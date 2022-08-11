Thursday, Aug. 11
Westerly’s Baseball Stars
Noon; Westerly Armory, 41 Railroad Ave., Westerly.
The Westerly Armory will host a luncheon to celebrate the 1950 Little League World Series Westerly Team. Members of the team will talk about their experiences. Tickets are $20. For tickets or more information, visit westerlyarmory.com/events or call 401-596-8554.
Friends of the Library Pop-Up Book Sale
10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
The Friends of the Westerly Library are holding Pop-Up Book Sales on Thursdays on the esplanade of Wilcox Park through Aug. 26. Cash or check only accepted. For more information, visit westerlylibrary.org.
United Wind Ensemble
6 p.m.; Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
The United Theatre will host a performance by the United Wind Ensemble in the bandstand in conjunction with the Colonial Theatre’s presentation of “Waiting for Godot.” The show is free.
Riverfire
6 to 8 p.m.; Various locations, Main Street, Wakefield.
The Wakefield Village Association will host RiverFire featuring fires on the Saugatucket River with music by the Wakefield Concert Band and Gooseberry Road. Donations of non-perishable food to benefit the Jonnycake Center of Peace Dale are gratefully accepted. For more information, visit wakefieldvillageassociation.com/riverfire.
Afterglow concert: James and the Giants
8 p.m.; Contemporary Theatre Company patio, 327 Main St., Wakefield.
Contemporary Theatre Company AfterGlow Summer Concert series will host James and the Giants following RiverFire on the Saugatucket River. For tickets or more information, visit contemporarytheatercompany.com.
Aug. 11-13
"Waiting for Godot"
Various times; Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
Colonial Theatre will present Samuel Beckett's "Waiting for Godot" in Wilcox Park, directed by Marion Markham. Performances will be held Wednesday to Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Attendees may bring blankets or chairs for seating and picnics. Performances are free with donations gratefully accepted. To register for tickets, visit colonialtheaterart.org/events.
Aug. 11-13
Rodgers + Hammerstein's “Cinderella”
Various times; Theatre By The Sea, 364 Cards Pond Road, Wakefield.
Theatre By The Sea will present the Tony Award winning musical, Rodgers + Hammerstein's “Cinderella.” Performances are scheduled for Tuesday through Saturday at 8 p.m., and Thursdays at 2 p.m., Saturdays at 3 p.m. and Sundays at 5 p.m. For tickets, visit theatrebythesea.com or call 866-811-4111 or 401-782-8587.
Friday, Aug. 12
Living the Dream
6 p.m.; Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
The United Theatre will host a performance by Living the Dream in the bandstand in conjunction with the Colonial Theatre’s presentation of “Waiting for Godot.” The show is free.
Relay for Life
6 to 10 p.m.; Westerly High School quad, 23 Ward Ave., Westerly.
A Relay for Life fundraiser will begin at 6 p.m. with opening ceremonies and survivor and caregiver laps. The luminaria and remembrance ceremony will be held at 8:30; closing ceremony at 10 p.m. For more information, visit relayforlife.org/southernri.
Jamie Ford author talk
4:30 p.m.; Westerly Library, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
Savoy Bookshop and the Westerly Library will host an author talk and Q&A with Jamie Ford in conversation with Rick Koster for the new book “The Many Daughters of Afong May.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 401-213-3901.
Stargazing Nights
6:30 to 11 p.m.; Frosty Drew Observatory, 61 Park Lane, Charlestown.
Frosty Drew Observatory host stargazing nights on Fridays. The observatory’s astronomers will be on hand with telescopes to view the night sky. There is a $5 suggested donation. Visit frostydrew.org for more information.
Music on the Lawn
6 to 8 p.m.; Wheeler Library, 101 Main St., North Stonington.
Wheeler Library will host Midsummer Night Music on the Lawn with music by Cora Post. The family friendly event will also feature an ice cream truck and attendees are invited to bring a picnic and blanket to enjoy the concert on the library lawn. For more information, visit wheelerlibrary.org or call 860-535-0383.
“Go Home Tiny Monster”
10 a.m. and noon; Theatre By The Sea, 364 Cards Pond Road, Wakefield.
Theatre By The Sea’s Children’s Festival will present “Go Home Tiny Monster” featuring The Gottabees. For tickets, visit theatrebythesea.com or call 866-811-4111 or 401-782-8587.
Aug. 12-27
“California Suite”
Various times; Granite Theatre, 1 Granite St., Westerly.
Granite Theatre will present Neil Simon’s comedy "California Suite." Performances will be held Thursday to Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. For tickets or more information, visit granitetheatre.org or call 401-596-2341.
Aug. 12-14
Mystic Outdoor Art Festival and Performing Arts Stage
Various times; Downtown Mystic and Mystic Seaport.
The 64th Mystic Outdoor Art Festival is a juried art show featuring works by artists from around the country, including arts and crafts, oils, watercolors, photographs, pastels, sculpture, woodwork, comics and acrylics. The festival will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 14. The event is free and includes a Children's Art Park. In addition, a Performing Arts Stage at the Mystic Seaport will host free dance, music, and theater performances from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 12, and Saturday, Aug. 13. For more information, visit mysticchamber.org.
Aug. 12,13
“Johnny Appleseed”
Various times; Garde Arts Center, 325 State St., New London.
Garde Arts Center will present “Johnny Appleseed,” an original musical performed by participants in the Garde’s Summer On Stage program and the Missoula Children’s Theatre. Performances will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday, and 11 a.m. on Saturday. For tickets or more information, visit gardearts.org or call 860-444-7373, ext. 1.
Saturday, Aug. 13
United Jazz Ensemble
6 p.m.; Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
The United Theatre will host a performance by the United Jazz Ensemble in the bandstand in conjunction with the Colonial Theatre’s presentation of “Waiting for Godot.” The show is free.
Wilcox Park Tree Tours
10 a.m.; Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
University of Rhode Island Master Gardeners will lead a free tour of specimen trees Wilcox Park beginning and ending at the Esplanade outside the Westerly Library. For more information, visit westerlylibrary.org.
Benjamin S. Turner book signing
1 to 3 p.m.; Bank Square Books, 53 West Main St., Mystic.
Bank Square Books will host a book signing with author Benjamin S. Turner for the book “Waterford Country School: 1922-2022.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 860-536-3795.
Sunday, Aug. 14
Jonathan Post author talk
5 p.m.; Stonington Free Library, 20 High St., Stonington.
Stonington Free Library will host a talk by Jonathan Post about his new book, “Elizabeth Bishop, A Very Short Introduction.” The talk can be attended in person or via live-streaming on the library’s YouTube channel. For more information, visit stoningtonfreelibrary.org or call 860-535-0658.
Blues on Broadway: Hurricane Ruth
6:30 p.m.; Norwich Arts Center, 62 Broadway, Norwich.
Norwich Arts Center's Blues on Broadway will host a performance by blues singer Hurricane Ruth. Tickets are $25; $23 for military/student/seniors and $20 for members. For tickets or more information, visit norwicharts.org or call 860-887-2789.
Music at the Farm
2 p.m.; Grace Note Farm, 969 Jackson Schoolhouse Road, Pascoag.
Grace Note Farm will host a concert with guitarist and composer Victor Main, guitarist in residence at Pumphouse Music Works in Peace Dale. Tickets are $30. Call 401-567-0354 or email virginiasindelar@gmail.com for reservations.
Monday, Aug. 15
Monday Night Jams
6 p.m.; Westerly Town Beach, 365 Atlantic Ave., Westerly.
Glaucoma Suspect will perform as part of Monday Night Jams. The concert is free. Concert will be held at the Windjammer, 321 Atlantic Ave., in case of rain. For more information, visit bluesonthebeachri.com.
Tuesday, Aug. 16
Peter Kline Poetry Reading
6 p.m.; Bank Square Books, 53 West Main St., Mystic.
Bank Square Books will host a poetry reading and Q&A with Peter Cline for his collection “Mirrorforms.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 860-536-3795.
Looking at Art
5:30 p.m.; Mystic Museum of Art, 9 Water St., Mystic.
The Mystic Museum of Art’s Looking at Art series will feature Susan Fisher, executive director, who will discuss an oil painting from the museum’s permanent collection “Cattle Wading in the River” by Albert Thompson. The talk is included in admission to the museum; free for members. For more information, visit mysticmuseumofart.org or call 860-536-7601.
Wednesday, Aug. 17
Blues on the Beach
6 p.m.; Westerly Town Beach, 365 Atlantic Ave., Westerly.
Bobby Christina and The Soupy Boys with The Mitchfest Horns will perform as part of Blues on the Beach series. The concert is free. Concert will be held at the Windjammer, 321 Atlantic Ave., in case of rain. For more information, visit bluesonthebeachri. com.
Summer Author Series
5 p.m.; Ocean House, 1 Bluff Ave., Watch Hill.
Ocean House Summer Author Series, in conjunction with Savoy Bookshop & Café, will host a talk with author Mary Dixie Carter, in conversation with Deborah Goodrich Royce, for the book “The Photographer.” For tickets or more information, visit banksquarebooks.com.
Aug. 17-21
Washington County Fair
Various times; Washington County Fairgrounds, 78 Richmond Townhouse Road, Carolina.
The 56th annual Washington County Fair will feature daily concerts, special acts and events, Rockwell Amusements rides, agricultural events and shows, exhibits and displays, tractor and horse pulls, the farm museum and more. Featured performers include Rodney Atkins, Eli Young Band, Frank Ray, and Drew Parker. The fair opens at 9 a.m. each day, running until 10 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, and 6 p.m. on Sunday. For more information and schedule, visit washingtoncountyfair-ri.com.
Aug. 17-Sept. 7
Westerly Land Trust Farmers Market
3 to 6 p.m.; Westerly Land Trust, 85 Main St., Westerly.
The Westerly Land Trust will host a farmers' market featuring local farmers selling local produce, including fruits and vegetables, oysters, honey and baked goods. For more information, visit westerlylandtrust.org.
Aug. 17- Sept. 11
“Kinky Boots”
Various times; Theatre By The Sea, 364 Cards Pond Road, Wakefield.
Theatre By The Sea will present the Tony Award winning musical “Kinky Boots.” Performances are scheduled for Tuesday through Saturday at 8 p.m., and Thursdays at 2 p.m., Saturdays at 3 p.m. and Sundays at 5 p.m. For tickets, visit theatrebythesea.com or call 866-811-4111 or 401-782-8587.
Thursday, Aug. 18
Tim Spofford author talk
6 p.m.; Savoy Bookshop & Café, 10 Canal St., Westerly.
Savoy Bookshop & Café will host an author talk with Tim Spofford for the book, “What the Children Told Us.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 401-213-3901.
Summer Concerts & Movies
5:30 p.m.; Ninigret Park, 5 Park Lane, Charlestown.
Charlestown Parks and Recreation will host Summer Nights concerts and movies with music and food trucks at 5:30 p.m. followed by a movie at 8 p.m. Music this week will be by Will Evans and the movie will be “The Sandlot.” Visit charlestownri.gov/parksandrec for more information.
Roode Concert series: Jordan Auber
6:30 p.m.; Mystic & Noank Library, 40 Library St., Mystic.
The Mystic & Noank Library will host Jordan Auber for a free concert on the lawn as part of the 2022 Roode Summer Concert Series. Attendees should bring chairs or blankets for seating. For more information, visit mysticnoanklibrary.org or call 860-536-7721.
RiverFire
6 to 8 p.m.; Various locations, Main Street, Wakefield.
The Wakefield Village Association will host RiverFire featuring fires on the Saugatucket River with music by Chakulla and Friends and Peace Collective. Donations of non-perishable food to benefit the Jonnycake Center of Peace Dale are gratefully accepted. For more information, visit wakefieldvillageassociation.com/riverfire.
Afterglow concert: Wakefield Idol
8 p.m.; Contemporary Theatre Company patio, 327 Main St., Wakefield.
Contemporary Theatre Company AfterGlow Summer Concert series will host Wakefield Idol following RiverFire on the Saugatucket River. For tickets or more information, visit contemporarytheatercompany.com.
Aug. 19-28
“The Tragedy of Macbeth”
Various times; Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
Stage Door Theater Company will present a non-traditional production of Shakespeare’s “The Tragedy of Macbeth” directed by Eugene J. Celico. Performances will be held on Aug. 18-20 and 27 at 6 p.m.; and Aug. 21 and 28 at 3 p.m. Admission is free; donations gratefully accepted. For more information, call 860-514-5821.
Friday, Aug. 19
7 p.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
The Chorus of Westerly’s Speakeasy Choir is a monthly event to bring together a one-night choir to learn a song with harmonies and perform it at the end of the evening with the United House Band. This month’s song will be “I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles)” by the Proclaimers. Tickets are $10. For more information, visit unitedtheatre.org or chorusofwesterly.org.
Concert on the Green: Bergin O’Malley
6 p.m.; La Grua Center green, 32 Water St., Stonington.
La Grua Center’s Concert on the Green series will host a family-friendly music program Sing & Play with Ms. Bergin, featuring Bergin O'Malley. The concert is free, with registration required. Visit lagruacenter.org call 860-535-2300 to register or for more information.
Saturday, Aug. 20
Friends of the Library Tea
1 p.m.; Westerly Library, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
The Friends of the Westerly Library will hold a tea celebrating its 50th anniversary. Tickets are $30. Proceeds will benefit the library. For tickets or more information, visit westerlylibrary.org or call 401-596-2877.
Steve Ross
8 p.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
The United Theatre’s George Moore Cabaret Series will host a performance by singer-pianist Steve Ross. The concert will celebrate the music of Broadway and the American Songbook. Tickets are $75. For tickets or more information, visit unitedtheatre.org or call 401-388-8208.
Sunday, Aug. 21
Michael Fine book signing
2 to 4 p.m.; Savoy Bookshop & Café, 10 Canal St., Westerly.
Savoy Bookshop & Café will host a book signing with Debra Zannelli for the book, “Rhode Island Stories.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 401-213-3901.
Story to Screen
10 a.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
The United Theatre Story to Screen monthly series will feature a storytime for children followed by a screening of the movie based on the book. This month's feature is “Shaun the Sheep Movie.” Tickets are $8. For tickets or more information, visit unitedtheatre.org.
