will host a performance by Eric Comstock and Barbara Fasano. For tickets or more information, visit unitedtheatre.org.
Neave Trio
5:30 p.m.; Watch Hill Chapel, 5 Bluff Ave., Watch Hill
The Watch Hill Chapel will host a concert by the Neave Trio, featuring Anna Williams, violin; Mikhail Veselov, cello; and Eri Nakamura, piano. The concert is free. For more information, visit watchhillchapel.org.
Tribute to Brig. Gen. Isaac Peace Rodman
9 a.m.; Riverside Cemetery, 169 High St., Wakefield.
A rededication, with a wreath-laying ceremony by period clad reenactors, will be held at the Soldiers and Sailors Monument at Riverside Cemetery to pay tribute to Brig. Gen. Isaac Peace Rodman and others who sacrificed their lives during the Civil War. Following the ceremony, a reception will be held with food and period music at the Isaac Peace Rodman House Lawn, 1789 Kingstown Road. For more information, visit southkingstownri.com/sk300.
Art Stroll
1 to 8 p.m.; Downtown New London.
New London Arts Council will host an Open Studios and Art Stroll in partnership with Downtown New London Association's Pirate Fest, featuring artist studios and select downtown venues. The event is free. For a list of participating artists and more information, visit NewLondonArtsCouncil.org.
Aug. 19-20
Antique Marine Engine Expo
10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Mystic Seaport Museum, 75 Greenmanville Ave., Mystic.
The Mystic Seaport Museum will host its 32nd annual Antique Marine Engine Expo featuring over 300 exhibits of marine engines on display. For more information, visit mysticseaportmuseum.org/calendar.
Sunday, Aug. 20
“Lasting Impressions” screening
4 p.m., The United, 5 Canal St., Westerly
The United will host an artist talk and preview screening of the documentary film “Lasting Impressions” about painter/printmaker, innovator, and teacher Dan Welden. Tickets are $10. For tickets or more information, visit unitedtheatre.org.
Monday, Aug. 21
Ocean House Author Series: Katie Couric
5 p.m.; Ocean House, 1 Bluff Ave., Watch Hill.
Ocean House Author Series, in conjunction with Savoy Bookshop & Café, will host a talk with author Katie Couric, in conversation with Deborah Goodrich Royce, for the book “Going There.” For tickets or more information, visit banksquarebooks.com.
Tuesday, Aug. 22
Ernie Smith with Soulshot
6 p.m.; Watch Hill Green, Bay Street, Watch Hill.
The Watch Hill Sunset Concert series will host a performance by reggae and ska performer Ernie Smith with local band Soulsot. The concert is free with donations gratefully accepted. Raindate is the following Tuesday.
Watch Hill Chapel Speaker Series
5:30 p.m.; Watch Hill Chapel, 5 Bluff Ave., Watch Hill
The Watch Hill Chapel will host a talk on Writers of the New Testament by Dr. Michael Peppard as part of its Solving the Mysteries of the Scriptures Speaker Series. The talk is free. For more information, visit watchhillchapel.org.
Wednesday, Aug. 23
Ocean House Author Series
5 p.m.; Ocean House, 1 Bluff Ave., Watch Hill.
Ocean House Author Series, in conjunction with Savoy Bookshop & Café, will host a panel discussion with authors Jane Delury, Michelle Wildgen, Megan Tady, Sandra Miller, and Lauren Edmondson. For tickets or more information, visit banksquarebooks.com.
Andrew Victor
7 p.m.; The United, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
The United will host a performance by Andrew Victor. Tickets are $5. For tickets or more information, visit unitedtheatre.org.
Quonnie Marsh Restoration talk
6:30 p.m.; Quonochontaug Grange, 5662 Post Road, Charlestown.
The Quonochontaug Historical Society will host a talk about the Quonnie Marsh Restoration with Wenley Ferguson of Save the Bay. The restoration program includes efforts to restore and maintain the vital salt marshes in both the Quonnie and Ninigret ponds. For more information, visit quonochontaughistoricalsociety.org.
Thursday, Aug. 24
Friends of the Library Pop-Up Book Sale
10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
The Friends of the Westerly Library will hold Pop-Up Book Sales on Thursdays on the esplanade of Wilcox Park through Sept. 7. Cash or check only accepted. For more information, visit westerlylibrary.org.
Tracey Enerson Wood author talk
6:30 p.m.; Bank Square Books, 53 West Main St., Mystic.
Bank Square Books will host an author talk with Tracey Enerson Wood for the book “The President’s Wife.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 860-536-3795.
Friday, Aug. 25
United We Laugh
7 p.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
United Theatre will host a night of stand-up comedy hosted by Dan Kalwhite, with headliner John Perrotta, joined by Dan Altano, Nancy O’Connor, and Tad Flynn. Cost is $15. For tickets or more information, visit unitedtheatre.org.
Saturday, Aug. 26
Art Heist
6 to 8 p.m.; Westerly Armory, 41 Railroad Ave., Westerly.
The Artists’ Cooperative Gallery of Westerly will host its sixth annual Art Heist fundraiser. The evening will include buffet, wine, freshly shucked oysters, and live music, as well as the right to ‘heist’ one work of art. For tickets or more information, visit westerlyarts.com or call 401-596-2221.
Specimen Tree Tours
10 a.m.; Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
University of Rhode Island Master Gardeners will lead a free tour of specimen trees Wilcox Park beginning and ending at the Esplanade outside the Westerly Library. For more information, visit westerlylibrary.org.
“The New Babylon” with Parlando
7:30 p.m.; The United, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
The United will present a screening of the 1929 silent film “The New Babylon” accompanied by the New York-based chamber orchestra Parlando. For tickets or more information, visit unitedtheatre.org.
Music Matters: Gabriel Cabezas
5 p.m.; La Grua Center, 32 Water St., Stonington.
La Grua Center's Music Matters series will host a performance by Gabriel Cabezas, violoncello solo. Tickets are $20 in advance; $25 at the door. For tickets or more information, visit lagruacenter.org or call 860-535-2300.
Fire Fighter Festival
10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Mystic Seaport Museum, 75 Greenmanville Ave., Mystic.
The Mystic Seaport Museum will host a Fire Fighter Festival to celebrate the 85th birthday the boat Fire Fighter. The event will include tours of the boat, dockside displays of the water cannons, fire and police boats, trucks and hand pumpers. There will be children’s activities and rescue demonstrations. Free for active first responders. For more information, visit mysticseaport.org or call 860-572-0711.
Richard Russo talk
5 p.m.; Snediker Yacht Restoration, 35 Campground Road, Mystic.
Mystic & Noank Library will host an evening with Pulitzer Prize-winning author Richard Russo, in conversation with Rick Koster of The Day. The event will include a reception with drinks and hors d'oeuvres at 5 p.m., followed by the talk at 6 p.m. Tickets are $100. For tickets or more information, visit mysticnoanklibrary.org or call 860-536-7721.
Sunday, Aug. 27
“What the Constitution Means to Me”
6 p.m.; The United, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
The League of Women Voters of South County will present a screening of Heidi Schreck’ play “What the Constitution Means to Me” followed by a panel discussion. The evening will begin with a cocktail reception at 6 p.m. followed by the film at 7 p.m. For tickets or more information, visit unitedtheatre.org.
R. I. Folk Festival
Noon to 6 p.m.; Crescent Park, 753 Bullocks Point Ave., East Providence.
The R.I. Folk Festival will host performances on three stages, a songwriter’s workshop, food, arts and crafts and a Young Folks area. Performers include Aztec-Two-Step 2.0, Charlie Farren, Ava Callery and Mark Cutler. For a full schedule or tickets, visit rhodeislandfolkfestival.com.
